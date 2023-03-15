1071
Dugout Discussion March 15

Wednesday team news: Debut for teenage Palace goalkeeper

1,071 Comments
Share

Double Gameweek 27 comes to a conclusion this evening as Brighton and Hove Albion entertain Crystal Palace and Southampton face Brentford.

Kick-off in both matches is at 19:30 GMT.

Virtually all of the Fantasy focus will be on Brighton in the M23 derby but the headline-grabbing team news comes from the visitors, who are without a recognised senior goalkeeper tonight.

Vicente Guaita has picked up a late injury so, with Sam Johnstone already sidelined, it’s 19-year-old youth product and debutant Joe Whitworth who will be between the posts at the Amex.

In Patrick Vieira’s two other changes, Cheick Doucoure returns from suspension to replace Luka Milivojevic in midfield and Odsonne Edouard starts up front in place of Jordan Ayew.

Brighton make two changes to the side that began the 2-2 draw at Leeds on Saturday, with Danny Welbeck and Levi Colwill coming in for the benched Adam Webster and Evan Ferguson.

In the other game, Southampton recall Mohamed Elyounoussi and Ibrahima Diallo at the expense of Romeo Lavia and Theo Walcott.

Brentford’s only change sees Mikkel Damsgaard drop to the bench and Kevin Schade given his first start since his January move.

GAMEWEEK 27 LINE-UPS

Brighton and Hove Albion XI: Steele, Veltman, Colwill, Dunk, Estupinan, Gross, Caicedo, March, Mac Allister, Mitoma, Welbeck Ferguson.

Subs: Sanchez, Webster, Ferguson, Sarmiento, Enciso, Undav, Gilmour, Van Hecke, Buonanotte.

Crystal Palace XI: Whitworth, Clyne, Andersen, Guehi, Mitchell, Doucoure, Sambi Lokonga, Schlupp, Olise, Zaha, Edouard.

Subs: Goodman, Ward, Tomkins, Milivojevic, Ayew, Eze, Mateta, Richards, Ahamada.

Southampton XI: Bazunu, Walker-Peters, Bednarek, Bella-Kotchap, Perraud, Ward-Prowse, Diallo, Elyounoussi, Alcaraz, Sulemana, Adams.

Subs: Caballero, Armstrong, Onuachu, Bree, Armstrong, Mara, Salisu, Walcott, Lavia.

Brentford XI: Raya, Hickey, Pinnock, Mee, Henry, Janelt, Norgaard, Jensen, Mbuemo, Toney, Damsgaard.

Subs: Cox, Dasilva, Wissa, Zanka, Ghoddos, Onyeka, Jansson, Damsgaard, Baptiste.

CHECK YOUR LIVE FPL RANK

If you haven’t seen already, the beta version of our new Premium Members Area gives you a customised dashboard detailing your latest points and where you rank in the world.

You can find it via this link and you only have to type in your FPL ID number (so no password/email) to see the visuals.

GET IN-GAME DATA AT LIVE FPL

Check in-play FPL stats on LiveFPL.net every Gameweek

UCL Fantasy unlimited transfer team reveals

1,071 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Ajax Hamsterdam
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 20 mins ago

    is toney a yellow away from a ban??

    Open Controls
    1. Pat Bonner
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      48 mins ago

      Yes. Not great for 29

      Open Controls
    2. Snake Juice
      • 6 Years
      48 mins ago

      Yes

      Open Controls
    3. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      48 mins ago

      Y

      Open Controls
    4. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 8 Years
      47 mins ago

      cheers

      Open Controls
    5. tbos83
      • 2 Years
      40 mins ago

      And a 2-game ban at that

      Open Controls
    6. West End Exile
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      12 mins ago

      There's a reasonable chance he'll collect another Yellow across his next three games.

      Hold for GW28 and make your call before DGW29.

      His fixtures in DGW29 aren't that great anyway so I'll probably transfer him out then.

      Open Controls
  2. mattyb09
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 20 mins ago

    Is Wesley Fofana an option for next few?

    4.3, started the last two & decent fixtures

    Open Controls
    1. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      54 mins ago

      He's a decent shout, especially Whislt Silva out (although if we play 3 ATB he still starts).

      Our defence is a bit ropey, but he does at least have some arieal threat going for him. He's quite strong in the air. Had a few headers on target/in the back of the net already.

      Open Controls
      1. mattyb09
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Cheers. Exactly the analysis I was looking for

        Open Controls
  3. Stranger Mings
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 20 mins ago

    Is haaland a better pick for DGW29 than other forwards with doubles?

    Open Controls
    1. Shultan
      • 6 Years
      34 mins ago

      He could easily match any DGW player

      Open Controls
      1. Stranger Mings
        • 2 Years
        32 mins ago

        Ok cheers guess if Toney gets another YC, easy decision to go Toney to haalsmd gw29

        Open Controls
        1. Baps hunter
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          30 mins ago

          Saves one transfer, yes.

          Open Controls
  4. jonnybhoy
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 19 mins ago

    Hi guys interested in some thoughts here

    Kepa
    Schar Trippier Zinchenko Henry
    Saka Odegaard Rashford**
    Kane Toney Haaland**

    Raya Mitomo** Estu** March**

    A) GW28 Haaland to Watkins + play 10 GW29 Odegaard + Zinchenko to Bruno + Shaw so 13 DGW players GW30 Toney to Haaland
    B) GW28 Play 9 avoid transfer then GW29 Odegaard + Zinchenko to Bruno + Shaw so 13 DGW players
    C) GW28 Estu to Chillwell 10 players GW29 Odegaard + Zinchenko to Bruno + Shaw so 13 DGW players

    Open Controls
  5. Sam (Team Sam)
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 19 mins ago

    Really interesting week in many ways. Didn't punish any group in particular.

    Didn't matter which Brighton mid you got, they all did well.

    Didn't get multiple Brighton mids? That's okay, they didn't go crazy.

    Captained Toney instead of a Brighton mid? Basically the same score.

    Brighton and Brentford both kept clean sheets, so didn't matter who you backed.

    Open Controls
    1. Red Star Toro
      • 8 Years
      22 mins ago

      punished small minority of us Kane non-owners and naive tools like me that kept LFC assets for Bou game

      Open Controls
    2. Pat Bonner
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      21 mins ago

      Guess those with 6 will have done well. Plenty with 3 or 4 from those teams

      Open Controls
    3. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      20 mins ago

      Knew someone who captained Salah...

      Open Controls
      1. tbos83
        • 2 Years
        2 mins ago

        Ouch

        Open Controls
  6. Twisted Saltergater
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 19 mins ago

    We’ve had ages to prepare for the Brighton and Brentford double. It’s DGW29 where it’s not abundantly clear who to target.

    Open Controls
  7. Red Star Toro
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 18 mins ago

    Wildcard. Toney:
    A) Stick
    B) Twist, go with front three of Kane, Watkins (Haaland), 5-3-2 in GW28

    Open Controls
    1. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 8 Years
      46 mins ago

      b maybe...

      Open Controls
  8. BECKS TO THE FUTURE
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 17 mins ago

    Nothing like 93 points, an 11% rank jump, and climbing 500k... to still be in the same 4-5m OR band. Shaka.

    Open Controls
  9. Pat Bonner
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 17 mins ago

    105 with 25 on the bench is frustrating but hopefully get a decent bb in 29

    Open Controls
    1. JEZOOS
      • 6 Years
      13 mins ago

      Haaland out for who? Watkins, Felix or Havertz?

      Open Controls
    2. BECKS TO THE FUTURE
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      13 mins ago

      I’ve got 26 on my bench, but only missed out on 13 of those points in hindsight.

      Means a good squad.

      Open Controls
    3. JoeSoap
      • 9 Years
      12 mins ago

      Same with 28 on bench. Did think about BB but saved for GW29.

      Open Controls
    4. Sif
      • 9 Years
      10 mins ago

      105 with 29 benched.
      BB was a toss-up, went more fixtures in 29 over better fixtures this gw.

      Still you can't predict a Gabriel goal.

      Open Controls
      1. Utopsis
        • 3 Years
        just now

        I'll explode if he scores again in 29...

        Open Controls
    5. Robe Wan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      10 mins ago

      Pat - thanks for starting the 26WC wagon for me. Got ahead of the curve

      Open Controls
  10. Rainer
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 16 mins ago

    LiVARpool till the death!

    Open Controls
  11. Lucky Z
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 16 mins ago

    Estu to Chilwell? Have Steele and plan JWP=>McAllister in 29

    Open Controls
    1. Pat Bonner
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      50 mins ago

      Those moves make sense

      Open Controls
    2. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      49 mins ago

      Yep, Estu to Chilwell is very popular this week with the content creators. Seems fine.

      Open Controls
    3. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      49 mins ago

      I watched the match and didn't like it as MacAllister owner. He was often too deep because of Wellbeck.

      Open Controls
    4. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      47 mins ago

      I'm not sure why Estupiñán is such a priority sell for loads.

      Last 10 matches:
      7, 1, 6, 8, 7, 6, 9, 6, 2, 0
      (Bonus on 4/10)

      Sure Brentford have 1 extra game this next GW but have the been that convincing at the back really?

      30-32 is a bit iffy for Estu but you can bench him if you've just WC'd. Surely...

      I'd rather move on a Brentford defender.

      Open Controls
      1. Baps hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        45 mins ago

        Estu to Chilly now (-4) to get 11 starters and Mee to Shaw next week?

        Open Controls
        1. Hazz
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          42 mins ago

          Why are you asking me this after I've just recommended keeping Estu. He has 3 DGWs to come too.

          Your moves could pay off, but they may also not.

          Open Controls
      2. Baps hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        44 mins ago

        He is expected to get another dgw during that period though.

        Open Controls
      3. POTATO
        • 2 Years
        39 mins ago

        Estupiñán

        1. Blanks gw28
        2. Expected to play second fixture of dgw 29, but may miss first.
        3. Brighton or Chelsea may blank GW32 - which means I have 5 outfield blanking. If I replace Brentford with Chelsea then I may have 6 outfield blanking - which can't be fixed with FTs

        Open Controls
        1. Hazz
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          38 mins ago

          No FH for 32?

          Open Controls
          1. POTATO
            • 2 Years
            34 mins ago

            I have been set up with Brighton and Brentford early since before FH25 which enabled me to have pretty much the same squad as all those who have been using their WC. You're saying it's worth others having to use a FH just to keep Estupiñán instead of Mee?

            Open Controls
            1. POTATO
              • 2 Years
              29 mins ago

              Mee > Estupiñán GW33 is probably easier in my case.

              Open Controls
            2. Hazz
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 5 Years
              25 mins ago

              It sounds like you are answering the question for your specific situation.

              Which is fine. I'm just arguing there's nothing wrong with Estupiñán's returns when he does play.

              Aks yourself how many CSs is Mee likely to keep too.

              There's no right/wrong answer - just playing devil's advocate in not selling a player who has been doing great.

              Open Controls
              1. POTATO
                • 2 Years
                1 min ago

                It seems you are incapable of seeing any reasons given in answer to your question "I'm not sure why Estupiñán is such a priority sell for loads." I made three points. You ignored the first two then asked me if I had a FH - to which I gave you a specific answer.

                Open Controls
      4. Lucky Z
        • 5 Years
        36 mins ago

        Have bad fixtures after DGW29 in which he can play just once. Can bring him back after 32

        Open Controls
    5. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      47 mins ago

      I wonder if Mee to Chilly is priority now. But Estu has no game and goes to Australia...

      Open Controls
  12. Triple Free Bench Hit Boost
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 13 mins ago

    Who are folks captaining for this GW... on Kane currently. But fancy Watkins or Saka... and after Toney tonight he is in the mix too. Even Chilwell and Zinc seem safe clean sheets.

    Open Controls
    1. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 13 mins ago

      saka

      Open Controls
      1. Triple Free Bench Hit Boost
        • 1 Year
        50 mins ago

        do you have Kane? Want to check if this Saka over Kane, or not got the option

        Open Controls
    2. JEZOOS
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 13 mins ago

      Kane.

      Open Controls
    3. The92nd
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 12 mins ago

      C Kane and VC Watkins for me anyway, on FH

      Open Controls
    4. g40steve
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 11 mins ago

      Thinking Toney against leaky Leicester

      Open Controls
  13. The92nd
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 13 mins ago

    On free hit for next week, decided I'm picking 3 arsenal mids, which one do I leave out from Martinelli, Odegaard, Saka and Trossard? Leaning towards Ode but not sure Trossard is 100% nailed with Jesus returning.

    Open Controls
    1. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 8 Years
      39 mins ago

      odegaard

      Open Controls
    2. Fit_to_drop
      • 3 Years
      32 mins ago

      Saka

      Open Controls
  14. Sun Jihai
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 13 mins ago

    Had a good week with 100+ points but realised my new OR is almost exactly the same as GW25 after the no Liverpool disaster last week. WC27 was definitely the play in hindsight!

    Open Controls
    1. Twisted Saltergater
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      WC27 was definitely the play *for my team* in hindsight!

      There. Fixed it for you.

      Open Controls
    2. CABAYE4
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      I’m hoping saving the WC could still be the play.

      My rank is similar between 25 and now too.

      Open Controls
  15. Wolfman180
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 11 mins ago

    Red arrow with 85. Must be some scores out there

    Open Controls
    1. g40steve
      • 4 Years
      26 mins ago

      Plenty off 100’s

      Open Controls
      1. Wolfman180
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        1 min ago

        So it seems. Still not WC'ed yet, so I guess not too bad of score. Could've been a lot worse considering I took a -8

        Open Controls
    2. The92nd
      • 11 Years
      25 mins ago

      How do you know your rank already?

      Open Controls
      1. Biggsy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        23 mins ago

        Pen and paper and some real dedication

        Open Controls
      2. Alan The Llama
        • 13 Years
        21 mins ago

        Live fpl rank

        Open Controls
        1. Alan The Llama
          • 13 Years
          20 mins ago

          Google it, enter your team details et voila.

          Open Controls
          1. The92nd
            • 11 Years
            19 mins ago

            Thanks

            Open Controls
            1. Alan The Llama
              • 13 Years
              18 mins ago

              You're welcome

              Open Controls
      3. Freshy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        14 mins ago

        https://www2.livefpl.net
        https://www.fplgameweek.com

        Open Controls
    3. Fit_to_drop
      • 3 Years
      17 mins ago

      So you scored 77, not 85?

      Open Controls
      1. Wolfman180
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        6 mins ago

        Scored 93 but with a -8

        Open Controls
        1. Fit_to_drop
          • 3 Years
          2 mins ago

          Yes, red harsh so for that score.

          Open Controls
  16. Ajax Hamsterdam
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 11 mins ago

    when are brighton 2 dgws meant to be? cheers

    Open Controls
  17. Fred the Red
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 10 mins ago

    Current team with 2 FTs (already wildcarded)

    Raya Kepa
    Gabriel Pinnock Trippier Schar Estupian
    Saka Martinelli Mac Allister (BGW) March (BGW) Rashford (BGW)
    Haaland (BGW) Kane Toney

    A)Should I bring in Maddison for March, which would give me 10 players for GW 28, and save a transfer for the big DGW 29?

    B) Should I use both free transfers to get 11 players (in which case, any suggestions)?

    Open Controls
    1. LeytonOrient
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      I would prefer Estu > Chillwell over March > Maddison

      Open Controls
      1. Fred the Red
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 3 mins ago

        Cheers. Seeing a lot of Chilwell love all of a sudden. What’s the reason?

        Open Controls
        1. Fit_to_drop
          • 3 Years
          just now

          In a more attacking role with 3 centre backs behind him. Scored recently to prove that.

          Open Controls
      2. Fred the Red
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 3 mins ago

        Also I have 4 starting defenders so seems like a waste…

        Open Controls
        1. Triple Free Bench Hit Boost
          • 1 Year
          46 mins ago

          I'd base the decision on how much risk you need to take to get a haul (double-digit points) to catch a ML leader.
          Chilwell is the safer option for 6 pts at home to Everton. While he scored last week, you can't count on him doing it again. But a good chance of 6pts.
          Maddison is more likely to get 10+ pts than Chilwell but also get 2.

          Open Controls
  18. LeytonOrient
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 9 mins ago

    Who are the key MID players for GW28, excluding arsenal?

    - Maddison?
    - Almiron?
    - Who else?

    I have a Mahrez shaped hole to fill which will ultimately end up as March/MacAllister for DGW

    Open Controls
    1. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 8 Years
      36 mins ago

      son but doubt u can afford

      Open Controls
      1. LeytonOrient
        • 8 Years
        15 mins ago

        A boy can dream eh

        Open Controls
    2. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      34 mins ago

      Billing could be worth a shout

      Open Controls
  19. Prawnsandwich
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 8 mins ago

    Leicester fans ...what's the view that Iheanacho dropped for Daka or Vardy ?

    Open Controls
  20. sentz05
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 6 mins ago

    A Field 9 Waste transfer
    B March > Maddison 2FTs for BB next week and field 10
    C March and Espu > Maddison and Fofana 1FT for BB week and field 11

    Open Controls
    1. LeytonOrient
      • 8 Years
      12 mins ago

      I like C - i think Fofana is a great option

      Open Controls
  21. Sun Jihai
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 6 mins ago

    Hmm, Steele at 3.9m with more DGWs ahead looks pretty interesting

    Open Controls
    1. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 8 Years
      33 mins ago

      when are all brighton dgws meant to be?

      Open Controls
    2. Fit_to_drop
      • 3 Years
      27 mins ago

      Surely Estu, Mac and Mit pay off more than GK though, despite his price.

      Open Controls
      1. Lucky Z
        • 5 Years
        3 mins ago

        He can be easily benched for BGWs unlike outfield players

        Open Controls
    3. Twisted Saltergater
      • 13 Years
      20 mins ago

      I’m rockin Ward + Steele having owned Ederson since the World Cup

      Open Controls
  22. Tony Two Tone
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 5 mins ago

    James or Chilwell, and why?

    Open Controls
    1. Alan The Llama
      • 13 Years
      19 mins ago

      Chilwell, less injury prone.

      Open Controls
      1. Fit_to_drop
        • 3 Years
        just now

        Exactly this

        Open Controls
    2. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      11 mins ago

      Chilwell probably as James more injury prone

      @BigManBakar
      -Plays in 28
      -Double in 29
      -On set piece
      -Directly involved in 4 of Chelsea's 6 goals in the wing-back system already
      -4 of the next 5 fixtures are at home - where Chelsea's underlying defensive data is strong

      Open Controls
  23. FantasyClub
    • 2 Years
    1 hour ago

    Hey guys, didn’t watch the BRI match…did Mac Allister play deep today?

    Open Controls
  24. RWB_1991
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    56 mins ago

    Is Steele now nailed for the rest of the season do we think?

    Open Controls
    1. Lucky Z
      • 5 Years
      2 mins ago

      Easily at this rate. No reason to drop him, does his work perfectly

      Open Controls
      1. RWB_1991
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        1 min ago

        Sweet. I’m thinking Steele over Ward

        Open Controls
  25. RWB_1991
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    56 mins ago

    Steele & Kepa combo on wildcard? Will both play dgw 29 for my bench boost do we think?

    Open Controls
  26. nerd_is_the_werd
    • 3 Years
    51 mins ago

    here I was thinking heated debates were only on skysports....

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.