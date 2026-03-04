In the Fantasy EFL Gameweek 32 Scout Squad, our experts – Feetzz, Louis, Jack and Danny – unveil their top picks.

Teams across the Championship, League One and League Two play twice this week, so that’s where our experts’ focus will be.

Our panel have nominated a 12-man long-list of players and a four-club selection. With no player prices or budgets to worry about, they’ve each picked the following names…

THE FANTASY EFL SCOUT SQUAD: GAMEWEEK 32

﻿ JACK FEETZZ LOUIS DANNY GK Christian Walton Sol Brynn Sol Brynn Craig MacGillivray GK Craig MacGillivray Sam Walker Craig MacGillivray Sol Brynn GK Sol Brynn Jay Lynch Matt Young Sam Walker DEF Curtis Nelson Curtis Nelson Curtis Nelson Curtis Nelson DEF Marvin Ekpiteta Marvin Ekpiteta Perry NG Japhet Tanganga DEF Luke Garbutt Benn Ward Luke Garbutt Perry NG MID Lewis Wing Lewis Wing Lewis Wing Marcus Browne MID Isaac Hutchinson Isaac Hutchinson Owen Bailey Isaac Hutchinson MID Sam Szmodics Terry Devlin Marcus Browne Jack Rudoni FWD Aribim Pepple Aribim Pepple Aribim Pepple Hadji Wright FWD Yuki Ohashi Femi Azeez Yuki Ohashi Joe Taylor FWD Matty Stevens Patrick Agyemang Hadji Wright Aribim Pepple CLUB MK Dons Derby County Middlesborough Coventry City CLUB Cardiff City MK Dons MK Dons Middlesborough CLUB Middlesborough Cheltenham Town Bradford City Sheffield United CLUB Coventry City Middlesborough Cardiff City MK Dons

JACK SAID…

GOALKEEPERS

Christian Walton looks like a very strong option this week. His side have two favourable fixtures and continue to show their usual defensive strength, which boosts his clean-sheet potential.

A similar case can be made for Craig MacGillivray, who also offers strong clean-sheet prospects and represents a safe route into the MK Dons defence.

Sol Brynn is another goalkeeper worth considering, providing good cover for the Middlesbrough backline, who look capable of keeping at least one clean sheet across their two fixtures.

DEFENDERS

At the back, Curtis Nelson stands out again this week. Alongside strong clean-sheet potential, he carries some attacking threat and remains a solid candidate for bonus points.

Marvin Ekpiteta offers a similar profile, combining goal threat with favourable defensive fixtures and good bonus potential.

Meanwhile, Luke Garbutt returns from suspension and provides a strong floor, with a good chance of contributing to a clean sheet. If Michael Oluwo starts, however, he could become the standout option in that defence, as his presence would significantly strengthen them.

MIDFIELDERS

Recent form makes Lewis Wing one of the top midfield picks again this week. The fixtures look favourable and, as a key player for his side, he has strong potential to deliver attacking returns.

Isaac Hutchinson also stands out as a strong option, with promising attacking fixtures ahead and the potential to continue his recent run of form.

Sam Szmodics is another appealing pick, particularly when targeting the first fixture at home to Sheffield Wednesday.

FORWARDS

Up front, Aribim Pepple remains Plymouth Argyle’s main attacking outlet. The fixtures look encouraging and the opposition have not been particularly strong defensively, giving him the ceiling to deliver a big return.

Yuki Ohashi also looks like a strong option this week, thanks to decent fixtures and clear attacking threat, while Matty Stevens is another forward to consider with two favourable home fixtures and increasing minutes leading the line.

TEAM PICKS

In terms of team selections, MK Dons, Cardiff City, Middlesbrough, and Coventry City all look like strong picks this week, each carrying plenty of upside across their upcoming fixtures.

FEETZZ SAID…

GOALKEEPERS

Middlesbrough’s Sol Brynn has proven to be a safe pair of hands this season. His side boast the joint-best home record for goals conceded, which strengthens his clean-sheet prospects. While Middlesbrough are slightly less secure away from home, Brynn still represents a dependable option for the week ahead.

Another strong pick is Sam Walker, who holds the second-highest number of clean sheets in League One. With two fixtures against sides currently sitting in the bottom four in Gameweek 32, the Reading goalkeeper has an excellent opportunity to add to that tally.

Despite only recording six clean sheets across the campaign, Fleetwood have quietly produced the third-best defensive record away from home. That gives Jay Lynch a solid platform this week, with fixtures against Gillingham and Cheltenham offering a realistic chance of at least one clean sheet.

DEFENDERS

MK Dons defenders Curtis Nelson and Marvin Ekpiteta both look very appealing this week. Each carries strong bonus potential and benefits from favourable fixtures against Harrogate and Gillingham, two sides not known for scoring heavily.

Reading’s Benn Ward also shapes up as a reliable defensive option. With two away fixtures against Luton and Mansfield, he is likely to be busy defensively, which could bring a steady stream of clearance and defensive points.

MIDFIELDERS

Few midfielders stand out as much as Lewis Wing, who continues to be a Fantasy EFL favourite. He remains one of the highest-scoring players in his position on average across the entire EFL, and his role ensures he regularly finds opportunities to collect points.

Cheltenham’s Isaac Hutchinson also enters the week in excellent form. The midfielder has scored four goals in his last five matches and heads into favourable fixtures that provide a strong chance to extend that run.

Another interesting option is Portsmouth’s Terry Devlin, who offers several routes to points. His fixtures are encouraging and should allow him to collect defensive contributions such as interceptions, while his ability to produce key passes adds further upside.

FORWARDS

Up front, Aribim Pepple continues to impress with seven goals and one assist in his last nine matches. Fixtures against Doncaster and Wigan look promising, particularly as both sides currently sit just above the relegation zone.

Millwall’s Femi Azeez is another forward worth considering. With eight goals and eight assists this season, he remains a constant creative outlet for his side. His recent form highlights that influence even further, with five assists in his last five games.

One of Azeez’s opponents this week, Patrick Agyemang, completes the list of forward options. He has recorded four goals and two assists in his last nine matches and benefits from a favourable home fixture against Sheffield Wednesday, which makes him an appealing pick for the round ahead.

TEAM PICKS

Looking at team selections, Derby County stand out thanks to a strong first fixture at home to Sheffield Wednesday. That match could build confidence before a tougher second game against Millwall.

MK Dons arguably have the most favourable fixtures on paper and possess strong squad depth across their team. Cheltenham Town also enter the week in good shape, currently unbeaten in four matches and facing fixtures that could allow them to continue that run.

Meanwhile, Middlesbrough remain in strong form and will be determined to maintain momentum as they push for promotion to the Premier League.

DANNY SAID…

GOALKEEPERS

Craig MacGillivray looks like a solid option this week, with two very favourable fixtures ahead. The goalkeeper has also recorded three clean sheets in his last four matches, which highlights the defensive stability around him.

Save potential also makes Sol Brynn an appealing pick. Middlesbrough face two sides that have struggled to score consistently, which gives Sol Brynn a good chance of both clean-sheet points and save bonuses.

Another goalkeeper worth considering is Sam Walker. He has been particularly strong at home this season and plays the first of his two fixtures on home soil, which could provide a strong opportunity for a clean sheet before travelling for his second match.

DEFENDERS

In defence, Curtis Nelson has been very reliable for MK Dons so far, averaging 7.6 points per match. With two favourable fixtures ahead, doubling up on that defence could prove rewarding.

Japhet Tanganga also looks appealing this week. He starts with a strong home fixture and already has nine clean sheets to his name, while his bonus numbers further strengthen his appeal.

Another defender capable of delivering attacking returns is Perry Ng. He has scored five goals this season alongside nine clean sheets, and his all-round threat means he could produce returns in either of his matches.

MIDFIELDERS

Few midfielders are in better form right now than Marcus Browne. The midfielder has scored 12 goals this season and benefits from two home fixtures this week against opposition that have struggled defensively.

Meanwhile, Isaac Hutchinson continues to impress for Cheltenham. With 14 goal contributions already this season, he is beginning to shine as one of their most influential attacking players, and the double gameweek gives him another chance to add to that tally.

Jack Rudoni also enters the week in decent form. With two fixtures ahead where he could make a strong impact, he looks capable of producing a big return.

FORWARDS

Up front, Hadji Wright has been in excellent scoring form for Coventry. The forward has scored 15 goals this season and averages 5.7 points per game, including one memorable hat-trick.

Another forward who catches the eye this week is Joe Taylor. He has delivered attacking returns in each of his last four matches and could prove to be a useful differential pick.

Aribim Pepple also arrives in strong form, having scored five goals in his last five games. With two decent fixtures ahead, he looks well placed to continue that run.

TEAM PICKS

In terms of club selections, Coventry City stand out after winning their last four matches and showing strong overall form. Middlesbrough also look appealing, with just one defeat in their last ten matches and two favourable fixtures this week.

Sheffield United could also produce a positive return across their two games, with at least a win and a draw looking achievable. Finally, MK Dons remain one of the standout picks for the round, entering the week unbeaten in ten matches and facing two favourable fixtures.

LOUIS SAID…

GOALKEEPERS

Sol Brynn looks like a strong option again this week. Middlesbrough remain defensively solid and the fixtures are favourable, especially against sides that have struggled for goals. That gives Brynn good clean-sheet potential, with save points also likely across the two games.

Another appealing pick is Craig MacGillivray. Recent form has been encouraging and the fixtures offer a good opportunity for defensive returns. He provides a reliable route into a defence capable of producing at least one clean sheet.

Matt Young could also be considered as a slightly different option. Salford City haven’t been consistent as of late, but two home fixtures should give him the platform to return.

DEFENDERS

Curtis Nelson remains a standout defensive pick. His strong average points return highlights both clean-sheet potential and defensive contributions, and with favourable fixtures ahead he looks a very safe option.

Perry Ng offers strong all-round value from defence. His ability to contribute going forward alongside clean-sheet potential gives him multiple routes to points this week.

Meanwhile, Luke Garbutt provides a reliable floor. His defensive involvement and bonus potential make him a steady option with a good chance of contributing across the double.

MIDFIELDERS

Lewis Wing continues to be one of the standout midfield picks in Fantasy EFL. As a key player for his side, he regularly gets involved in attacking play and should see plenty of opportunities across the two fixtures.

Owen Bailey also offers an interesting midfield option. His role allows him to contribute defensively while still being involved in possession, providing several routes to points.

In stronger attacking form, Marcus Browne looks particularly dangerous this week. With a strong goal tally already this season and two favourable fixtures, he has the potential to deliver again.

FORWARDS

Yuki Ohashi looks like a very appealing forward option this week. His attacking involvement and favourable fixtures give him a strong chance of producing returns.

Aribim Pepple continues to arrive in excellent form. As a key attacking outlet for his side, he carries a high ceiling and the fixtures provide a good opportunity to extend his scoring run.

Another forward worth backing is Hadji Wright, who has been leading the line well for Coventry. With a strong goal tally already and good fixtures ahead, he remains a very solid pick.

TEAM PICKS

Middlesbrough stand out as a strong team pick thanks to their solid defensive record and favourable fixtures.

MK Dons also look very appealing this week, with strong defensive potential and good matchups on paper.

Bradford City and Cardiff City are two more sides I think could have success this week.