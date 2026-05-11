FPL Gameweek 37 early Scout Picks: Arsenal attacking double-up

We’ve put together our Scout Picks ‘bus team’ for Gameweek 37 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL).

The upcoming Scout Squad nominations, as well as the pre-match press conferences, will help shape our finalised picks.

However, this early draft, at the very least, offers an insight into the players and teams who will be under consideration.

There are, as ever, certain restrictions for our squad:

An £83.0m overall budget for our starting XI

An overall squad limit of £100.0m

No more than three players per team

GAMEWEEK 37 FIXTURES

Gameweek 37 fixtures, sorted by difficulty on our Season Ticker.

THE LIKELY LADS

There’s only one place to start this week, with title favourites Arsenal at home to relegated Burnley.

There’ll be a Gunners triple-up in our Scout Picks, of that there’s no doubt, but which three players will be selected?

Gabriel Magalhaes (£7.3m) and Bukayo Saka (£10.0m) are Scout Picks shoo-ins, but the third Arsenal slot is up for grabs – more of which below.

There will likely be a couple of Everton picks, as well.

David Moyes’ men remain in contention for Europe and get to take on Sunderland, who are near the bottom for both expected goals (xG) and expected goals conceded (xGC) in away matches this season.

Even if the clean sheet fails, Michael Keane (£4.5m) could compensate with defensive contribution (DefCon) points, perhaps even a goal.

The budget defender is currently averaging 10.55 DefCons per 90 minutes in 2025/26, which is even better than centre-back partner James Tarkowski (£5.7m, 10.17).

We can confidently predict the in-form Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall (£5.2m) will make the Scout Picks cut this week, too. The midfielder averages 5.2 points per start this season, a superb number that only six midfielders can beat:

Player Team Mins Points per start Fernandes Man Utd 2,882 6.4 Doku Man City 1,698 5.9 Cherki Man City 1,766 5.8 Guimaraes Newcastle 2,306 5.6 Semenyo Man City 2,996 5.5 Saka Arsenal 2,150 5.5 Dewsbury-Hall Everton 2,450 5.2

Above: The leading midfielders for points per start (minimum of five starts)

Bruno Fernandes (£10.4m) is another ‘likely lad’ at home to injury-hit Nottingham Forest, who are now safe from relegation.

IN CONTENTION

Back to Arsenal, you’d ideally want another attacker in there, given the potential for a comfortable home win.

Martin Odegaard (£7.8m), who impressed off the bench on Sunday, and match-winner Leandro Trossard (£6.5m) are both in the mix, but Viktor Gyokeres (£9.0m) is the clear frontrunner for now.

Gyokeres is Arsenal’s leading shot taker from Gameweek 32 onwards, ahead of every other Premier League player except Erling Haaland (£14.7m) and Igor Thiago (£7.3m) for non-penalty expected goals (NPxG) in that time.

David Raya (£6.1m) or perhaps even an ‘out of position’ Myles Lewis-Skelly (£5.0m) are options at the back, but this surely feels like a fixture to attack, given that Burnley have conceded 12 goals across their last four away games.

Elsewhere, Nico O’Reilly (£5.3m), Antoine Semenyo (£8.1m), Rayan Cherki (£6.6m), Jeremy Doku (£6.5m) and Haaland are firmly in the conversation as Manchester City travel to Bournemouth.

How much we back Pep Guardiola’s men is up for debate, however, with the Cherries often a tough nut to crack on home turf (see graphic below).

It’s also important to mention that City won’t contest their Gameweek 37 fixture until Tuesday, due to their involvement in Saturday’s FA Cup final, so we can’t react to minutes, injuries or form.

Above: Teams sorted by xG conceded in 2025/26 (home matches only), via StatsBomb

There is a real ‘who do you fancy more’ dilemma at Villa Park on Friday.

Do we back Ollie Watkins (£8.7m), for example, with Aston Villa really needing the three points for their UEFA Champions League pursuit, or someone like Dominik Szoboszlai (£7.0m), paying heed to the fact that Unai Emery’s men could have one eye on their UEFA Europa League final, which is between Gameweeks 37 and 38?

It’s a crucial matchup because if there is a winner, they will seal Champions League qualification.

Thiago is an obvious shout up front at home to Crystal Palace, who are without an away clean sheet since February. In addition, Brentford teammate Caoimhin Kelleher (£4.8m) is a potential candidate in goal.

Wolverhampton Wanderers, meanwhile, have conceded six goals from corners and free-kicks in the last five Gameweeks, the most of any team. Might Fulham’s Issa Diop (£4.3m) or Calvin Bassey (£4.4m) exploit that weakness once more in Gameweek 37?

Further forward, Harry Wilson (£5.9m) is a possible candidate, although most of his goals usually arrive on home turf. Expected minutes will be a big consideration for the Welsh winger, too.

THE LONGER SHOTS

Leeds United v Brighton and Hove Albion is a tricky one to call, so the easy decision might be to avoid any players involved in this fixture for the Scout Picks.

Elsewhere, it’s hard to trust Chelsea at present, given their poor form (winless in seven matches), to the point where even Richarlison (£6.4m) could enter the equation, particularly with the Blues in FA Cup final action at the weekend.

The likes of Harvey Barnes (£6.1m) and Jarrod Bowen (£7.7m) remain possibilities, while Dango Ouattara (£5.7m) could yet enter our thoughts, too.

Iliman Ndiaye (£6.2m), James Garner (£5.2m) and Beto (£5.0m) are budget-friendly attackers at Everton, should we choose to avoid Dewsbury-Hall.

Lastly, Manchester United and Nottingham Forest face off at Old Trafford, but with both teams potentially ‘on the beach’ and with possible rotation factored in, we’ll likely limit our involvement in this fixture to Fernandes.

GAMEWEEK 37 EARLY SCOUT PICKS