How FPL Harry, Mark Sutherns + more did in Gameweek 26

19 February 2026 140 comments
Greyhead Greyhead
Fantasy Football Scout community writer Greyhead analyses the transfers and strategies of some well-known Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers

The Great and The Good this season are the FPL Godfather, Mark Sutherns, BlackBox pair of Az and Andy North, Scouts FPL GeneralJoe and Tom, the FPL Wire trio of PrasLateriser and Zophar, FPL ‘celebrities’ FPL HarryMartin BakerPingreenFPL Frasier and Luke Williams, Hall of Famers Ben CrellinFabio Borges and Tom Dollimore, and last year’s mini-league winner Huss E.

If you muted the words “Double” and “Arsenal” as we rolled into Gameweek 26 then you would probably have had a much quieter life. Fixture spreadsheets were being consulted to determine what chip to play and group chats were pinging as the Gabriel Magalhaes (£7.1m) Triple Captain narrative was pushed, but it was some wise old heads that flexed the biggest green arrows.

The template reacted exactly as you’d expect: a full-scale trolley dash down the Arsenal aisle, while the Wolverhampton Wanderers shelf gathered dust like the Woolworths’ pick and mix section. Everyone seemed to have forgotten about the FPL folklore of Shane Duffy as a community-wide decision was made — with the armband landing on a defender — and the majority of The Great and The Good smashed the Triple Captain button like it was a game-show buzzer.

At least we could rely on Mark Sutherns and FPL General to be a little different, with the former gently humming “Rice, Rice, Baby” and the latter launching the mother of all Bench Boosts.

OVERALL PERFORMANCE

FPL Harry Great and the Good 26

There is only one place to start this week, and that is with FPL General, who hit the century thanks to a well-played chip, a smart alternative captain and his gamble on Cole Palmer (£10.6m).

Since his Wildcard in Gameweek 24, which started with a red arrow, he has gained over 1.5 million places. That has seen him fly past many in The Great and The Good, despite his self-imposed Erling Haaland (£14.9m)-less handicap.

Staying true to his “do the opposite” season theme and supported by his early-second-half Wildcard, FPL General rolled out the Bench Boost and casually pocketed 28 points from his substitutes — the kind of haul that makes everyone else start to worry about whether they were right to wait until Gameweek 33 or Gameweek 36 (or during a single Gameweek, if you laugh in the face of convention).

The majority got chopsy with their chips as 14 of the 18 went with the Triple Captain button, all dutifully arm-banding Gabriel. Mark Sutherns tried to exert some main character energy by going with Declan Rice (£7.6m) instead. This paid off handsomely as he scored 85 points overall and moved into third amongst this group. A top 50,000 finish is well within grasp.

The chip-free rebels were Fabio Borges, Luke Williams and Lateriser, calmly watching the Gabriel gang celebrate their DefCon and assist points.

TRANSFERS

FPL Harry Great and the Good 26

Misery likes company, so at least there was a shared sense of disappointment as Daniel Munoz (£5.9m), who arrived in seven of the 18 squads, delivered very little in returns as Burnley remembered how to start scoring goals.

Elsewhere, Lateriser gambled on Kai Havertz (£7.3m) for the double. The German promptly got injured but fortune favoured the brave as the new budget cult hero James Hill (£4.0m) strolled off the bench with nine points, like he’d planned it all along.

Meanwhile, Pras and Tom Freeman were busy looking smug, banking a 13-point haul from Jørgen Strand Larsen (£6.1m). Well played, sirs, well played.

TEMPLATE

The template continues to be based around the two pillars of Gabriel and Bruno Fernandes (£9.8m) at 100%, with Haaland not far behind.

However, the chatter would suggest that Liverpool’s fixtures may see a few more discard the Norwegian for Mohamed Salah (£14.0m). In which case, at least Martin Baker can say he was a trend-setter.

The main changes from last week saw cheap but very cheerful Hill and Chris Richards (£4.4m) boot Nordi Mukiele (£4.6m) and Nico O’Reilly (£4.9m) off the template as The Great and The Good continue to faff about with their fourth and fifth defender spots.

The template is as follow:

Dubravka (83.3%), Raya (55.6%)
Gabriel (100.0%), Timber (61.1%), Munoz (44.4%), Andersen (44.4%), Hill/Richards (both 27.8%)
Fernandes (100.0%), Rice (77.8%), Enzo (72.2%), Mbeumo (44.4%), Rogers (44.4%)
Haaland (88.9%), Thiago (61.1%), Ekitike (55.6%)

TRANSFER TITANS

A look now at the transfer success of The Great and The Good over the season.

Note that the data includes chip usage, so includes the gains from Wildcards and Free Hits, and that this is just up to Gameweek 25.

Fabio Borges rode early Free Hit and Wildcard chips to glory to embellish his immediate transfer returns, while Martin Baker treated the market like a casino, cashing in 187-point jackpots.

Meanwhile, the cautious, data-obsessed managers quietly slide down the table. Making those early aggressive moves may be the way to set you apart from the pack this year.

CONCLUSION

It’s back to normal after that extended Double Gameweek, with the season now entering the end-game.

There’s a five-week block until Gameweek 31 and then the chip strategies will be rolled out in earnest over the remainder of the campaign.

It might be worth a gamble or two over the next weeks, then, with Liverpool and Brentford prime candidates.

Anyway, that’s all from me for now, and remember: don’t have FPL nightmares. 

For those affected by any of the topics raised above, you can find me here on Twitter or BlueSky.

  1. Connor's Calling
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 16 Years
    5 hours, 56 mins ago

    Would you double Ars defence (G&T) vs Tottenham still or play Mukiele?

    Open Controls
    1. SpaceCadet
      • 12 Years
      5 hours, 51 mins ago

      Muk

      Open Controls
    2. The Knights Template
      • 12 Years
      5 hours, 43 mins ago

      Mukiele

      Open Controls
    3. Amartey Partey
      • 6 Years
      3 hours, 44 mins ago

      I’m going Muk. Timber has fallen.

      Open Controls
  2. Letsgo!
    • 9 Years
    5 hours, 56 mins ago

    So calamari didnt get any minus points?

    Open Controls
    1. z13
        4 hours, 17 mins ago

        opta credited the goal to edozie

        Open Controls
    2. SpaceCadet
      • 12 Years
      5 hours, 52 mins ago

      Priority transfer this gw?

      A. Rice > dango
      B. Vvd > timber

      Open Controls
      1. JBG
        • 7 Years
        5 hours, 50 mins ago

        B

        Open Controls
      2. Ze_Austin
        • 7 Years
        5 hours, 47 mins ago

        Assuming you mean Timber to VVD, B

        But Rice vs Timber became unanimous last night, so that's the answer you'll get until Timber explodes again or Rice goes on a blank run

        Open Controls
        1. The Knights Template
          • 12 Years
          5 hours, 42 mins ago

          B

          Open Controls
        2. SpaceCadet
          • 12 Years
          5 hours, 13 mins ago

          Yes, thanks

          Open Controls
      3. Sho-kun
        • 8 Years
        5 hours, 14 mins ago

        If you have Gabriel than B

        Open Controls
    3. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      5 hours, 45 mins ago

      2 FT, £0.

      Roefs
      Gabriel Chalabah Mukiele
      Bruno Semenyo Rice Rogers Enzo
      Haaland Ekitiké

      Dúbravka Timber Van Hecke Guiu

      What does this squad look like? All chips left. One more game for Chalabah?

      I'm treading water at the moment. Should I rip it up?

      Open Controls
      1. The Knights Template
        • 12 Years
        5 hours, 40 mins ago

        This team is nice, give it a week and reassess. Save trade for the wars to come!

        Open Controls
      2. Ze_Austin
        • 7 Years
        5 hours, 39 mins ago

        Timber and Guiu to Hill and Thiago is tempting, but maybe not this GW

        Open Controls
        1. AC/DC AFC
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          3 hours, 42 mins ago

          Yeah

          I'm looking at Hill for next week

          May sell Chalabah

          But that trade you suggest only gives me £3.5m for the defender.

          So I'm still in the budget matters camp on this.

          Open Controls
          1. Ze_Austin
            • 7 Years
            3 hours, 10 mins ago

            Ah, fair enough

            Open Controls
    4. AC Pilkington
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      5 hours, 45 mins ago

      Which one to start?

      A) Senesi

      B) J.Andersen

      C) Alderete

      Open Controls
      1. JBG
        • 7 Years
        5 hours, 28 mins ago

        A, will probably get defcons

        Open Controls
      2. Amartey Partey
        • 6 Years
        3 hours, 41 mins ago

        C

        Open Controls
    5. JBG
      • 7 Years
      5 hours, 41 mins ago

      https://x.com/PureAngles/status/2024234027369021820

      Gyokeres has 0 shots ON TARGET in 15 out of 25 Premier League games.

      Lethal.

      Open Controls
      1. boc610
        • 14 Years
        5 hours, 22 mins ago

        It's funny to me that lots of the same people who criticise him are the same people who say arsenal only score from set pieces. How many big chances have been created for him? Does he even suit their style? But as is normal now in terms of rating players. it's official. He's TRASH

        Open Controls
        1. Sir Michael Taker
          • 11 Years
          5 hours, 14 mins ago

          The meta seems to be that strikers are just creating space for others now to score goals. Guys like Watkins, regular 15-20 goal a season strikers will struggle to make double figures this season in the league. How many non-pen goals does Thiago have?

          Open Controls
        2. JBG
          • 7 Years
          5 hours, 11 mins ago

          You're right about chance creation tbf.

          But the guy can't dribble, he can't trap a ball, he seems weak and slow for this league. So it's not just the teammates, is it?

          Open Controls
          1. boc610
            • 14 Years
            4 hours, 56 mins ago

            Can't dribble is debatable but can run in behind as he did for sporting and which he did against city when the dismantled them in amorins final game. Arsenal just don't do that.

            Open Controls
        3. Brosstan
          • 11 Years
          4 hours, 18 mins ago

          This point only shows that in addition to being a bad player in general, hes bad in the air as well.

          Open Controls
      2. el polako
        • 8 Years
        4 hours, 37 mins ago

        Arsenal would have been better just getting Darwin Nunez from LFC instead.

        Worked just as hard for the team, if not harder.
        Younger.
        Already settled in UK.
        Cost less.
        Just as „lethal”

        Open Controls
    6. PogChamp
      • 14 Years
      5 hours, 15 mins ago

      I’ve kinda dodged not owning Pedro and Semenyo and managed to get my rank from 1.2m to 440k in 6GWs only to get a horror DGW and send my rank back to 1m just like that 🙁

      Open Controls
      1. The Knights Template
        • 12 Years
        5 hours, 8 mins ago

        Great work.

        Open Controls
        1. PogChamp
          • 14 Years
          5 hours, 1 min ago

          Thanks

          Open Controls
        2. The Knights Template
          • 12 Years
          5 hours, 1 min ago

          Owned Semenyo since GW5. 18k if that helps!

          Open Controls
          1. PogChamp
            • 14 Years
            4 hours, 57 mins ago

            Yes that makes me feel much better.

            Open Controls
            1. The Knights Template
              • 12 Years
              4 hours, 49 mins ago

              You made me laugh!

              Open Controls
    7. No_Mo_Salah?
      • 13 Years
      5 hours, 13 mins ago

      Evanilson to Thiago or keep another week? 3ft.

      Open Controls
      1. Sho-kun
        • 8 Years
        5 hours, 12 mins ago

        Pull the trigger

        Open Controls
      2. Tonyawesome69
        • 7 Years
        5 hours, 8 mins ago

        Thiago

        Open Controls
      3. The Knights Template
        • 12 Years
        4 hours, 48 mins ago

        Do it. Quickly!

        Open Controls
      4. Jet5605
        • 11 Years
        4 hours, 25 mins ago

        Big upgrade there. I'd do it

        Open Controls
      5. z13
          4 hours, 19 mins ago

          Easy one

          Open Controls
      6. gooberman
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        5 hours, 2 mins ago

        All this talk about the title being in City's hands. Whilst technically true, its also in Arsenal's hands isnt it. In fact its more in their hands than City's. If they both win their remaining games aside from the fixture between them (which they wont), Arsenal would only need to draw against City but City would need to win.

        Arsenal are still favourites and they will likely still win it. This isnt the same City team who used to routinely string 12 wins in a row together at the end of seasons to pip Liverpool to titles. Far from it in fact. They will drop points.

        Open Controls
        1. The Knights Template
          • 12 Years
          4 hours, 59 mins ago

          They will likely bottle it, and we all know it!

          Open Controls
        2. AC/DC AFC
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          4 hours, 39 mins ago

          This calendar year

          Man City have 4 draws, 3 wins and 1 loss in the league.

          Just as well for Arsenal that they've dropped 11 points in those 8 games, securing 13 points in the process.

          Open Controls
        3. Malkmus
          • 14 Years
          4 hours, 38 mins ago

          Hmm I don't know, I fancy city to win it now. Arsenal have left the door open and city will be well up for it now. City quadruple is on sadly.

          Open Controls
      7. OneTeamInBristol
        • 2 Years
        5 hours, 2 mins ago

        Allison
        Gab Timber Chalobah
        Garner Rice Mbuemo Bruno F Enzo
        Haaland Ekiteke
        2ft, 0.8itb

        A) Garner to Dango and roll other ft
        B) Timber and Guiu to Hill and Thiago
        C) Rice to Semenyo and roll other ft
        D) Roll

        Thanks all!!

        Open Controls
        1. The Knights Template
          • 12 Years
          4 hours, 58 mins ago

          B for best!

          Open Controls
        2. JBG
          • 7 Years
          4 hours, 56 mins ago

          B

          Open Controls
      8. Do I Not Like Orange
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        4 hours, 49 mins ago

        Currently have this team & 2FTs (no WC). Timber/Mane > Hill/Thiago or wait one more week?

        Sanchez
        Gab Mukiele Guehi
        Rogers Boomo Bruno Enzo Rice
        Haaland JP

        Sa Richards Timber Mane

        Open Controls
        1. The Knights Template
          • 12 Years
          4 hours, 47 mins ago

          Good trades.

          Open Controls
        2. AC/DC AFC
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          4 hours, 33 mins ago

          Go this week for the Brentford home match.

          But possibly bench Hill at WHU.

          Open Controls
        3. panda07
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 13 Years
          4 hours, 15 mins ago

          Good moves

          Open Controls
        4. Ze_Austin
          • 7 Years
          3 hours, 35 mins ago

          I wonder who you'll bench in that attack though

          Open Controls
      9. The Knights Template
        • 12 Years
        4 hours, 45 mins ago

        Luckily Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor is a soap dodger, otherwise he might be in a bit of trouble when attending the prison baths!

        Open Controls
        1. Jet5605
          • 11 Years
          4 hours, 26 mins ago

          This news has improved my mood significantly after a dire FPL week. His royal nonceness at his majesty's pleasure is very fitting.

          Open Controls
        2. panda07
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 13 Years
          4 hours, 20 mins ago

          Does one need soap when one doesn't sweat?!

          Open Controls
          1. The Knights Template
            • 12 Years
            4 hours, 14 mins ago

            https://chaser.com.au/world/former-prince-andrew-reportedly-able-to-sweat-again/

            Open Controls
        3. The Hunt
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 16 Years
          4 hours, 8 mins ago

          Soap or no soap, I'd be surprised if he actually gets rear-ended when he gets sent down - he'll still have security everywhere he goes - but I'm sure there will be fierce competition amongst his fellow inmates to be the first to pop his royal cherry (assuming it's still intact). That will be a mighty impressive addition to some lag's CV.

          Open Controls
        4. el polako
          • 8 Years
          4 hours, 1 min ago

          XXI century and British peasants still paying taxes for a chosen few lavish lifestyle, mansions and flights…

          At least one of them will get a taste of real world.

          Open Controls
        5. AC/DC AFC
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          3 hours, 55 mins ago

          Not the birthday surprise he was after this year.

          ‘Hello, is that Pizza Express in Woking?’
          ‘Yes’

          ‘I need to cancel my booking for tonight..’

          Open Controls
      10. The 12th Man
        • 12 Years
        4 hours, 41 mins ago

        1 FT. 0.0m itb Roll?
        Raya
        VVD,Senesi,Gabriel
        Fernandes,Rogers,Rice,Sarr,Enzo
        Haaland,Ekitike

        Dubravka,Dalot,Keane,Guiu

        Open Controls
        1. AC/DC AFC
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          3 hours, 31 mins ago

          Yeah

          Roll and see how Ekitike goes.

          He could be the cash cow for any other moves.

          Ekitike to Thiago is an option to consider. Possibly Pedro if he carries on regardless of fixtures.

          People say get Palmer, but budgets are maxed out.

          Open Controls
      11. Jet5605
        • 11 Years
        4 hours, 29 mins ago

        2FT and 0.5ITB. I'm pretty set on Pickford and DCL to Kelleher and Thiago for free. Is a -4 needed in midfield (bench KDH)?

        Pickford
        Gabriel - Timber - Munoz
        BrunoF - Enzo - KDH - Rice
        Haaland - Ekitike - DCL

        Dub - Cunha - Gudmund - Andersen

        Open Controls
        1. panda07
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 13 Years
          3 hours, 49 mins ago

          Looks good, not worth the -4.

          Open Controls
          1. Jet5605
            • 11 Years
            3 hours, 43 mins ago

            Ta

            Open Controls
      12. Tcheco
        • 8 Years
        4 hours, 27 mins ago

        On WC:

        A. Guehi or O'Reilly

        B. Rayan or Adli

        Open Controls
        1. Tcheco
          • 8 Years
          4 hours, 26 mins ago

          Sorry for bad format. It's not A or B 😀

          Open Controls
          1. Fuddled FC
            • 14 Years
            4 hours, 25 mins ago

            Geuhi, Rayan

            Open Controls
            1. Tcheco
              • 8 Years
              4 hours, 24 mins ago

              Thank you sir

              Open Controls
            2. Jigger & Pony
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 12 Years
              3 hours, 51 mins ago

              This

              Open Controls
            3. Under my Cucurella
              • 10 Years
              3 hours, 34 mins ago

              Agree

              Open Controls
      13. Fuddled FC
        • 14 Years
        4 hours, 25 mins ago

        Pull the trigger on this now before the price rise for Rayan?

        a) Rice, Kroupi > Rayan, Thiago?

        or wait a week and do

        b) Timber, Rice, Kroupi > VVD, DANGO, Thiago

        Open Controls
        1. Tcheco
          • 8 Years
          4 hours, 25 mins ago

          I'd do it. Not a fan of B

          Open Controls
        2. z13
            4 hours, 21 mins ago

            B because I'm sceptical about Rayan

            Open Controls
            1. Tcheco
              • 8 Years
              4 hours, 19 mins ago

              Why?

              Open Controls
              1. z13
                  3 hours, 49 mins ago

                  Not enough time to judge him. Dango is better imo, but just an opinion

                  Open Controls
            2. Ha.
              • 10 Years
              4 hours, 19 mins ago

              B, albeit presumably you can do Rice > Dango this week?

              Open Controls
            3. Under my Cucurella
              • 10 Years
              3 hours, 32 mins ago

              Is B for free? Maybe still Rayan in place of Dango as you're already going Thiago

              Open Controls
          • panda07
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 13 Years
            4 hours, 22 mins ago

            Is Rice to Wirtz worth the free transfer or maybe Tarkowski to VVD? Team below:

            1 FT 1.7m ITB

            Sánchez
            Gabriel Chalobah Reinildo
            Bruno Semenyo Rice Enzo
            Haaland Ekitiké Thiago

            Dubravka KDH Hill Tarkowski

            Open Controls
            1. Ha.
              • 10 Years
              3 hours, 20 mins ago

              Tark to VVD seems like more of an upgrade

              Open Controls
              1. panda07
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 13 Years
                2 hours, 50 mins ago

                Thanks

                Open Controls
            2. AC/DC AFC
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 10 Years
              3 hours, 17 mins ago

              Do you think that Chalabah starts against Burnley?

              There's some uncertainty

              Open Controls
              1. panda07
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 13 Years
                2 hours, 52 mins ago

                I think it's worth the risk starting him against Burnley. Will be getting rid soon enough though.

                Open Controls
            3. Brosstan
              • 11 Years
              3 hours, 17 mins ago

              I dont think Rice to Wirtz is a particularly good transfer. Rice is essential.

              Open Controls
              1. z13
                  2 hours, 56 mins ago

                  But is he? I'm selling

                  Open Controls
                  1. Brosstan
                    • 11 Years
                    2 hours, 42 mins ago

                    Much rather sell someone else. Like wait a GW or 2 and sell Enzo or Rogers if you have either of them.

                    Open Controls
                • panda07
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 13 Years
                  2 hours, 51 mins ago

                  Rice ticks along but I don't think he is essential though.

                  Open Controls
                  1. Boxwoods
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 8 Years
                    55 mins ago

                    "Ticks along" a touch ungenerous for third top scoring asset in the game who's also substantially cheaper than the two ahead and the one just behind him?
                    Elliot Anderson ticks along.

                    Open Controls
              2. Jigger & Pony
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 12 Years
                2 hours, 51 mins ago

                Tark > VVD

                Open Controls
              3. PogChamp
                • 14 Years
                2 hours, 49 mins ago

                I did Trossard > Wirtz for obvious reasons but not so sure I would trade him for Rice.

                Open Controls
            4. marpy016
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 14 Years
              4 hours, 12 mins ago

              Any obvious moves here, 1FT 0.9ITB. Was thinking Ekitike to Thiago?

              Raya
              Gabriel - Lacroix - Senesi
              Rice - Rogers - Bruno F - Enzo
              Pedro - Ekitike - Haaland

              Dubravka - Thiaw - Wilson - Gudmundsson

              Open Controls
              1. AC/DC AFC
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 10 Years
                3 hours, 5 mins ago

                Possibly roll and decide next week...

                Forest away should be okay for Liverpool but Ekitike needs some heading practice!

                Open Controls
              2. z13
                  3 hours, 3 mins ago

                  why not roll or sell Rice, and next week Pedro to Thiago

                  Open Controls
              3. Ze_Austin
                • 7 Years
                4 hours, 6 mins ago

                For those considering the emerging Timber to VvD move:

                Timber is still closer to a rise than a fall, while Virgil is still closer to a fall than a rise. Both according to https://livefpl.net/prices. The market is making similar moves now, but both were very close to opposite price swings before the GW changed minds

                Easy to wait for pressers on this one

                Open Controls
              4. Jigger & Pony
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 12 Years
                3 hours, 52 mins ago

                Thinking of using 2FTs to trade Mane and Timber for Thiago and a cheap defender with a good fixture in BGW31. Who would you get?

                A. Hill
                B. Mukiele
                C. Reinildo
                D. Andersen

                Def is Gabriel Timber Munoz Maguire Cash

                Open Controls
                1. z13
                    2 hours, 57 mins ago

                    Mukiele because of Sunderland's defensive solidity and the derby could be a 0-0 affair anyway

                    Open Controls
                    1. Jigger & Pony
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 12 Years
                      2 hours, 38 mins ago

                      Thanks

                      Open Controls
                  • Malkmus
                    • 14 Years
                    2 hours, 53 mins ago

                    D

                    Open Controls
                  • Ze_Austin
                    • 7 Years
                    2 hours, 47 mins ago

                    GW31 in isolation makes this look bad for Hill and Mukiele, but I'd still prioritise them for the points beforehand

                    Open Controls
                  • Under my Cucurella
                    • 10 Years
                    2 hours, 33 mins ago

                    A

                    Open Controls
                2. Malkmus
                  • 14 Years
                  3 hours, 46 mins ago

                  So is Palmer captain the way to go?

                  Open Controls
                  1. Jigger & Pony
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 12 Years
                    3 hours, 44 mins ago

                    Yup. Either him or Pedro.

                    Open Controls
                    1. Malkmus
                      • 14 Years
                      3 hours, 35 mins ago

                      Ta

                      Open Controls
                3. Freshy
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 15 Years
                  3 hours, 40 mins ago

                  Play Guéhi or Hill

                  Sanchez
                  Gabriel-Timber-Hill
                  Palmer-BrunoF-Semenyo-Rogers
                  Haaland-Pedro-Thaigo

                  Dubravka-Wilson-Guéhi-Cash

                  Open Controls
                  1. Wayne Enterprises
                    • 13 Years
                    2 hours, 42 mins ago

                    Hill

                    Open Controls
                  2. Malkmus
                    • 14 Years
                    2 hours, 40 mins ago

                    CS odds say Guehi

                    Open Controls
                  3. #1 Salah Hater
                    • 1 Year
                    2 hours, 36 mins ago

                    Guehi. BOU are horrendous defensively

                    Open Controls
                  4. Amartey Partey
                    • 6 Years
                    2 hours, 34 mins ago

                    Close. I’d start Cash if fit.

                    Open Controls
                  5. Ze_Austin
                    • 7 Years
                    2 hours, 32 mins ago

                    Bench Timber

                    Open Controls
                4. Wayne Enterprises
                  • 13 Years
                  3 hours, 37 mins ago

                  So by total accident did a -8!! What an idiot!!
                  Left me with this squad

                  Dubravka Petrovic
                  Hill Gabriel Mukiele Dalot Van Hecke
                  Dango Mbeumo BrunoF Rogers Semenyo
                  Haaland Thiago JPedro

                  Do I BB to try and claw some back or just swallow it and who to bench?

                  Thanks!

                  Open Controls
                  1. AC/DC AFC
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 10 Years
                    2 hours, 36 mins ago

                    Don't think I'd BB Van Hecke or Dalot this week

                    But your 8th attacker might make it worthwhile?

                    Open Controls
                  2. Ze_Austin
                    • 7 Years
                    2 hours, 32 mins ago

                    Dubravka Dango Dalot van Hecke

                    I wouldn't BB that

                    Open Controls
                  3. Amartey Partey
                    • 6 Years
                    2 hours, 32 mins ago

                    You’d need some real jam to do well with that BB, but you never know. You might get lucky. Who did you bring in with your -8?

                    Open Controls
                    1. Wayne Enterprises
                      • 13 Years
                      2 hours, 23 mins ago

                      I meant to do Sarr > Semenyo & Cala > Hill but ended up doing Rice > Dango as well by mistake….

                      Open Controls
                      1. AC/DC AFC
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 10 Years
                        2 hours, 3 mins ago

                        Rice to Dango is probably okay

                        Play him this week to make up the -4

                        Open Controls
                5. Amartey Partey
                  • 6 Years
                  3 hours, 31 mins ago

                  I only have 1FT. I have Pickford and he has rotten fixtures…

                  A. Kelleher IN
                  B. SAVE and keep Pickford

                  Open Controls
                  1. Ze_Austin
                    • 7 Years
                    2 hours, 31 mins ago

                    A

                    Open Controls
                  2. Under my Cucurella
                    • 10 Years
                    2 hours, 30 mins ago

                    B

                    Open Controls
                  3. Wayne Enterprises
                    • 13 Years
                    2 hours, 27 mins ago

                    I’d roll for another week and then potentially make the move

                    Open Controls
                6. #1 Salah Hater
                  • 1 Year
                  3 hours, 27 mins ago

                  Isak back in April apparently. Not good news for those planning to hold Ekitike until a potential GW33 double

                  Open Controls
                  1. Ze_Austin
                    • 7 Years
                    2 hours, 30 mins ago

                    Just sell by then if he's dropped

                    Open Controls
                    1. #1 Salah Hater
                      • 1 Year
                      2 hours, 27 mins ago

                      *when not if. they might even rush Isak back with 1 leg based on how Eki has been playing

                      Open Controls
                      1. Ze_Austin
                        • 7 Years
                        2 hours, 25 mins ago

                        ...because Isak was much better when they were both fit?

                        Open Controls
                        1. #1 Salah Hater
                          • 1 Year
                          2 hours, 10 mins ago

                          Isak scores those 2 borderline open net headers Ekitike missed vs City & Sunderland without breaking a sweat, so yeah.

                          Open Controls
                  2. Amartey Partey
                    • 6 Years
                    2 hours, 25 mins ago

                    April is 2 months away. That’s almost the end of the season

                    Open Controls
                7. Under my Cucurella
                  • 10 Years
                  3 hours, 25 mins ago

                  Dreadful team I know but sticking to the dead end 31, wildcard 32 strategy. All chips still intact. Which option is best this week?

                  A: Collins > Hill
                  B: Timber > Hill
                  C: Rice > Rayan
                  D: Roll FT

                  Verb
                  Gab VVD Timber
                  Bruno Rice Cunha Gordon Wilson
                  Haaland Thiago

                  Dub Mane Andersen Collins

                  1FT 0.5ITB

                  Open Controls
                  1. #1 Salah Hater
                    • 1 Year
                    2 hours, 29 mins ago

                    D

                    Open Controls
                    1. Under my Cucurella
                      • 10 Years
                      2 hours, 12 mins ago

                      You'd start double Arsenal defence against Spurs then?

                      Open Controls
                      1. #1 Salah Hater
                        • 1 Year
                        2 hours, 7 mins ago

                        Gab, Timber & Andersen all concede less goals than Hill does this weekend imo.

                        Open Controls
                        1. Under my Cucurella
                          • 10 Years
                          1 hour, 56 mins ago

                          It's a fair point. West Ham are in form and need the win. Gives me something else to think about

                          Open Controls
                  2. Amartey Partey
                    • 6 Years
                    2 hours, 26 mins ago

                    I’d roll or bring in Semenyo for Cunha.

                    Open Controls
                    1. Under my Cucurella
                      • 10 Years
                      2 hours, 13 mins ago

                      Not an ideal move considering GW31. I want to be able to get a full 11 out and currently have 5 players who blank and one who isn't starting, so they have to be the priority. That move only increases the problem

                      Open Controls
                  3. Ze_Austin
                    • 7 Years
                    2 hours, 26 mins ago

                    The non-starter goes first, so A. Shame about the fixtures

                    There are many points on the table between now and GW32

                    I'm interested in how this pans out

                    Open Controls
                    1. Under my Cucurella
                      • 10 Years
                      2 hours, 21 mins ago

                      I'm leaning towards this as well. Do you think Collins continues to be benched? Also with A would you start Hill over Timber?

                      Open Controls
                      1. Ze_Austin
                        • 7 Years
                        2 hours, 15 mins ago

                        No idea about Collins. It depends on how well the current CBs continue to play

                        Hill over Timber, yes atm. It's close though

                        Open Controls
                        1. Under my Cucurella
                          • 10 Years
                          2 hours ago

                          Much appreciated. I am leaning this way as things stand

                          Open Controls
                  4. Deulofail
                    • 10 Years
                    2 hours, 13 mins ago

                    D. I have Collins and Rice. Looking at Rayan, Dango and Semenyo, but don't think they are good enough transfers this week. Not thought about selling Collins while I can bench him with practically no impact on my XI. I already benched him for a few games, waiting for this fixture run, so I could bench at least another one before the Burnley game in case he gets back in the team. I feel like selling him unnecessarily prematurely now would be the same mistake as buying him unnecessarily prematurely.

                    I would consider selling Cunha or Gordon for Wirtz, Dango or Rayan

                    Open Controls
                    1. Under my Cucurella
                      • 10 Years
                      1 hour, 57 mins ago

                      Thanks for the advice. Timber to Hill is another option. I need rid of the 31 blankers and non-playing assets as a main priority really. Cunha to Wirtz does interest me though. I might add that to my thinking. Without any further injuries or issues I can still make one or two other moves and get 11 out in 31 without a hit

                      Open Controls
                8. Camzy
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 15 Years
                  3 hours, 16 mins ago

                  Timber has been demoted to the bench.

                  Worth a BB?
                  Darlow (avl) Reinildo (FUL) Timber (tot) KDH (MUN)

                  I still have TC left which I could use in DGW33.

                  Open Controls
                9. Ze_Austin
                  • 7 Years
                  3 hours, 16 mins ago

                  NEW ARTICLE:

                  https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2026/02/19/fpl-notes-oop-gordons-27-pointer-woltemade-deeper-again

                  Open Controls
                10. Vasshin
                  • 7 Years
                  3 hours, 15 mins ago

                  5 ft, 0 in bank

                  Sanchez
                  Gabriel Andersen Chalobah
                  Semenyo Enzo Rogers Bruno
                  Haaland Thiago Bowen
                  Dubravka Rice Timber Esteve

                  1. Just Burn the FT this week
                  2. Timber to Van Dijk this week ( Enzo, Bowen to Wirtz any forward under 6 on bench)
                  3. Timber and Rice to Hill and Wirtz (bench Bowen) (Also I owned Rice since he was 7.0 so will loose lots of value in him)
                  4. Timber to Hill
                  5. Timber, Rice, Bowen to Van Dijk, Wirtz, any forward under 6

                  Open Controls
                  1. AC/DC AFC
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 10 Years
                    2 hours, 5 mins ago

                    Dub to Darlow could work for a BB in Gw29, 33 or 35 I think.

                    Open Controls

                You need to be logged in to post a comment.