After careful consideration of our Scout Squad submissions from Louis, Danny, Merlin and Jack, we have finalised our Fantasy EFL Gameweek 31 Scout Picks.

This week, teams across the Championship, League One and League Two play twice this week.

These picks are based on the highest-selected players from our resident experts.

FANTASY EFL GAMEWEEK 31 SCOUT PICKS

GOALKEEPERS

All four of our experts not only selected Christian Walton, but prioritised him. Ipswich Town host both of their opponents this week, and they head into the games off the back of keeping a clean sheet last time out.

DEFENDERS

That same schedule also strengthens the case for Dara O’Shea. He is secure for minutes and brings calmness to the backline. Ipswich need defensive stability. Two home games give him every chance to deliver steady returns.

The return of Omar Sowunmi adds even more appeal in defence. Six goals this season and 23 across the last four campaigns highlight his aerial dominance. Those numbers are exceptional for a centre-half. Add his clearance output and he offers both safety and upside.

MIDFIELDERS

Form is firmly with Jack Payne. A hat-trick last week says everything. He takes penalties and remains the creative focal point, so involvement is rarely in doubt. Even in tougher fixtures, he has proven he can deliver. It’s this that has helped all four of our panel to select and prioritise him this week. After taking everything into account, he gets the captaincy armband.

There is also consistency in the numbers for Fred Onyedinma, who has 14 goal contributions this season. He plays a central role in Wycombe’s attack and regularly finds dangerous areas. Our four experts all agreed that he is one of the best midfield picks heading into the new round.

FORWARDS

Up front, it has been quieter for Michael Cheek, but his role has not changed. He leads the line, plays 90 minutes and takes penalties. That responsibility keeps him relevant every week. With fixtures against Accrington Stanley and Oldham Athletic, Cheek is tough to ignore.

Confidence, meanwhile, is fully with Jayden Wareham after his recent hat-trick. He operates as a lone striker and the team is built to create for him. Momentum is on his side, and the Double Gameweek ahead could see him build on that.

TEAM PICKS

From a team perspective, Ipswich and Bromley stand out. Ipswich have two home matches and clear motivation in the promotion race. Bromley sit top of League Two and are unbeaten in 15 games.

Both sides were prioritised by our entire panel this week, which highlights there significance in contrast to other options.