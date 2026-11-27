Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 12 clash between Manchester United and Brentford.
The match at Old Trafford kicks off at 15:00 GMT on Saturday 28 November.
PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 12 LINE-UPS
More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.
The line-ups below could change after the pre-match pressers.
MAN UNITED
BRENTFORD
RECENT FORM
|PLAYED
|POINTS
|GD
|FORM (most recent on the right)
|6th
|Brentford
|11
|17
|+9
|LDWLW
|19th
|Man United
|11
|8
|-9
|DLLDL
Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):