FPL world number 1 on Gameweek 32, chip strategy + more

We spoke to current Fantasy Premier League (FPL) world number one Erik Ibsen this week!
The Danish medical student and Everton fan is, amazingly, playing his first ever season of FPL, although he is an avid follower of Premier League football and has played other Fantasy formats before.
Erik joined Mo on our YouTube channel to discuss his early transfer plans for Gameweek 32, chip strategy, potential Double Gameweeks and more.
You can watch the video embedded below or via this link here. The timestamps are beneath the video, while you can access the podcast of this video via the player at the foot of this article.
TIMESTAMPS
- 0:00 – Intro/Q&A
- 6:14 – No.1’s Season Review
- 24:40 – No.1’s Gameweek 32 Team
- 25:55 – Potential Double Gameweeks
- 28:32 – Chip Strategy
- 40:00 – Outro
PODCASTS
Fantasy Football Scout is on hand to provide a multitude of different podcasts to help you with your FPL dilemmas.
Sam is away but Az will be joined by Tom, who is currently ranked at 116k, to answer your very early questions about GW32. Join for FPL advice, tips and transfer suggestions.
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