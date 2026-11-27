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Gameweek 13 of Tattico Fantasy Serie A is here, with managers facing another round of decisions ahead of the deadline.

Our expert managers reveal their latest teams and talk through their plans, including transfers, chip decisions and captaincy.

My team looks well set for the upcoming Matchday, so I have two options. I could either roll the free transfer or sell Alex Meret , who faces a couple of months on the sidelines.

, who faces a couple of months on the sidelines. With Christos Mandas between the sticks, I can afford to hold onto Meret for now. Selling him further down the line could also free up funds to upgrade another player.

between the sticks, I can afford to hold onto Meret for now. Selling him further down the line could also free up funds to upgrade another player. I have a real benching headache this week. Giorgi Kvernadze will probably make my starting XI, although I’m still struggling to decide who makes way.

will probably make my starting XI, although I’m still struggling to decide who makes way. Donyell Malen takes the captain’s armband.

After a huge 98-point haul in Matchday 12, I’m now up to seventh in the world. Captaining Donyell Malen , who scored four goals, made all the difference.

, who scored four goals, made all the difference. I’ll keep things short this week as I’m looking to roll my free transfer. My team is in decent shape, despite some concerns over minutes following the European fixtures. Wesley and Strahinja Pavlović aren’t certain to start, but I’m quietly confident.

and aren’t certain to start, but I’m quietly confident. My biggest decision this week is who to bench. Despite a favourable fixture against Lecce, I’m comfortable benching Éderson following some recent early substitutions and his potential loss of penalty duties.

following some recent early substitutions and his potential loss of penalty duties. For now, El Bilal Touré also sits on my bench. I like the match-up against a leaky Frosinone defence, but his minutes look less secure than those of my other starters. That could still change before the deadline.

also sits on my bench. I like the match-up against a leaky Frosinone defence, but his minutes look less secure than those of my other starters. That could still change before the deadline. The plan is to roll to four free transfers, with Malen once again taking the captain’s armband.

Another disappointing round saw me drop to 99th overall. I’ve sold Juan Miranda and Andy Diouf this week, bringing in Jacobo Ramón and Gustav Isaksen . I have two free transfers in reserve and hope to navigate the next three Matchdays without making any further changes.

and this week, bringing in and . I have two free transfers in reserve and hope to navigate the next three Matchdays without making any further changes. Between the sticks is Christos Mandas , with Elia Caprile providing cover on the bench.

, with providing cover on the bench. My four-man defence consists of Amir Rrahmani , Gleison Bremer , Ramón and Federico Dimarco . Mario Gila will remain on the bench.

, , Ramón and . will remain on the bench. Joining Isaksen in midfield are Nico Paz , Giacomo Calò , Franco Mastantuono and Adrien Rabiot .

, , and . Donyell Malen leads the line on his own this week. With a difficult trip to Juventus, Anastasios Douvikas drops to the bench alongside Gustavo Varela , who faces Roma away.

leads the line on his own this week. With a difficult trip to Juventus, drops to the bench alongside , who faces Roma away. Malen takes the captain’s armband this week, with Rabiot as my vice-captain.