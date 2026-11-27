Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 12 clash between Sunderland and Tottenham Hotspur.
The match at Stadium of Light kicks off at 14:05 GMT on Sunday 29 November.
PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 12 LINE-UPS
More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.
The line-ups below could change after the pre-match pressers.
SUNDERLAND
TOTTENHAM
RECENT FORM
|PLAYED
|POINTS
|GD
|FORM (most recent on the right)
|10th
|Tottenham
|11
|15
|+1
|WWWLW
|18th
|Sunderland
|11
|9
|-9
|LDLWD
Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):