Community

How FPL Harry, Mark Sutherns + more did in Gameweek 27

25 February 2026 53 comments
Greyhead Greyhead
Share:

Fantasy Football Scout community writer Greyhead analyses the Gameweek 27 transfers and strategies of some well-known Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers

‘The Great and The Good’ this season are the FPL Godfather Mark Sutherns, the BlackBox pair of Az and Andy North, Scouts FPL GeneralJoe and Tom, the FPL Wire trio of PrasLateriser and Zophar, FPL celebrities FPL HarryMartin BakerPingreenFPL Frasier and Luke Williams, Hall of Famers Ben CrellinFabio Borges and Tom Dollimore, and last year’s mini-league winner Huss E.

 “The one after the double before.”

These latest matches felt very much like the morning after the Double Gameweek 26 party. A collective FPL hangover where the Great and Good shuffled around, clutching their Arsenal triple-ups like cold cups of tea, hoping there was still some life left in them.

Minds were only half-attracted to the action, with one eye firmly squinting toward the looming Blank Gameweek 31.

Meanwhile, the sackings of Thomas Frank and Sean Dyche produced all the bounce of a flat football, as a brief panic over Erling Haaland’s (£14.8m) fitness turned out to be classic FPL paranoia.

OVERALL PERFORMANCE

How FPL Harry, Mark Sutherns + more did in Gameweek 27

Gameweek 27 felt like when you drag yourself out of bed after a heavy night. It was low-scoring, slow, and full of “why did I do that?” moments.

Lateriser stumbled to 59 points as he was part of the cool Nico O’Reilly (£5.0m) gang, though his benching of James Hill (£4.1m) must hurt. Huss E quietly sobered up to 56, and is still the only one giving the top 10k a headache.

Captaincy was barely noticed, as most just grunted “Haaland” and moved on. Martin Baker stuck to his lonely Mohamed Salah (£14.0m) path, and Mark Sutherns gambled on Antoine Semenyo (£8.1m), plus we saw FPL General join Lateriser in trusting Cole Palmer (£10.6m).

TRANSFERS

How FPL Harry, Mark Sutherns + more did in Gameweek 27 1

The transfer behaviour among these managers had serious morning-after energy. Very few made any bold Gameweek 27 decisions, as plenty chose to lay low, promising to be more sensible next time.

Most rolled their transfers like they were saving energy for the upcoming blank. Igor Thiago (£7.1m) was the only real late-night text, with four managers purchasing the Brazilian. Otherwise, it was a week of quiet reflection and minimal movement.

‘THE GREAT AND THE GOOD’ TEMPLATE

This week’s template check has pure FPL hangover vibes. Everyone wakes up, checks their team, and realise that nothing’s changed.

Gabriel Magalhaes (£7.1m) is the dependable mate holding it together, Bruno Fernandes (£9.9m) leads the recovery, and Haaland somehow looks fine. Same picks, same regrets and everyone shrugging their shoulders and saying it’s a good week to have a bad week.

Dubravka (88.9%), Raya (55.6%)
Gabriel (100.0%), Timber (55.6%), Munoz (44.4%), Andersen (55.6%), Hill (33.3%)
Fernandes (100.0%), Rice (66.7%), Enzo (72.2%), Mbeumo (44.4%), Rogers (44.4%)
Haaland (88.9%), Thiago (83.3%), Ekitike (55.6%)

CAPTAINCY CALLS

Across the 2025/26 season, captaincy has been about as subtle as a foghorn, with Haaland dominating armband counts and keeping the template well fed.

However, the real bragging rights sit at the top of this armband points table: FPL Harry and Joe Lepper both lead the way on 378 points.

How FPL Harry, Mark Sutherns + more did in Gameweek 27 2

Of the rest, FPL General is on 322 points – an inevitable consequence of his self-imposed Haaland ban. It remains a noble experiment, and he’s only 6 points behind Luke Williams, an owner of the Norwegian robot.

How FPL Harry, Mark Sutherns + more did in Gameweek 27 3

Therefore, as you’d expect, FPL General has had the most variety by captaining 11 different names.

Martin Baker remains Salah’s number one fan.

CONCLUSION

It was mostly a Gameweek to forget, and the next few should see a few more Liverpool and Fulham players come to the fore. That’s why a careful eye will be kept on injury news regarding Florian Wirtz (£8.4m), as he and Harry Wilson (£5.9m) may end up feeling essential.

Anyway, that’s all from me for now, and remember: don’t have FPL nightmares. 

For those affected by any of the topics raised above, you can find me here on Twitter or BlueSky.

price change predictions
53 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. AC/DC AFC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 56 mins ago

    Roll the final FT here?

    Or shift Rice on to Dango or someone similar?

    £1.4m itb. All chips.

    Roefs Dúbravka
    Gabriel Timber O'Reilly Van Hecke Mukiele
    Bruno Semenyo Rice Rogers Rayan
    Haaland Ekitiké Guiu

    Open Controls
    1. JBG
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 16 mins ago

      I'd do Timber to Dalot/VVD/Hill

      Open Controls
  2. Sickboy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 16 Years
    2 hours, 38 mins ago

    Weighing up whether to do Munoz to VVD for a hit. Otherwise it’s Tark (new) or Chalobah (ars).

    Not mad on taking hits for defenders but Palace are struggling in numerous ways and VVD takes me through to WC32.

    Cheers.

    Open Controls
    1. Rasping Drive
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 16 Years
      1 hour, 35 mins ago

      The move should pay the hit back imo

      Open Controls
      1. Sickboy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 16 Years
        1 hour, 9 mins ago

        Thank you!

        Open Controls
  3. Paul W.
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 32 mins ago

    Who would you bench in gw28?

    Wilson, Rice, B.Fernandes, Semenyo, Rogers
    Thiago, Haaland, J.Pedro

    Thanks

    Open Controls
    1. The FPL Units
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      1 hour, 45 mins ago

      Pedro

      Open Controls
    2. Sickboy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 16 Years
      1 hour, 45 mins ago

      Rice just about. Some front eight!

      Open Controls
    3. Miguel Sanchez
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 35 mins ago

      Rice

      Open Controls
    4. Webbster2k
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 16 mins ago

      I have the same front eight except I have Mbeumo instead of Rice. I'm benching Pedro this week at present.

      Open Controls
  4. RedJive79
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 11 mins ago

    Roll this or do something with Chalobah/Zubi? 1ft 0.2itb.

    Pickford
    Gabriel / Guehi / Chalobah
    Rogers / Semenyo / Bruno F / Zubimendi / Wilson
    Haaland(c) / Ekitike /

    Dub / Joao Pedro / Gudmundsson / Heaven

    Open Controls
    1. Miguel Sanchez
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 31 mins ago

      Play JP over Zub

      Open Controls
      1. RedJive79
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 15 mins ago

        Yes.

        Open Controls
  5. The Mighty Hippo
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 9 mins ago

    Which one to start?

    a) Dalot (CRY)
    b) Timber (CHE)

    Open Controls
    1. Miguel Sanchez
      • 9 Years
      2 hours ago

      A

      Open Controls
    2. The FPL Units
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      1 hour, 59 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
    3. Sickboy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 16 Years
      1 hour, 49 mins ago

      a

      Open Controls
    4. JBG
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 11 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
  6. keefy59
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 56 mins ago

    For those that are interested fantasy Eliteserien has just launched .
    I've previously played but need some help logging in or registering for the new season
    Season starts March 14th

    Open Controls
    1. The Mentaculus
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 29 mins ago

      What have they done with the logins?! Don't understand why it's only via TV2. They used have a bunch of different national leagues; surely they're not restricting it to Norwegians.

      I actually have a TV2 account but still can't login (authentication error). Hopefully this is only temporary!

      Open Controls
      1. keefy59
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 10 mins ago

        I've emailed them for help logging in & registering
        Slartibartfast FK my team name
        Straight out of Hitch Hikers Guide to the Galaxy
        He's the guy that "designed" the Norwegian fjords .

        Open Controls
  7. Pep Roulette
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 55 mins ago

    Is Thiago a good option right now? He plays just once at home in the next 4 games.

    Open Controls
    1. Cruyff's Eleven
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 36 mins ago

      The YouTube crew think so

      Open Controls
    2. The Hunt
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 16 Years
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      Brentford haven't been doing too badly away from home recently and their upcoming fixtures are tasty. They only lost one of the reverse games of their next eight matches so Thiago should still be making hay well into the Spring.

      Open Controls
  8. MetallicaJack93
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 53 mins ago

    Correct bench?

    Raya
    Gab VVD O'Reilly Maguire
    Salah Bruno Semenyo Sarr Wilson
    Thiago

    Dub Pedro Munoz Mane

    Open Controls
  9. Taribo
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 45 mins ago

    What looks best here?

    a) Enzo -> Rayan -4, and bench Pedro

    b) Enzo, Reinildo -> Rayan, O'Reilly -8, and bench Pedro or Rayan

    c) Hold

    Kelleher
    VVD Gabby Hill
    Mbeumo Semenyo BrunoF Wilson
    Pedro Ekiteke Haaland (c)

    Dub Enzo Reinildo Gudmundsson 0.3itb

    Open Controls
    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      C

      Open Controls
  10. it lies in the proles
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 29 mins ago

    Morning all, what would you do?

    A) Palmer and G.Jesus to Rayan and Etikité

    B) Chabolah and Cherki to O’Reilly and Rayan

    C) Chabolah, Palmer, Cherki, G.Jesus, to O’Reilly, Mbeumo, Rayan and Etikité Jr -8

    Open Controls
    1. panda07
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      32 mins ago

      Who's Ekitiké Sr.?

      Open Controls
    2. I have no Wirtz
        2 mins ago

        Personally I love a bold -8. Wish I had done it more often the last few weeks. Hindsight tells me I would have fared better.

        Open Controls
    3. Pep Roulette
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 26 mins ago

      Is Adli an option?

      Open Controls
      1. denial
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 16 Years
        1 hour, 18 mins ago

        Or Lidl.

        Open Controls
      2. TorresMagic™
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 16 Years
        1 hour, 17 mins ago

        Too many players returning so minutes risk.

        Open Controls
    4. x.jim.x
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 18 mins ago

      Want to bin off Penzo Fernandez, but really can't decide between the three cheapish mids for the next few weeks...

      Wilson
      + best fixture in GW31
      - everyone else has him already

      Dango
      + next 4 fixtures as good as it gets
      - already have Thiago

      Rayan
      + best form of the three
      - potential rotation risk

      Open Controls
      1. Dragon Arcana
        • 13 Years
        1 hour, 8 mins ago

        Would go Wilson if you're wildcarding soon, otherwise Dango.

        Open Controls
    5. I have no Wirtz
        57 mins ago

        I think many here agree, the Wilson/Dango/Rayan question is the one that keeps us up at night. Peas in a pot! Some of us already have two of them in their team to make the decision less painful. But how about all 3?

        How is this for a front 8?

        Rayan Dango Wilson Mbeumo Semenyo
        Haaland Thiago (JP)

        Open Controls
      • hazza44
        • 13 Years
        54 mins ago

        Hi all,
        Any suggested transfers? 1FT & £2.3. Thinking:
        A) Timber to VVD
        B) Enzo to Wirtz
        C) Roll

        Roefs
        Gabriel Hill Cash
        Bruno Mbeumo Rogers Enzo Semenyo
        Haaland Thiago
        (Dub Timber Mane Alderete)

        Open Controls
        1. Weasel51
          • 10 Years
          12 mins ago

          Enzo > Wirtz/Wilson/Dango/Rayan

          Open Controls
        2. Radulfo28773
          • 4 Years
          8 mins ago

          B

          Open Controls
      • Weasel51
        • 10 Years
        47 mins ago

        A) Wilson
        B) Rayan
        C) Wirtz
        D) Dango

        Open Controls
        1. I have no Wirtz
            16 mins ago

            ACDB

            Open Controls
          • Radulfo28773
            • 4 Years
            14 mins ago

            A

            Open Controls
          • Atimis
            • 9 Years
            1 min ago

            I bought A and D and have C already, can go sideways imo, tough to predict

            Open Controls
        2. Manani
          • 14 Years
          42 mins ago

          JP > Thiago??

          bench will be Rice, Timber, Mukiele

          Open Controls
          1. Manani
            • 14 Years
            23 mins ago

            also already got Dango

            Open Controls
          2. Atimis
            • 9 Years
            12 mins ago

            I kept Pedro, on form while Thiago doing nothing for weeks, have Dango as well

            Open Controls
          3. The Mighty Hippo
            • 9 Years
            4 mins ago

            I'm not convinced that Thiago is going to do very much in the coming few weeks, his returns seem to have dried up somewhat. However, given the lack of other striker options it's probably still a decent move.

            Open Controls
          4. I have no Wirtz
              2 mins ago

              Save FT and reassess after the Arsenal game.

              Open Controls
          5. Atimis
            • 9 Years
            35 mins ago

            Thoughts on the plan for this team (if all stay fit)? Most likely WC GW32 (or 33?).

            GW29: Timber to NOR
            GW30: Save FT?
            GW31: Dorgu to Andersen, Heaven to some other def. Bench: Raya/Gab/NOR/Haaland.

            Raya
            Gab/Timber/VVD
            BrunoF/Wirtz/HWilson/Dango
            Haaland/Ekitike/Pedro

            Dub/Enzo/Dorgu/Heaven

            Open Controls
          6. Zogzeg
            • 13 Years
            15 mins ago

            I've reached the fek it point: Rayan (C)

            ... (C)Rayan probably a better way to express this FPL tantrum.

            Open Controls
            1. JBG
              • 7 Years
              7 mins ago

              Haha kind of with you on that, considering bringing in Mbuemo for a -4, for Rice and C him or just C Dango.

              Open Controls
            2. I have no Wirtz
                4 mins ago

                How about Wilson for captain instead?

                Open Controls
            3. G Banger
              • 7 Years
              just now

              Quick question and I'm set for the weekend:
              a) Play Kroupi
              b) Play Enzo
              c) Enzo => Dango (-4)

              Open Controls

            You need to be logged in to post a comment.