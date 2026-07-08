World Cup Fantasy 2026

Fantasy FIFA World Cup 2026: Quarter-final Scout Picks

8 July 2026 31 comments
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The Quarter-final deadline for Fantasy FIFA World Cup 2026 is looming, so it’s time to select our Scout Picks for the upcoming round.

Remember, these picks are for the quarter-finals in isolation.

So, here’s our stab at a best XV, on a $105m budget.

It’s advisable to have a strong squad of 15 players and not just a starting XI with bench fodder. That’s because the Fantasy FIFA World Cup game allows for manual substitutions, meaning managers can take off underperforming picks and replace them with a player who hasn’t yet played.

It’s also worth noting that we can now select up to five players from each side in our teams.

GOALKEEPERS

quarter-final

Mike Maignan ($5.0m) and Emiliano Martínez ($5.0m) are our goalkeepers for the quarter-finals.

France have built one of the tournament’s strongest defences, conceding just two goals so far. Morocco have impressed throughout the World Cup, but they rank bottom among the remaining teams for xG (expected goals), making French defensive cover particularly appealing.

Argentina have looked less secure at the back recently, but they still kept clean sheets in their opening two matches and have shown they are capable of shutting teams out. Switzerland – who looked blunt without Johan Manzambi ($5.6m) in the last 16 – also rank just 15th for attempts on goal, which boosts the appeal of Argentina’s defensive assets.

DEFENDERS

quarter-final

We have gone for several defensive double-ups this week. Dayot Upamecano ($5.3m) makes the cut as arguably France’s most reliable route into their backline for minutes. Lisandro Martínez ($4.6m) also completes the Argentina double-up. He comes in cheaper and recently delivered a goal and an assist in the Round of 16.

Our third and final double-up comes from Spain, with Marc Cucurella ($5.1m) and Pau Cubarsí ($5.0m). La Roja are yet to concede at this World Cup, making them a prime source of defensive investment, even against a Belgium side scoring freely.

There are still question marks over England’s defence heading into the quarter-finals. However, Norway rank bottom among the remaining teams for shots, which strengthens the case for investing in the Three Lions’ backline.

quarter-final

And as the graphic above shows, Nico O’Reilly ($4.7m) also offers plenty of attacking threat even if the clean sheet gets busted. Only two defenders have registered more shots than the Manchester City full-back.

MIDFIELDERS

quarter-final

Since drawing their opening match, La Roja have won every game inside 90 minutes. That makes them one of the most consistent sides left in the tournament. Belgium have also looked hit-and-miss defensively, so doubling up on Spain midfielders could pay off.

Álex Baena ($6.0m) isn’t the most convincing route into the Spain attack. However, he is cheap, offers Scouting Bonus potential and has produced two attacking returns in his last three matches. In truth, we’re going to need a budget-friendly midfielder given the premiums included elsewhere, and there aren’t too many stand-out alternatives – especially if Manzambi remains out.

We have paired Baena with Lamine Yamal ($10.0m). His lively performances have not yet turned into regular attacking returns, but that could change soon. We also know how dangerous Yamal can be in the latter stages of major tournaments. During Spain’s recent European Championship win, he registered a goal or assist in the Round of 16, quarter-finals, semi-finals and final.

He is also among the leading midfielders for xG per 90 minutes, too:

Jude Bellingham ($8.3m) also appears on the above list. England’s attack has veered from poor to brilliant but they have still scored at least two goals in four of their five matches. Bellingham remains one of the best routes into the Three Lions attack, with no midfielder scoring more goals than him in the tournament.

No team has plundered more goals than France (14) so far. Didier Deschamps has assembled one of the tournament’s most dangerous attacks, and Michael Olise ($9.5m) has played a key role. No midfielder has created more big chances.

While we’ve plumped for O’Reilly for his attacking threat, England’s backline has looked vulnerable after conceding against Croatia, DR Congo and Mexico. That boosts the appeal of Martin Ødegaard ($7.7m), who is one of Norway’s standout attacking options. The Arsenal playmaker is also close to Scouting Bonus eligibility and has already produced three assists in just four World Cup appearances.

Budget has deprived us of a third premium forward – ie no Erling Haaland ($10.5m) or Harry Kane ($10.5m) – so Odegaard, along with Bellingham, at least provide coverage of sorts of the Norway and England attacks.

FORWARDS

France and Argentina have led the way for goals scored, so investing in their biggest attacking threats feels almost essential. Kylian Mbappé ($10.5m) and Lionel Messi ($10.0m) both rank among the tournament’s top-scoring forwards and have delivered remarkable consistency throughout the competition. That also makes them two of the standout captaincy options for the quarter-finals.

Only Mbappé and Messi have registered more shots than Mikel Oyarzabal ($8.1m), who continues to lead the Spain frontline. He also ranks among the top five forwards for points, underlining just how strong an asset he has been throughout the tournament.

QUARTER-FINAL SCOUT PICKS

31 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. Nomar
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 16 Years
    2 hours, 4 mins ago

    Why would you not have Kane or Haaland, or both?

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    1. Funkyav
      • 17 Years
      1 hour, 50 mins ago

      because of budget basically but realistically you would want one more enabler in that squad so you can get to either Kane or Haaland imo

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    2. THE CON MAN
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      1 hour, 26 mins ago

      Because Oyarzabal is cheaper

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  2. fuzzymike
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 53 mins ago

    Will the Play-off for third place" match will be included in the fantasy league?? I would assume so, but I don't want to assume anything in this world cup...

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    1. Funkyav
      • 17 Years
      1 hour, 16 mins ago

      yes included

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  3. StephenVolcano
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 43 mins ago

    Is Manzambi gone for tournament?

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    1. THE CON MAN
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      1 hour, 25 mins ago

      Doubtful for the quarter

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  4. jcmt11
    1 hour, 32 mins ago

    Help me to do the transfers and I have 12th man booster this is
    My team:

    Gk: bonou , Martinez
    Def: Munoz*, kounde, konsa, hakimi, Dest*
    Mid: Vinicius*, dembele, manzambi, saibari, Mac alister
    Fwd: Messi mbappe kane

    *eliminated

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    1. Mozumbus
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      Cucurella Cubarsi Bellingham
      And Manzambi to Baena assuming he's not fit
      Haaland or Lamine 12th man

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  5. karam94
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 20 mins ago

    I think the striker stats screenshotted don't take in to account the fact that Haaland missed a game...

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  6. GREEN IS GOOD
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 20 mins ago

    How many people are in the FFS Skonta Riga world cup fantasy league?

    I'm languishing in 14,440ish place, but haven't been concentrating on it enough

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    1. Mozumbus
      • 4 Years
      22 mins ago

      I'm there

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    2. Mozumbus
      • 4 Years
      21 mins ago

      6033, feel ashamed lol

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    3. Gommy
      • 16 Years
      6 mins ago

      3,752 (486 pts)

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  7. FPL02
    47 mins ago

    Freese/Dest/Vini Jr/Nathan Saliba eliminated

    Got 24m budget to replace these 4, any recs?

    Also got manzambi but gonna have to leave him. Cant afford to take a hit

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  8. The Hunt
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 17 Years
    47 mins ago

    I can understand no Kane - Bellingham is pretty mutch matching him punch for punch after all - but no Haaland?? He's the only Norwegian worth having so I'd rather have someone like Raskin instead of Odegaard to accommodate him instead of Oyarzabal.

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    1. Mozumbus
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Agreed
      I think lamine can be sacrificed for haaland

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  9. Mozumbus
    • 4 Years
    41 mins ago

    Quinones + Vini + Vasquez + Munoz + Mujica >
    Oyarzabal + Baena + Upamecano + Kounde + Medina
    for a hit will give me this team

    Bounou Simon
    Cucurella Lisandro Upamecano Kounde Medina
    Lamine Dembelle Olise Baena Saibari
    Messi Mbappe Oyarzabal

    Will be using CS Shield

    Shall I take a hit? Yes or No
    Hit in this case is for Mojica > Medina effectively

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    1. Bobby Digital
      • 8 Years
      21 mins ago

      I'd rather remove Saibari, because he's more expensive.

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      1. Mozumbus
        • 4 Years
        17 mins ago

        I'd like to do that as well, but it's not fitting then

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        1. Bobby Digital
          • 8 Years
          14 mins ago

          I'm leaving Dest(4.3m) and Mojica(3.9m) on the bech for example and taking out more expensive players like LDiaz, Munoz and Saibari.

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          1. Bobby Digital
            • 8 Years
            14 mins ago

            *bench

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  10. Mozumbus
    • 4 Years
    38 mins ago

    A. Haaland + Medina + Ryerson
    B. Oyarzabal + Upamecano + Kounde
    On CS Shield

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    1. Bobby Digital
      • 8 Years
      22 mins ago

      B.

      Not so sure Medina starts. Tagliafico was pretty good in his place

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      1. Mozumbus
        • 4 Years
        3 mins ago

        Thanks
        That's a valid concern although I'm pretty sure Medina going to start
        Called his benching correctly as well on this forum

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  11. Bobby Digital
    • 8 Years
    12 mins ago

    Is it silly to use max captain booster in this round? Better to use when more players from one team?

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    1. Christina.
      • 16 Years
      7 mins ago

      I think it's better to use when for example you can only pick one of Haaland/Kane/Messi/Mbappe? like in the final.

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  12. Christina.
    • 16 Years
    8 mins ago

    No one getting any Swiss cheese then?

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  13. thebizzle
    • 14 Years
    2 mins ago

    Question re max captain. If a player gets 2 points and I sub him out, and the sub gets say 12 points and the most for my team… will the captaincy go to him?

    Looked on rules and it just said the starting 11

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    1. Christina.
      • 16 Years
      1 min ago

      will go to highest player in your team on pitch, so yes

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      1. thebizzle
        • 14 Years
        1 min ago

        Ok thanks

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