Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 12 clash between Manchester United and Brentford.

The match at Old Trafford kicks off at 15:00 GMT on Saturday 28 November.

PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 12 LINE-UPS

More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.

The line-ups below could change after the pre-match pressers.

MAN UNITED

BRENTFORD

RECENT FORM

PLAYED POINTS GD FORM (most recent on the right) 6th Brentford 11 17 +9 LDWLW 19th Man United 11 8 -9 DLLDL

Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):