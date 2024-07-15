Want to sign for Fantasy Football Scout? Get in touch…

As we look forward to the 2024/25 season, we at Fantasy Football Scout are working behind the scenes to make improvements for our site users and subscribers.

We have a number of exciting developments in the pipeline – including the imminent arrival of a new app (yes, it’s really happening this time!).

But we’ll need an additional body or two to help us roll out further changes we have planned.

We are therefore looking to add two new recruits to our growing technical team – a full-time full-stack developer (mainly back-end) and a part-time front-end developer.

The details are as follows:

FULL-STACK DEVELOPER

Time: Full-time but hours are open to negotiation

SKILLSET REQUIRED / TOOLS USED

Front-End:

HTML, JavaScript and CSS

Sass

React

jQuery

Bootstrap

AJAX

Back-End:

API design and development

PHP

MySQL

Apache

WordPress

Ubuntu

Ansible

EXPERIENCE

BSC Computer Science or related 2.1 min

Two years minimum commercial experience

FRONT-END DEVELOPER

Time: Part-time but hours are open to negotiation

SKILLSET REQUIRED / TOOLS USED

HTML, JavaScript, and CSS

Sass

React

jQuery

Bootstrap

AJAX

EXPERIENCE

BSC Computer Science or related 2.1 min

Two years minimum commercial experience

We mostly work remotely but, on the odd occasion, we like to get together in person – so if you are able to travel to London now and again, that would be beneficial.

However, those that work outside of the capital should most definitely still apply. Talent is more important to us than postcode.

Flexibility of hours is also preferable.

Based on past experience with our job adverts, we need to stress that it may take a little time to look through and respond to applications.

If you want to get involved with the next chapter of the site, please drop us a line with your CV at jobs@fantasyfootballscout.co.uk.