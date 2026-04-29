FFS Mini-Leagues and Community Competitions – Gameweek 34

Welcome to the Fantasy Football Scout mini-leagues and community competitions round-up after Blank Gameweek 34, when many Free Hits were played.

13 of the 16 leaders below activated that chip, as did nine of the Live Hall of Fame’s top 10.

Here, we report on the latest news from the Members Cup, Head-to-Head Leagues, Last Man Standing, Live Hall of Fame and many community mini-leagues.

FFS MEMBERS CUP

Gameweek 34 was round four of the 20th FFS Members Cup.

The best-ranked manager – Berries – lost 58-60 to Off The Clough, making DaveZubie the highest remaining participant in round five (David McAuliffe, now 12,028th, who has two top 9k finishes).

This old-school cup run by Fantasy Football Scout should not be confused with those listed on FPL’s Leagues & Cups page.

FFS HEAD-TO-HEAD LEAGUES

Most of the tables and links at MIR’s FFS Head-to-Head Leagues still show the positions and scores after Gameweek 33. Yet the Fixtures and Results table shows Gameweek 34’s fixtures (but currently lacks results). They should be updated again soon.

Craig Johnson (Bouncebackability) has regained the lead in League 1, after Ahmed Shahin (Professor Bear) lost his match to John McHugh.

1st Craig Johnson (67 points, OR 10,464th)

(67 points, OR 10,464th) 2nd Alex Merchant (66 points, OR 1,902nd)

(66 points, OR 1,902nd) 3rd Ahmed Shahin (66 points, OR 2,345th)

Samuel Swain (League 8 Division 106) is still the highest scorer in the Head-to-Head Leagues with 88 points out of a possible 102, and is now 3,979th overall.

LAST MAN STANDING

The safety score for Gameweek 34 in TorresMagic’s Last Man Standing competition was 59 after hits. Another 13 teams have been eliminated, meaning 16 are going through to Gameweek 35’s quarter-finals:

The joint highest scorers were Ben K (WVA), William W, Neil Pinchbeck and Josh Dilley, all of whom scored 69 points after playing their Free Hit chips, captaining Bruno Fernandes (£10.4m) and getting double-digit hauls from Morgan Gibbs-White (£7.6m), Jarrod Bowen (£7.8m) and David Raya (£6.0m).

FFS HALL OF FAME

The FFS Live Hall of Fame was updated on Tuesday and is now based on results until the end of Gameweek 34. Unlike the FFS Career Hall of Fame, it can only be viewed by Chief Scouts (premium members).

55,797 FPL managers participating in our Fantasy Football Scout and Fantasy Football Scout Members mini-leagues are now ranked in the live version.

The live top 10 (with their Career Hall of Fame positions, current overall ranks and Gameweek 34 chip in brackets) are:

1st (5th) – elevenify.com (OR 222nd, Free Hit)

(OR 222nd, Free Hit) 2nd (2nd) Tom Dollimore (OR 5,671st, Free Hit)

(OR 5,671st, Free Hit) 3rd (22nd) Uz Ray (OR 561st, Free Hit)

(OR 561st, Free Hit) 4th (3rd) Abinav C (OR 10,194th, Free Hit)

(OR 10,194th, Free Hit) 5th (9th) Michael Giovanni (OR 1,833rd, Free Hit)

(OR 1,833rd, Free Hit) 6th (4th) John Walsh (OR 12,852nd, Free Hit)

(OR 12,852nd, Free Hit) 7th (1st) Ben Crellin (OR 89,830th)

(OR 89,830th) 8th (27th) Simon MacNair (OR 2,599th, Free Hit)

(OR 2,599th, Free Hit) 9th (-) Harry Daniels (OR 20,530th, Free Hit)

(OR 20,530th, Free Hit) 10th (10th) Łukasz Woźniak (OR 10,596th, Free Hit)

Since the Gameweek 33 update, Michael Giovanni has overtaken John Walsh, Ben Crellin has gone past Simon MacNair, and Harry Daniels has jumped over Łukasz Woźniak.

Three Career Hall of Fame top 10ers are no longer that high in the live version:

40th (8th) Fábio Borges (OR 108,003rd, Free Hit)

(OR 108,003rd, Free Hit) 44th (6th) Rob Mayes (OR 128,336th, Free Hit)

(OR 128,336th, Free Hit) 318th (7th) Gideon Moss (OR 817,311th)

Other leaders featured in this article who are ranked in the top thousand of the Live Hall of Fame are Craig Johnson (101st), Andreas Veggeland (296th), Andy Smillie (828th), Mark Reynolds (337th), Gerardo López Lozada (319th), Matthew Nuttall (32nd), BigMan Bakar (12th), Milan Mihajlovic (92nd), Jaap O (661st), Liam McAllister (31st), Bexultan Akhmetov (788th) and Stuart Brant (281st).

FFSCOUT OPEN-TO-ALL LEAGUE

Andreas Veggeland has regained the lead in our Fantasy Football Scout mini-league (code ql9e6k), having previously led after Gameweek 32. He is now 44th worldwide.

FFSCOUT COMMUNITY MEMBERS LEAGUE

Andy Smillie (Free Hit) is on top of our Fantasy Football Scout Members mini-league for a second week and is 50th overall.

This is open to anyone with an FFS account; the code to paste is found when clicking ‘View League Codes’ on a signed-in FFS Home Page.

MODS & CONS

Meanwhile, Mark Reynolds (MIR) (Free Hit) leads the FFScout Mods & Cons mini-league for a fourth successive week and 12th time this season, sitting at 6,675th overall.

FFSCOUT FAMILY

Gerardo López Lozada (Free Hit) remains in control of the FFScout Family mini-league for a fourth consecutive week and 18th time this season. This team is 3,068th overall.

TOP 10K ANY SEASON

Matthew Nuttall (Free Hit) leads my Top 10k Any Season mini-league (code 6axmwm) for a fourth successive week and seventh time this campaign, rising to an overall 181st.

This league is for teams with at least one previous finish inside the top 10,000.

HALL OF FAME TOP 1K

He also has the top spot of Chabs’ Hall of Fame Top 1k mini-league (code 2c2m2q) for a 21st week.

This league is only for teams in the top thousand of the Career Hall of Fame.

MULTIPLE TOP 10K FINISHES

BigMan Bakar (Free Hit) leads my Multiple Top 10k Finishes mini-league (code tm6cxk) for a second week in a row and fourth time of 2025/26, now 743rd worldwide..

This league is for teams with at least two previous finishes inside the top 10,000.

TOP 100 ANY SEASON

He also sets the pace in Livinginapool’s Top 100 Any Season mini-league (code 5xdeje) for a fifth successive week and seventh time.

TOP 1K ANY SEASON

Milan Mihajlovic leads PDM’s Top 1k Any season mini-league (code rcxj6b) for a third week in a row and sixth time this season. He is 3,105th overall.

FPL VETS

Milan is also top of the pile in Skooldaze’s FPL Vets 2006 or before mini-league for a 13th consecutive week and 20th time.

This league is only for teams whose FPL history goes back to the 2006/07 season.

MULTIPLE TOP 1K FINISHES

Jaap O (Free Hit) leads Chabs’ Multiple Top 1k Finishes mini-league (code abwcxs) for a second successive week and 14th time this season, moving up to an overall 2,002nd.

FPL CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

2023/24 FPL Champion Jonas Sand Låbakk (Free Hit) is in first place of Simon March’s FPL Champions League for a third successive week and fifth time this season.

OPENING DAY LEAGUE

Liam McAllister (Free Hit) leads my Opening Day League for a second consecutive occasion and is now 1,644th overall.

THE NEXT GREAT AND GOOD

Bexultan Akhmetov (Free Hit) is the new name at the summit of Greyhead’s The Next Great and Good mini-league. Up to 820th overall, he’s had three previous top 10k finishes.

BEAT THE FFSCOUT/PFT XI

Luke Bradley (Free Hit) leads the Beat the FFScout/PFT XI mini-league (code adzbaa) for a second successive week and 13th time this season. He is now 1,704th overall.

As for the Scout community team (Scout PFT), it activated a Free Hit but only scored 51 points, slipping to 29th in the league and 107,691st overall.

NO SALAH, NO HAALAND

Stuart Brant remains number one in FPL General’s No Salah No Haaland mini-league (code vnwit5) for a 19th week.

HALL OF SHAME TOURNEY

Elsewhere, Paul Jolley (Free Hit) leads The Knights Template’s Hall of Shame Tourney (code vqc49y) for a 10th consecutive week and 11th time. His team is 1,310th overall.

JANUARY TO MAY LEAGUE

Rich Briggs (Free Hit) is now in pole position of my January to May League (code 18x9rh). He secured double-digit hauls from Gibbs-White, Bowen, Raya and Casemiro (£5.8m), rising from 340,672nd to 7,795th in the 15 Gameweeks since January began.

LAST TEN

Finally, Steve Capp (Free Hit) is the new leader of my Last Ten mini-league (code rhz4za).

This manager has risen from 257,677th to 32,315th in the six weeks since the league started scoring.

GET INVOLVED

To join a featured mini-league for which you are eligible, simply enter the league code in the ‘Join Invitational League and Cup’ section on the FPL site.

For any questions relating to community competitions, please comment below or email support@fantasyfootballscout.co.uk.

EMAIL NOTIFICATIONS

If you’d like to receive email notifications whenever future community articles are published, then you can do so by editing your FFS Profile and ticking the ‘Community’ option in the ‘Email Notifications’ section under ‘Alerts & Notifications’.