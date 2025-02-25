FFS Mini-Leagues and Community Competitions – Gameweek 26

Welcome to the Fantasy Football Scout mini-leagues and community competitions round-up after a high-scoring Gameweek 26.

Another 390,000+ Assistant Manager chips were played in Gameweek 26, bringing the number still active to over 2.4 million. Going for table bonus points via Oliver Glasner, Graham Potter or Vitor Pereira proved to be far more lucrative than ‘playing safe’ with the disappointing Mikel Arteta.

We report on the latest news about Last Man Standing, the Head-to-Head Leagues and many community mini-leagues.

FFSCOUT OPEN-TO-ALL LEAGUE

Matthew Robinson has regained the lead in our Fantasy Football Scout mini-league (code n6lb8d), having previously led between Gameweeks 21 to 23. He was 51st in our FFS Live Hall of Fame after its Gameweek 25 Update.

TOP OF THE WORLD

With double-digit hauls from Assistant Manager Pereira, captain Mohamed Salah (£13.7m), Bryan Mbeumo (£8.0m) and Alexander Isak (£9.5m), Matthew has now risen to second in the world.

He used Triple Captain on Salah in Gameweek 24, before deploying his Assistant Manager chip on Emery and Pereira in the two since.

The team is only three points behind new world number one The Elite, who played their Free Hit early and their Assistant Manager chip in Gameweek 24 (David Moyes, then Arne Slot) but haven’t yet used Triple Captain.

FFSCOUT COMMUNITY MEMBERS LEAGUE

Abinav C leads for a fourth successive week and seventh time this season in our Fantasy Football Scout Members mini-league and has risen to 45th overall. He is third in our Live Hall of Fame.

This is open to anyone with an FFS account, the league code being visible in the SCOUT LEAGUES widget on the signed-in FFS Home Page.

LAST MAN STANDING

The safety score for Gameweek 26 in TorresMagic’s Last Man Standing competition (LMS) was 73 after hits, with 35 teams to be removed.

It means that 218 are going through to Gameweek 27. To help cover each weekend, LiveFPL’s leaderboard will show its current live statistics.

Scott Daniel was the highest Gameweek 26 scorer, with double-digits from Assistant Manager Glasner, captain Salah, Mbeumo, Isak and Daniel Munoz (£4.9m).

HEAD-TO-HEAD COMMUNITY MINI-LEAGUES

Liam McAllister leads for a seventh successive week and 12th time this season in League 1 of MIR’s FFS Head-to-Head Leagues. He is 84th in our FFS Live Hall of Fame.

The highest scorers in these head-to-head leagues are Max Norton (League 7 Division 58) and three managers in League 9 (Adam Harriott, Jackson Coker and Vukadin Veljković), with 67 points each out of a possible 78.

MODS & CONS

George Gavin is on top for a third successive week and ninth time this season in the FFScout Mods & Cons mini-league. He is up to 3,441st overall.

FFSCOUT FAMILY

Meanwhile, Haythem IlBanney leads for a fourth week in a row and 11th time this season in the FFScout Family mini-league.

TOP 10K ANY SEASON

Back to Abinav C, setting the pace for an eighth consecutive week and 13th time this season in my Top 10k Any Season mini-league (code wsmh56).

This league is for teams with at least one previous finish inside the top 10,000.

MULTIPLE TOP 10K FINISHES

Paul Cartwright is the new leader of my Multiple Top 10k Finishes mini-league (code etcj6p) and rises to 2,890th overall. He s had three top 10k finishes.

This league is for teams with at least two previous finishes inside the top 10,000.

TOP 1K ANY SEASON

Chris Costa remains ahead for an 18th week in PDM’s Top 1k Any season mini-league (code xv5ui7) and is 452nd overall.

MULTIPLE TOP 1K FINISHES

@FPL Matthew is the new leader of Chaballer’s Multiple Top 1k Finishes mini-league (code 7eqmvk). He has had eight top 10k finishes in the last ten seasons – three of them in the top 500 – and is 186th in our FFS Live Hall of Fame.

TOP 100 ANY SEASON

Alex Merchant is top of the pile for a 15th week in Livinginapool’s Top 100 Any Season mini-league (wzpv0i). He is 8,234th overall and 59th in our Live Hall of Fame.

FPL CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

2021/22 FPL Champion Jamie Pigott leads for a seventh successive week and eighth time this season in Simon March’s FPL Champions League, with double-digit hauls from Assistant Manager Glasner, captain Mbeumo, Salah, Isak, Munoz and João Pedro (£5.4m).

HALL OF FAME TOP 1K

Time for some more Abinav C, who is in first place for a 15th consecutive week and 18th time this season in Chaballer’s Hall of Fame Top 1k mini-league (code t5x9cf).

This league is only for teams in the top thousand of the FFS Career Hall of Fame.

FPL VETS

Elsewhere, Anoop K leads for a fourth week in Skooldaze’s FPL Vets 2006 or before mini-league (code whhxb3). He is 31st in our Live Hall of Fame.

This league is only for teams whose FPL record goes back to the 2006/07 season.

OPENING DAY LEAGUE

Leonard Leong is at the summit for a 16th week in my Opening Day League and moves up to 190th overall.

THE NEXT GREAT AND GOOD

Whereas Huss E is now the outright leader of Greyhead’s The Next Great and Good mini-league (code z88dz6), up to 743rd worldwide.

BEAT THE FFSCOUT/PFT XI

Charles Richter (Werkself) sits in the number one spot for a 10th successive week and 13th time this season in the Beat the FFScout/PFT XI mini-league and is 7,912th overall.

It was a good week for the Scout community team (Scout PFT), now at a season-high 112th in the league and rising from 1.1 million to 688k, aided by Assistant Manager Glasner.

HALL OF SHAME TOURNEY

Chris Lord has regained the lead in The Knights Template’s Hall of Shame Tourney (code 7rjngs), having previously led after Gameweek 24.

JANUARY TO MAY LEAGUE

Finally, Henri W is the name in front of my January to May League (code rwy735). He has risen from 44k to 2,102nd in the seven Gameweeks since the beginning of January.

GET INVOLVED

