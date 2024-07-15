5
Jobs July 15

Want to sign for Fantasy Football Scout? Get in touch…

5 Comments
Share

As we look forward to the 2024/25 season, we at Fantasy Football Scout are working behind the scenes to make improvements for our site users and subscribers.

We have a number of exciting developments in the pipeline – including the imminent arrival of a new app (yes, it’s really happening this time!).

FPL 2024/25 pre-season page now live

But we’ll need an additional body or two to help us roll out further changes we have planned.

We are therefore looking to add two new recruits to our growing technical team – a full-time full-stack developer (mainly back-end) and a part-time front-end developer.

The details are as follows:

FULL-STACK DEVELOPER

Time: Full-time but hours are open to negotiation

SKILLSET REQUIRED / TOOLS USED

Front-End:

  • HTML, JavaScript and CSS
  • Sass
  • React
  • jQuery 
  • Bootstrap
  • AJAX

Back-End:

  • API design and development
  • PHP
  • MySQL
  • Apache
  • WordPress
  • Ubuntu
  • Ansible
EXPERIENCE
  • BSC Computer Science or related 2.1 min
  • Two years minimum commercial experience

FRONT-END DEVELOPER

Time: Part-time but hours are open to negotiation

SKILLSET REQUIRED / TOOLS USED
  • HTML, JavaScript, and CSS
  • Sass
  • React
  • jQuery 
  • Bootstrap
  • AJAX
EXPERIENCE
  • BSC Computer Science or related 2.1 min
  • Two years minimum commercial experience

We mostly work remotely but, on the odd occasion, we like to get together in person – so if you are able to travel to London now and again, that would be beneficial.

However, those that work outside of the capital should most definitely still apply. Talent is more important to us than postcode.

Flexibility of hours is also preferable.

Based on past experience with our job adverts, we need to stress that it may take a little time to look through and respond to applications.

If you want to get involved with the next chapter of the site, please drop us a line with your CV at jobs@fantasyfootballscout.co.uk.

5 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Barnaby Wilde
      29 mins ago

      Will there be any 4.5 midfielders?

      Open Controls
    • I Member
      • 8 Years
      8 mins ago

      Szoboszlai price prediction? Wondering if he might be a nice differential under the new manager.

      Open Controls
      1. Dynamic Duos
        • 10 Years
        7 mins ago

        7m

        Open Controls
        1. I Member
          • 8 Years
          1 min ago

          I'm hoping for 6.5m. Don't think he did enough last season to be priced higher than Bailey, Garnacho, Kudus, Rodri, etc.

          Open Controls
    • TheBiffas
      • 3 Years
      2 mins ago

      Damn it, if you were hiring for an estate agent I'd be first in line

      Open Controls

    You need to be logged in to post a comment.