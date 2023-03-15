Wednesday team news: Debut for teenage Palace goalkeeper

Double Gameweek 27 comes to a conclusion this evening as Brighton and Hove Albion entertain Crystal Palace and Southampton face Brentford.

Kick-off in both matches is at 19:30 GMT.

Virtually all of the Fantasy focus will be on Brighton in the M23 derby but the headline-grabbing team news comes from the visitors, who are without a recognised senior goalkeeper tonight.

Vicente Guaita has picked up a late injury so, with Sam Johnstone already sidelined, it’s 19-year-old youth product and debutant Joe Whitworth who will be between the posts at the Amex.

In Patrick Vieira’s two other changes, Cheick Doucoure returns from suspension to replace Luka Milivojevic in midfield and Odsonne Edouard starts up front in place of Jordan Ayew.

Brighton make two changes to the side that began the 2-2 draw at Leeds on Saturday, with Danny Welbeck and Levi Colwill coming in for the benched Adam Webster and Evan Ferguson.

In the other game, Southampton recall Mohamed Elyounoussi and Ibrahima Diallo at the expense of Romeo Lavia and Theo Walcott.

Brentford’s only change sees Mikkel Damsgaard drop to the bench and Kevin Schade given his first start since his January move.

GAMEWEEK 27 LINE-UPS

Brighton and Hove Albion XI: Steele, Veltman, Colwill, Dunk, Estupinan, Gross, Caicedo, March, Mac Allister, Mitoma, Welbeck Ferguson.

Subs: Sanchez, Webster, Ferguson, Sarmiento, Enciso, Undav, Gilmour, Van Hecke, Buonanotte.

Crystal Palace XI: Whitworth, Clyne, Andersen, Guehi, Mitchell, Doucoure, Sambi Lokonga, Schlupp, Olise, Zaha, Edouard.

Subs: Goodman, Ward, Tomkins, Milivojevic, Ayew, Eze, Mateta, Richards, Ahamada.

Southampton XI: Bazunu, Walker-Peters, Bednarek, Bella-Kotchap, Perraud, Ward-Prowse, Diallo, Elyounoussi, Alcaraz, Sulemana, Adams.

Subs: Caballero, Armstrong, Onuachu, Bree, Armstrong, Mara, Salisu, Walcott, Lavia.

Brentford XI: Raya, Hickey, Pinnock, Mee, Henry, Janelt, Norgaard, Jensen, Mbuemo, Toney, Damsgaard.

Subs: Cox, Dasilva, Wissa, Zanka, Ghoddos, Onyeka, Jansson, Damsgaard, Baptiste.

