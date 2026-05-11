FPL notes: Mitoma injury, Andersen’s season over + Wilson at risk?

Brighton and Hove Albion and Bournemouth both kept alive their dreams of UEFA Champions League football next season with wins on Saturday.

Here are the Scout Notes from their victories over Wolverhampton Wanderers and Fulham.

MITOMA INJURY

It wasn’t all positive for Brighton as they lost Kaoru Mitoma (£6.1m) to injury after 58 minutes.

The extent of the issue is not yet known but if it is a hamstring issue, even a minor one, that could be season over.

“We have to wait for the scan and then we can clarify it. Of course, it didn’t look great, but I’m a positive person and I stay positive regarding this. It’s definitely the hamstring, but let’s wait to see if it’s an injury or not.” – Fabian Hurzeler on Kauro Mitoma’s injury

DE CUYPER HAUL + ‘OOP’ KADIOGLU TO DEPUTISE FOR MITOMA?

Fabian Hurzeler opted to bring Joel Veltman (£4.3m) on for Mitoma.

That saw Yankuba Minteh (£5.5m) switch from right wing to left wing, Veltman take over at right-back, and Ferdi Kadioglu (£4.4m) move up from right-back to right wing.

So, there’s the possibility of Kadioglu starting ‘out of position’ (OOP) for Albion in Gameweek 37. Brighton will be facing a Leeds side now mathematically safe from relegation.

While Kadioglu has ‘OOP’ potential, another full-back, Maxim De Cuyper (£4.3m), hauled on the opposite flank. Brought in at left-back for his first start since Gameweek 25, he bagged assists for Brighton’s first two goals, scored by Jack Hinshelwood (£5.1m) and, from a De Cuyper corner, the recalled Lewis Dunk (£4.5m).

Above: Maxim De Cuyper set up six of Brighton’s 14 shots

“I really want to give a lot of praise to Maxim because he’s always there. He’s always training intensely, he never gives up. He didn’t have an easy season, but what he’s showing in training, regarding effort, regarding togetherness, regarding putting your own ego behind the team, that’s just impressive. “Today, I’m really happy for him because he is getting the rewards for the hard work he’s doing, for the hard work he’s doing for himself, but also for his club and for the team. We know that he has a special left foot, a special quality of his left foot, and today he showed it, he proved it to everyone, and hopefully he can keep going like this.” – Fabian Hurzeler on Maxim De Cuyper

THREE IN THREE FOR £5.1M HINSHELWOOD

This always looked like it was going to be a routine home win, and so it proved. It was game over after five minutes, with Brighton going 2-0 up. Wolves didn’t even have a shot till the second half.

While the visitors briefly flickered in the second half – Yerson Mosquera (£4.3m) hit the bar and Matheus Mane (£4.2m) forced Bart Verbruggen (£4.6m) into his only save of the game – this was a chance for Brighton players to fill their Fantasy boots.

Danny Welbeck (£6.4m) couldn’t oblige. Two back-post headers were his only sights of goal, and most of his work was facilitating others with some good link-up play.

Pascal Gross (£5.6m) only just got in on the act. After missing a backheeled chance of his own, his 86th-minute tackle was deemed worthy of an assist for Minteh’s goal.

SCOUT: After review, the assist for Brighton’s third goal is awarded to Pascal Gross. When tackling Yerson Mosquera, Gross attempted to direct the ball to the goalscorer Yankuba Minteh, he is therefore awarded an assist as his pass received only one defensive touch. https://t.co/lniLnTLy68 — Fantasy Premier League (@OfficialFPL) May 9, 2026

Hinshelwood’s purple patch continued, meanwhile. It’s three goals in as many matches for him, and his underlying numbers remain league-leading – among midfielders – over the last seven Gameweeks:

“The main bit is just his desire to score, how he attacks the opponents’ box. Of course, now he’s getting the rewards, but also in all the games before, where he was playing, he was attacking the box, he was always a threat. It’s about doing these runs all the time. You maybe don’t get the reward with the first run, with the second run, with the third run, but he’s a player who keeps going. With these kind of runs, he not only gives himself the chance to score, he also creates a lot of space for his teammates. In my opinion, he also makes his teammates better by his positioning, by his desire to score, by his desire to run in behind.” – Fabian Hurzeler on Jack Hinshelwood

WOLVES’ SET-PIECE WOES – GOOD FOR FULHAM IN GAMEWEEK 37?

Brighton caused havoc from set plays. Half of their 14 shots came from dead-ball situations, with Dunk having four of them.

The Albion centre-back’s goal was the sixth that Wolves have conceded from corners and free-kicks in the last five Gameweeks:

Fulham are the next team to get a chance at exploiting that weakness in Gameweek 37.

ANDERSEN’S SEASON OVER

Speaking of the Cottagers, they’ll have to do without Joachim Andersen (£4.5m) for the remainder of the season. The Dane will also miss Gameweek 1 of the 2026/27 campaign.

He was sent off for violent conduct at Craven Cottage on Saturday, 10 minutes after Bournemouth’s Ryan Christie (£4.9m) had seen red for the same reason.

Issa Diop (£4.3m) will likely deputise for Andersen in Gameweeks 37 and 38.

WILSON AT RISK?

Wolves’ aforementioned set-piece woes, not to mention their general awfulness, should mean a potential field day for Harry Wilson (£5.9m) in Gameweek 37.

But will he start?

His form has dipped markedly in the last month or so, to the point where Marco Silva was asked on Friday if a potential summer move away was distracting him.

Silva backed him then, but the Welsh winger was again poor on Saturday. For the second week running, he barely made it past the hour mark.

Oscar Bobb (£5.1m) and Kevin (£5.7m) came on at that point, and the Cottagers subsequently looked more of a threat on the flanks.

It looks like Bobb is going to be the future on the right wing for Fulham, so does Silva give him the chance on his preferred flank (he’s disappointed on the left to this point) in the final two Gameweeks?

BOURNEMOUTH’S DEFENCE – AND RAYAN – DO IT AGAIN

There was more joy for owners of Bournemouth defenders in west London. Clean sheets all round, with DefCon for Marcos Senesi (£5.2m) and maximum bonus for Adrien Truffert (£4.7m). James Hill (£4.2m) was one contribution away from banking DefCon points himself.

Since Hill and Senesi began their centre-half partnership in Gameweek 19, the points have rolled in:

Above: Defenders sorted by points since Gameweek 19

This was one of the Cherries’ more fortuitous clean sheets and wins.

Andersen hit the woodwork with a header, Rodrigo Muniz (£5.3m) missed an excellent headed chance of his own, and Joshua King (£4.4m) hit the underside of the bar late on.

The Cottagers were slightly the better team before the double red card:

The Cherries asserted more control at 10v10, without carving out too many clear-cut chances. Eli Junior Kroupi (£4.6m) hit the bar from range; it was interesting that he stayed on, and not Evanilson (£6.7m), when Andoni Iraola sacrificed an attacker post-Christie’s dismissal.

But providing the winner, and notching an attacking return for the fourth straight match, was Rayan (£5.4m). His deflected effort from distance continued his scoring streak but he nearly added a sublime solo goal to that slightly fortuitous strike.

He’s really hit the ground running in English football and is one to look out for in FPL 2026/27.

NO PRE-DEADLINE TEAM NEWS FOR BOURNEMOUTH

One final word on Bournemouth.

The Cherries now don’t play till Tuesday 19 May, thanks to the FA Cup final disruption.

So, it’s very likely that we won’t get any pre-deadline Gameweek 37 team news from Iraola. He’ll almost certainly face the media the day before the visit of Manchester City.