We’re hoping to hear from 15 Premier League managers on Friday – and this is the place to come to get all the major Gameweek 12 team news, including the latest on David Raya (£6.2m) from Mikel Arteta.

Enzo Maresca, Mauricio Pochettino and Andoni Iraola are among the other top-flight bosses facing the media today.

We’ll bring you the key quotes from all of these head coaches, as they speak, in the article below. Keep checking back for the latest updates.

These press conferences follow on from the four we had on Thursday and Oliver Glasner’s on Wednesday.

KEY GAMEWEEK 12 TEAM NEWS FROM FRIDAY

FRIDAY’S PRESS CONFERENCE TIMES

Friday’s FPL Press Conferences 🚨 ⬜ 10am – Arbeloa

🐯 1pm – Jakirovic

⭕ 1.30pm – Arteta

🕊️ 1.30pm – Hurzeler

🦅 1.30pm – Frank

🍬 1.30pm – Moyes

🚜 1.30pm – O’Neil

🔴 1.30pm – Iraola

🔵 1.30pm – Maresca

👹 1.30pm – Pochettino

🐈‍⬛ 1.30pm – Le Bris

🐓 1.30pm – De Zerbi

🟣 2pm – Emery

⚫ 2pm – Jaissle

🍒 TBC – Rose — Fantasy Football Scout (@FFScout) November 27, 2026

MANCHESTER UNITED

We’ve not heard from Mauricio Pochettino yet but reports suggest that Bruno Fernandes is a concern due to illness. The Portuguese midfielder sat out training on Friday morning.

BOURNEMOUTH

We’re not sure if we’re going to hear from Marco Rose ahead of the Gameweek 12 deadline, with Thursday’s Europa League win over Celta Vigo messing with the usual press conference schedule.

We’re not aware of any fresh injury concerns, at least, with back-ups Alex Toth (hamstring), Julian Araujo (thigh) and Juanlu Sanchez (ankle) the only players in the treatment room the last we heard.

There was one bit of fresh team news from midweek, however, with Eli Junior Kroupi unexpectedly missing out thanks to illness; he had been earmarked for a start in that game.

“Yeah, that was the plan [for Kroupi to start]. Junior got sick yesterday, he felt not really comfortable before the training and he had a difficult night. The morning was not so good. The afternoon, he became better, the fever was a little bit down, but we said we have to take responsibility for him, for his health and for us as a team, as well. “He should get well very soon, and then Junior can start.” – Marco Rose, speaking after full-time on Thursday

FULHAM

Emile Smith Rowe is still dealing with hip pain, so he’ll miss out again this weekend.

So too will Joachim Andersen, who returned from international duty “with some issues” and sat out the 1-1 draw at the Etihad.

Back-up goalkeeper Benjamin Lecomte (Achilles) is out for the season.