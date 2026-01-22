FFS Mini-Leagues and Community Competitions – Gameweek 22

Welcome to the Fantasy Football Scout mini-leagues and community competitions round-up after a low-scoring Gameweek 22 when Erling Haaland (£15.1m) blanked yet again, just like a number of his rivals.

Here, we report on the latest news from Last Man Standing, the Head-to-Head Leagues, the Live Hall of Fame and many FFS community mini-leagues.

LAST MAN STANDING

The safety score for Gameweek 22 in TorresMagic’s Last Man Standing competition (code skotto) was 32 after hits, where 52 teams will be removed.

It means that 328 are going through to Gameweek 23. The LMS leaderboard shows the highest post-hit scores, plus teams inside the danger zone, though the scores still need adjusting for Lewis Hall’s (£5.3m) extra bonus point, and for autosubs.

John Mernor (People in Preston) was the highest scorer, after captaining Florian Wirtz (£8.3m) and getting a second double-digit haul from Robert Sánchez (£4.9m). Unfortunately, he missed out on a third haul by benching Patrick Dorgu (£4.3m). He came 4,187th in 2015/16.

LMS has now re-opened for new entries that have equalled or beaten all the safety scores after hits, but they must enter before 11:00 GMT on Saturday 31 January, just before the deadline for Gameweek 24. It’s this season’s last chance to enter LMS.

The winner will receive a free Scout membership for the 2026/27 season.

FFS HEAD-TO-HEAD LEAGUES

The tables in MIR’s FFS Head-to-Head Leagues still show the positions after Gameweek 21, rather than the latest round. All except the Fixtures and Results table, which shows the fixtures for the latest Gameweek 22. It may be a few weeks before the head-to-head tables are fully updated.

See Lord’s Community Article for a detailed round-up of how these were after Gameweek 21.

When updated with Gameweek 22’s results, they will show that Craig Johnson (Bouncebackability) still has a one-point lead in League 1:

1. Craig Johnson (35,171st overall, 49 Points)

(35,171st overall, 49 Points) 2. Ville Tuominen (88,965th, 48 Points)

(88,965th, 48 Points) 3. Alex Merchant (68,377th, 44 Points)

(68,377th, 44 Points) 4. Adam Ferguson (25,439th, 42 Points)

(25,439th, 42 Points) 5. Liam McAllister (13,045th, 38 Points)

Samuel Swain (League 8 Division 106) was held to a draw in his latest match, but is still the highest scorer in the Head-to-Head Leagues with 61 points out of a possible 66.

FFS HALL OF FAME

The FFS Live Hall of Fame was updated again on Tuesday and is now based on results until the end of Gameweek 22 but, unlike the Career Hall of Fame, it can only be viewed by Chief Scouts (premium members).

55,521 FPL managers participating in our Fantasy Football Scout and Fantasy Football Scout Members mini-leagues are now ranked in the live version.

The live version’s top 11 (with their Career Hall of Fame positions and current overall ranks in brackets) are:

1st (5th) – elevenify.com (OR 26k)

(OR 26k) 2nd (1st) Ben Crellin (OR 246k)

(OR 246k) 3rd (2nd) Tom Dollimore (OR 81k)

(OR 81k) 4th (27th) Simon MacNair (OR 3,279th)

(OR 3,279th) 5th (9th) Michael Giovanni (OR 12k)

(OR 12k) 6th (22nd) Uz Ray (OR 4,437th)

(OR 4,437th) 7th (3rd) Abinav C (OR 150k)

(OR 150k) 8th (4th) John Walsh (OR 128k)

(OR 128k) 9th (17th) Dan Wright (OR 24k)

(OR 24k) 10th (-) Harry Daniels (OR 111k)

(OR 111k) 11th (6th) Rob Mayes (OR 155k)

Since the Gameweek 21 update, – elevenify.com has shot up from fourth to first after scoring 60 points this week, thanks to at least five of them from Cole Palmer (£10.4m), Malick Thiaw (£5.1m), Gabriel Magalhães (£6.9m), Marcus Tavernier (£5.5m), David Raya (£5.9m), Nordi Mukiele (£4.4m) and Jurriën Timber (£6.3m).

Michael Giovanni, John Walsh and Dan Wright have each moved up one place. Three more Career Hall of Fame top 10ers are no longer that high in the live version:

13th (8th) Fábio Borges (OR 167k).

(OR 167k). 33rd (10th) Łukasz Woźniak (OR 330k)

(OR 330k) 84th (7th) Gideon Moss (OR 1.241m)

Other leaders featured in this article who are ranked in the top thousand of the Live Hall of Fame are Craig Johnson (91st), Gerardo López Lozada (564th), Ashley Humphrey (466th), Jaap O (756th), Matthew Nuttall (83rd), Milan Mihajlovic (127th) and Stuart Brant (260th).

FFSCOUT OPEN-TO-ALL LEAGUE

Livinus Asaah leads our Fantasy Football Scout mini-league (code ql9e6k) for a second week and is now 48th throughout the world.

FFSCOUT COMMUNITY MEMBERS LEAGUE

Greg Clark is on top of our Fantasy Football Scout Members mini-league for a third successive week and for the fourth time this season. After playing his Wildcard, the team is up to 26th overall.

This is open to anyone with an FFS account; the code to paste is found when clicking ‘View League Codes’ on a signed-in FFS Home Page.

MODS & CONS

Meanwhile, Marco Arlotti leads the FFScout Mods & Cons mini-league for a second week after captaining Enzo Fernández (£6.5m).

FFSCOUT FAMILY

Gerardo López Lozada stays in control of the FFScout Family mini-league for an 11th week.

TOP 10K ANY SEASON

Mark Lambert is the new leader of my Top 10k Any Season mini-league (code 6axmwm) and has risen to 1,791st overall. He’s had two top 10k finishes.

This league is for teams with at least one previous finish inside the top 10,000.

MULTIPLE TOP 10K FINISHES

Ashley Humphrey claims the top spot of my Multiple Top 10k Finishes mini-league (code tm6cxk) for a second week.

This league is for teams with at least two previous finishes inside the top 10,000.

TOP 1K ANY SEASON

Furthermore, he leads PDM’s Top 1k Any season mini-league (code rcxj6b) too, for a fourth successive week and for the sixth time this season.

MULTIPLE TOP 1K FINISHES

Jaap O sets the pace in Chabs’ Multiple Top 1k Finishes mini-league (code abwcxs) for a third week and is now 3,658th overall.

TOP 100 ANY SEASON

Adam Seel leads Livinginapool’s Top 100 Any Season mini-league (code 5xdeje) for a third week.

FPL CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

2014/15 FPL Champion Simon March is top of the pile in his own FPL Champions League for a third successive week, and for the fifth time this season.

HALL OF FAME TOP 1K

Matthew Nuttall leads Chabs’ Hall of Fame Top 1k mini-league (code 2c2m2q) for a ninth week and is now 5,997th overall.

This league is only for teams in the top thousand of the Career Hall of Fame.

FPL VETS

Milan Mihajlovic is now in first place of Skooldaze’s FPL Vets 2006 or before mini-league after playing his Wildcard. This team previously led between Gameweeks 13 to 16, and again from Gameweeks 18 to 20.

This league is only for teams whose FPL history goes back to the 2006/07 season.

OPENING DAY LEAGUE

Peter Jennings leads my Opening Day League for a seventh successive week and for the 15th time this season, now sitting 726th overall.

THE NEXT GREAT AND GOOD

Jack Neele is now at the summit of Greyhead’s The Next Great and Good mini-league, having previously led after Gameweek 14. He is 200th overall.

BEAT THE FFSCOUT/PFT XI

Luke Bradley has regained the lead in the Beat the FFScout/PFT XI mini-league (code adzbaa), having previously led after Gameweek 20.

As for the Scout community team (Scout PFT), it scored a disappointing 27 this week, slipping to 89th in the league and 957k overall.

NO SALAH, NO HAALAND

Stuart Brant is the number one in FPL General’s No Salah No Haaland mini-league (code vnwit5) for a seventh week. After again captaining Gabriel, his team is now 27k overall.

HALL OF SHAME TOURNEY

Nick Jones leads The Knights Template’s Hall of Shame Tourney (code vqc49y) for a third week after playing his Wildcard.

JANUARY TO MAY LEAGUE

Finally, Dirk NoMo’ is in pole position of my January to May League (code 18x9rh) for a third week. This team has risen from 252k to 36k in three Gameweeks since the beginning of January.

GET INVOLVED

To join a featured mini-league for which you are eligible, simply enter the league code in the ‘Join Invitational League and Cup’ section on the FPL site.

For any questions relating to community competitions, please comment below or email support@fantasyfootballscout.co.uk.

