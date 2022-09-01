492
Fanslide September 2

Get involved with the free-to-play Fanslide game this weekend!

492 Comments
Share

Sponsored by Fanslide

The packed fixture schedule may give Premier League managers headaches but for us Fantasy bosses, it means more chances to try out the new in-play game Fanslide.

Manchester United v Arsenal is the headline match-up this weekend and there is £100 up for grabs with Fanslide in this fixture. There’s not even an entry fee required – so there’s no excuse not to give it a try!

In case you’re new to Fanslide, it’s free to download and play and is a real-time Fantasy game played live in one-off fixtures. All you need to do is choose three players at a time based on when you think they’ll pick up points. Easy!

GET STARTED WITH FANSLIDE

For those new to the game, we’ll expand on a few more of the rules below.

Fanslide: Don’t just watch the game, PLAY the game!

How to play Fanslide

You can select three players at any one time, ‘sliding’ them into slots for single, double or treble points when you think they’re about to have an impact on the match.

Slides must be managed wisely though, with each player only available for a maximum of 20 minutes per game.

Compared to FPL, there are loads more ways to win or lose points. Alongside the usual reward of goals (20 points), penalty saves (15) and assists, they are also given for actions such as defensive blocks, winning a tackle, having a shot on target and keeping a 20-minute clean sheet.

However, points are deducted for defensive errors, conceding free-kicks and being caught offside, as well as the usual bookings, red cards and own goals.

So if Gabriel Jesus is in the ‘x3’ slot on Sunday and scores a goal, say hello to 60 points! Meanwhile, three Arsenal defenders that don’t concede in the opening 20 minutes will pick up 30 clean sheet points plus whatever they earn for defensive actions.

The full rules are here.

Live Fanslide matches

Friday 8:00pmWest Bromwich Albion v Burnley (Sky Sports)
Saturday 12:30pmEverton v Liverpool (BT Sport)
Saturday 5:30pmAston Villa v Manchester City (Sky Sports)
Sunday 2:00pmBrighton and Hove Albion v Leicester City (Sky Sports)
Sunday 4:30pmManchester United v Arsenal (Sky Sports)

Kick-off times are BST

As well as the £100 main event, there are £50 freerolls for West Bromwich Albion v Burnley and Aston Villa v Manchester City.

Weekend preview

As each team has played five times, useful data patterns are beginning to form that could assist those playing Fanslide this weekend.

Firstly, Liverpool attackers have been slow at making an impact so far. Removing the 9-0 win over Bournemouth, they have gone behind in all other matches and are yet to score in the first hour.

Therefore it’s not recommended to start with any of Liverpool’s front three; save them for later. Not too late though, as Liverpool face Napoli in midweek and may start removing key players if they have a comfortable lead over rivals Everton.

The same can be said for Manchester City, whose blistering start has already heralded 19 goals. If the champions reach half-time with a big margin over Aston Villa – as they did versus Bournemouth and Nottingham Forest – expect some ‘Pep Roulette’ to keep the squad fresh for Sevilla.

It’s a contrast between two goalkeepers at Villa Park. Emiliano Martinez is amongst those with the most saves (17) whilst Ederson has only made six. The latter may be more likely to keep a 90-minute clean sheet but Martinez could be a better pick, as saving a shot on target brings three points each time.

Elsewhere, the two sides with the most goals inside the first half an hour are featured in our live games. Arsenal (5) and Man City (4).

The Gunners have won all their matches and sit top of the league, full of confidence heading into the clash at Man United. In both of the late afternoon games, it may be wise to begin with a couple of Arsenal or Man City attackers alongside the opposition goalkeeper.

Whereas in the Merseyside derby, perhaps a more defensive-minded approach is needed in those early three Fanslide slots.

How to get involved

The best way to learn, of course, is by getting stuck into a live match.

You can even join the Fantasy Football Scout group on Fanslide by clicking here.

Fanslide is free to play but contains an option for players to deposit and place bets. You must be 18 or older to play and if you do choose to deposit money and place bets, please always remember to gamble responsibly.

GET STARTED WITH FANSLIDE

JOIN THE FFSCOUT GROUP ON FANSLIDE

#ad

FPLMarc88 Newcastle fan that spends far too much time thinking about FPL.

492 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Ahmed Adam
    • 4 Years
    15 mins ago

    who is the Best Captain

    1) Sterling
    2) Haaland
    3) Jesus

    Open Controls
    1. Home Run Baker
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      7 mins ago

      Haaland

      Open Controls
    2. Goodfeathers
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      7 mins ago

      2

      Open Controls
    3. TimoTime
      • 3 Years
      3 mins ago

      2.... only other option this week is Salah realistically

      Open Controls
    4. Catastrophe
      • 11 Years
      1 min ago

      2.

      Open Controls
  2. HAMMERTIME107
    • 4 Years
    15 mins ago

    ASM - CRY, WHU, BOU
    or
    JWP - WOL, BRE, AVL
    next few games??

    Open Controls
    1. Pep's Money Laundry
      • 7 Years
      7 mins ago

      ASM is injured

      Open Controls
      1. HAMMERTIME107
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Could be back according to Howe they will asses?

        Open Controls
    2. Saintjack01
        7 mins ago

        JWP

        Open Controls
    3. Saintjack01
        13 mins ago

        Which option

        A) salah and trippier
        B) Kane and TAA

        Open Controls
        1. Aye
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          3 mins ago

          B

          Open Controls
        2. Catastrophe
          • 11 Years
          2 mins ago

          Close. B just about

          Open Controls
        3. artvandelay316
          • 1 Year
          just now

          A

          Open Controls
      • In Bale We Trust
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        13 mins ago

        Gibbs-White - anyone interested in him as a punt?

        Open Controls
        1. Pep's Money Laundry
          • 7 Years
          6 mins ago

          if you can you trust he won't be dropped anytime soon with the 489 players forest have purchased this season then it looks decent punt

          Open Controls
        2. dansully3
          • 5 Years
          4 mins ago

          Same boat, gross doesn't blow my skirt up and surely against Bournemouth mgw should do something!

          Open Controls
        3. Hart-ake
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          1 min ago

          Yeah decent punt but a xmins risky one. Can you go up to Gross etc? Coz I would.

          Open Controls
      • Wings Fan
        • 9 Years
        13 mins ago

        A) KDB + Diaz
        B) Salah + Zaha

        Open Controls
        1. Catastrophe
          • 11 Years
          2 mins ago

          B

          Open Controls
        2. dansully3
          • 5 Years
          just now

          A

          Open Controls
      • TeddiPonza
        • 12 Years
        12 mins ago

        Current team:

        Ramsdale (Ward)
        TAA Cancelo RJames NWilliams (Cucurella)
        Salah Diaz Martinelli Gross (APereira)
        Haaland Jesus (Archer)

        0m in bank and 2 FT. Thinking Ramsdale to Sanchez. Any other better options?

        Open Controls
        1. Jässi
          • 5 Years
          9 mins ago

          Great team, do that

          Open Controls
        2. iCon
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          just now

          Looks good...After the move you have same team as me, except I have Foden over Diaz and Saliba over Cucu.

          Open Controls
      • Jässi
        • 5 Years
        12 mins ago

        Need to replace Rodrigo, best option?

        A) Rashford and 0.1 left ITB
        B) Gross and keep 0.5 ITB so could upgrade Saka next week to a max 8.3 midfielder

        Open Controls
        1. Catastrophe
          • 11 Years
          2 mins ago

          B. Good chance Rashford loses place now.

          Open Controls
        2. Il Capitano
          • 1 Year
          2 mins ago

          B

          Open Controls
        3. artvandelay316
          • 1 Year
          just now

          B

          Open Controls
        4. dansully3
          • 5 Years
          just now

          What 8.3 midfielder?

          Open Controls
      • corderz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        11 mins ago

        Cucurella + Dunk > James + Trippier?

        Open Controls
        1. Catastrophe
          • 11 Years
          3 mins ago

          FT? Hit? It's an upgrade, although ~1.5M more expensive. So no idea if you could use the $ better elsewhere.

          Open Controls
          1. corderz
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            just now

            For free

            Open Controls
        2. Revival
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          1 min ago

          No, I sold James and Trippier last week

          Open Controls
          1. corderz
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            just now

            I sold James last week too but want him back

            Open Controls
        3. Eb99dal
            just now

            Yes

            Open Controls
        4. Tor Total Football
          • 1 Year
          11 mins ago

          Good to go?

          Sanchez
          Trent, James, Perisic, Neco
          Diaz, Sterling, Martinelli
          Haaland (c), Kane(v), Jesus

          Ward, Andreas, Saliba, Dasilva

          Open Controls
          1. Begbie.
            • 8 Years
            1 min ago

            I'd do Saliba first sub in case Perisic doesn't play. I think an Arsenal CS is more likely than Pereira attacking returns. But other than that yeah.

            Open Controls
            1. Tor Total Football
              • 1 Year
              just now

              Thanks

              Open Controls
        5. Catastrophe
          • 11 Years
          11 mins ago

          Start one:

          A) Andreas (tot)
          B) Dasilva (LEE)
          C) Gabriel (mun)

          On A currently.

          Cheers

          Open Controls
          1. artvandelay316
            • 1 Year
            1 min ago

            C

            Open Controls
            1. Catastrophe
              • 11 Years
              just now

              Interesting! Cheers

              Open Controls
        6. artvandelay316
          • 1 Year
          8 mins ago

          Could Rodrigo to Carvalho be worth a punt? Some good fixtures for him. Or if not him, any other replacement for similar price as Rodrigo?

          Open Controls
          1. dansully3
            • 5 Years
            3 mins ago

            With other players returning from injury it's doubtful he'll see as much gametime you'd imagine.

            Open Controls
            1. artvandelay316
              • 1 Year
              1 min ago

              Good point. Maybe I'll go for Gross then.

              Open Controls
        7. Hinchcliffe Thumper
          • 7 Years
          7 mins ago

          Jensen or Dasilva?

          Open Controls
        8. corderz
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          7 mins ago

          2FT's 1.6m. Any suggestions?

          Ramsdale Ward
          TAA Cancelo Cucurella Dunk Williams
          Salah Diaz Martinelli Gross Pereira
          Haaland Jesus Archer

          Open Controls
        9. Aye
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          6 mins ago

          Sanchez

          TAA Cancelo Walker Trippier
          Salah Martinelli Diaz
          Toney Haaland Jesus

          - Steele, Neco, Andreas, Lavia

          2FT 0m in the bank.

          Really unsure how to use a transfer. Maybe Walker out?

          Open Controls
        10. Totti
          • 6 Years
          6 mins ago

          Best rodrigo replacement:

          A) diaz
          B) kulusevski
          C) maddsion
          D) sancho
          E) harrison
          F) aaronson

          Need your help guys

          Open Controls
          1. artvandelay316
            • 1 Year
            3 mins ago

            A or B

            Open Controls
          2. Hart-ake
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            1 min ago

            In a similar position. Diaz sensible but may not go for any of these as my Rodrigo replacement.

            Open Controls
        11. La Roja
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          4 mins ago

          Scout picks out, 5 at the back

          Meh

          Open Controls
          1. dansully3
            • 5 Years
            just now

            Can't see them

            Open Controls
        12. RamboRN
          • 11 Years
          4 mins ago

          Sanchez
          TAA James Robbo Cancelo
          Salah gross martinelli rodrigo
          Jesus haaland

          Subs ward n.williams archer Andreas

          1ft 0.5 itb.... do I swap out rodrigo or just play n.williams and save the transfer? I guess I should swap him anyway but whoever I swap to then surely I will play williams over them anyway?

          Open Controls
        13. Iceball
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          2 mins ago

          Rather than burn a transfer, would you move on either Ramsdale or Walker?

          Open Controls
          1. La Roja
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            just now

            I would sell ramdale

            Open Controls
          2. Hart-ake
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            just now

            Rambo to Sanchez and bank the cash.

            Open Controls
          3. iCon
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 11 Years
            just now

            Ramsdale to Sanchez and pocket the cash

            Open Controls
        14. Blueface
            just now

            Any thoughts on a straight defender swap for next 3-5gw:

            Zinchenko > ???

            £5.1m max. Preferably less.

            Ta!

            Open Controls

          You need to be logged in to post a comment.