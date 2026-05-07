Community

Who is the best Crystal Palace defender for Double Gameweek 36?

7 May 2026 25 comments
FPL Virgin FPL Virgin
Share:

In the upcoming Gameweek, Crystal Palace have two fixtures – Everton at home and Manchester City away.

With exertions in the UEFA Conference League to consider, many Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers are looking to buy a Palace defender, hoping they’ll be less susceptible to some Oliver Glasner rotation. But which one should you go for? Let’s look at the stats for their back five.

BEST CRYSTAL PALACE DEFENDER

FPL Gameweek 4 Free Hit: Pros, cons + best team

Most goal attempts

  • Daniel Munoz (£5.9m) has 24 from 25 starts
  • Just behind is Maxence Lacroix (£5.2m), with 22 in 32 starts

Most chances created

  • Tyrick Mitchell (£5.0m) started 33 times, setting up 28 attempts
  • 20 in 25 belong to Daniel Munoz

Rate of DefCons

  • Jaydee Canvot (£4.5m) and Maxence Lacroix both have 10.8 defensive contributions per start
  • It’s 10.0 for Chris Richards (£4.4m)

Rate of bonus points

  • Jaydee Canvot and Maxence Lacroix are tied again, with 5.5 minutes per baseline bonus

Best for xGI

  • Daniel Munoz has 361.7 minutes per expected goal involvement (xGI)
  • Other Palace defenders with 10 or more starts are around 800 to 900 for this metric

Most starts

  • 33 – Tyrick Mitchell
  • 32 – Maxence Lacroix
  • 29 – Chris Richards

Looking at the data, Munoz is clearly the most attacking, but with barely a shot per game and less than one chance created each time, you may need a bit of luck for that attacking return to fall in Double Gameweek 36. His minutes per xGI suggest an attacking return every three to four outings. 

Mitchell has the most starts and assist potential, but he is still creating less than one chance per game. And with 10 fewer shots from eight more games, the cheaper wing-back may not be worth targeting over Munoz.

Richards doesn’t show up in the upper echelon of Palace defender data as much as Lacroix and Canvot. Indeed, it’s a neck-and-neck tussle between these two French centre-backs in terms of bonus and DefCon potential.

Canvot, who has established himself in the side since Marc Guehi‘s (£5.1m) departure, has five goal attempts in 10 starts, so Lacroix is beating him for shot volume but not quality, when looking at minutes per xGI (742.9 v 912.2).

As we saw in Gameweek 35 against Bournemouth, rotation has now reached the Palace backline. Munoz and Mitchell played half a match each, while Richards came on late.

But if you did want to attack this upcoming double, Canvot could be their best defender to go for. Cheaper than Lacroix, he’s started just 11 league matches, meaning a less gruelling campaign compared to the others.

Additionally, as a centre-back, he’s less likely to need resting than a marauding wing-back who goes up and down the flanks.

price change predictions
25 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. RamaJama
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    2 hours, 10 mins ago

    Semenyo to Cherki for the last 4 City matches, or too sideways use of a transfer?

    Open Controls
    1. FPL Virgin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 55 mins ago

      Too sideways.

      Open Controls
    2. Baps Hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      52 mins ago

      I did it

      Open Controls
  2. FPL Virgin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 7 mins ago

    Thank you for publishing the article! I'm gonna have to get Canvot now, aren't I? 😆

    Open Controls
  3. tuturututu
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 5 mins ago

    Forest definitely deserves to go through due to their great form and attacking football recently. Two strikers up top with at least 2 attacking mids/wingers is really bold to play and it really pays off against tough conservative defences in the Prem. Villa does not look very good compared to them lately

    Open Controls
    1. Baps Hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      50 mins ago

      Villa has been the better team

      Open Controls
      1. tuturututu
        • 5 Years
        28 mins ago

        Considering both games?

        Open Controls
        1. Baps Hunter
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          2 mins ago

          Only this game where MGW is not playing. Rogers has been quiet, Buendia, Watkins, Tielemans better so far.

          Open Controls
    2. BUZZBOMB ♡
      • 11 Years
      47 mins ago

      So because they have been on form in a different competition and are away from home tonight because their opposition has performed better in this very competition, they deserve to go through?

      Im not denying theyve been on form recently but Villa have started stronger and are favourites to win over 90 mins.

      Open Controls
      1. tuturututu
        • 5 Years
        9 mins ago

        Yep just sharing an opinion there, I think football wise it would be better for Forest to go through, hence I'm rooting for them tonight.

        Open Controls
        1. BUZZBOMB ♡
          • 11 Years
          5 mins ago

          Im 100% neutral but its game on now. Out of interest, why would it be better if Forest go through football wise?

          Open Controls
          1. tuturututu
            • 5 Years
            1 min ago

            Becaue they play a more attractive football than Villa imo. Bold tactics with 2 strikers are not used very often in top level football, especially in the Prem. That's why for football I think it would be better that that approach wins this EL title as in the future more teams would be open to play like that.

            Open Controls
    3. x.jim.x
      • 11 Years
      1 min ago

      I can’t believe people think like this

      Open Controls
  4. Baps Hunter
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 2 mins ago

    Watkins has hurt his head...

    Open Controls
    1. tuturututu
      • 5 Years
      37 mins ago

      If they go out tonight do you think they will be less or more motivated vs Burnley?

      Open Controls
      1. Baps Hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        5 mins ago

        No idea. It's away, but it is Burnley still. However, I wouldn't consider anyone else than Watkins and if they are disappointed and on the beach, I wouldn't bother to spend transfer to get him in and out.

        Open Controls
  5. tuturututu
    • 5 Years
    55 mins ago

    Ofc Watkins scores

    Open Controls
    1. Baps Hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      5 mins ago

      Didn't score when I had him...

      Open Controls
  6. keefy59
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    29 mins ago

    Wow I just scored 174 points in Saudi fantasy league this week
    With 39 on my bench !
    I played my Two Captains chip & now through to the last 8 of the knock out cup

    Open Controls
    1. x.jim.x
      • 11 Years
      just now

      Hashtag ad

      Open Controls
  7. Baps Hunter
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    21 mins ago

    After seeing MGW and the wound and bruises he has, I don't think he will play during weekend. I am no doctor though, but he can't touch the ball with his head without huge pain and not sure it's safe either.

    Open Controls
    1. Udogie-style
      • 2 Years
      just now

      MGW to Hinshelwood?

      Open Controls
  8. The Mighty Slovenian
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    12 mins ago

    Why so obviously pull a jersey in the times of VAR?

    Open Controls
    1. Nomar
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 16 Years
      10 mins ago

      Milenkovic?

      Open Controls
    2. Baps Hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      8 mins ago

      Being stupid? Maybe it takes time / is difficult to adjust your playing style when you have trained certain reactions for years.

      Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.