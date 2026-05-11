Scout Picks - Bus Team

FPL Gameweek 37 early Scout Picks: Arsenal attacking double-up

11 May 2026 47 comments
avfc82 avfc82
Share:

We’ve put together our Scout Picks ‘bus team’ for Gameweek 37 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL).

The upcoming Scout Squad nominations, as well as the pre-match press conferences, will help shape our finalised picks.

However, this early draft, at the very least, offers an insight into the players and teams who will be under consideration.

There are, as ever, certain restrictions for our squad:

  • An £83.0m overall budget for our starting XI
  • An overall squad limit of £100.0m
  • No more than three players per team

GAMEWEEK 37 FIXTURES

Gameweek 37 fixtures, sorted by difficulty on our Season Ticker.

THE LIKELY LADS

FPL notes: Saliba injury, Arsenal's defence

There’s only one place to start this week, with title favourites Arsenal at home to relegated Burnley.

There’ll be a Gunners triple-up in our Scout Picks, of that there’s no doubt, but which three players will be selected?

Gabriel Magalhaes (£7.3m) and Bukayo Saka (£10.0m) are Scout Picks shoo-ins, but the third Arsenal slot is up for grabs – more of which below.

There will likely be a couple of Everton picks, as well.

David Moyes’ men remain in contention for Europe and get to take on Sunderland, who are near the bottom for both expected goals (xG) and expected goals conceded (xGC) in away matches this season.

Even if the clean sheet fails, Michael Keane (£4.5m) could compensate with defensive contribution (DefCon) points, perhaps even a goal.

The budget defender is currently averaging 10.55 DefCons per 90 minutes in 2025/26, which is even better than centre-back partner James Tarkowski (£5.7m, 10.17).

We can confidently predict the in-form Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall (£5.2m) will make the Scout Picks cut this week, too. The midfielder averages 5.2 points per start this season, a superb number that only six midfielders can beat:

PlayerTeamMinsPoints per start
FernandesMan Utd2,8826.4
DokuMan City1,6985.9
CherkiMan City1,7665.8
GuimaraesNewcastle2,3065.6
SemenyoMan City2,9965.5
SakaArsenal2,1505.5
Dewsbury-HallEverton2,4505.2

Above: The leading midfielders for points per start (minimum of five starts)

Bruno Fernandes (£10.4m) is another ‘likely lad’ at home to injury-hit Nottingham Forest, who are now safe from relegation.

IN CONTENTION

FPL notes: Doku dazzles, O’Reilly praise + Szoboszlai one booking away from a ban

Back to Arsenal, you’d ideally want another attacker in there, given the potential for a comfortable home win.

Martin Odegaard (£7.8m), who impressed off the bench on Sunday, and match-winner Leandro Trossard (£6.5m) are both in the mix, but Viktor Gyokeres (£9.0m) is the clear frontrunner for now.

Gyokeres is Arsenal’s leading shot taker from Gameweek 32 onwards, ahead of every other Premier League player except Erling Haaland (£14.7m) and Igor Thiago (£7.3m) for non-penalty expected goals (NPxG) in that time.

David Raya (£6.1m) or perhaps even an ‘out of position’ Myles Lewis-Skelly (£5.0m) are options at the back, but this surely feels like a fixture to attack, given that Burnley have conceded 12 goals across their last four away games.

Elsewhere, Nico O’Reilly (£5.3m), Antoine Semenyo (£8.1m), Rayan Cherki (£6.6m), Jeremy Doku (£6.5m) and Haaland are firmly in the conversation as Manchester City travel to Bournemouth.

How much we back Pep Guardiola’s men is up for debate, however, with the Cherries often a tough nut to crack on home turf (see graphic below).

It’s also important to mention that City won’t contest their Gameweek 37 fixture until Tuesday, due to their involvement in Saturday’s FA Cup final, so we can’t react to minutes, injuries or form.

Above: Teams sorted by xG conceded in 2025/26 (home matches only), via StatsBomb

There is a real ‘who do you fancy more’ dilemma at Villa Park on Friday.

Do we back Ollie Watkins (£8.7m), for example, with Aston Villa really needing the three points for their UEFA Champions League pursuit, or someone like Dominik Szoboszlai (£7.0m), paying heed to the fact that Unai Emery’s men could have one eye on their UEFA Europa League final, which is between Gameweeks 37 and 38?

It’s a crucial matchup because if there is a winner, they will seal Champions League qualification.

Thiago is an obvious shout up front at home to Crystal Palace, who are without an away clean sheet since February. In addition, Brentford teammate Caoimhin Kelleher (£4.8m) is a potential candidate in goal.

Wolverhampton Wanderers, meanwhile, have conceded six goals from corners and free-kicks in the last five Gameweeks, the most of any team. Might Fulham’s Issa Diop (£4.3m) or Calvin Bassey (£4.4m) exploit that weakness once more in Gameweek 37?

Further forward, Harry Wilson (£5.9m) is a possible candidate, although most of his goals usually arrive on home turf. Expected minutes will be a big consideration for the Welsh winger, too.

THE LONGER SHOTS

Goals + assists imminent! Who is 'due' in FPL Gameweek 32? 5

Leeds United v Brighton and Hove Albion is a tricky one to call, so the easy decision might be to avoid any players involved in this fixture for the Scout Picks.

Elsewhere, it’s hard to trust Chelsea at present, given their poor form (winless in seven matches), to the point where even Richarlison (£6.4m) could enter the equation, particularly with the Blues in FA Cup final action at the weekend.

The likes of Harvey Barnes (£6.1m) and Jarrod Bowen (£7.7m) remain possibilities, while Dango Ouattara (£5.7m) could yet enter our thoughts, too.

Iliman Ndiaye (£6.2m), James Garner (£5.2m) and Beto (£5.0m) are budget-friendly attackers at Everton, should we choose to avoid Dewsbury-Hall.

Lastly, Manchester United and Nottingham Forest face off at Old Trafford, but with both teams potentially ‘on the beach’ and with possible rotation factored in, we’ll likely limit our involvement in this fixture to Fernandes.

GAMEWEEK 37 EARLY SCOUT PICKS

price change predictions
47 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. FPL Virgin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 59 mins ago

    Diop not Bassey for the set piece threat against Wolves. Bookmark this post.

    Open Controls
    1. Nomar
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 16 Years
      1 hour, 55 mins ago

      Not sure you’ll have many takers for either of those two.

      And you can bookmark that!

      Open Controls
      1. FPL Virgin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 9 mins ago

        See you on Sunday!

        Open Controls
  2. RamaJama
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    2 hours, 53 mins ago

    Which move is better?

    A) Pedeo to Gyokeres
    B) Tavernier to max 7.4 mid (KDH?)
    C) MGW to max 9.7 mid

    Also have Saka, Cherki, Bruno, Haaland and Welbeck

    Open Controls
    1. Supersonic_
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 52 mins ago

      I am tempted by Gykores, have Sal and Gab

      Open Controls
      1. RamaJama
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        2 hours, 50 mins ago

        Also have Gab

        Open Controls
    2. RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      2 hours, 46 mins ago

      Think Pedro could do as well as Gyokeres at home against spurs?

      Open Controls
      1. WVA
        • 9 Years
        2 hours, 44 mins ago

        Could do but unlikely

        Open Controls
    3. WVA
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 45 mins ago

      Has to be A, home v Burnley,

      Open Controls
    4. NotsoSpursy
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 29 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    5. RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      2 hours, 7 mins ago

      Cheers!

      Open Controls
  3. Supersonic_
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 52 mins ago

    So. Somehow I still have Palmer and Pedro.

    I did Munoz to Saliba to cover what my ML has Raya, Gab and Saliba.

    He can't get to Saka or Gykores, so considering the -4 for one of them possibly.

    He still has Bench boost in play and is currently 31 points behind. Would you;

    A. SAKA
    B. GYKO
    C. HOLD

    Open Controls
    1. RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      2 hours, 33 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
    2. Mr Turnip 1
        2 hours, 1 min ago

        A

        Open Controls
    3. NotsoSpursy
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 30 mins ago

      Which is better for my 3rd Arsenal ?

      A) Darlow -> Raya

      Or

      A. Pedro -> Gyokeres

      Open Controls
      1. AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        2 hours, 26 mins ago

        A)

        Possibly the other A. This week

        See how tonight goes

        I'd expect Chelsea to beat Spurs at home under normal circumstances

        That said it's 3 days after the FA Cup final, if they win they'll be celebrating on Saturday/Sunday

        If they lose, they may be less up for it too. Jaded.

        Open Controls
    4. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 28 mins ago

      Who else is up for a Haaland benching against Palace, so that Marmoush can start?

      If you're not one of the 1.7 million TCs this week it makes sense.

      Open Controls
      1. NotsoSpursy
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 42 mins ago

        I’m definitely not up for that 🙂

        Open Controls
      2. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 33 mins ago

        Yeah didn't captain him so I'm up for it

        Open Controls
      3. RamaJama
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        1 hour, 22 mins ago

        Pek miss, blank and yellow card could also do

        Open Controls
        1. AC/DC AFC
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          1 hour, 4 mins ago

          When he comes on in the 65 minute?

          Open Controls
      4. Nomar
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 16 Years
        1 hour, 10 mins ago

        I’m one of the 1.7m TC’ers, so it’s a hard pass from me!

        Open Controls
      5. Jordan.
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 16 Years
        56 mins ago

        cant see it ,they need to win still

        Open Controls
        1. g40steve
          • 8 Years
          1 min ago

          This they need to smash Palace

          Open Controls
      6. MVDP
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        14 mins ago

        Historically Pep has played strong teams in the FA cup even in earlier rounds, which may indicate he might prioritise FA cup now, or maybe not.
        So yeah, maybe a rest for Haaland against Palace, he’ll still play some part though.

        Open Controls
    5. Il Capitano
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 26 mins ago

      1FT 2.9m ITB

      Raya
      Munoz O'Reilly Gabriel
      Cherki Eze Bruno Hinshelwood
      Haaland Welbeck DCL

      Henderson- Van Hecke Rogers Lacroix

      Eze to Saka or Rogers to Bruno G/KDH (bench DCL)?

      Open Controls
      1. Il Capitano
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 55 mins ago

        Or maybe get Thiago in for DCL

        Open Controls
        1. Mr Turnip 1
            3 mins ago

            I worry for Eze’s minutes, so is say get Saka

            Open Controls
            1. Mr Turnip 1
                3 mins ago

                *I’d say

                Open Controls
        2. Mr Turnip 1
            2 hours, 18 mins ago

            Raya
            Gab NOR Van Hecke
            Saka Bruno Cherki Sarr
            Haaland JP DCL

            Subs: Darlow, Lacroix, Tavernier, Bijol

            1FT, 2.1ITB

            ML rival approx 20 points behind me. His notable differentials are Thiago, KDH, Senesi, Rogers, Rice, Guehi.

            A) DCL -> Thiago
            B) Tav -> KDH (bench DCL)
            C) sth else

            Open Controls
          • JBG
            • 8 Years
            1 hour, 57 mins ago

            Chasing, so C which one?

            A) Gabriel
            B) Doku
            C) Gyokeres

            Open Controls
            1. Count of Monte Hristo
              • 13 Years
              57 mins ago

              Doku

              Open Controls
          • IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
            • 9 Years
            1 hour, 50 mins ago

            Tempted by MGW -> Bruno G.
            Would bench Watkins.

            Open Controls
          • The Philosopher
            • 5 Years
            1 hour, 36 mins ago

            Might've survived accidentally starting Darlow instead of Henderson, but wasted my one FT(since I may not start Henderson for the remaining games) which could've helped me in my ML chasing 13 points as it stands. Gutted.

            Open Controls
            1. Count of Monte Hristo
              • 13 Years
              1 hour, 1 min ago

              1FT

              Ampadu > Saka a no brainer?

              Alternatively could get Trossard or KDH. Or do Welbeck > Gyokeres instead?

              Also, would you start Verbruggen + Van Hecke @ Leeds or Darlow + Struijk (h) to Brighton?

              Open Controls
              1. MVDP
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 1 Year
                39 mins ago

                KDH looks a good pick this week.

                Open Controls
                1. Count of Monte Hristo
                  • 13 Years
                  just now

                  Better than Saka?

                  Open Controls
              2. Mr Turnip 1
                  2 mins ago

                  Ampadu to Saka is a no brainier

                  Open Controls
            2. Karan_G14
              • 10 Years
              54 mins ago

              Verb
              Gabriel O’Reilly Senesi
              Bruno Saka Cherki Groß
              Haaland Gyokeres Welbeck

              (Darlow Tav Hill Struijk)
              2FTs & 1.5m

              A) Tav ➡️ KDH/Ndiaye
              B) Groß & Tav ➡️ KDH & Szobo
              C) Welbeck & Tav ➡️ Thiago & KDH
              D) Struijk & Tav ➡️ Keane & Ndiaye
              E) Struijk & Tav ➡️ Tarkowski & KDH
              F) Struijk & Welbeck ➡️ Keane & Thiago

              Appreciate your thoughts! 🙂

              Open Controls
              1. Mr Turnip 1
                  just now

                  Having similar dilemmas on Thiago, KDH, or Ndiaye. I think in your case the Senesi problem is worth dealing with so I like one of the final three, probably F

                  Open Controls
              2. The Hunt
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 16 Years
                50 mins ago

                A 1-1 draw with unassisted goals from Tanaka & Gallagher would be a nice result tonight.

                Open Controls
              3. The Bandit
                • 15 Years
                44 mins ago

                Tottenham XI: Kinsky, Porro, Danso, Van de Ven, Udogie, Palhinha, Bentancur, Kolo Muani, Gallagher, Tel, Richarlison
                Subs: Austin, Dragusin, Bissouma, Maddison, Gray, Bergvall, Spence, Sarr, Souza.

                Leeds XI: Darlow, Rodon, Struijk, Stach, Ampadu, Tanaka, Justin, James, Aaronson, Bijol, Calvert-Lewin
                Subs: Perri, Longstaff, Piroe, Nmecha, Bornauw, Byram, Gnonto, Chadwick, Lienou.

                Open Controls
              4. FPL Blow-In
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 13 Years
                24 mins ago

                Thoughts on the below team and what to do with ft? Considering losing Palmer and Pedro and targeting the BUR fixture for Arsenal with Gyokeres and Trossard/Odegaard in -4? 1ft and 0itb

                Kelleher
                Gabriel, Nunes, O’Reilly
                Palmer, Bruno, Cunha, Bruno, Kdh
                Haaland, Pedro

                Verbruggen, DCL, Cash, Bijol

                Open Controls
                1. Mr Turnip 1
                    1 min ago

                    Palmer to Saka and keep Pedro

                    Open Controls
                    1. Mr Turnip 1
                        just now

                        Pedro a perfectly acceptable FPL asset and not worth a hit to remove, Saka Arsenal’s best attacker

                        Open Controls
                  • thetommy14
                    • 5 Years
                    13 mins ago

                    Start Cunha or Szobo?

                    Open Controls
                  • H Dog
                    • 16 Years
                    10 mins ago

                    Kelleher
                    Saliba, Gabriel, NOR
                    Wilson, Fernandes, Saka, Semenyo, Hinshelwood
                    Thiago, Haaland

                    Verbruggen, DCL, Hill, Struijk

                    Planning to bench boost - make any transfers with this? Or save for punts in 38 (e.g. Flemming for DCL)? Only thing I can see is Struijk to Keane?

                    Open Controls

                  You need to be logged in to post a comment.