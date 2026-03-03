FFS Mini-Leagues and Community Competitions – Gameweek 28

Welcome to the Fantasy Football Scout mini-leagues and community competitions round-up after Gameweek 28, when Erling Haaland (£14.7m) was surprisingly unable to play but popular vice-captains Bruno Fernandes (£10.0m) and Hugo Ekitiké (£9.1m) both hauled.

Here, we report on the latest news from the Head-to-Head Leagues, Last Man Standing, our Live Hall of Fame and many community mini-leagues.

Additionally, the Last Ten mini-league (code rhz4za) will start scoring in Gameweek 29, and nearly 550 teams have already entered. Can you use your remaining chips to handle the Blank and Double Gameweeks better than other FPL managers?

FFS HEAD-TO-HEAD LEAGUES

Most of the tables and links in MIR’s FFS Head-to-Head Leagues document currently show the positions and scores after Gameweek 27 – apart from the Fixtures and Results table, which shows the fixtures (but not the results) for Gameweek 28. They’re all expected to be updated on Tuesday.

Ville Tuominen (Santigold) increased his lead to four points in League 1 after Craig Johnson lost to The Magician (TorresMagic) in Gameweek 28, dropping from second to fourth.

1. Ville Tuominen (57 points, OR 107,479th)

(57 points, OR 107,479th) 2. Alex Merchant (53 points, OR 4,929th)

(53 points, OR 4,929th) 3. Ahmed Shahin (53 points, OR 14,866th)

(53 points, OR 14,866th) 4. Craig Johnson (52 points, OR 60,657th)

(52 points, OR 60,657th) 5. Liam McAllister (50 points, OR 6,849th)

Samuel Swain (League 8 Division 106) and Yusuf Laher (League 9 Division 3) are the joint highest scorers in the Head-to-Head Leagues, with 73 points out of a possible 84.

LAST MAN STANDING

The safety score for Gameweek 28 in TorresMagic’s Last Man Standing competition was 66 after hits, where 29 teams will be removed.

It means that 140 are going through to Gameweek 29. The LMS leaderboard shows the highest post-hit scores, plus teams inside the danger zone.

Barry Wales was the highest scorer, thanks to double-digit joy from Ekitiké, promoted vice-captain Fernandes and Harry Wilson (£6.0m). He came 993rd in 2022/23 and has also had three earlier top 9k finishes.

FFS HALL OF FAME

The FFS Live Hall of Fame was updated again on Monday and is now based on results until the end of Gameweek 28 but, unlike the FFS Career Hall of Fame, it can only be viewed by Chief Scouts (premium members).

55,681 FPL managers participating in our Fantasy Football Scout and Fantasy Football Scout Members mini-leagues are now ranked in the live version.

The top 11 in the live version (with their Career Hall of Fame positions and current overall ranks in brackets) are:

1st (2nd) Tom Dollimore (OR 14,822nd)

(OR 14,822nd) 2nd (5th) – elevenify.com (OR 8,222nd)

(OR 8,222nd) 3rd (22nd) Uz Ray (OR 730th)

(OR 730th) 4th (1st) Ben Crellin (OR 89,699th)

(OR 89,699th) 5th (3rd) Abinav C (OR 51,333rd)

(OR 51,333rd) 6th (9th) Michael Giovanni (OR 9,753rd)

(OR 9,753rd) 7th (27th) Simon MacNair (OR 5,796th)

(OR 5,796th) 8th (26th) Pro – (OR 11,280th)

(OR 11,280th) 9th (101st) Andrius Podzeckas (OR 1,188th)

(OR 1,188th) 10th (4th) John Walsh (OR 127,905th)

(OR 127,905th) 11th (13th) Jovan Popović (OR 27,658th)

Since the Gameweek 27 update, Uz Ray has overtaken Ben Crellin, and Andrius Podzeckas – who came 805th in 2013/14 and is heading for a third top 5k finish in five seasons – is a new entry. But Jovan Popović slips to 11th.

Four Career Hall of Fame top 10ers are no longer that high in the live version:

19th (6th) Rob Mayes (OR 153,726th)

(OR 153,726th) 21st (10th) Łukasz Woźniak (OR 96,300th)

(OR 96,300th) 61st (8th) Fábio Borges (OR 408,851st)

(OR 408,851st) 106th (7th) Gideon Moss (OR 797,854th)

Other leaders featured in this article who are ranked in the top thousand of the Live Hall of Fame are Ville Tuominen (382nd), Barry Wales (832nd), Stephan Jaques (186th), Dimitris Koulou (250th), Milan Mihajlovic (64th), Jaap O (879th), Alex Merchant (16th), Matthew Nuttall (67th) and Stuart Brant (293rd).

FFSCOUT OPEN-TO-ALL LEAGUE

Stephan Jaques is the new leader of our Fantasy Football Scout mini-league (code ql9e6k) after playing his Bench Boost, and is now 57th overall. He’s had six top 10k finishes.

FFSCOUT COMMUNITY MEMBERS LEAGUE

Dimitris Koulou is back on top of our Fantasy Football Scout Members mini-league, having previously led after Gameweeks 18 and 19, sitting 188th overall.

This is open to anyone with an FFS account; the code to paste is found when clicking ‘View League Codes’ on a signed-in FFS Home Page.

MODS & CONS

Meanwhile, Marco Arlotti leads the FFScout Mods & Cons mini-league for a fourth week in a row and sixth time this season.

FFSCOUT FAMILY

He is also the new name in control of the FFScout Family mini-league.

TOP 10K ANY SEASON

Morten Ugelid Søyland leads my Top 10k Any Season mini-league (code 6axmwm) for a second successive time, and third occasion of this season. He is now 1,169th overall.

This league is for teams with at least one previous finish inside the top 10,000.

MULTIPLE TOP 10K FINISHES

Milan Mihajlovic claims the top spot of my Multiple Top 10k Finishes mini-league (code tm6cxk) and rises to 2,624th overall. He came 576th in 2014/15 and also has another three top 8k finishes.

This league is for teams with at least two previous finishes inside the top 10,000.

TOP 1K ANY SEASON

He also leads PDM’s Top 1k Any season mini-league (code rcxj6b) for a second week.

MULTIPLE TOP 1K FINISHES

Jaap O sets the pace in Chabs’ Multiple Top 1k Finishes mini-league (code abwcxs) for a ninth week and is now 5,718th overall.

TOP 100 ANY SEASON

Alex Merchant has regained the lead in Livinginapool’s Top 100 Any Season mini-league (code 5xdeje), having previously done so after Gameweeks 18 and 19. The team is up to 4,929th overall.

FPL CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

2023/24 FPL Champion Jonas Sand Låbakk is top of the pile in Simon March’s FPL Champions League, just like after Gameweek 23.

HALL OF FAME TOP 1K

Matthew Nuttall leads Chabs’ Hall of Fame Top 1k mini-league (code 2c2m2q) for a 15th week and is now 2,190th overall.

This league is only for teams in the top thousand of the Career Hall of Fame.

FPL VETS

Back to Milan Mihajlovic, who is also in first place of Skooldaze’s FPL Vets 2006 or before mini-league for a seventh successive week and 14th time this season.

This league is only for teams whose FPL history goes back to the 2006/07 season.

OPENING DAY LEAGUE

Peter Jennings leads my Opening Day League for the 12th round in a row and 21st time this season, placing at 1,418th overall.

He played his Bench Boost which, although only scoring one point, was enough to keep him above Andy_Social, who is level on points but has made more transfers.

THE NEXT GREAT AND GOOD

Jamie Macdonald is at the summit of Greyhead’s The Next Great and Good mini-league for a fifth successive week and 12th time this season. He’s now 467th overall.

BEAT THE FFSCOUT/PFT XI

Luke Bradley leads the Beat the FFScout/PFT XI mini-league (code adzbaa) for a seventh successive week and eighth time this season, and is now 1,228th overall.

As for the Scout community team (Scout PFT), it scored 94 points, rising to 50th in the league and 301,547th overall.

NO SALAH, NO HAALAND

Stuart Brant is the number one in FPL General’s No Salah No Haaland mini-league (code vnwit5) for a 13th week, and is now 18,879th overall.

HALL OF SHAME TOURNEY

Paul Jolley leads The Knights Template’s Hall of Shame Tourney (code vqc49y) for a fourth consecutive week and fifth time this season. He’s up to 1,161st overall.

JANUARY TO MAY LEAGUE

Finally, Keith Worboys takes pole position in my January to May League (code 18x9rh), having previously led after Gameweek 26.

He has risen from 630,132nd to 29,897th in the nine Gameweeks since January began.

GET INVOLVED

To join a featured mini-league for which you are eligible, simply enter the league code in the ‘Join Invitational League and Cup’ section on the FPL site.

For any questions relating to community competitions, please comment below or email support@fantasyfootballscout.co.uk.

EMAIL NOTIFICATIONS

If you’d like to receive email notifications whenever future community articles are published, then you can do so by editing your FFS Profile and ticking the ‘Community’ option in the ‘Email Notifications’ section under ‘Alerts & Notifications’.