Fantasy EFL Play-Offs: First legs – Scout Picks

After careful consideration of our Scout Squad submissions from Jack, Merlin, Feetzz and Louis, we have finalised our Fantasy EFL Play-Offs Scout Picks for the semi-final first legs.

The play-offs are made up of 12 teams, all vying for promotion, across three divisions.

These picks are based on the highest-selected players from our resident experts.

FANTASY EFL PLAY-OFF FIRST LEG SCOUT PICKS

GOALKEEPER

All four of our experts identified Ryan Boot as one of their standout goalkeeper picks for the first legs. Chesterfield head into the play-offs in excellent form after ending the regular season unbeaten in eight league matches, and playing at home should only strengthen their appeal further.

DEFENDERS

Salford City closed out the campaign with three clean sheets in their final four matches, so they arrive in good defensive shape ahead of their trip to Grimsby Town. The standout option from their backline is undoubtedly Adebola Oluwo, who not only impressed defensively throughout the season but also chipped in with five goals.

Elsewhere, Eoin Toal looks like a very strong pick for Bolton Wanderers. Bradford City were fairly average from an attacking perspective away from home this season, while Bolton lost just two league matches at home all campaign. Add in Toal’s aerial threat and his average of around six points per game, and he looks like an excellent option heading into the round.

MIDFIELDERS

Three of our four panel members selected Oliver Norwood as their top midfield pick this week. Although Stockport County travel away from home, only three sides scored more goals during the regular season. With penalties, set pieces, and his usual consistency all boosting his appeal, Norwood has also been handed the captaincy armband.

Not far behind him in popularity was Amario Cozier-Duberry. Bolton’s home clash against Bradford looks like a great opportunity for attacking returns, and his ability to earn points through multiple routes makes him another excellent midfield option.

Completing the midfield is Kieran Green, who has quietly developed into one of the most reliable Fantasy assets in the game this season. Twenty attacking returns, 55 key passes, and 32 shots on target underline just how influential he has been throughout the campaign.

FORWARD

Millwall head to Hull City this week, facing a defence that struggled throughout the season, with the Tigers ending the campaign among the worst sides in the division for goals conceded. Leading the line is Femi Azeez, who arrives full of confidence after scoring a brace in Millwall’s final league match of the season.

TEAM PICKS

No side picked up more away points this season than Millwall, so travelling this week should not concern Fantasy managers too much. Hull City also conceded a huge 66 goals during the campaign, which gives Alex Neil’s side a fantastic opportunity for attacking returns.

Meanwhile, every member of our panel selected Bolton Wanderers heading into the round. The Trotters were one of the strongest home sides in the league this season, while Bradford City often struggled away from home. With that in mind, home advantage could prove decisive in the first leg.