UCL Fantasy: Matchday 16 early Scout Picks

The UEFA Champions League (UCL) returns in midweek with the semi-final second legs, which is Matchday 16 for UCL Fantasy managers.

In our Scout Picks, we select the best options in each position, highlighting the players we think are likeliest to deliver attacking returns, clean sheets, and additional points in the round ahead.

Naturally, with only four teams remaining and Fantasy managers limited to six players per club, there will be some overlap/hedging of bets in this selection.

READ MORE: WUCL Fantasy Matchday 12 team reveal

GOALKEEPERS

A penalty may have denied Arsenal a third consecutive Champions League clean sheet against Atlético last time out, but that’s not enough to put us off their defence. Back at home this week against the same opposition, the opportunity is there for David Raya (€5.6m) to return with a shutout.

Clean sheets look far less likely on Wednesday when Bayern face PSG, with two of Europe’s most dangerous attacks going head-to-head. Hopefully, we won’t need a back-up to Raya. If we do, siding with the budget-friendly Matvei Safonov (€4.7m) could be the smarter, more flexible move.

DEFENDERS

At this stage, a triple-up on the Arsenal defence alone is unlikely to deliver meaningful gains. In fact, given the lack of reliable clean sheet potential elsewhere, there’s a strong case to go one step further and quadruple up on their backline. It’s a far safer play than usual in this kind of round.

With that approach in mind, the core defensive trio of Gabriel Magalhaes (€5.8m), William Saliba (€6.0m), and Piero Hincapie (€4.9m) all come into the squad. It’s also worth remembering that UCL Fantasy managers get line-ups before the deadline, which removes much of the risk around unexpected surprises. Riccardo Calafiori (€4.6m) could get the nod over Hincapie, for instance.

Despite the Emirates advantage, Arsenal haven’t always looked convincing going forward in recent matches. That opens the door for some Atlético coverage as a hedge, and Matteo Ruggeri (€4.4m) fits that role nicely – offering both defensive security and attacking upside.

On Wednesday, clean sheet potential may be limited, but attacking threat still holds value. That’s where Nuno Mendes (€6.4m) comes in. Even in a tough fixture, his forward runs and creativity make him a dangerous asset, and owning at least one PSG defender could help soften the blow if they do manage a shutout.

MIDFIELDERS

After the 5-4 thriller between PSG and Bayern in the previous round, there’s unavoidably going to be heavy investment in attack for the reverse fixture. Goals look inevitable again, and targeting the main contributors feels essential – particularly with the other semi-final not promising much goalmouth action.

Form alone makes Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (€8.4m) a standout pick, with four double-digit hauls in his last five Champions League matches, alongside a share of penalties. Doubling up on PSG’s midfield also looks appealing, with Desire Doue (€6.7m) coming off a two-assist performance in the first leg – making him a very straightforward inclusion.

On the Bayern side, Michael Olise (€8.3m) has done more than enough to justify selection. The Frenchman has delivered eight goals, five assists, and two Player of the Match awards in this campaign, underlining both consistency and explosiveness.

Arsenal were impressive in the first leg against Atlético, and returning to the Emirates should only boost their attacking potential. Home advantage continues to play a huge role at this stage, so backing Bukayo Saka (€9.5m) and Eberechi Eze (€7.5m) with an aggressive approach could be where the edge lies.

FORWARDS

The forward line only strengthens the case for another open encounter between Bayern and PSG. In that kind of game, going without Harry Kane (€10.9m) could be hugely damaging – his form and ownership mean any return would punish non-owners immediately.

A lack of convincing midfield alternatives beyond Olise does push attention towards Luis Diaz (€7.9m). Six consecutive Champions League returns highlight just how consistent he’s been, and he offers a slightly different, potentially under-the-radar route into the Bayern attack this week.

Rounding things off, Ousmane Dembele (€9.6m) looks almost impossible to ignore. Back-to-back double-digit hauls against Liverpool and Bayern underline his explosiveness on this stage, and with the Bundesliga giants still showing defensive vulnerabilities, the upside is clear.

UCL MATCHDAY 16 SCOUT PICKS