FFS Mini-Leagues and Community Competitions – 2025/26 winners

Welcome to this round-up of the 2025/26 winners of Fantasy Football Scout’s mini-leagues and community competitions.

It was a season when double portions of chips were given, alongside additional transfers for the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON). With many premium players failing to justify their high prices and few ‘big’ players going to AFCON, while cheap centre-backs and midfielders benefited from the introduction of defensive contribution (DefCon) points, it was easy to make strong teams without having to make compromises.

Combined with the increased influence of content creators, this resulted in an alarming number of cloned teams. But, as always, there were still opportunities to improve on the template and get ahead of the herd.

Mass Gameweek 38 rotations by Pep Guardiola and Mikel Arteta caused widespread last-minute panic, though the only featured mini-league to see a change of leadership was The Next Great and Good.

Here, we report on the new FPL Champion, plus the victors of the FFS Cups, Last Man Standing, the Head-to-Head Leagues and many community mini-leagues, alongside an end-of-season Live Hall of Fame update.

TOP OF THE WORLD

The 2025/26 FPL Champion is Danish medical student Erik Ibsen. An Everton supporter, he’s played other Fantasy games and helped his sister with her FPL squad, but this was the first time entering his own team.

Erik played his first Wildcard in Gameweek 2, triple-captained Erling Haaland for 48 points versus Burnley, rose to 5,288th with a Gameweek 10 Bench Boost, then played his Free Hit in Gameweek 13. Soon after, he entered the top thousand at 614th.

297th at the halfway point, he broke into the top hundred (68th) in Gameweek 21 and the top ten (eighth) in Gameweek 28. Straight after, he reached number one and stayed there.

Erik’s remaining chips went to Gameweeks 32, 33, 34 and 36 (Wildcard, Bench Boost, Free Hit and Triple Captain, in order). He always maintained a strong bench, helping avoid the need to take any points hits.

See this article for an interview that he gave before Gameweek 32 and this one about his recent appearance on the Fantasy Show.

FFSCOUT OPEN-TO-ALL LEAGUE

Our Fantasy Football Scout mini-league was won by Andreas Veggeland, who led for five of the closing seven Gameweeks and finished 21st overall. Norway’s number one boasts two previous top 10k finishes.

The top 10 will receive prizes as listed in this article, provided that they have registered a Fantasy Football Scout account (paid or free) at least a month in advance of the final Gameweek.

Remember to email support@fantasyfootballscout.co.uk and claim your prize!

FFSCOUT COMMUNITY MEMBERS LEAGUE

Edward Bell claimed victory in our Fantasy Football Scout Members mini-league. In front after four of the final seven Gameweeks, he finished 80th overall.

140th in 2010/11, Edwards also has another two top 7k finishes to his name.

This league was open to anyone with an FFS account.

FFS HALL OF FAME

The FFS Live Hall of Fame was updated again on Monday and is done for the 2025/26 season. Unlike the FFS Career Hall of Fame (which is currently still up to the end of 2024/25), it can only be viewed by Chief Scouts (premium members).

55,825 FPL managers participating in our Fantasy Football Scout and Fantasy Football Scout Members mini-leagues are in the live version.

The live top 11 (with their Career Hall of Fame positions and final 2025/26 rank in brackets) are:

1st (5th) – elevenify.com (OR 210th) – Fourth successive top 2k finish, two being in the top thousand.

– Fourth successive top 2k finish, two being in the top thousand. 2nd (2nd) Tom Dollimore (OR 12,138th) – Seventh top 13k in a row.

– Seventh top 13k in a row. 3rd (3rd) Abinav C (OR 9,575th) – Fifth top 10k finish, two inside the top 800.

– Fifth top 10k finish, two inside the top 800. 4th (22nd) Uz Ray (OR 968th) – Fifth top 8k finish, this is a first time in the top thousand.

– Fifth top 8k finish, this is a first time in the top thousand. 5th (4th) John Walsh (OR 11,015th) – Fifth consecutive top 12k.

– Fifth consecutive top 12k. 6th (1st) Ben Crellin (OR 54,011th) – Had six successive top 10k finishes (2019/20 to 2024/25).

– Had six successive top 10k finishes (2019/20 to 2024/25). 7th (9th) Michael Giovanni (OR 3,079th) – Fifth time in the top 10k, was 504th in 2023/24.

– Fifth time in the top 10k, was 504th in 2023/24. 8th (26th) Pro – (OR 4,243rd) – Fourth top 7k finish, came 339th in 2023/24.

– Fourth top 7k finish, came 339th in 2023/24. 9th (13th) Jovan Popović (OR 8,819th) – A fifth top 9k finish, peaking at 260th (2018/19).

– A fifth top 9k finish, peaking at 260th (2018/19). 10th (-) Harry Daniels (OR 26,743rd) – Had five consecutive top 7k finishes up to 2024/25.

– Had five consecutive top 7k finishes up to 2024/25. 11th (27th) Simon MacNair (OR 7,482nd) – Sixth top 8k finish, 440th in 2021/22.

Since the Gameweek 37 update, John Walsh and Ben Crellin have overtaken Michael Giovanni, as Jovan Popović replaces Simon MacNair in the top 10.

Four Career Hall of Fame top 10ers are no longer that high in the live version:

14th (10th) Łukasz Woźniak (OR 20,598th)

(OR 20,598th) 31st (8th) Fábio Borges (OR 93,942nd)

(OR 93,942nd) 48th (6th) Rob Mayes (OR 154,505th)

(OR 154,505th) 378th (7th) Gideon Moss (OR 911,206th)

Other leaders featured in this article who rank inside the top thousand of the Live Hall of Fame are Andreas Veggeland (216th), Edward Bell (77th), Ahmed Shahin (19th), Matthew Nuttall (32nd), BigMan Bakar (12th), Milan Mihajlovic (92nd), Jaap O (800th) and Stuart Brant (185th).

FFS CUPS

We held three such competitions this season. Between Gameweeks 12 and 20, the 26th FFS Open Cup went to BilboBaggins (William Coventry).

The 19th FFS Members Cup (from Gameweeks 13 to 20) went to Drizzle (Steven Blyn).

Another of the latter ran from Gameweeks 31 to 38, which UpminsterTrainman won. This team overcame Manshizzle 40-33 in the final, whiereas J Aravind claims third after a 60-45 playoff win against Team Depandant.

These are all old-school cups run by Fantasy Football Scout, not to be confused with those listed on FPL’s Leagues & Cups page.

LAST MAN STANDING

In Gameweek 37, Ben K (WVA) won the grand final of TorresMagic’s 13th Last Man Standing competition, outlasting 1802 others.

FFS HEAD-TO-HEAD LEAGUES

MIR’s FFS Head-to-Head Leagues were updated on Tuesday and now show the positions and scores after Gameweek 38.

League 1 went to Ahmed Shahin (Professor Bear), who led for seven of the final nine Gameweeks. This was his fifth top 10k finish.

The 10 players relegated from League 1 are Gareth Mills, Tim Hill, Stewart Robinson, Michael Scott, The Magician, Alex Tyc, Neil Methold, Stig Hermansen, Darren Curtis and James Wong-You.

To replace them, League 2 Division 1 provides EasyE, Richard Slaven, Martin Stubbs, Mat Gilbert and Magnar Nordtun. League 2 Division 2 gives Harry Vernon, Martin Felton, Michael Giovanni, Simon McNair and Carlene M.

Samuel Swain (League 8 Division 106) was the highest scorer in these Head-to-Head Leagues. He had 97 points out of a possible 114, rising to 1,117th overall. Before this, his best finish was 616,417th in 2023/24.

MODS & CONS

Meanwhile, the FFScout Mods & Cons mini-league was won by Marco Arlotti, who led for 11 Gameweeks, including the last three. Placing 1,606th overall, he has had two previous top 6k finishes.

FFSCOUT FAMILY

He also claimed victory in the FFScout Family mini-league after being ahead for the last three Gameweeks.

TOP 10K ANY SEASON

My Top 10k Any Season mini-league went to Matthew Nuttall, in front for 11 Gameweeks, including the last eight. He came 424th overall, and the qualifying top 10k finish was back in 2014/15.

HALL OF FAME TOP 1K

He also completed the job in Chabs’ Hall of Fame Top 1k mini-league, setting the pace after all of the final 25 Gameweeks.

This league is only for teams in the top thousand of the Career Hall of Fame.

MULTIPLE TOP 10K FINISHES

BigMan Bakar is the champion of my Multiple Top 10k Finishes mini-league. He was in front for eight of the last nine Gameweeks and came 839th overall.

This was his fourth top 4k finish, peaking at fourth place in 2014/15.

TOP 100 ANY SEASON

Leading after the last nine rounds, he also won Livinginapool’s Top 100 Any Season mini-league.

TOP 1K ANY SEASON

PDM’s Top 1k Any season mini-league went to Milan Mihajlovic, in pole position after 10 of the closing 12 Gameweeks to come 3,492nd overall. This was his fifth top 8k finish, the best of which was 576th in 2014/15.

FPL VETS

Not only that, he was in first place for 24 of the last 26 Gameweeks in Skooldaze’s FPL Vets 2006 or before mini-league.

MULTIPLE TOP 1K FINISHES

Chabs’ Multiple Top 1k Finishes mini-league was won by Jaap O, ahead after 18 of the last 20 Gameweeks.

4,826th overall, this was his ninth top 9k finish, peaking in 2009/10 (76th) and 2013/14 (452nd).

FPL CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

2012/13 FPL champion Matthew Martyniak took the glory in Simon March’s FPL Champions League.

He led for 18 Gameweeks, including the last two. On top of this, Matthews has another three top 1k finishes.

OPENING DAY LEAGUE

My Opening Day League was won by Paul Elliot, who waited until Gameweek 37 to take the lead. He found a way to 101 points without using a chip.

Overall, Paul ended 1,223rd, his first-ever top 10k finish.

THE NEXT GREAT AND GOOD

Elsewhere, Andrew McKinnon didn’t reach the summit of Greyhead’s The Next Great and Good mini-league until the final day.

Double-digit hauls from Bruno Fernandes, captain Jarrod Bowen, Marcus Tavernier and Pedro Porro allowed him to score 80 points. 424th overall, this is his second successive top 8k finish.

BEAT THE FFSCOUT/PFT XI

The Beat the FFScout/PFT XI mini-league went to Luke Bradley, leader for 16 of the last 19 Gameweeks. He came 1,440th overall – his first top 400k finish.

As for the Scout community team (Scout PFT), a disappointing campaign ended 37th here and 147,231st overall.

NO SALAH, NO HAALAND

FPL General’s No Salah No Haaland mini-league was won by Stuart Brant, in pole position for the closing 23 Gameweeks.

Without FPL’s top-scoring Norwegian, he somehow came 4,761st overall – his fourth top 6k finish.

HALL OF SHAME TOURNEY

Paul Jolley is the winner of The Knights Template’s Hall of Shame Tourney. He clung onto the number one spot for 15 of the last 16 Gameweeks, reaching a worldwide 1,367th by the end. This is only his second top 500k finish.

JANUARY TO MAY LEAGUE

The title holder of my January to May League is Rich Briggs. Leader for the last five Gameweeks, he rose from 340,672nd to 3,315th in the 19 Gameweeks since January began.

Like Paul, this is just his second finish inside the top 500k.

LAST TEN

Finally, my Last Ten mini-league was won by Deer Squad, who led after the last three Gameweeks.

This manager played a Free Hit in Blank Gameweek 34 and a Wildcard in Gameweek 35, before using Triple Captain on Haaland in Double Gameweek 36, and activating a final-day Bench Boost.

As a result, the team shot up from 5,430,992nd to 1,151,660th in the 10 weeks since the league started scoring. Deer Squad has never finished inside the top 750k.

GET INVOLVED

To join a featured mini-league for which you are eligible, simply enter the league code in the ‘Join Invitational League and Cup’ section on the FPL site.

For any questions relating to community competitions, please comment below this article or email support@fantasyfootballscout.co.uk.

EMAIL NOTIFICATIONS

If you’d like to receive email notifications whenever future community articles are published, then you can do so by editing your FFS Profile and ticking the ‘Community’ option in the ‘Email Notifications’ section under ‘Alerts & Notifications’.