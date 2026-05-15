FFS Mini-Leagues and Community Competitions – Gameweek 36

Welcome to the Fantasy Football Scout mini-leagues and community competitions round-up after Double Gameweek 36.

1,166,802 FPL managers triple-captained Erling Haaland (£14.7m), including six out of 15 of our featured mini-leagues’ leaders. He was a victim of massive Pep-rotation.

Here, we report on the latest news from the Members Cup, Head-to-Head Leagues, Last Man Standing, Live Hall of Fame and many community mini-leagues.

FFS MEMBERS CUP

Gameweek 36 included the quarter-finals of our 20th FFS Members Cup.

The semi-finals will see J Aravind (71,792nd) play Manshizzle (936,427th), and Team Dependant (489,334th) faces UpminsterTrainman (82,699th).

This old-school cup run by Fantasy Football Scout should not be confused with those listed on FPL’s Leagues & Cups page.

FFS HEAD-TO-HEAD LEAGUES

Most of the tables and links at MIR’s FFS Head-to-Head Leagues still show the positions and scores after Gameweek 35. Yet the Fixtures and Results table shows Gameweek 36’s matches (but currently lacks results). They should be updated again soon.

Ahmed Shahin (Professor Bear) has regained the lead in League 1 after a 72-71 win against last week’s number one, Alex Merchant.

1st Ahmed Shahin (72 points, OR 3,712th)

(72 points, OR 3,712th) 2nd Craig Johnson (70 points, OR 10,700th)

(70 points, OR 10,700th) 3rd Alex Merchant (69 points, OR 3,108th)

Jon Nash (League 7 Division 64) is the new highest scorer in the Head-to-Head Leagues, with 93 points out of a possible 108. He has risen to 1,164th overall, having come 5,795th in 2017/18.

LAST MAN STANDING

The safety score for Gameweek 36 in TorresMagic’s Last Man Standing competition was 83 after hits. Another five teams have been eliminated, meaning the Gameweek 37 final is between these three teams in green:

The highest scorer was Ben K (WVA), grabbing 88 points after triple-captaining Haaland.

FFS HALL OF FAME

The FFS Live Hall of Fame was updated again on Thursday and is now based on results until the end of Gameweek 36. Unlike the FFS Career Hall of Fame, it can only be viewed by Chief Scouts (premium members).

55,814 FPL managers participating in our Fantasy Football Scout and Fantasy Football Scout Members mini-leagues are now ranked in the live version.

The live top 11 (with their Career Hall of Fame positions, current overall ranks and Gameweek 36 chip in brackets) are:

1st (5th) – elevenify.com (OR 483rd)

(OR 483rd) 2nd (2nd) Tom Dollimore (OR 11,956th)

(OR 11,956th) 3rd (9th) Michael Giovanni (OR 1,373rd)

(OR 1,373rd) 4th (3rd) Abinav C (OR 14,426th)

(OR 14,426th) 5th (22nd) Uz Ray (OR 1,232nd)

(OR 1,232nd) 6th (4th) John Walsh (OR 17,265th)

(OR 17,265th) 7th (1st) Ben Crellin (OR 82,584th, Bench Boost)

(OR 82,584th, Bench Boost) 8th (26th) Pro – (OR 3,423rd, Bench Boost)

(OR 3,423rd, Bench Boost) 9th (-) Harry Daniels (OR 26,582nd)

(OR 26,582nd) 10th (27th) Simon MacNair (OR 5,956th)

(OR 5,956th) 11th (10th) Łukasz Woźniak (OR 16,394th)

Since the Gameweek 35 update, Abinav C has overtaken Uz Ray, with Pro – and Harry Daniels both overtaking Simon MacNair.

Three Career Hall of Fame top 10ers are no longer that high in the live version:

47th (8th) Fábio Borges (OR 140,935th, triple captain Haaland)

(OR 140,935th, triple captain Haaland) 55th (6th) Rob Mayes (OR 185,397th, triple captain Haaland)

(OR 185,397th, triple captain Haaland) 257th (7th) Gideon Moss (OR 697,024th, triple captain Haaland)

Other leaders featured in this article who are ranked in the top thousand of the Live Hall of Fame are J Aravind (701st), Ahmed Shahin (26th), Chris Field (293rd), Andy Smillie (802nd), Matthew Nuttall (34th), BigMan Bakar (12th), Milan Mihajlovic (94th), Jaap O (754th) and Stuart Brant (213th).

FFSCOUT OPEN-TO-ALL LEAGUE

New entrant Chris Field leads our Fantasy Football Scout mini-league (code ql9e6k) and rises to 19th worldwide.

FFSCOUT COMMUNITY MEMBERS LEAGUE

Andy Smillie (triple captain Haaland) is back on top of our Fantasy Football Scout Members mini-league, having previously done so after Gameweeks 33 and 34, placing at 49th overall.

This is open to anyone with an FFS account; the code to paste is found when clicking ‘View League Codes’ on a signed-in FFS Home Page.

MODS & CONS

Meanwhile, Marco Arlotti (triple captain Haaland) leads the FFScout Mods & Cons mini-league. He did the same after Gameweeks 21 and 22, then again from Gameweeks 25 to 30, and has risen to 1,952nd overall.

FFSCOUT FAMILY

He has also taken control of the FFScout Family mini-league, just like after Gameweeks 28 and 29.

TOP 10K ANY SEASON

Matthew Nuttall leads my Top 10k Any Season mini-league (code 6axmwm) for a sixth successive week and ninth time this season, sitting 351st overall.

This league is for teams with at least one previous finish inside the top 10,000.

HALL OF FAME TOP 1K

He also has the top spot of Chabs’ Hall of Fame Top 1k mini-league (code 2c2m2q) for a 23rd week.

This league is only for teams in the top thousand of the Career Hall of Fame.

MULTIPLE TOP 10K FINISHES

BigMan Bakar leads my Multiple Top 10k Finishes mini-league (code tm6cxk) for a fourth week in a row and sixth time of 2025/26, now 1,216th worldwide.

This league is for teams with at least two previous finishes inside the top 10,000.

TOP 100 ANY SEASON

He’s also setting the pace in Livinginapool’s Top 100 Any Season mini-league (code 5xdeje) for a seventh successive week and ninth time.

TOP 1K ANY SEASON

Milan Mihajlovic leads PDM’s Top 1k Any season mini-league (code rcxj6b) for a fifth week in a row and eighth time. He is 3,695th overall.

FPL VETS

Furthermore, he is top of the pile in Skooldaze’s FPL Vets 2006 or before mini-league for a 15th consecutive week and 22nd time.

This league is only for teams whose FPL history goes back to the 2006/07 season.

MULTIPLE TOP 1K FINISHES

Jaap O leads Chabs’ Multiple Top 1k Finishes mini-league (code abwcxs) for a fourth successive week and 16th time this season, now at 3,372nd overall.

FPL CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

2023/24 FPL Champion Jonas Sand Låbakk has regained first place in Simon March’s FPL Champions League, having previously been ahead after Gameweeks 23, 28 and from 32 to 34.

OPENING DAY LEAGUE

Andy_Social (Bench Boost) leads my Opening Day League, having previously been ahead after Gameweeks 14 and 15, and is now 2,641st overall.

THE NEXT GREAT AND GOOD

Alastair McKeever (triple captain Haaland) has reached the summit of Greyhead’s The Next Great and Good mini-league, having previously led after Gameweek 33. The team is 503rd overall.

As for Keith Ledger, he slips from first to fifth.

BEAT THE FFSCOUT/PFT XI

Luke Bradley is the new leader of the Beat the FFScout/PFT XI mini-league (code adzbaa), having previously led after Gameweeks 20, 22 to 31, 33 and 34. The team is now 1,272nd overall.

As for the Scout community team (Scout PFT), it scored 72 points this week, slipping to 32nd in the league and a global 131,124th.

NO SALAH, NO HAALAND

Stuart Brant (Bench Boost) remains number one in FPL General’s No Salah No Haaland mini-league (code vnwit5) for a 21st week, rising to 6,061st overall.

HALL OF SHAME TOURNEY

Elsewhere, Paul Jolley (triple captain Haaland) leads The Knights Template’s Hall of Shame Tourney (code vqc49y) for a 12th consecutive week and 13th time, up to 856th overall.

JANUARY TO MAY LEAGUE

Rich Briggs (triple captain Haaland) is in pole position of my January to May League (code 18x9rh) for a third week. He’s risen from 340,672nd to 2,859th in the 17 Gameweeks since January began.

LAST TEN

Finally, Deer Squad (triple captain Haaland) is the new leader of my Last Ten mini-league (code rhz4za).

He had additional double-digit hauls from James Tarkowski (£5.7m) and Jérémy Doku (£6.5m), shooting up from 5,430,992nd to 1,446,960th in the eight weeks since the league started scoring.

Since last time, Varun Suresh has slipped to eighth.

GET INVOLVED

To join a featured mini-league for which you are eligible, simply enter the league code in the ‘Join Invitational League and Cup’ section on the FPL site.

For any questions relating to community competitions, please comment below or email support@fantasyfootballscout.co.uk.

EMAIL NOTIFICATIONS

If you’d like to receive email notifications whenever future community articles are published, then you can do so by editing your FFS Profile and ticking the ‘Community’ option in the ‘Email Notifications’ section under ‘Alerts & Notifications’.