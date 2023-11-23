63
63 Comments Post a Comment
  1. URSUCHAKAREN
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    3 hours, 15 mins ago

    Really?

  2. Tomerick
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 53 mins ago

    That’s all my Christmas presents sorted. Something for everyone!

  3. Epic Fail
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    2 hours, 53 mins ago

    Lol

  4. Manic M
      2 hours, 50 mins ago

      😆

    • Fabreghastly
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      2 hours, 48 mins ago

      What's Black Friday?

      1. The FPL Units
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        1 hour, 19 mins ago

        https://www.bbc.co.uk/newsround/67421182

      2. George Sillett
        • 8 Years
        just now

        A day when you can acquire embarrassing apparel online

    • Nate(U)dog(ie)
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 47 mins ago

      Virgin is going to empty your stock within minutes of logging on

    • Now I'm Panicking
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 42 mins ago

      I'd rather wear my Gary Glitter 1978 tour t-shirt

      1. Epic Fail
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        2 hours, 21 mins ago

        Thanks for that. You’ve ruined my holiday.

      2. Pumpkinhead
        • 14 Years
        1 hour, 5 mins ago

        Drinking out of my "Jim never fixed it for me" mug .

        1. Merlin the Wraith
          • 7 Years
          53 mins ago

          Faded Mr Men "Mr Grumpy" mug, now just swapped for pilsner glass.... Feeling better already 🙂 I did buy one of those FFS football shirts couple of years back. Took ages to arrive but really good quality, even accommodates my beer pot. Latest offerings seem a bit meh....

    • Wild Rover
      • 13 Years
      2 hours, 30 mins ago

      Is it legal to offer 25% off something that has never been on sale at the higher price?

      1. Hairy Potter
        • 8 Years
        17 mins ago

        It's been stuffed down the sofa at the back of DFS in Inverness.

    • Stimps
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 30 mins ago

      A triple captain t-shirt for the Mrs, she'll be delighted

    • The Knights Template
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 26 mins ago

      Mine own merch store features life-size rubber jousting sticks, ‘Arise, Sir (insert lollygagger’s, whoops, I mean customer’s name here)’ and ‘Order of Knights Template’ t-shirts! We also have Hall of Shame coffee mugs!

      1. Mirror Man
          1 hour, 23 mins ago

          Any Hall of Shame cabbages on sale? I'd like a pallet of them to pelt people with for my own amusement.

        • Goonerly
          • 5 Years
          1 hour, 16 mins ago

          My wife has a couple of those life-size rubber sticks. She absolutely loves them!

          1. Now I'm Panicking
            • 8 Years
            1 hour, 9 mins ago

            Does she put them in her "hall of shame"?

      2. kysersosa
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        2 hours, 16 mins ago

        What to do with this team? Cash and Gordon out?

        Areola
        Cash, Tsimikas, Livermento
        Salah, Diaby, Gordon, Son, Saka
        Haaland, Watkins

        Turner, Archer, Taylor and Lamptey

        2FT and 0.4 in the bank. Bring in a CP defender for Cash and Gordon to Palmer seems a go?

        1. afsr
          • 7 Years
          2 hours, 6 mins ago

          CP defenders have LIV and mci very soon

      3. mad_beer ✅
        • 8 Years
        2 hours, 12 mins ago

        Is there a T-Shirt that says "Place your betting ad here!"?

      4. afsr
        • 7 Years
        2 hours, 12 mins ago

        Areola
        Cash, Gabriel, Lascelle
        Salah, Son, Saka, Palmer
        Haaland, Watkins, Solanke

        Turner, Hwang, Tsimikas, Lamptey
        0FT, 1.3 ITB

        1) G2G or take a hit?
        2) Start Hwang or Palmer?

        1. Stimps
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          1 hour, 6 mins ago

          G2G, start Hwang

      5. Pumpkinhead
        • 14 Years
        2 hours, 5 mins ago

        Looooool do people actually buy this kind of stuff. I'd be back on Tinder if I went out in public wearing any of this . People have no shame. I go all out to ensure no one knows I'm obsessed with this crappy game never mind wearing clothing that tells the world

        1. Warbling Wendy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 14 Years
          2 hours ago

          I'm curious to know the "all out" steps you take to avoid people knowing you play FPL...?

          1. Dynamic Duos
            • 10 Years
            1 hour, 27 mins ago

            Wears netball gear

            1. Dynamic Duos
              • 10 Years
              1 hour, 17 mins ago

              Whilst eating a tub of ice cream with wosits stuck in his beard

          2. Epic Fail
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 13 Years
            1 hour, 23 mins ago

            I quickly switch over to a p orn tab if my missus comes in while I’m browsing FFS.

            1. Pumpkinhead
              • 14 Years
              1 hour, 5 mins ago

              Hahaha

          3. Pumpkinhead
            • 14 Years
            1 hour, 3 mins ago

            Are you after some tips. Treat it like fight club

        2. Now I'm Panicking
          • 8 Years
          1 hour, 40 mins ago

          Simon Ashby has just ordered all available stock

          1. Pumpkinhead
            • 14 Years
            1 hour, 4 mins ago

            😆

        3. Gnu
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 14 Years
          1 hour, 29 mins ago

          They should do some Jinswick underwear, ones where the community has already crapped in them for you.

          1. Pumpkinhead
            • 14 Years
            1 hour, 16 mins ago

            Lol remember the ones we designed on Nirvana. They were classics and would have sold in droves. Jinswick and Flynny merch would be a great idea. Infact they could have their own brand. Call it RMT

      6. Dynamic Duos
        • 10 Years
        2 hours, 1 min ago

        Captain yourself haha

      7. Magic Zico
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 58 mins ago

        Which one do you prefer?
        A. Palmer Eduoard 343, bench Gordon
        B. Gordon Eduoard 343, bench Palmer
        C. Eze Gordon 352
        D. Mbeumo Gordon 352

        1. The FPL Units
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 13 Years
          1 hour, 5 mins ago

          D

      8. The Gravless Wonder
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 58 mins ago

        Why are there caps and t shirts promoting the congestion charge ?
        Oh my bad I see it's meant to be captain
        Very similar tho

      9. Lord.
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 53 mins ago

        I couldn’t find the magic beans.

        1. Dynamic Duos
          • 10 Years
          1 hour, 11 mins ago

          Open incognito tab, search black market, search ffs, your welcome

      10. TeddiPonza
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        1 hour, 49 mins ago

        With John McGinn possibly out for the weekend, would that mean Matty Cash on the wing?

        1. Tonyawesome69
          • 4 Years
          1 hour, 5 mins ago

          Bailey and Ramsey are options that could play there

      11. DagheMunegu
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 33 mins ago

        Hello l have 2 ft and 0 itb

        How can I improve the defense/keepers without touching the rest of the team ?

        Pickford Turner
        Tsimikas Cash Gabriel Branthwaite Kabore

        Already have 3 Arsenal

      12. Stranger Mings
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 33 mins ago

        Own Alvarez (potential bench), Bowen & mitoma (big doubts) with only brainthwaite & baldock subs so worth WC13?

        1. The FPL Units
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 13 Years
          1 hour, 31 mins ago

          Not worth a WC. Take a hit and use in GW19.

          1. Stranger Mings
            • 3 Years
            1 hour, 21 mins ago

            Sorry why gw19?

            1. The FPL Units
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 13 Years
              1 hour, 10 mins ago

              You can dead end into the blank gw18 and wc out in gw19. I am planning on having 2ft and swapping out haaland and Mbeumo to players with great fixtures and then get haaland back on wc etc

              1. Stranger Mings
                • 3 Years
                1 hour, 4 mins ago

                Ok great cheers

      13. The FPL Units
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        1 hour, 32 mins ago

        Ordering hoodies now and maybe a couple of caps. They look surprisingly good.

        1. Dynamic Duos
          • 10 Years
          40 mins ago

          Each to their own

      14. Muscout
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 25 mins ago

        Any suggestions for this lot? 1FT, 0.1 itb

        Areola
        Cash Taylor Andersen
        Salah Son Saka Mitoma Gordon
        Haaland Watkins

        Turner Archer Branthwaite Tsimikas

        1. The FPL Units
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 13 Years
          1 hour, 8 mins ago

          Roll. I'd play Branthwaite over Taylor.

      15. boombaba
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 1 min ago

        When are the pressers

      16. Merlin the Wraith
        • 7 Years
        57 mins ago

        Welsh have drawn a home match against Poland/Estonia if they manage to get past Finland

      17. tiger
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        52 mins ago

        Can't wait for my gran to open her xmas pressie and see her new FFS hoodie

        1. EffPeeEll
          • 3 Years
          35 mins ago

          Mug?

          1. Merlin the Wraith
            • 7 Years
            31 mins ago

            Even better, a nudist FFS scout mug that transforms into your grav as you add boiling water

      18. Letsgo!
        • 6 Years
        50 mins ago

        Will u do burn to guehi for free now?

      19. Letsgo!
        • 6 Years
        49 mins ago

        Whos everyone capt? Mine is saka

      20. camarozz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        43 mins ago

        Would u move early for Darwin v city away or wait ?

        And Mitoma➡️Palmer ft?

        Would rather Mbeumo but rival ahead has him so dnt see the point in getting him

        1. FPLShaqiri
          • 5 Years
          just now

          I’m planning to roll and get Palmer and Darwin next week when they have better fixtures. Probably sell JWP and Morris

      21. Hairy Potter
        • 8 Years
        31 mins ago

        Hope all the FFS Pro Pundits are going to be sporting their FFS merch on upcoming videos.

