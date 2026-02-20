FFS Mini-Leagues and Community Competitions – Gameweek 26

Welcome to the Fantasy Football Scout mini-leagues and community competitions round-up after Double Gameweek 26, when 622,854 FPL managers (including 60% of these featured mini-league leaders and our Live Hall of Fame’s top nine) triple-captained Gabriel Magalhaes (£7.1m), making him the most triple-captained defender of all time.

Unfortunately, he only returned seven points, his lowest score for two consecutive matches all season (when fit).

Here, we report on the latest news from Last Man Standing, the Head-to-Head Leagues, our Live Hall of Fame and many FFS community mini-leagues.

FFS HEAD-TO-HEAD LEAGUES

MIR’s FFS Head-to-Head Leagues were updated on Thursday, with all the results up to and including Gameweek 26.

Craig Johnson (Bouncebackability) has regained the lead in League 1 after beating Adam Ferguson while Ville Tuominen lost to Ahmed Shahin.

Darren Curtis scored an impressive 107 points thanks to double-digit hauls from Virgil van Dijk (£5.9m), captain Declan Rice (£7.6m), Antoine Semenyo (£8.0m), Jørgen Strand Larsen (£6.2m), and João Pedro (£7.7m), and is no longer the back-marker.

Samuel Swain (League 8 Division 106) remains the highest scorer in the Head-to-Head Leagues, with 70 points out of a possible 78.

The next best are Mo Elmelegy (League 7 Division 12), Yusuf Laher (League 9 Division 3) and Hassan Hridoy (League 9 Division 12) with 67 points each.

LAST MAN STANDING

The safety score for Gameweek 26 in TorresMagic’s Last Man Standing competition was 56 after hits, where 30 teams will be removed.

It means that 199 are going through to Gameweek 27. The LMS leaderboard shows the highest post-hit scores, plus teams inside the danger zone.

Brendan Ashley was the highest scorer, after triple-captaining Gabriel and getting double-digit tallies from van Dijk, Semenyo and Rice. He came 9,412th back in 2007/08.

FFS HALL OF FAME

The FFS Live Hall of Fame was updated again on Thursday and is now based on results until the end of Gameweek 26 but, unlike the FFS Career Hall of Fame, it can only be viewed by Chief Scouts (premium members).

55,635 FPL managers participating in our Fantasy Football Scout and Fantasy Football Scout Members mini-leagues are now ranked in the live version.

This live version’s top 11 (with their Career Hall of Fame positions, current overall ranks and Gameweek 26 chips in brackets) are:

1st (5th) – elevenify.com (OR 7,567th, TC Gabriel)

(OR 7,567th, TC Gabriel) 2nd (2nd) Tom Dollimore (OR 28,985th, TC Gabriel)

(OR 28,985th, TC Gabriel) 3rd (1st) Ben Crellin (OR 158,912th, TC Gabriel)

(OR 158,912th, TC Gabriel) 4th (22nd) Uz Ray (OR 3,739th, TC Gabriel)

(OR 3,739th, TC Gabriel) 5th (27th) Simon MacNair (OR 4,173rd, TC Gabriel)

(OR 4,173rd, TC Gabriel) 6th (9th) Michael Giovanni (OR 15,661st, TC Gabriel)

(OR 15,661st, TC Gabriel) 7th (3rd) Abinav C (OR 93,877th, TC Gabriel)

(OR 93,877th, TC Gabriel) 8th (26th) Pro – (OR 11,017th, TC Gabriel)

(OR 11,017th, TC Gabriel) 9th (4th) John Walsh (OR 117,048th, TC Gabriel)

(OR 117,048th, TC Gabriel) 10th (13th) Jovan Popović (OR 49,138th, no chip)

(OR 49,138th, no chip) 11th (17th) Dan Wright (OR 43,544th, TC Gabriel)

Since the Gameweek 25 update, Uz Ray has been boosted two places, while Abinav C and Pro – have moved up one. Jovan Popović returns to the top 10, but Dan Wright slips to 11th.

Four Career Hall of Fame top 10ers are no longer that high in the live version:

13th (6th) Rob Mayes (OR 160,212th, no chip)

(OR 160,212th, no chip) 16th (10th) Łukasz Woźniak (OR 120,587th, TC Gabriel)

(OR 120,587th, TC Gabriel) 28th (8th) Fábio Borges (OR 316,713rd, no chip)

(OR 316,713rd, no chip) 94th (7th) Gideon Moss (OR 956,973rd), no chip)

Other leaders featured in this article who are ranked in the top thousand of the Live Hall of Fame are Craig Johnson (154th), Matthew Nuttall (48th), Ashley Humphrey (662nd), Jaap O (777th), Milan Mihajlovic (88th) and Stuart Brant (308th).

FFSCOUT OPEN-TO-ALL LEAGUE

Joe Jaturavith is the new leader of our Fantasy Football Scout mini-league (code ql9e6k) and is now 110th worldwide.

FFSCOUT COMMUNITY MEMBERS LEAGUE

Greg Clark is on top of our Fantasy Football Scout Members mini-league for a seventh successive week and eighth time this season, sitting 76th overall.

This is open to anyone with an FFS account; the code to paste is found when clicking ‘View League Codes’ on a signed-in FFS Home Page.

MODS & CONS

Meanwhile, Marco Arlotti leads the FFScout Mods & Cons mini-league for a second successive week and fourth time this season.

FFSCOUT FAMILY

Niraj Sharma is now in control of the FFScout Family mini-league.

TOP 10K ANY SEASON

Matthew Nuttall leads my Top 10k Any Season mini-league (code 6axmwm) for the second time in a row, and third time this season. He is now 1,432nd overall.

This league is for teams with at least one previous finish inside the top 10,000.

TOP 1K ANY SEASON

Ashley Humphrey claims the top spot of PDM’s Top 1k Any season mini-league (code rcxj6b) for an eighth successive week and the tenth time this season. This team is now 7,043rd overall.

Level on points is Milan Mihajlovic, but he’s made more transfers.

MULTIPLE TOP 10K FINISHES

Jaap O is the new leader of my Multiple Top 10k Finishes mini-league (code tm6cxk) and is now 4,151st overall.

He came 76th in 2009/10 and 452nd in 2013/14, and has another five top 9k finishes.

This league is for teams with at least two previous finishes inside the top 10,000.

MULTIPLE TOP 1K FINISHES

He also sets the pace in Chabs’ Multiple Top 1k Finishes mini-league (code abwcxs) for a seventh week.

TOP 100 ANY SEASON

Adam Seel played his Bench Boost and leads Livinginapool’s Top 100 Any Season mini-league (code 5xdeje) for a seventh week. He’s risen to 3,294th overall.

FPL CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

2012/13 FPL Champion Matthew Martyniak triple-captained Declan Rice. He is top of the pile in Simon March’s FPL Champions League for a third successive week, and 11th time this season.

HALL OF FAME TOP 1K

Back to Matthew Nuttall. He also leads Chabs’ Hall of Fame Top 1k mini-league (code 2c2m2q) for a 13th week.

This league is only for teams in the top thousand of the Career Hall of Fame.

FPL VETS

Milan Mihajlovic is in first place of Skooldaze’s FPL Vets 2006 or before mini-league for a fifth consecutive week and 12th time this season. He’s at 7,072nd overall.

This league is only for teams whose FPL history goes back to the 2006/07 season.

OPENING DAY LEAGUE

Peter Jennings leads my Opening Day League for an 11th successive week and the 19th time of this season. He is placed 1,590th overall.

THE NEXT GREAT AND GOOD

Jamie Macdonald is at the summit of Greyhead’s The Next Great and Good mini-league for a third successive week and 10th time this season. He’s now 940th overall.

BEAT THE FFSCOUT/PFT XI

Luke Bradley leads the Beat the FFScout/PFT XI mini-league (code adzbaa) for a fifth successive week and sixth time this season. Having used Triple Captain on Gabriel, he’s 816th overall.

As for the Scout community team (Scout PFT), it scored 70 points, moving to 74th in the league and 588,993rd overall.

NO SALAH, NO HAALAND

Stuart Brant is the number one in FPL General’s No Salah No Haaland mini-league (code vnwit5) for an 11th week, and is now 29,371st overall.

HALL OF SHAME TOURNEY

Paul Jolley leads The Knights Template’s Hall of Shame Tourney (code vqc49y) for a second consecutive week and the third time this season. He’s now 3,803rd overall.

JANUARY TO MAY LEAGUE

Finally, Keith Worboys is in pole position of my January to May League (code 18x9rh).

He has risen from 630,132nd to 55,034th in the seven Gameweeks since January began.

GET INVOLVED

To join a featured mini-league for which you are eligible, simply enter the league code in the ‘Join Invitational League and Cup’ section on the FPL site.

For any questions relating to community competitions, please comment below or email support@fantasyfootballscout.co.uk.

EMAIL NOTIFICATIONS

If you’d like to receive email notifications whenever future community articles are published, then you can do so by editing your FFS Profile and ticking the ‘Community’ option in the ‘Email Notifications’ section under ‘Alerts & Notifications’.