Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 12 clash between Leeds United and Coventry City.

The match at Elland Road kicks off at 15:00 GMT on Saturday 28 November.

PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 12 LINE-UPS

More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.

The line-ups below could change after the pre-match pressers.

LEEDS

COVENTRY

RECENT FORM

PLAYED POINTS GD FORM (most recent on the right) 7th Leeds 11 17 +5 DDLWW 14th Coventry 11 12 -8 LLWLW

Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):