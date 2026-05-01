Scout Notes

FPL Gameweek 35 Scout Picks: All-in on Arsenal + Man City

1 May 2026 198 comments
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After the Scout Squad submissions, it’s time to nail down our Scout Picks for Gameweek 35 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL).

As ever, there are certain restrictions:

  • An £83.0m budget for our starting XI
  • An overall squad limit of £100.0m
  • No more than three players per team

Should any unexpected injury news crop up in Friday’s press conferences, we’ll adjust these picks accordingly.

GAMEWEEK 35 SCOUT PICKS

GOALKEEPER

3pm team news: Raya starts 2

The best team in the division for clean sheets, goals conceded and expected goals conceded (xGC), Arsenal entertain a Fulham side that has scored only 16 away goals all season:

Above: Teams sorted by fewest goals scored (away matches only)

With Fulham also devoid of the creativity of Alex Iwobi (£6.2m), we back David Raya (£6.0m) this week.

DEFENDERS

Senesi v Hill: Who is the better FPL defender to pick?

Gabriel Magalhaes (£7.2m) joins Raya to form an Arsenal defensive double-up. A menace at set-plays, the Brazilian has eight attacking returns to his name this season, the fourth-most of any defender. Given that Fulham have failed to score in four of their last five away matches, Gabriel’s owners will be hopeful of points at both ends of the pitch.

Nico O’Reilly (£5.2m) is drafted in as our Manchester City defender of choice. Everton are 16th for expected goals (xG) on home turf, while O’Reilly’s attacking intent further up the pitch has delivered four goals and one assist in his last seven matches. In that time, O’Reilly has had six shots from inside the opposition’s six-yard box:

Above: Players sorted by shots from inside the opposition’s six-yard box in Gameweeks 28-34

With defensive contributions (DefCon) potentially in short supply against Burnley (the hosts should have far more of the ball than usual), it could be a decent week to consider Leeds United’s flying wing-back Jayden Bogle (£4.4m). Only two defenders have a higher expected goal involvement (xGI) tally since Gameweek 28, while Championship-bound Burnley have allowed more chances to be created from their left flank than any other club in the same timeframe.

Bournemouth have kept five clean sheets on home turf this season, all against teams that are currently ranked eighth or below in the table. Fortunately for them, it’s Crystal Palace up next, one of the division’s lowest scorers, who could rotate in Gameweek 35. James Hill (£4.2m) subsequently gets the nod – he’s joint-top among all defenders for DefCon points across the last six matches (10).

 

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198 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. BobbyDoesNotLook
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    26 mins ago

    Pick 2 mainly for bb36 (but also gw35 matters as well at least)

    A) Bowen (bee, ARS)
    B) Thiago (WHU, mci)
    C) Welbeck (new, WOL)
    D) DCL (BUR, tot)

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    1. Nomar
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 16 Years
      8 mins ago

      A and D

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      1. BobbyDoesNotLook
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        7 mins ago

        On that currently. Welbz tempting though.

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        1. Nomar
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 16 Years
          just now

          Burnley and Spurs is almost as good as it gets, fixture wise, though.

          Up to you, but I like Leeds in both those games.

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    2. BobbyDoesNotLook
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      8 mins ago

      How do you see Welbz minutes for next two / Wolves fixture? He is tempting.

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    3. Bruno Commando
      • 11 Years
      4 mins ago

      I am on B and D. Will do Thiago -> Welbz in GW36...

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  2. It’s gonna Ben Mee
    • 12 Years
    25 mins ago

    Pretty certain the ML leader has done Semenyo > Cherki. Should I keep Semenyo and just hope he does something this GW? Our teams are pretty similar otherwise

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    1. Bruno Commando
      • 11 Years
      20 mins ago

      Keep then

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    2. V-2 Schneiderlin
      • 15 Years
      just now

      all season I've stuck with off-form players in the hope they'll come good (Rogers etc) - I'm ditching Semenyo for Cherki, and Palmer out too

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  3. Ribus
    • 12 Years
    23 mins ago

    Bench one:
    A) Hill (CRY)
    B) Struijk (BUR)
    C) Cururella (NFO)

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    1. Bruno Commando
      • 11 Years
      17 mins ago

      C

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    2. It’s gonna Ben Mee
      • 12 Years
      16 mins ago

      Easy C

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    3. Feed tha Sheep
      • 13 Years
      1 min ago

      C

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  4. ABCDEFC
    • 9 Years
    23 mins ago

    Which duo is better for WC35, BB36?
    A) Saka and Dewsbury-Hall
    B) Eze and Gibbs-White

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    1. JBG
      • 7 Years
      14 mins ago

      B

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    2. Bruno Commando
      • 11 Years
      13 mins ago

      I chose Eze over Saka due to fitness concerns about Saka. Might do Eze -> Saka in GW37 depending on how both perform.

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    3. It’s gonna Ben Mee
      • 12 Years
      2 mins ago

      I’m staying clear of all Arteta attackers

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      1. Nomar
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 16 Years
        just now

        This is the way

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  5. Bruno Commando
    • 11 Years
    22 mins ago

    Who scores more in GW36?

    1) Verbruggen vs Wolves
    2) Henderson vs Everton and City

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  6. Jimjam
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 15 Years
    22 mins ago

    Kelleher
    Gabriel - O'Reilly - Virgil
    Bruno - Semenyo - Mbeumo - Dango
    Watkins - JPedro - Thiago

    JPedro & Mbeumo ---> Haaland & Gross/Hinshelwood worth a -4??

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  7. marpy016
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    21 mins ago

    Which is a better option on WC for BB36?

    A) Van Hecke & Grob
    B) Lacroix (have Munoz & Henderson) & Hinshelwood

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    1. SomeoneKnows
      • 10 Years
      just now

      A

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  8. SomeoneKnows
    • 10 Years
    19 mins ago

    Which WC35 / BB36 draft is better?

    A) Verburggen, Richards, Sarr
    B) Henderson, Lacroix, Dewsbury-Hall
    C) Other 15.4 budget ideas

    Raya, (xxx)
    Gabriel, OReilly, Struijk (VanHecke, xxx)
    Bruno, Cherki, Rice, Gross (xxx)
    Haaland, Watkins, Bowen

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  9. Kane Train
    • 11 Years
    18 mins ago

    Really can’t decide which one to get rid of to bring in Haaland? I want Haaland this week cause he will be my captain

    A) Thiago - West Ham, City, Palace, Liverpool
    B) Bowen - Brentford, Arsenal, Newcastle, Leeds

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    1. GreennRed
      • 14 Years
      just now

      Thiago. Haaland's form is improved but City have have a few atracking threats. Could be good to get him in but who are you alternative captain choices?

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  10. Count of Monte Hristo
    • 13 Years
    15 mins ago

    *Bench order correct?

    Darlow

    Struijk Senesi Hill NOR

    Bruno Semenyo Tavernier Enzo

    Haaland Pedro

    Verbruggen Welbeck Ampadu Van Hecke

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    1. Tinfoil Deathstar
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Same team bar Palmer over Enzo. I'd probably hedge against double Bournemouth defence and start Welbeck - close one though.

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  11. Tinfoil Deathstar
    • 5 Years
    15 mins ago

    1 FT to make here. Best transfer?

    1) Senesi/Hill > Gabriel
    2) Pedro > Thiago
    3) Roll

    1 means benching a Bournemouth defender or Welbeck.

    Darlow
    Senesi O'Reilly Struijk
    Semenyo Palmer Tavernier Bruno
    Haaland (c) Welbeck Pedro

    Verbruggen; Hill, Ampadu, Van Hecke

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  12. FCSB
    • 10 Years
    11 mins ago

    Play:

    1. Enzo
    2. Pedro

    ??

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    1. ball c
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      7 mins ago

      2

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    2. Feed tha Sheep
      • 13 Years
      1 min ago

      2

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  13. ball c
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    11 mins ago

    Chasing in ML and rival has Semenyo.
    Should I do Semenyo to Cherki?
    Seems a bit more fun

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  14. thom830g
    • 8 Years
    10 mins ago

    Should I hold this to get to two FT for DGW? 3,5 ITB

    Darlow
    Struijk - O'reilly - Gabriel
    Semenyo - Bruno - Tavernier - Enzo
    DCL - Haaland - JP

    (Verbruggen, Gross, Hill, Van Hecke)

    And correct starting 11?

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    1. PascalCygan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 min ago

      Easy hold

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  15. John Colby (C)
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    9 mins ago

    Watkins or Roger’s?

    Morning everyone. Which do you prefer for a 2-week punt?

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    1. Bruno Commando
      • 11 Years
      4 mins ago

      Rogers more nailed

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    2. Feed tha Sheep
      • 13 Years
      2 mins ago

      Rogers just

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  16. Feed tha Sheep
    • 13 Years
    9 mins ago

    Which one to BENCH?

    A. Bijol (BUR)
    B. Hill (CRY)
    C. Palmer (BRI)
    D.Semenyo (EVE)
    E. Tavenier (CRY)
    F. Grob (new)

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    1. Tcheco
      • 8 Years
      2 mins ago

      Grob very reluctantly

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    2. PascalCygan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 min ago

      I'm benching Grob

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    3. GreennRed
      • 14 Years
      just now

      E

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  17. Tcheco
    • 8 Years
    8 mins ago

    Which combination would you play?

    A. Wilson (ars)
    B. KDH (MCI)

    1. Maguire (LIV)
    2. Cash (TOT)

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    1. PascalCygan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      4 mins ago

      A2

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      1. PascalCygan
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        2 mins ago

        Sorry, B2

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        1. Tcheco
          • 8 Years
          1 min ago

          Currently on this

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    2. Feed tha Sheep
      • 13 Years
      4 mins ago

      A2

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      1. Tcheco
        • 8 Years
        just now

        Yup can’t get myself to bench Wilson vs a wobbly Arsenal

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    3. GreennRed
      • 14 Years
      just now

      B2

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  18. PascalCygan
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    7 mins ago

    Hello friends

    Do I bring Gabriel back this week? Would sell Senesi, keep HIll.

    3FT 3.8ITB
    Darlow
    O'Reilly Senesi Struijk
    BrunoF Palmer Semenyo Tavernier
    Haaland Pedro DCL

    Verbruggen Gross Hill Van Hecke

    Thanks!

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  19. DagheMunegu
    • 5 Years
    6 mins ago

    Play

    A Van Hecke
    B Munoz

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    1. PascalCygan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      just now

      b

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  20. Connor's Calling
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 16 Years
    1 min ago

    Current XV. 2FT

    Darlow Verbuggen
    Senesi Hill Gabriel Strujk O’Reilly
    Fernandes Palmer Semyeno Tavernier Hinshelwood
    Pedro Haaland Welbeck

    A) Roll a FT this week to have 3 for DGW36 Y/N?

    B) Which 3 to bench?! 2 Brighton lads and Hill?

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  21. It’s gonna Ben Mee
    • 12 Years
    1 min ago

    BREAKING: Peppa Pig has torn her ACL just 48 hours after signing with Spurs.

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  22. Radulfo28773
    • 4 Years
    just now

    Hi there

    I am playing BB with the below and thinking in doing Eze to Mitoma (1FT only) but would like to have him next week for Wolves. Yes or No?

    Raya
    Gabriel O’Reilly Hill Justin
    BrunoF Semenyo Palmer Tavernier
    Haaland DCL

    Darlow VanHecke Mitoma Welbeck

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