Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 12 clash between Leeds United and Coventry City.
The match at Elland Road kicks off at 15:00 GMT on Saturday 28 November.
PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 12 LINE-UPS
More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.
The line-ups below could change after the pre-match pressers.
LEEDS
COVENTRY
RECENT FORM
|PLAYED
|POINTS
|GD
|FORM (most recent on the right)
|7th
|Leeds
|11
|17
|+5
|DDLWW
|14th
|Coventry
|11
|12
|-8
|LLWLW
Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):