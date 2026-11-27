Speaking at Friday’s press conference, Matthias Jaissle confirmed that Joelinton (hamstring) is still out ahead of the trip to Brighton.

READ MORE: Press conferences for Gameweek 12

So far as we’re aware, it’s only the Brazilian and Ewen Jaouen (hamstring) who are injured this weekend.

Lewis Hall has been seen in training after coming off with suspected cramp in Gameweek 11.

Meanwhile, Jaissle says he will assess Tino Livramento to see if the fit-again full-back is able to start.