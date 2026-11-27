Speaking at Friday’s press conference, Matthias Jaissle confirmed that Joelinton (hamstring) is still out ahead of the trip to Brighton.
- READ MORE: Press conferences for Gameweek 12
So far as we’re aware, it’s only the Brazilian and Ewen Jaouen (hamstring) who are injured this weekend.
Lewis Hall has been seen in training after coming off with suspected cramp in Gameweek 11.
Meanwhile, Jaissle says he will assess Tino Livramento to see if the fit-again full-back is able to start.
“Tino, for example, is now on the way back but we need to see in two days if he is ready from the start or if needs more time.
“I don’t want to rush something. I want to have him back over the long, long term.” – Matthias Jaissle