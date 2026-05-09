Why we won’t get pre-deadline team news for two clubs in Gameweek 37

We’re into the final throes of the season now. No more Double Gameweeks. No more Blank Gameweeks. Just two more normal rounds, starting with Gameweek 37.

We say ‘normal’ but Gameweek 37 is a tad unusual.

Firstly, there are no Saturday matches.

Secondly, four Premier League clubs won’t contest their Gameweek 37 fixtures till Tuesday.

Both anomalies can be explained by the fact that the FA Cup final takes place this Saturday.

Manchester City and Chelsea, the FA Cup finalists, have had their Gameweek 37 fixtures against Bournemouth and Tottenham Hotspur pushed back to Tuesday accordingly:

WHICH TEAMS WON’T WE GET GAMEWEEK 37 TEAM NEWS FOR?

As a result, it’s almost certain that Bournemouth‘s Andoni Iraola and Tottenham Hotspur‘s Roberto De Zerbi won’t hold their pre-match press conferences until Monday 18 May. That’s three days after the Gameweek 37 deadline passes.

Manchester City‘s Pep Guardiola and Chelsea‘s Calum McFarlane will face the media before the Gameweek 37 deadline, to deliver their FA Cup final team news. Of course, one of their players could get injured at Wembley and miss out in Gameweek 37 the following Tuesday!

We’ll have the updates from Messrs Guardiola and McFarlane later in the week in our live press conference round-ups. Our predicted line-ups page will be updated closer to the deadline, too.