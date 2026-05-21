FFS Mini-Leagues and Community Competitions – Gameweek 37

Welcome to the Fantasy Football Scout mini-leagues and community competitions round-up after Gameweek 37.

Here, we report on the latest news from the Members Cup, Head-to-Head Leagues, Last Man Standing, Live Hall of Fame and many community mini-leagues.

LAST MAN STANDING

Congratulations to Ben K (WVA) for winning the 13th edition of TorresMagic’s Last Man Standing competition. The final three were Ben K (66), Josh Dilley (58) and Stoyan Kolarov (57).

Ben outlasted 1,802 others over 37 Gameweeks and wins a free FFS membership for 2026/27. He came 9,140th in 2017/18 and 616th last season.

In Gameweek 37, he captained Bruno Fernandes (£10.4m) and received a ten-point haul from Bukayo Saka (£10.0m), but left 17 from Leeds United duo Karl Darlow (£4.0m) and James Justin (£4.0m) on the bench.

FFS MEMBERS CUP

Gameweek 37 saw the semi-finals of the 20th FFS Members Cup.

Name Score Rank Name Score Rank Team Dependant 60 514,843 vs UpminsterTrainman 77 56,369 Manshizzle 59 983,627 vs J Aravind 58 83,698

Next week’s final will be between UpminsterTrainman and Manshizzle, whereas the third-place play-off puts Team Dependant against J Aravind.

This old-school cup run by Fantasy Football Scout should not be confused with those listed on FPL’s Leagues & Cups page.

FFS HEAD-TO-HEAD LEAGUES

MIR’s FFS Head-to-Head Leagues were updated on Wednesday and now show the positions and scores after Gameweek 37.

Ahmed Shahin (Professor Bear) has increased his lead in League 1 to three points as a result of Craig Johnson‘s loss to John McHugh.

Samuel Swain (League 8 Division 106) is back to being the highest scorer in these Head-to-Head Leagues. He has 94 points out of a possible 111 and has risen to 1,130th overall.

FFS HALL OF FAME

The FFS Live Hall of Fame was updated again on Thursday and is now based on results until the end of Gameweek 37. Unlike the FFS Career Hall of Fame, it can only be viewed by Chief Scouts (premium members).

55,819 FPL managers participating in our Fantasy Football Scout and Fantasy Football Scout Members mini-leagues are now ranked in the live version.

The live top 11 (with their Career Hall of Fame positions and current overall ranks in brackets) are:

1st (5th) – elevenify.com (OR 364th)

(OR 364th) 2nd (2nd) Tom Dollimore (OR 12,705th)

(OR 12,705th) 3rd (3rd) Abinav C (OR 11,142nd)

(OR 11,142nd) 4th (22nd) Uz Ray (OR 825th)

(OR 825th) 5th (9th) Michael Giovanni (OR 3,079th)

(OR 3,079th) 6th (4th) John Walsh (OR 18,377th)

(OR 18,377th) 7th (1st) Ben Crellin (OR 77,050th)

(OR 77,050th) 8th (26th) Pro – (OR 3,257th)

(OR 3,257th) 9th (27th) Simon MacNair (OR 5,688th)

(OR 5,688th) 10th (-) Harry Daniels (OR 36,624th)

(OR 36,624th) 11th (10th) Łukasz Woźniak (OR 16,729th)

Since the Gameweek 36 update, Abinav C and Uz Ray have overtaken Michael Giovanni, as Simon MacNair leapfrogs Harry Daniels.

Three Career Hall of Fame top 10ers are no longer that high in the live version:

31st (8th) Fábio Borges (OR 106,259th)

(OR 106,259th) 41st (6th) Rob Mayes (OR 153,085th)

(OR 153,085th) 372nd (7th) Gideon Moss (OR 960,883rd)

Other leaders featured in this article who are ranked in the top thousand of the Live Hall of Fame are Ahmed Shahin (22nd), Andreas Veggeland (237th), Edward Bell (60th), Matthew Nuttall (32nd), BigMan Bakar (12th), Milan Mihajlovic (96th), Jaap O (752nd) and Stuart Brant (196th).

FFSCOUT OPEN-TO-ALL LEAGUE

Andreas Veggeland has regained the lead in our Fantasy Football Scout mini-league (code ql9e6k), having previously done so after Gameweeks 32, 34 and 35. He rises to 22nd worldwide.

FFSCOUT COMMUNITY MEMBERS LEAGUE

Edward Bell is back on top of our Fantasy Football Scout Members mini-league, joining previous occasions after Gameweeks 32 and 35, and is now 65th overall.

This is open to anyone with an FFS account; the code to paste is found when clicking ‘View League Codes’ on a signed-in FFS Home Page.

MODS & CONS

Meanwhile, Marco Arlotti leads the FFScout Mods & Cons mini-league for a second successive week and tenth time this season, rising to 1,429th overall.

FFSCOUT FAMILY

He is also in control of the FFScout Family mini-league for the second time in a row and fourth time this term.

TOP 10K ANY SEASON

Matthew Nuttall leads my Top 10k Any Season mini-league (code 6axmwm) for a seventh successive week and tenth time this season, sitting 390th overall.

This league is for teams with at least one previous finish inside the top 10,000.

HALL OF FAME TOP 1K

He also has the top spot of Chabs’ Hall of Fame Top 1k mini-league (code 2c2m2q) for a 24th week.

This league is only for teams in the top thousand of the Career Hall of Fame.

MULTIPLE TOP 10K FINISHES

BigMan Bakar leads my Multiple Top 10k Finishes mini-league (code tm6cxk) for a fifth consecutive week and seventh time of 2025/26, now 980th worldwide.

This league is for teams with at least two previous finishes inside the top 10,000.

TOP 100 ANY SEASON

He’s also setting the pace in Livinginapool’s Top 100 Any Season mini-league (code 5xdeje) for an eighth successive week and tenth time.

TOP 1K ANY SEASON

Milan Mihajlovic leads PDM’s Top 1k Any season mini-league (code rcxj6b) for a sixth week in a row and ninth time. He is now 3,670th overall.

FPL VETS

Furthermore, he is top of the pile in Skooldaze’s FPL Vets 2006 or before mini-league for a 16th consecutive week and 23rd time.

This league is only for teams whose FPL history goes back to the 2006/07 season.

MULTIPLE TOP 1K FINISHES

Jaap O leads Chabs’ Multiple Top 1k Finishes mini-league (code abwcxs) for a fifth successive week and 17th time this season, now at 3,366th overall.

FPL CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

2012/13 FPL Champion Matthew Martyniak has regained first place in Simon March’s FPL Champions League, having previously been ahead after Gameweeks 1 to 5, 14, 17, 18, 24 to 27, 29 to 31 and 35.

OPENING DAY LEAGUE

Paul Elliot is the new leader of my Opening Day League, shooting up to 904th overall thanks to double-digit hauls from Dango Ouattara (£5.6m), Virgil van Dijk (£6.0m) and Elliot Anderson (£5.6m). A good day for the Elliots!

THE NEXT GREAT AND GOOD

Jamie Macdonald is back at the summit of Greyhead’s The Next Great and Good mini-league, having previously been there after Gameweeks 15 to 21, then 24 to 32. The team is now 825th overall.

As for Alastair McKeever, he slips from first to fourth.

BEAT THE FFSCOUT/PFT XI

Luke Bradley leads the Beat the FFScout/PFT XI mini-league (code adzbaa) for a second successive week and 15th time, rising to 1,005th overall.

As for the Scout community team (Scout PFT), it scored 57 points, slipping to 39th in the league and a global 152,727th.

NO SALAH, NO HAALAND

Stuart Brant remains number one in FPL General’s No Salah No Haaland mini-league (code vnwit5) for a 22nd week, moving up to 5,281st overall.

HALL OF SHAME TOURNEY

Elsewhere, Paul Jolley leads The Knights Template’s Hall of Shame Tourney (code vqc49y) for a 13th consecutive week and 14th time, up to 806th overall.

JANUARY TO MAY LEAGUE

Rich Briggs is in pole position of my January to May League (code 18x9rh) for a fourth week. He’s risen from 340,672nd to 3,462nd in the 18 Gameweeks since January began.

LAST TEN

Finally, Deer Squad leads my Last Ten mini-league (code rhz4za) for a second week. The team has shot up from 5,430,992nd to 1,445,039th in the nine weeks since the league started scoring.

GET INVOLVED

To join a featured mini-league for which you are eligible, simply enter the league code in the ‘Join Invitational League and Cup’ section on the FPL site.

For any questions relating to community competitions, please comment below or email support@fantasyfootballscout.co.uk.

EMAIL NOTIFICATIONS

If you’d like to receive email notifications whenever future community articles are published, then you can do so by editing your FFS Profile and ticking the ‘Community’ option in the ‘Email Notifications’ section under ‘Alerts & Notifications’.