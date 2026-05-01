FPL Gameweek 35 Scout Picks: All-in on Arsenal + Man City

After the Scout Squad submissions, it’s time to nail down our Scout Picks for Gameweek 35 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL).

As ever, there are certain restrictions:

An £83.0m budget for our starting XI

An overall squad limit of £100.0m

No more than three players per team

Should any unexpected injury news crop up in Friday’s press conferences, we’ll adjust these picks accordingly.

GAMEWEEK 35 SCOUT PICKS

GOALKEEPER

The best team in the division for clean sheets, goals conceded and expected goals conceded (xGC), Arsenal entertain a Fulham side that has scored only 16 away goals all season:

Above: Teams sorted by fewest goals scored (away matches only)

With Fulham also devoid of the creativity of Alex Iwobi (£6.2m), we back David Raya (£6.0m) this week.

DEFENDERS

Gabriel Magalhaes (£7.2m) joins Raya to form an Arsenal defensive double-up. A menace at set-plays, the Brazilian has eight attacking returns to his name this season, the fourth-most of any defender. Given that Fulham have failed to score in four of their last five away matches, Gabriel’s owners will be hopeful of points at both ends of the pitch.

Nico O’Reilly (£5.2m) is drafted in as our Manchester City defender of choice. Everton are 16th for expected goals (xG) on home turf, while O’Reilly’s attacking intent further up the pitch has delivered four goals and one assist in his last seven matches. In that time, O’Reilly has had six shots from inside the opposition’s six-yard box:

Above: Players sorted by shots from inside the opposition’s six-yard box in Gameweeks 28-34

With defensive contributions (DefCon) potentially in short supply against Burnley (the hosts should have far more of the ball than usual), it could be a decent week to consider Leeds United’s flying wing-back Jayden Bogle (£4.4m). Only two defenders have a higher expected goal involvement (xGI) tally since Gameweek 28, while Championship-bound Burnley have allowed more chances to be created from their left flank than any other club in the same timeframe.

Bournemouth have kept five clean sheets on home turf this season, all against teams that are currently ranked eighth or below in the table. Fortunately for them, it’s Crystal Palace up next, one of the division’s lowest scorers, who could rotate in Gameweek 35. James Hill (£4.2m) subsequently gets the nod – he’s joint-top among all defenders for DefCon points across the last six matches (10).