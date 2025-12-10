FFS Mini-Leagues and Community Competitions – Gameweek 15

Welcome to the Fantasy Football Scout mini-leagues and community competitions round-up after Gameweek 15.

Here, we report on the latest news from the FFS Head-to-Head Leagues, the FFS Cups, Last Man Standing, the Live Hall of Fame and many FFS community mini-leagues.

FFS HEAD-TO-HEAD LEAGUES

Once updated, we’ll be able to see that – with 39 points out of a possible 45 – Ville Tuominen (Santigold) still has a five-point lead in League 1 of MIR’s FFS Head-to-Head Leagues.

Sean Manning (League 8 Division 108) and Simon Jones (League 9 Division 256) both have the maximum 45 points after winning all 15 matches.

FFS CUPS

Gameweek 15 was round four of the 26th FFS Open Cup. The highest-ranked player remaining, YNWA91 (Rolland Seik Viland) is safely through to round five and sits 4,115th overall.

As well as this, Gameweek 15 was round three of the 19th FFS Members Cup. wilkinson was beaten 55-80 by Sticky Toffee Pudding, meaning that the highest-ranked player through to round four is wilkas44 (Paul Wilkins, now 8,257th). He won on a tie-break against DanHurwood1.

These cups are old-school competitions run by Fantasy Football Scout, and should not be confused with the league cups listed on FPL’s Leagues & Cups page. See this article for full details, including the prizes on offer.

LAST MAN STANDING

The safety score for Gameweek 15 in TorresMagic’s Last Man Standing competition (code skotto) was 41 after hits, with 60 teams eliminated.

It means that 560 are going through to Gameweek 16. Entry has reopened again, but new participants must have equalled or beaten all the safety scores after hits.

The LMS leaderboard shows the highest post-hit scores, plus teams that were in the danger zone.

Paul Remmer was the highest scorer, thanks to double-digit hauls from captain Bruno Fernandes (£m), Phil Foden (£m) and Anthony Gordon (£m). He came 6,176th last season.

FFS HALL OF FAME

The Live Hall of Fame was updated again on Tuesday and is now based on results until the end of Gameweek 15 but, unlike the Career Hall of Fame, it can only be viewed by Chief Scouts (premium members).

55,354 FPL managers participating in our Fantasy Football Scout and Fantasy Football Scout Members mini-leagues are now ranked in the live version.

The top 10 (with their Career Hall of Fame positions and current overall ranks in brackets) are:

1st (1st) Ben Crellin (OR 345k)

(OR 345k) 2nd (2nd) Tom Dollimore (OR 144k)

(OR 144k) 3rd (6th) Rob Mayes (OR 60k)

(OR 60k) 4th (5th) – elevenify.com (OR 199k)

(OR 199k) 5th (22nd) Uz Ray (OR 13k)

(OR 13k) 6th (3rd) Abinav C (OR 297k)

(OR 297k) 7th (-) Harry Daniels (OR 141k)

(OR 141k) 8th (4th) John Walsh (OR 277k)

(OR 277k) 9th (26th) Pro – (OR 21k)

(OR 21k) 10th (46th) Paulius Uziela (OR 8,071st)

Since the Gameweek 14 update, Uz Ray has moved up two places and Harry Daniels one spot, as John Walsh drops three. Each of the top 10 are now inside the world’s top 400k, and Paulius Uziela is the first to reach the top 10k. All ten captained the blank of Erling Haaland (£15.0m).

Four of the Career Hall of Fame top 10ers are no longer that high in the live version:

15th (8th) Fábio Borges (OR 320k)

(OR 320k) 22nd (9th) Michael Giovanni (OR 463k)

(OR 463k) 45th (10th) Łukasz Woźniak (OR 797k)

(OR 797k) 77th (7th) Gideon Moss (OR 1.938m)

Other leaders featured in this article who are ranked in the top thousand of the Live Hall of Fame are Ville Tuominen (326th), Mark Reynolds (542nd), Gerardo López Lozada (423rd), Rajko Gojkovic (222nd), Matthew Nuttall (81st) and Milan Mihajlovic (148th).

FFSCOUT OPEN-TO-ALL LEAGUE

Mido Syd leads our Fantasy Football Scout mini-league (code ql9e6k) for a third week after playing his Bench Boost and is now 35th overall.

FFSCOUT COMMUNITY MEMBERS LEAGUE

Cam MacFadyen moves to the top of our Fantasy Football Scout Members mini-league, having previously led after Gameweeks 9 and 10. The team rises to 134th overall.

This is open to anyone with an FFS account; the code to paste is found when clicking ‘View League Codes’ on a signed-in FFS Home Page.

MODS & CONS

Meanwhile, Mark Reynolds (MIR) is the new leader of the FFScout Mods & Cons mini-league. He’s had four top 9k finishes.

FFSCOUT FAMILY

Gerardo López Lozada stays in control of the FFScout Family mini-league for a fourth week and has risen to 5,707th worldwide.

TOP 10K ANY SEASON

Andy_Social leads my Top 10k Any Season mini-league (code 6axmwm) for a third week.

This league is for teams with at least one previous finish inside the top 10,000.

MULTIPLE TOP 10K FINISHES

Olavi Oja (ulafhai) keeps the top spot of my Multiple Top 10k Finishes mini-league (code tm6cxk) for a ninth week and is 2,970th overall.

This league is for teams with at least two previous finishes inside the top 10,000.

TOP 1K ANY SEASON

Alex Smith is the new leader of PDM’s Top 1k Any season mini-league (code rcxj6b), having risen to 9,468th overall. He came 3,030th in 2020/21 and 736th in 2023/24.

MULTIPLE TOP 1K FINISHES

Rajko Gojkovic sets the pace in Chabs’ Multiple Top 1k Finishes mini-league (code abwcxs) for a third week.

TOP 100 ANY SEASON

Michael Day has snatched the lead in Livinginapool’s Top 100 Any Season mini-league (code 5xdeje), having previously led after Gameweeks 9 and 10.

FPL CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

2014/15 FPL Champion Simon Marsh is now top of the pile in his own FPL Champions League. He has also had another four top 7k finishes.

HALL OF FAME TOP 1K

Matthew Nuttall leads Chabs’ Hall of Fame Top 1k mini-league (code 2c2m2q) for a second week.

This league is only for teams in the top thousand of the Career Hall of Fame.

FPL VETS

Milan Mihajlovic is in first place of Skooldaze’s FPL Vets 2006 or before mini-league for a third week.

This league is only for teams whose FPL history goes back to the 2006/07 season.

OPENING DAY LEAGUE

Elsewhere, it’s Andy_Social again, who leads my Opening Day League for a second week. He is now 507th overall.

THE NEXT GREAT AND GOOD

Jamie Macdonald is at the summit of Greyhead’s The Next Great and Good mini-league and is now 430th overall. He came 564th in 2021/22.

Level on points is Jack Neele, but having made more transfers.

BEAT THE FFSCOUT/PFT XI

Wilson HK N leads the Beat the FFScout/PFT XI mini-league (code adzbaa) for a third week.

As for the Scout community team (Scout PFT), it was a below-par week of 52 points, slipping to 26th here and around 243k overall.

NO SALAH, NO HAALAND

Sarah Edgar is the number one in FPL General’s No Salah No Haaland mini-league (code vnwit5) for a sixth week and is up to 34k overall, after successfully captaining Fernandes.

HALL OF SHAME TOURNEY

Finally, some more Andy_Social. He leads The Knights Template’s Hall of Shame Tourney (code vqc49y) for a second week.

GET INVOLVED

To join a featured mini-league for which you are eligible, simply enter the league code in the ‘Join Invitational League and Cup’ section on the FPL site.

For any questions relating to community competitions, please comment below or email support@fantasyfootballscout.co.uk.

