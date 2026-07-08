Fantasy FIFA World Cup 2026: Quarter-final Scout Picks

The Quarter-final deadline for Fantasy FIFA World Cup 2026 is looming, so it’s time to select our Scout Picks for the upcoming round.

Remember, these picks are for the quarter-finals in isolation.

So, here’s our stab at a best XV, on a $105m budget.

It’s advisable to have a strong squad of 15 players and not just a starting XI with bench fodder. That’s because the Fantasy FIFA World Cup game allows for manual substitutions, meaning managers can take off underperforming picks and replace them with a player who hasn’t yet played.

It’s also worth noting that we can now select up to five players from each side in our teams.

GOALKEEPERS

Mike Maignan ($5.0m) and Emiliano Martínez ($5.0m) are our goalkeepers for the quarter-finals.

France have built one of the tournament’s strongest defences, conceding just two goals so far. Morocco have impressed throughout the World Cup, but they rank bottom among the remaining teams for xG (expected goals), making French defensive cover particularly appealing.

Argentina have looked less secure at the back recently, but they still kept clean sheets in their opening two matches and have shown they are capable of shutting teams out. Switzerland – who looked blunt without Johan Manzambi ($5.6m) in the last 16 – also rank just 15th for attempts on goal, which boosts the appeal of Argentina’s defensive assets.

DEFENDERS

We have gone for several defensive double-ups this week. Dayot Upamecano ($5.3m) makes the cut as arguably France’s most reliable route into their backline for minutes. Lisandro Martínez ($4.6m) also completes the Argentina double-up. He comes in cheaper and recently delivered a goal and an assist in the Round of 16.

Our third and final double-up comes from Spain, with Marc Cucurella ($5.1m) and Pau Cubarsí ($5.0m). La Roja are yet to concede at this World Cup, making them a prime source of defensive investment, even against a Belgium side scoring freely.

There are still question marks over England’s defence heading into the quarter-finals. However, Norway rank bottom among the remaining teams for shots, which strengthens the case for investing in the Three Lions’ backline.

And as the graphic above shows, Nico O’Reilly ($4.7m) also offers plenty of attacking threat even if the clean sheet gets busted. Only two defenders have registered more shots than the Manchester City full-back.

MIDFIELDERS

Since drawing their opening match, La Roja have won every game inside 90 minutes. That makes them one of the most consistent sides left in the tournament. Belgium have also looked hit-and-miss defensively, so doubling up on Spain midfielders could pay off.

Álex Baena ($6.0m) isn’t the most convincing route into the Spain attack. However, he is cheap, offers Scouting Bonus potential and has produced two attacking returns in his last three matches. In truth, we’re going to need a budget-friendly midfielder given the premiums included elsewhere, and there aren’t too many stand-out alternatives – especially if Manzambi remains out.

We have paired Baena with Lamine Yamal ($10.0m). His lively performances have not yet turned into regular attacking returns, but that could change soon. We also know how dangerous Yamal can be in the latter stages of major tournaments. During Spain’s recent European Championship win, he registered a goal or assist in the Round of 16, quarter-finals, semi-finals and final.

He is also among the leading midfielders for xG per 90 minutes, too:

Jude Bellingham ($8.3m) also appears on the above list. England’s attack has veered from poor to brilliant but they have still scored at least two goals in four of their five matches. Bellingham remains one of the best routes into the Three Lions attack, with no midfielder scoring more goals than him in the tournament.

No team has plundered more goals than France (14) so far. Didier Deschamps has assembled one of the tournament’s most dangerous attacks, and Michael Olise ($9.5m) has played a key role. No midfielder has created more big chances.

While we’ve plumped for O’Reilly for his attacking threat, England’s backline has looked vulnerable after conceding against Croatia, DR Congo and Mexico. That boosts the appeal of Martin Ødegaard ($7.7m), who is one of Norway’s standout attacking options. The Arsenal playmaker is also close to Scouting Bonus eligibility and has already produced three assists in just four World Cup appearances.

Budget has deprived us of a third premium forward – ie no Erling Haaland ($10.5m) or Harry Kane ($10.5m) – so Odegaard, along with Bellingham, at least provide coverage of sorts of the Norway and England attacks.

FORWARDS

France and Argentina have led the way for goals scored, so investing in their biggest attacking threats feels almost essential. Kylian Mbappé ($10.5m) and Lionel Messi ($10.0m) both rank among the tournament’s top-scoring forwards and have delivered remarkable consistency throughout the competition. That also makes them two of the standout captaincy options for the quarter-finals.

Only Mbappé and Messi have registered more shots than Mikel Oyarzabal ($8.1m), who continues to lead the Spain frontline. He also ranks among the top five forwards for points, underlining just how strong an asset he has been throughout the tournament.

QUARTER-FINAL SCOUT PICKS