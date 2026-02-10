Community

How FPL Harry, Mark Sutherns + more did in Gameweek 25

10 February 2026 350 comments
Greyhead Greyhead
Fantasy Football Scout community writer Greyhead analyses the Gameweek 25 transfers and strategies of some well-known Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers

‘The Great and The Good’ this season are the FPL Godfather Mark Sutherns, the BlackBox pair of Az and Andy North, Scouts FPL GeneralJoe and Tom, the FPL Wire trio of PrasLateriser and Zophar, FPL celebrities FPL HarryMartin BakerPingreenFPL Frasier and Luke Williams, Hall of Famers Ben CrellinFabio Borges and Tom Dollimore, and last year’s mini-league winner Huss E.

“Cold Snap”

Gameweek 25 dropped right in that awkward moment where half of the FPL community is already mentally living in Double Gameweek 26, while the other half is pretending to “focus on the present”.

The big talking point was Arsenal, because of course it was. Do you triple-up on their defence and fully embrace the dark arts, or do you play it safe and just bring in Declan Rice (£7.5m), the human equivalent of a steady four-pointer and a warm cup of tea?

Meanwhile, Bukayo Saka’s (£9.9m) injury briefly united the FPL world in joy – not concern – as managers celebrated a rare opportunity to sell him without guilt, sentiment, or a farewell tweet. Although I suspect there may be a sting in that tail.

Captaincy, for once, looked refreshingly open. Right up until it wasn’t. After hours of debate, polls, podcasts, and ‘final thoughts’ threads, everyone calmly, independently, and very creatively landed on Bruno Fernandes (£9.8m). A bold differential move, enjoyed by absolutely no one exclusively.

And did anyone feel a chill in the air? Or was that just Cole Palmer‘s (£10.5m) owners? Expect a salute or two for FPL General.

OVERALL PERFORMANCE

How FPL Harry, Mark Sutherns + more did in Gameweek 25 4

It was a good week to own Palmer, as Lateriser and FPL General benefitted from his 20-point haul to see them both score 90+, boosting their rank by 725,000 and 686,000, respectively.

It was a powerful midfield performance from Lateriser, who opted for the obligatory Fernandes captaincy but also had goals from Morgan Rogers (£7.6m) and Bryan Mbeumo (£8.6m). Plus, he owns Chris Richards (£4.4m), who continues to quietly deliver defensive returns.

“Erling, Erling who?” is FPL General’s motto, achieving his massive green arrow without the need for the robotic City striker. His Gameweek 24 Wildcard paid off a week later, as picks of Daniel Munoz (£5.8m) and Emiliano Martinez (£5.0m) fared well. The latter didn’t even need a clean sheet, as bonuses and saves took him to six points.

TRANSFERS

How FPL Harry, Mark Sutherns + more did in Gameweek 25 5

‘The Great and the Good’ treated Gameweek 25 like a mass evacuation drill, with over two-thirds ruthlessly booting out Saka. All loyalty has officially been cancelled.

Rice became the sensible, oat-milk replacement of choice, soaking up ownership like a dependable sponge, while Mbeumo lurked just behind.

And we even got an exciting goalkeeper transfer, as FPL Harry went full thrill-seeker by buying David Raya (£5.9m).

‘THE GREAT AND THE GOOD’ TEMPLATE

This template has become a masterclass in coordinated thinking, with Gabriel and Fernandes universally owned. Not having them feels like you’re missing a compulsory meeting.

Saka quietly slipped out of the template, his seat neatly filled by Mbeumo.

Dubravka (94.4%), Raya (50.0%)
Gabriel (100.0%), Timber (55.6%), Andersen (44.4%), O’Reilly (33.3%), Mukiele (27.8%)
Fernandes (100.0%), Rice (72.2%), Enzo (72.2%), Mbeumo (44.4%), Rogers (44.4%)
Haaland (88.9%), Thiago (61.1%), Ekitike (55.6%)

SEASON STATS

How FPL Harry, Mark Sutherns + more did in Gameweek 25 6

A check through the season-long stats shows that Joe Lepper and FPL Harry are still the ones to follow for captaincy. Their 352 points are 64 more than FPL General and his non-Erling Haaland (£14.9m) commitment. Had he matched that 352, he’d be over 1.1 million places higher than now.

Moneyball-wise, Mark Sutherns continues to have the V for value, boasting a war chest of £105.9m. As for transfers, Martin Baker is proving to be the most aggressive, making 31 of them via four hits, although Harry and Pras have been equally aggressive at confirming four-point deductions.

CONCLUSION

There’s no time to waste before Tuesday’s deadline, with most of the focus on Arsenal. That near guarantees a bit of Mikel Arteta mind games, allowing a single Gameweek player to outscore them all.

Anyway, that’s all from me for now, and remember: don’t have FPL nightmares. 

For those affected by any of the topics raised above, you can find me here on Twitter or BlueSky.

350 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. tcunners
    • 5 Years
    33 mins ago

    Start 2:
    A) Tark
    B) Garner
    C) Kroupi
    D) Thiago

    1. OH... KEVIN DE BRUYNE
        12 mins ago

        AC

      • LC1
        • 11 Years
        11 mins ago

        AC

      • Here is Cash, give McGinn
        • 6 Years
        11 mins ago

        B/c

      • Pompel
        • 12 Years
        10 mins ago

        BD

      • Timmyj
        • 3 Years
        9 mins ago

        AC

      • IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
        • 9 Years
        2 mins ago

        BC

    2. LC1
      • 11 Years
      33 mins ago

      Morning all,

      Any feedback will be much appreciated!!!

      Roefs
      Gabriel(c) Timber Munoz
      Rice Sarr Bruno Enzo Rogers
      Ekitike Haaland

      Dub Maguie Alderete Kroupi

      Would it be ridiculous to start Alderete or Maguire ahead of Ekitike?

      Starting Roefs so don't want Ekitikie / Roefs to cancel each other out and Sunderland are solid at home.

      Thanks!

      1. TanN
        • 5 Years
        7 mins ago

        I think youre GTG.

        Higher upside to starting Ekitike imo

        1. LC1
          • 11 Years
          just now

          Thank you and GL

      2. Pompel
        • 12 Years
        6 mins ago

        Would start Ekitiké . Roefs may get save points anyway

        1. LC1
          • 11 Years
          just now

          Cheers Pompel

      3. GCHILD2K16
        • 9 Years
        2 mins ago

        Having Ekitike on the bench does not stop him scoring or liverpool scoring which would cancel out roef and alderete so play Roef and Ekitike so if he hauls you benefit, if not roef get more points

        1. LC1
          • 11 Years
          just now

          Well said. Thank you.

      4. tcunners
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Would start Ekitike

        1. LC1
          • 11 Years
          just now

          Ta!

    3. Timmyj
      • 3 Years
      32 mins ago

      Is this worth a BB?
      Dub (cry), Kroupi (eve), DCL (che), Alderete (LIV)
      Thanks!

      1. Pompel
        • 12 Years
        5 mins ago

        nah, not if you can field a decent BB in a DGW

      2. Here is Cash, give McGinn
        • 6 Years
        5 mins ago

        Noway. Surely better options coming in the future

      3. TanN
        • 5 Years
        5 mins ago

        I am in a similar-ish position with dub, alderete, senesi and strand larsen.

        I think Kroupis minutes arent a guarantee and leeds have a tricky fixture. Perhaps hold off for now?

      4. Timmyj
        • 3 Years
        1 min ago

        Thanks all. Leaning towards no but tempting to get it out of the way and be done with it. Are we expecting any big DGWs this season?

    4. Here is Cash, give McGinn
      • 6 Years
      30 mins ago

      Best move here?

      A) Cherki -> Semenyo
      B) Cherki -> Mbuemo
      C) Save ft

      1. Pompel
        • 12 Years
        4 mins ago

        C
        Wouldn't get a City player at this point given they blank in Gw31

      2. tcunners
        • 5 Years
        just now

        C

    5. Teddy10
      • 7 Years
      30 mins ago

      Who gets more points?

      A) Gabriel (a bre, a wol)
      B) Haaland (h ars, a bur) (Gw33)

      1. Pompel
        • 12 Years
        11 mins ago

        B - but is that DGW given ??

      2. TanN
        • 5 Years
        11 mins ago

        B

        Only risk in saving it is that he could be injured.

      3. Here is Cash, give McGinn
        • 6 Years
        10 mins ago

        Impossible to predict now.
        Whats the form and situation in other competitions

      4. Miguel Sanchez
        • 9 Years
        5 mins ago

        B

    6. Pompel
      • 12 Years
      28 mins ago

      Play :

      A) Thiago (ARS)
      B) BrunoG (tot)

      1. tcunners
        • 5 Years
        6 mins ago

        B

      2. Miguel Sanchez
        • 9 Years
        5 mins ago

        B

    7. My heart goes Salalalalah
      • 9 Years
      27 mins ago

      Input appreciated.. 2ft 0.5itb.

      Raya
      Gab Saliba Chalobah
      Fruno Semenyo Enzo Gruno*
      Haaland Ekiteke DCL
      Dubs Wilson Van de Ven* Alderete

      VdV and Gruno to Munoz and KDH sound moves?
      Will play 442 and bench DCL. Will leave me with 1.1 itb too...

      1. GCHILD2K16
        • 9 Years
        15 mins ago

        The triple arsenal def is wild..Arsenal as you get to business end of the season with pressure mounting start to concede and drop points

        Sell b G and van de ven, get rogers,
        Summerville ove KDH
        consider palmer

        1. My heart goes Salalalalah
          • 9 Years
          12 mins ago

          Cheers mate. Yes I know it's a gamble but that's how I play 😆
          Can't get to Rogers just yet

          1. Count of Monte Hristo
            • 12 Years
            5 mins ago

            I’ve had Raya, Timber, Gabriel (previously Calafiori) all season and it’s worked out more often than it’s not. It’s a good strategy imo and I prefer it to Rice.

    8. Ninjaa
      • 15 Years
      26 mins ago

      Currently
      Raya
      Gabriel Chalobah Guehi Vvd
      Wirtz Enzo Rice
      Haaland Watkins Thiago

      Dubravka Wilson Alderete 4m

      1.9m itb and 2fts. What to do here chaps?

      1. Cojones of Destiny
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Id do smth with Watkins

    9. Miguel Sanchez
      • 9 Years
      25 mins ago

      If I’m on just Gabriel (c) and Raya, I suspect I will be just below average Arsenal defensive assets and any clean sheets would knock my rank a touch.

      But I like the idea of being happy with the outcome regardless with just a captaincy on Gabriel

      1. OH... KEVIN DE BRUYNE
          15 mins ago

          i have just gab, timber and ri(c)e

          1. Miguel Sanchez
            • 9 Years
            2 mins ago

            So you need 3-1 Arsenal wins with Rice amongst the goals

        • Punned It
            6 mins ago

            You off TC now? Shameful. I may very well be soon also.

            1. Miguel Sanchez
              • 9 Years
              1 min ago

              It’s still on but the City result against Pool probably means there should be a DGW down the line where Haaland is still a credible option.

        • Miguel Sanchez
          • 9 Years
          20 mins ago

          Ps, who remembers triple captaining Shane Duffy in homes games against Cardiff and Bournemouth in 2019?

          1. SpaceCadet
            • 12 Years
            18 mins ago

            Didn't he end up on 1 point?

            1. Miguel Sanchez
              • 9 Years
              just now

              Yeah I think they lost 2-0 to Cardiff and 5-0 to Bournemouth and there were no defcons back then so came away with a one pointer.

              Think I only had him C rather than TC so was actually quite pleased with it in the end.

          2. Conners
            • 7 Years
            7 mins ago

            I remember putting TC on Leroy Sane for a 1 pointer a few years back. 2018 or 19 I think.

        • Wayner9
          • 3 Years
          20 mins ago

          Best keeper moving forward? (up to 5.1m)

          1. Miguel Sanchez
            • 9 Years
            5 mins ago

            Kelleher if you can ride out this GW

            1. Wayner9
              • 3 Years
              4 mins ago

              Was leaning towards Martinez

              1. Miguel Sanchez
                • 9 Years
                just now

                Not a bad shout

        • Legohair
          • 9 Years
          16 mins ago

          Sanchez
          Gabriel(tc)-Timber-Kadioglu
          Rice-Bruno-Cunha-Enzo-Wirtz
          Haaland-Ekitike

          Dubravka, Andersen, Alderete, Guiu

          2 FT 0.1 itb
          A. Kadioglu&Cunha to Munoz&Amad
          B. Kadioglu to Dalot
          C. Kadioglu to Hill(leaves money to upgrade Guiu to Kroupi jr.
          D. Something else, what?

          1. user.n
            • 9 Years
            just now

            Save i think

        • user.n
          • 9 Years
          15 mins ago

          Guys do yo think G. Jesus will start?
          Thinking to switch Raul to Jesus for this double.
          I have Timber and Rice

          1. Miguel Sanchez
            • 9 Years
            8 mins ago

            Doubt it now that Gyokeres has scored recently

            1. user.n
              • 9 Years
              6 mins ago

              For Gyokeres i need to transfer Etikite out, or go -4 plus 2ft

        • OH... KEVIN DE BRUYNE
            13 mins ago

            REPOST:

            start:

            A: thiago (ars H)
            B: jimenez (man city A) (also starting wilson)

            1. user.n
              • 9 Years
              5 mins ago

              B

              1. user.n
                • 9 Years
                4 mins ago

                Maybe A, didn't read you start Wilson sorry

                1. OH... KEVIN DE BRUYNE
                    4 mins ago

                    thx

            2. Wolfman180
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 11 Years
              12 mins ago

              Play Thiaw, Thiago or Wilson?

              1. OH... KEVIN DE BRUYNE
                  8 mins ago

                  always start the attacker

                  1. Ha.
                    • 10 Years
                    just now

                    There are two attackers here...

              2. OH... KEVIN DE BRUYNE
                  12 mins ago

                  also is ri(c)e 2 risky??
                  and why???

                  1. Fifa las vegas
                    • 13 Years
                    5 mins ago

                    No more so the Gabriel I think.

                    I’m going with Rice anyway

                    1. Fifa las vegas
                      • 13 Years
                      1 min ago

                      In reality, Bruno or Haaland are probably still the sensible options!

                  2. Cruyff's Eleven
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 7 Years
                    1 min ago

                    No nuts, no glory champ

                • @FPL__Engineer
                  • 5 Years
                  6 mins ago

                  Saka to Bruno F?

                  1. OH... KEVIN DE BRUYNE
                      2 mins ago

                      where have you been!

                    • Fifa las vegas
                      • 13 Years
                      2 mins ago

                      Absolutely

                    • Miguel Sanchez
                      • 9 Years
                      2 mins ago

                      Yes - but do you have a third Arsenal elsewhere?

                      1. @FPL__Engineer
                        • 5 Years
                        just now

                        No

                  2. Bavarian
                    • 8 Years
                    6 mins ago

                    Who to start?

                    A- Thiago (ARS-H)
                    B- VDV (NEW-H)
                    C- Wilson (MCI-A)

                    1. Fifa las vegas
                      • 13 Years
                      2 mins ago

                      Thiago

                    2. Ha.
                      • 10 Years
                      1 min ago

                      Wilson

                    3. OH... KEVIN DE BRUYNE
                        just now

                        im starting A & C

