Scout Notes

FPL notes: Glasner discusses Palace rotation in Gameweeks 34/35

21 April 2026 19 comments
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The stalemate at Selhurst Park on Monday night won’t live long in the memory.

Nor was it particularly impactful on Gameweek 33 scores, with many Fantasy Premier League (FPL) bosses swerving these two non-doubling sides.

As ever, though, the action, and indeed the post-match comments, provided food for thought for Fantasy managers going forward.

Here are our Scout Notes.

GLASNER TALKS GAMEWEEK 34 + 35 ROTATION

Palace players may not have been popular picks in Gameweek 33 but they’ll rekindle a bit of interest for the run-in, with an as-yet-unannounced Double Gameweek still to come.

The problem, of course, is the distraction of the UEFA Conference League.

Oliver Glasner has clearly had one eye on Europe in the last two Gameweeks, resting some key players.

Indeed, it was the same players who were benched in Gameweek 32 who also made way in Gameweek 33, namely Adam Wharton (£5.0m), Daichi Kamada (£5.0m), Ismaila Sarr (£6.3m) and Jean-Philippe Mateta (£7.6m). Wharton was officially injured, and not in the squad, but Glasner said after full-time that his omission was merely precautionary. He’ll be back for Liverpool this weekend.

So, then, what chance of further rotation in Gameweek 34 and 35?

Here’s how Palace’s schedule looks over the coming fortnight (thanks to Legomane!):

Glasner rotation

As the outlook shows, it’s Gameweek 35 that is probably more of a concern, as it’s sandwiched by two clashes with Shakhtar Donetsk.

And that’s the impression that Glasner gave last night.

“No, [we won’t sacrifice the league for Europe]. No, we won’t do this right now. So, we have now four days to prepare for Liverpool. Players get two days off, that’s what they deserve. And then we will start preparing, and we have, I think, five days to the first semi-final. So, it’s enough time. Players will be fresh. Again, we managed the minutes today, as well. Some 60, some 30.

“Maybe after the first leg in the semi-final we have to rotate, but we are rotating, I think, for weeks now. As long as we have this amount of players – so, Adam Wharton will be back against Liverpool – and the players are in that shape, yeah, we will keep always playing the freshest legs and the freshest minds and then let’s see. We want the best output and outcome in the Premier League and, of course, in the Conference League.” – Oliver Glasner

Anyone thinking of Wildcarding in Palace players in Gameweek 35, ahead of a likely Double Gameweek 36, needs to be wary of the initial minutes risk, then.

IN-FORM DEFENCES ON TOP

As for Monday’s game itself, it wasn’t a complete stinker, but it was pretty forgettable stuff.

Defences were on top, and perhaps no surprise, with the backlines of these two clubs in good form.

In fact, in the last nine Gameweeks, these two sides are right at the top of the pile for clean sheets (CS):

Glasner rotation

Palace’s defenders, who have been less prone to rotation than their teammates further forward, are looking increasingly the more appealing buys for a mooted Double Gameweek 36, even though one fixture is against Man City.

Neither the Eagles nor West Ham reached double figures for shots (nine each). Nor did either team get anywhere near 1.0 xG:

GLASNER ON JOHNSON

Clear-cut chances were few and far between. Sarr stand-in Brennan Johnson (£6.5m) had the best of Palace’s opportunities, curling narrowly wide after nodding a header spectacularly off target from eight yards out.

Sarr, emerging as a 60th-minute substitute, did have the ball in the net, only for that to be chalked off for a very obvious handball call against Mateta.

Prospective Sarr owners, beware – Glasner was more than happy with Johnson’s display.

“It was a very good performance. He was constant threat in the game, having one big chance and a great finish and also it was his best game out of possession.” – Oliver Glasner on Brennan Johnson

MAVROPANOS A THREAT

West Ham came the closest to scoring, with Konstaninos Mavropanos (£4.4m) – again, posing such a big set-piece threat after his three recent goals – forcing a superb save out of Dean Henderson (£5.1m) with a first-half header.

Taty Castellanos (£5.5m) otherwise had the better of West Ham’s openings, seeing a bicycle kick cleared from almost off the line before stumbling at the wrong moment when bursting through on goal.

A rare quiet evening for Jarrod Bowen (£7.7m), then. He registered his lowest xGI since Gameweek 25.

Crysencio Summerville (£5.5m), yet to really capture his pre-injury form, had only one blocked shot, like Bowen.

“We could do better things especially in final third. Our combinations was not not clicking, not as we wished.” – Nuno Espirito Santo 

“The biggest threat were the set plays, I think, where we had once a great save from Dean Henderson. But from open play, we controlled more or less everything.” – Oliver Glasner

DEFCON ROUND-UP

Mavropanos again just fell short of DefCon points. Axel Disasi (£4.5m), a revelation since he signed, bagged them for the very first time.

Maxence Lacroix (£5.1m) continued his own superb record on the defensive contributions front. He’s now registered 34 such points in 2025/26, the fourth-highest total among defenders.

defensive contributions
19 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. The Philosopher
    • 5 Years
    51 mins ago

    Isn't FH, especially in a week like GW34, one week in the season where you go ultra differential and try your luck? I've been thinking about it and might do it.

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    1. JohnnyB10
      • 1 Year
      28 mins ago

      This! I might go for Porro, Xavi and Solanke, why not 🙂

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    2. SpaceCadet
      • 12 Years
      14 mins ago

      I think you should bud. I’m looking at brobbey cap

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      1. JohnnyB10
        • 1 Year
        just now

        Had Brobbey for like 10 weeks, got him out for this double gw, that goal vs Castle done me really good! Friday night, there should be goals. Had him for this draft but switched to Solanke. Still plenty of time to decide 🙂

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    3. WVA
      • 9 Years
      6 mins ago

      Only if you think those players score more points

      Raya
      Gab VVD Porro
      Salah Bruno MGW KDH Le Fee
      Watkins Bowen
      Roefs Gyokeres Dalot Neco

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    4. Naatie
      • 1 Year
      just now

      wasn't long ago when this game was called stupid and garbage and here were are, what a tool

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  2. bobicek92
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    38 mins ago

    How is this FH? Quite template I guess 🙂

    Raya
    Gabriel, VVD, Porro,
    Salah Gakpo Bruno Cunha Rogers
    Bowen Solanke
    Kinsky Brobbey Mukiele Mavropanos

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    1. WVA
      • 9 Years
      3 mins ago

      Like it, may end up with Porro although he and Spurs have been so poor this season

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    2. JohnnyB10
      • 1 Year
      1 min ago

      Only Gakpo I’d switch, otherwise g2g 🙂

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  3. SpaceCadet
    • 12 Years
    30 mins ago

    Pick one from each on Fh.

    A. Porro
    B. Mukiele
    C. Mavropanos

    1. Xabi
    2. Cunha
    3. Wilson

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    1. JohnnyB10
      • 1 Year
      15 mins ago

      A1 or A3

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    2. RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      3 mins ago

      A3

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  4. JohnnyB10
    • 1 Year
    17 mins ago

    Hermansen

    Porro Gab Virgil

    Salah Bruno MGW Xavi

    Bowen Watkins Solanke

    Am aware that tripling up on Spurs might go really wrong, but ya never know, they really have to go all in for that game, it’s now or never 🙂

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  5. Here is Cash, give McGinn
    • 6 Years
    12 mins ago

    Best 1 GW punta before WC next GW?

    A) Solanke (wol)
    B) Brobbey (NFO)
    C) Beto (whu)
    D) Bowen (EVE)
    E) Cunha (BRE)
    F) MGW (sun)

    I have only 1 FT
    Ekitike / Stach out
    Taking hit If Gordon out

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    1. z13
        10 mins ago

        MGW. Added bonus of fighting for survival (also applies to Bowen)

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        1. Here is Cash, give McGinn
          • 6 Years
          1 min ago

          IMO Bowen the worst option here. Everton good defnsively

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      • Here is Cash, give McGinn
        • 6 Years
        7 mins ago

        Add Xavi there as well

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      • Sailboats
        • 10 Years
        3 mins ago

        F

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    2. grooveymatt65
      • 12 Years
      6 mins ago

      Hi guys, this is my current team, Ive already used my FH, still have my WC but plan to use it next GW, FYI the players with double stars are the ones who aren't playing/injured.

      Roefs
      Gabriel VVD Alderete**
      Wilson Szoboslai Bruno Gordon** Semenyo**
      JP** Thiago
      Dubravka** Ekitike** Esteve** Gudmudsson**

      £6.4 itb 2ft

      1. Ekitike and Gordon to Watkins and Salah for free

      2. Ekitike, Gordon and Semenyo to Bowen, Cunha and Rogers for -4

      3. Ekitike and Gordon to Bowen and Cunha for free

      4. Ekitike, Gordon and JP to Bowen, Salah and Watkins for -4

      5. Other? - please state

      Thanks!!

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