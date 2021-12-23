711
News December 23

Liverpool v Leeds and Wolves v Watford off as Covid hits Gameweek 19

711 Comments
Share

The Christmas carnage caused by Covid-19 continued on Thursday as the Premier League confirmed that two Gameweek 19 fixtures are off.

Liverpool v Leeds United and Wolverhampton Wanderers v Watford are the matches that have been postponed, with coronavirus outbreaks among the two visitors’ squads in those games putting paid to their Boxing Day encounters.

The cancellation of Liverpool’s fixture, in particular, will cause ructions in the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) world, with many of us immediately three players down thanks to the high ownerships of Mohamed Salah (£13.1m), Diogo Jota (£8.1m) and Trent Alexander-Arnold (£8.3m).

A Premier League statement said:

Following postponement requests from Leeds United and Watford as a result of COVID-19, the Premier League Board met this morning and regrettably agreed to call off the two affected clubs’ Boxing Day fixtures.

The two matches are Wolverhampton Wanderers v Watford and Liverpool v Leeds United, both due to be played on Sunday at 12:30 GMT.

The Board today was able to make its decisions in advance of Boxing Day to give clarity to clubs and their supporters. We apologise for the inconvenience and disruption caused to those fans’ festive plans.

The League is aware that the decision to postpone these two matches will disappoint supporters and understands their frustrations at a special time of year when fans look forward to attending and watching football games.

The League aims to provide as much clarity as possible, but unfortunately postponements sometimes have to be made at short notice, as safety is the priority. The League will endeavour to keep supporters updated if matches become at risk on a matchday.

The Board concluded that Leeds will not be able to fulfil their fixture this weekend due to the number of players with COVID-19, injuries and illness. The club’s training ground has also been closed after consultation with the UK Health Security Agency and the Premier League.

Watford continue to have an insufficient number of players to field a team after their match against Crystal Palace last Saturday was postponed following a COVID-19 outbreak.

Due to players coming out of isolation, it is fully expected Watford will be available for their fixture on Tuesday 28 December, against West Ham United.

The Board assesses applications to postpone matches on a case-by-case basis, based on existing rules and adapted COVID-19 postponement guidance introduced to clubs in light of the new Omicron variant.

ARE ANY GAMEWEEK 20 MATCHES AT RISK?

The Premier League statement above states that Watford v West Ham United is expected to go ahead in Gameweek 20 but there is a conspicuous lack of mention of the Leeds United v Aston Villa clash, which falls just 48 hours after Boxing Day.

While the peak of Watford’s Covid crisis is likely over, the situation may be getting graver at Leeds: they had only one confirmed coronavirus case in Gameweek 18, so the positive tests have clearly escalated at some point this week.

COULD MORE GAMEWEEK 19 MATCHES BE POSTPONED?

The answer to this, of course, is a resounding yes.

On the positive side, Leicester City, Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester United and Brentford seem to be over the worst of their issues, while Steven Gerrard said on Wednesday that he expected Aston Villa’s Gameweek 19 fixture to be fulfilled.

Chelsea will soon welcome back a couple of key players from self-isolation, too.

But we’ve yet to hear from Dean Smith, whose Norwich City side were badly hit last week, while Burnley v Everton – which the Premier League has so far refused to postpone – is a slight worry given that the Toffees’ squad is at breaking point. Any more positive tests on Merseyside and that fixture could fall, too:

Then there is the nagging doubt over teams who have reported only one or two Covid cases recently, such as Arsenal and West Ham, given the potential for a wider outbreak to occur.

Crystal Palace, Manchester City, Newcastle and Southampton seem to have dodged any positive test results so far but those situations, of course, could change swiftly.

GAMEWEEK 19 CAPTAIN, TIME TO FREE HIT – AND SELL SALAH? INSTANT REACTION

We’ve set up some Hot Topics and polls on our site in the light of this afternoon’s news, with gooberman asking about alternative Gameweek 19 captains, Bookkeeper pondering about selling Salah and Rotation’s Alter Ego raising the Free Hit question once more.

We’ve got polls on all three topics, too, one of which is a revised captaincy poll – a vote that Salah was predictably dominating before the postponement.

  1. dshv
    • 4 Years
    10 hours, 26 mins ago

    Ramsdale
    Taa James Cancelo Reguilon
    Salah Foden Jota ESR
    Watkins Ronaldo

    Foster - gallagher - livra - davis
    2ft 0.1itb

    3 pool will missing.. gallagher livra in
    How to fill 11 playing??

  2. JONALDINHO
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    10 hours, 25 mins ago

    Do people think Son starts up top in a 352 for Spurs? Arguably essential if so

    1. Steve The Spud
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      10 hours, 15 mins ago

      He is basically up top and on the end of through balls from Kane, not essential but certainly a pretty decent option

  3. Mikel Arteta
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    10 hours, 25 mins ago

    Is -12 too much?

    I have exact money for:
    - Davis, Salah, Sterling, Alonso out
    - Ronaldo, Son, Bowen, Duffy in

    My initial plan is to use BB on DGW22 and my team for GW19 it will be:
    Ramsdale
    Cancelo James Dalot Duffy
    Son Foden Bowen Saka
    Ronaldo Lacazette

    Bench: Foster, TAA, Jota, King

    1. mgilbert86
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      10 hours, 23 mins ago

      I definitely wouldn't do that

    2. Little Red Lacazette
      • 5 Years
      10 hours, 21 mins ago

      It is too much.

    3. Tonyawesome69
      • 3 Years
      10 hours, 21 mins ago

      yes stick with Ronaldo and Bowen for a -4.

    4. Do I Not Like Orange
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      10 hours, 20 mins ago

      See my reply fail below

    5. Tango74
      • 1 Year
      9 hours, 57 mins ago

      Why don’t u use FH?

  4. Atimis
    • 5 Years
    10 hours, 24 mins ago

    How bad would be using one of the FH this week with King, Raph, TAA, Salah, Jota out and Foden being a doubt?

    Surely will pull the trigger if Chelsea game is called off as well…

    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 3 Years
      10 hours, 21 mins ago

      I have 4 out and doubts with Foden and Antonio, likely to -4. Also have CHE def double up and would FH if that game is postponed

      1. Atimis
        • 5 Years
        10 hours, 20 mins ago

        Cheers!

      2. RogDog_jimmy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        10 hours, 8 mins ago

        Described my situation exactly. I’m think of FHing even with no more cancellations too. Got to figure out the options still though.

        1. Tonyawesome69
          • 3 Years
          9 hours, 56 mins ago

          I think I can ride it out with Salah to Son or Salah and Watkins to Bowen and Ronaldo (-4)

  5. mgilbert86
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    10 hours, 23 mins ago

    Because ESR played cup game, I'm tempted to captain Martinelli

  6. Grounderz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    10 hours, 22 mins ago

    Which would you choose for a hit?

    (A) Jota to Bowen
    (B) Lacazette to Ronaldo

    1. mgilbert86
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      10 hours, 21 mins ago

      neither

      1. Grounderz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        10 hours, 20 mins ago

        Damn, son...

        1. Little Red Lacazette
          • 5 Years
          10 hours, 14 mins ago

          Find a way to get him soon.

    2. Aadii
      • 8 Years
      10 hours, 6 mins ago

      Salah to Son

    3. simmolucky15
        8 hours, 34 mins ago

        B for sure

    4. Do I Not Like Orange
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      10 hours, 21 mins ago

      Personally I think it is, mainly because the players you're bringing in could easily fall victim to a Covid postponement in the next game, which lessens the chance of hits paying off atm.

      Also 2 of the players you're taking out have a good chance of playing and returning this GW, so I definitely wouldn't be hitting them out.

      1. Do I Not Like Orange
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        10 hours, 20 mins ago

        *Reply fail to Mikel Arteta

      2. Mikel Arteta
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        8 hours, 59 mins ago

        Thanks mate!

    5. FFS Ultras are for Kinnear
      • 8 Years
      10 hours, 19 mins ago

      So FH this week?

    6. griffzinho
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      10 hours, 17 mins ago

      Sorry late to the party, but is the Chelsea game in doubt as well??? Don't see anything online.

      1. Firminoooo
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        10 hours, 13 mins ago

        With Alonso, James, Targett and Watkins surely hope not.

    7. Antz1lla
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      10 hours, 17 mins ago

      Ramsdale
      James. Alonso, Livra, TAA, Cancelo
      Foden, ESR, Bowen
      Laca, Watkins

      Foster, Salah, Jota, Dennis

      1 FT, 0,5 ITB

      So thinking about a FH here, 10 playing players but maybe a benching for Foden and ESR? Tough fixture for Watkins and Livra too. Anyone got any ideas?

    8. It’s gonna Ben Mee
      • 8 Years
      10 hours, 17 mins ago

      Will we get an additional FH chip now?

      Open Controls
      1. GreenAmberRed
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        10 hours, 15 mins ago

        No.

      2. Aadii
        • 8 Years
        10 hours, 5 mins ago

        How many do you want?

      3. bitm2007
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        10 hours, 2 mins ago

        19 plus second WC.

    9. ShaunGoater123
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      10 hours, 14 mins ago

      Debating pressing my WC and would look something like this, thoughts:

      De gea / bachmann

      Reguilon / Dalot / TAA / cancelo / Williams

      Son / jota / foden / martinelli / Bowen

      Ronaldo / DCL / broja

      1.5m ITB for a rainy day.

      Thoughts?

    10. Scout Picks Community Champion Lottery - GW19 & GW20
      TopMarx
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 8 Years
      10 hours, 14 mins ago

      Fancy taking on the Scout Picks?

      If Covid chaos doesn't put you off, I'm after two Community champions one for GW19 and one for GW20.

      How it works: a member of the Community will be selected to go head-to-head against the Scout Picks panel of Neale, Tom, Sam and Az each GW.

      The Community Member who has the largest winning margin across the 38 weeks takes home a £100 Amazon voucher and entry to our Mods and Cons League.

      The current leader is Holmes, who set a 25-point winning margin in GW7.

      If chosen, you will have a budget of £83m to select 11 players but outside of that standard FPL rules apply - you need to use a normal FPL formation and with a limit of 3 players from a team. And remember to pick a captain and vice-captain.

      If you’re interested in applying, email me at will@fantasyfootballscout.co.uk with the subject heading “Community Picks”. Include your FFS username and FPL Team ID and I’ll select two champions at random from the entrants for GWs 19 and 20.

      This season there is a draw for a champion and a sub, just in case the champion is unable to get their selection in on time. The sub then becomes the champion for the following GW.

      The champion will be picked tomorrow (Friday) lunchtime, so make sure to enter by then. If selected you then have until 5pm Friday afternoon to send in your team, but tweaks are allowed right up to the deadline (in case of injuries announced in the press conferences or fixture postponements).

      The Scout Picks are currently 14-4 up on the Community.

    11. lugs
      • 4 Years
      10 hours, 12 mins ago

      any more cancellations involving my team and its probably FH time, so at least now i don't need to worry about early transfers anymore 😆

    12. merin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      10 hours, 11 mins ago

      How would you use this FT?

      Ramsdale Foster
      TAA Cancelo James White Livramento
      Salah Jota Gundogan Bowen DLuiz
      Ronaldo Watkins Dennis

      1 FT, 0.4 ITB

      1. Tonyawesome69
        • 3 Years
        9 hours, 58 mins ago

        Probably wouldn't use it.

        1. merin
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          8 hours, 18 mins ago

          Even though i can just field 10 players?

    13. Finding Timo
      • 1 Year
      10 hours, 9 mins ago

      What to make of peps comments about foden ?

      1. Pino
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        10 hours, 7 mins ago

        I think he will play 2 of the next 3 games during the Christmas period. Probably GW20 and 21.

        1. Finding Timo
          • 1 Year
          10 hours, 5 mins ago

          Not great being an owner but other fires to deal with now with postponed games

      2. lugs
        • 4 Years
        10 hours, 6 mins ago

        i reckon he's dropped, otherwise he probably would have said he's served his punishment and its resolved, Foden owner fwiw

        1. Finding Timo
          • 1 Year
          10 hours, 5 mins ago

          Yeh can see him being on the naughty step GW19

      3. Sun Jihai
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        9 hours, 50 mins ago

        Most people on here seem to think he is dropped

        1. Finding Timo
          • 1 Year
          9 hours, 47 mins ago

          Yeh seen that although I don’t think I can get rid of at the moment as my priority is to replace players who I know not playing due to COvid

    14. GE
      • 5 Years
      10 hours, 8 mins ago

      What would you do here? 🙂

      1) King -> Broja
      2) King -> Pukki
      3) Brownhill -> Ramsey
      4) Brownhill -> Douglas Luiz
      5) Save

      (1FT, 0.6 itb)

      Ramsdale
      Cancelo/Dias/James/Reguilon
      Bilva/Jota/Brownhill
      Antonio*/Waktins

      Bench: Foster*, King*, TAA*, Salah*, Jota*

    15. Biggsy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      10 hours, 6 mins ago

      Why so many shipping Salah?

      I get he's not playing Leeds, but Leicester is a plum tie still. Or is it about offsetting getting burnt by Salah Vs Leicester by making early differential gains with others?

      Open Controls
      1. Sun Jihai
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        10 hours, 5 mins ago

        A lot of people play this game with a 1 GW horizon

      2. Finding Timo
        • 1 Year
        10 hours, 4 mins ago

        Isn’t more than he will
        Then go to AFCOn soon

      3. Zim0
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        10 hours, 4 mins ago

        We getting on Son early. He has 3 great fixtures as well.

        1. Finding Timo
          • 1 Year
          10 hours ago

          Yeh would only lose salah for son

      4. Tonyawesome69
        • 3 Years
        10 hours ago

        Potentially 3 blanks in the next 5 and captaincy can be covered with Son or Ronaldo for the two games he is available

      5. Zladan
        • 4 Years
        9 hours, 53 mins ago

        Leicester, Chelsea, AFCON.

        Can definitely find better for £13m.

    16. dshv
      • 4 Years
      10 hours, 4 mins ago

      Ramsdale
      Taa James Cancelo Reguilon
      Salah Foden Jota ESR
      Watkins Ronaldo

      Foster - gallagher - livra - davis
      2ft 0.1itb

      3 pool will missing.. gallagher livra in
      How to fill 11 playing???

      1. Tonyawesome69
        • 3 Years
        9 hours, 59 mins ago

        Use your 2FTs...

      2. Odikostar
        • 7 Years
        9 hours, 58 mins ago

        Salah to son and davis to broja

    17. Bruno Commando
      • 7 Years
      9 hours, 55 mins ago

      Is Dennis now a sell given he will have a blank followed by a home game against hammers then go for AFCON?

      1. Zladan
        • 4 Years
        9 hours, 52 mins ago

        Yes. Salah and Dennis easy transfers out with AFCON.
        Take pick of premiums then to replace the pair.

        1. merin
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          8 hours, 11 mins ago

          Who are you getting instead of the pair?

    18. liverpool01
      • 3 Years
      9 hours, 32 mins ago

      Guaita
      Rudiger. Tomiyasu, Livramento
      Martinelli, Bernardo, Son (C) Bowen
      Ronaldo

      0 FT 5.9 ITB

      Foster, Taa, Coady. Davis, Dennis, Jota,

      A)Hold
      B) Dennis>Kane

      A or B guys?

      1. liverpool01
        • 3 Years
        9 hours, 31 mins ago

        B is -4

    19. Mbeumo's Post: 7✅
      • 10 Years
      9 hours, 12 mins ago

      Really hope Chelsea game is called off, those people already used FH cannot handle it this week

    20. balint84
      • 5 Years
      8 hours, 45 mins ago

      When the African cup is happening? January?

    21. Lucky Z
      • 4 Years
      8 hours, 4 mins ago

      Why it is impossible to play Liverpool vs Wolves game to have less postponed Boxing day fixtures?

