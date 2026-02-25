How FPL Harry, Mark Sutherns + more did in Gameweek 27

Fantasy Football Scout community writer Greyhead analyses the Gameweek 27 transfers and strategies of some well-known Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers.

‘The Great and The Good’ this season are the FPL Godfather Mark Sutherns, the BlackBox pair of Az and Andy North, Scouts FPL General, Joe and Tom, the FPL Wire trio of Pras, Lateriser and Zophar, FPL celebrities FPL Harry, Martin Baker, Pingreen, FPL Frasier and Luke Williams, Hall of Famers Ben Crellin, Fabio Borges and Tom Dollimore, and last year’s mini-league winner Huss E.

“The one after the double before.”

These latest matches felt very much like the morning after the Double Gameweek 26 party. A collective FPL hangover where the Great and Good shuffled around, clutching their Arsenal triple-ups like cold cups of tea, hoping there was still some life left in them.

Minds were only half-attracted to the action, with one eye firmly squinting toward the looming Blank Gameweek 31.

Meanwhile, the sackings of Thomas Frank and Sean Dyche produced all the bounce of a flat football, as a brief panic over Erling Haaland’s (£14.8m) fitness turned out to be classic FPL paranoia.

OVERALL PERFORMANCE

Gameweek 27 felt like when you drag yourself out of bed after a heavy night. It was low-scoring, slow, and full of “why did I do that?” moments.

Lateriser stumbled to 59 points as he was part of the cool Nico O’Reilly (£5.0m) gang, though his benching of James Hill (£4.1m) must hurt. Huss E quietly sobered up to 56, and is still the only one giving the top 10k a headache.

Captaincy was barely noticed, as most just grunted “Haaland” and moved on. Martin Baker stuck to his lonely Mohamed Salah (£14.0m) path, and Mark Sutherns gambled on Antoine Semenyo (£8.1m), plus we saw FPL General join Lateriser in trusting Cole Palmer (£10.6m).

TRANSFERS

The transfer behaviour among these managers had serious morning-after energy. Very few made any bold Gameweek 27 decisions, as plenty chose to lay low, promising to be more sensible next time.

Most rolled their transfers like they were saving energy for the upcoming blank. Igor Thiago (£7.1m) was the only real late-night text, with four managers purchasing the Brazilian. Otherwise, it was a week of quiet reflection and minimal movement.

‘THE GREAT AND THE GOOD’ TEMPLATE

This week’s template check has pure FPL hangover vibes. Everyone wakes up, checks their team, and realise that nothing’s changed.

Gabriel Magalhaes (£7.1m) is the dependable mate holding it together, Bruno Fernandes (£9.9m) leads the recovery, and Haaland somehow looks fine. Same picks, same regrets and everyone shrugging their shoulders and saying it’s a good week to have a bad week.

Dubravka (88.9%), Raya (55.6%)

Gabriel (100.0%), Timber (55.6%), Munoz (44.4%), Andersen (55.6%), Hill (33.3%)

Fernandes (100.0%), Rice (66.7%), Enzo (72.2%), Mbeumo (44.4%), Rogers (44.4%)

Haaland (88.9%), Thiago (83.3%), Ekitike (55.6%)

CAPTAINCY CALLS

Across the 2025/26 season, captaincy has been about as subtle as a foghorn, with Haaland dominating armband counts and keeping the template well fed.

However, the real bragging rights sit at the top of this armband points table: FPL Harry and Joe Lepper both lead the way on 378 points.

Of the rest, FPL General is on 322 points – an inevitable consequence of his self-imposed Haaland ban. It remains a noble experiment, and he’s only 6 points behind Luke Williams, an owner of the Norwegian robot.

Therefore, as you’d expect, FPL General has had the most variety by captaining 11 different names.

Martin Baker remains Salah’s number one fan.

CONCLUSION

It was mostly a Gameweek to forget, and the next few should see a few more Liverpool and Fulham players come to the fore. That’s why a careful eye will be kept on injury news regarding Florian Wirtz (£8.4m), as he and Harry Wilson (£5.9m) may end up feeling essential.

Anyway, that’s all from me for now, and remember: don’t have FPL nightmares.

