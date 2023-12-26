313
  1. TorresMagic™
    2 hours, 43 mins ago

    Last Man Standing Update (500 teams)

    Current safety score = 16
    Top score = 42

    https://www.livefpl.net/LMS

  2. Dynamic Duos
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 40 mins ago

    Hitman 3 is class.

  3. 3 A
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 7 mins ago

    Best Captain GW 20?

    Homes Galore

    Haaland vs SHU (H)
    Salah vs NEW (H)
    Watkins vs BUR (H)
    Bowen vs BRI (H)
    Son vs BOU (H)
    WOOD vs MUN (H)
    Doughty vs CHE (H)

  4. FPL Virgin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 2 mins ago

    Watkins 0.04 xGI in today's game.

  5. Walter White (WW)
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 58 mins ago

    Wow! I went to bed at half time. I can’t believe Villa bottled it. Damnnnn

    1. The Knights Template
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      Me too!

  6. McGurn
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    1 hour, 47 mins ago

    Genuine question for Villains (or anyone else who has seen their games over the season), what is the situation with Watkins? I have only watched the last 2 Villa games on Sky this season and not any of the previous games, and he must have only touched the ball about 20 times across the 2 matches. Yet the stats for the previous games show multiple goals and assists that you would expect from a player of his quality. Has anything changed? Does Bailey instead on Diaby change the dynamic? On the basis of the last 2 weeks he is an immediate sell, sadly. Cheers

    1. Walter White (WW)
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 34 mins ago

      Not a Villa fan but rotation has had an impact in their style of play against certain opponents.

      Watkins doesn’t really do touches tho. He is probably one of few who starts every game for them so probably this is just a cold streak for him & he’ll be back firing soon.

      1. McGurn
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        1 hour, 27 mins ago

        Cheers pal. You are probably right. Although I can handle a cold streak where he loses his touch on the ball, or shoots wide, but not being in the game, or even touching the ball, is much more concerning! A clear sell after Burnley for me. x

    2. Tinkermania
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 24 mins ago

      Sounds like a sell for you. Do it. I am keeping for now.

      1. McGurn
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        22 mins ago

        Not this week obviously, ha, but probably the week after. He was not top of my sell list, so was hoping someone could provide an excuse for his recent performances! Cheers

        1. NZREDS
          • 10 Years
          18 mins ago

          He’ll come right I’d say

          1. The Knights Template
            • 10 Years
            4 mins ago

            Sell, sell, sell!

    3. Zenith UK
      • 7 Years
      7 mins ago

      Would you still be of this opinion if he was awarded the penalty he was failed for last week (offside goal - by inches that he would've assisted too) and nicked in that McGinn cross tonight?

  7. Philosopher's Stones
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 1 min ago

    Salah C went well with the CS point

    1. The Knights Template
      • 10 Years
      just now

      No it didn’t.

  8. Sheffield Wednesday
    • 3 Years
    25 mins ago

    B wins this week?:

    A) Ederson Walker Hwang Beto +1pt
    B) Saliba Porro Son Bowen

  9. Jafooli
    • 11 Years
    13 mins ago

    Despite all the flak that Alverez gets, is he the most decorated footballer in a single season, ever?

    1. National Cup - FA Cup winner
    2. National League - EPL winner
    3. Region Cup 1 - UEFA CL winner
    4. Region Cup 2 - UEFA Super Cup winner
    5. World Club Cup - FIFA Club World Cup winner
    6. World Cup - FiFA World Cup winner

    Anyone ever equalled that or done better?

    https://www.bbc.com/sport/football/67822158

    1. Jafooli
      • 11 Years
      12 mins ago

      Did he also win the Community Shield this year?

      1. Zenith UK
        • 7 Years
        3 mins ago

        No, Arsenal

  10. Jafooli
    • 11 Years
    9 mins ago

    Last five GWs:

    1, -1, 0, 2, 1

    Trippier really worth 6.9m?

    1. Cruyff's Eleven
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      7 mins ago

      Nope. ARS defence incoming. NEW lost their way a little.

      1. Jafooli
        • 11 Years
        just now

        Cricky, Salah, Son & Trippier funds to spend....

