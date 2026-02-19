After careful consideration of our Scout Squad submissions from Louis, Danny, Merlin and Jack, we have finalised our Fantasy EFL Gameweek 30 Scout Picks.

This week, teams across the Championship, League One and League Two play twice this week.

These picks are based on the highest-selected players from our resident experts.

READ MORE: Fantasy EFL Gameweek 30: Expert team reveals

FANTASY EFL GAMEWEEK 30 SCOUT PICKS

GOALKEEPER

Starting in goal, Sol Brynn looks one of the standout options. Middlesbrough have two home matches against sides struggling for form, and that immediately boosts clean-sheet potential. All four of our experts selected Brynn this week, so he eases his way in-between the sticks.

DEFENDERS

Taylor Harwood-Bellis was also favoured across the board. He remains a nailed figure in the Southampton defence and carries threat from set pieces. With two favourable home fixtures, he has realistic clean-sheet potential and the added possibility of attacking involvement.

Set pieces are also central to the appeal of Luke Garbutt. He has already contributed going forward this season and tends to be heavily involved when Salford City attack from dead-ball situations. In a Double Gameweek, he has more than one route to returns.

MIDFIELDERS

In midfield, Oliver Norwood brings experience and influence. He dictates tempo, takes responsibility from the penalty spot and remains heavily involved in set pieces. When his side perform, he is usually at the heart of it, which makes him a steady Double Gameweek pick. All but one of our panel opted for Norwood ahead of the new round.

Alongside him, Hayden Hackney continues to be key to Middlesbrough’s overall approach. Much of their build-up play flows through him, and with two promising home fixtures, he should have opportunities to impact both matches. Hackney offers multiple routes to points, and has displayed that this season with his four goals, eight assists, 19 interceptions and 63 key passes. Due to his potential and popularity among our experts he also picks up the captaincy armband.

FORWARDS

Up front, form and fixtures align for Oliver McBurnie. He has been productive this season and now benefits from two home matches, with key teammates returning around him to strengthen the overall attack. If Hull City find rhythm across the double, McBurnie is likely to be involved.

Whilst Oliver Norwood has been instrumental for the Stockport County attack, Kyle Wootton has also been impactful. Wootton has netted seven times in his previous 10 league matches, which is probably why most of our panel backed him.

TEAM PICKS

The clear standout side to back this week appears to be Middlesborough. All four of our contributors not only selected them but prioritised them. Kim Hellberg’s side sit just one point behind League leaders Coventry City, and have two good opportunities at home against Oxford United and Leicester City to pick up all six points.

Southampton’s recent form also makes them an excellent pick this week. The Saints head into their home double against Charlton Athletic and QPR off the back of four wins in their previous four matches.