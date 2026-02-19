Scout Notes

FPL notes: ‘OOP’ Gordon’s 27-pointer + Woltemade deeper again

19 February 2026 90 comments
Skonto Rigga Skonto Rigga
There was just one Premier League club in UEFA Champions League action in midweek.

And what a win it was for Newcastle United, who hit Qarabag for six in Azerbaijan.

Here are the key takeaways for Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers.

RESULT

TeamOppositionResultGoalsAssist
Newcastle UnitedQarabag (a)6-1 winGordon x4 (2 pens), Thiaw, MurphyBurn, Trippier, Barnes x2, Woltemade

SELECTION/ROTATION

TEAMCHANGES FROM THE FA CUP 4TH ROUNDPLAYERS WHO KEPT
THEIR PLACES (+ MINS)		OTHER
PLAYERS (+ MINS)
Newcastle United4Thiaw (90), Burn (90), Hall (90), Tonali (90), Woltemade (90), Barnes (87), Trippier (77)Pope (90), Willock (68), Elanga (68), Gordon (68), Osula (22), J Murphy (22), Ramsey (22), Joelinton (13), Neave (3)

FOUR-GOAL GORDON RUNS RIOT

On a day when many FPL managers’ captains delivered so-so returns at Molineux, Anthony Gordon (£7.2m) ran riot in the Champions League.

Gordon plundered four goals and a 27-point haul in UCL Fantasy, which would have translated to 25 points in FPL.

The England international again lined up ‘out of position’ (OOP) as the striker in Eddie Howe’s 4-3-3, exploiting the huge gaps in behind a naively high Qarabag defensive line.

“I think he’s been really good in that position. Looking back to the Liverpool game, where I thought he was excellent and he scores. He’s really shown that he wants to play there, which is hugely important, and then he’s got the qualities to play. I thought his pressing today was incredible for us. I think that gave us the platform to build, off the back of his work and a lot of high pressing regains, a lot of counter-attack opportunities for us. Of course, he’s taken the four goals and will get the headlines naturally, but I thought his all-round game was really strong.” – Eddie Howe on Anthony Gordon as a striker

Two of his goals came from his runs beyond the last man, firstly latching onto a Dan Burn (£5.0m) pass and then benefitting from a defender miscontrol from Nick Woltemade‘s (£6.9m) hopeful prod forward.

Gordon also netted twice from the spot, despite Woltemade and the German’s cheerleader Kieran Trippier (£4.9m) trying to muscle in on the second spot-kick.

“I think Anthony naturally wanted to take the second penalty and I understand why there’s a debate over it. Sometimes, that’s not clear when there’s two in one game, but he took both penalties superbly. I’m pleased with that. And I think Kieran’s only ever trying to help the team. So, I think it’s, as you say, a positive situation rather than negative.” – Eddie Howe on the argument between Anthony Gordon and Kieran Trippier over Newcastle’s second penalty

Gordon spurned two other huge chances on his way to a remarkable expected goals (xG) tally of 3.53 (Statsbomb, below):

Harvey Barnes (£6.1m), who won the first penalty via his handballed shot, also wasted some gilt-edged opportunities, while Burn twice should have scored from set plays and substitute Will Osula (£5.4m) ought to have buried a late chance.

All that added up to Newcastle trouncing their hosts 5.4-0.4 on Statsbomb xG, showing that the margin of victory was no fluke:

Saturday’s opponents Manchester City will, of course, not be as gullible as Newcastle’s midweek hosts.

WOLTEMADE DEEPER AGAIN

If you saw last weekend’s cup clash at Villa Park, or read our Scout Notes, you will have seen/learned about Woltemade operating in a deeper role.

And Howe used that tactic again on Wednesday, with Woltemade again in the midfield three:

“Today we were 4-3-3 and Woltemade is just playing in the midfield position.

“The system that we’re playing is the system that we’ve played really consistently for four years here but the personnel slightly different. So, we played Woltemade slightly lower and Anthony higher. I think, naturally, you then see different strengths in the players. Anthony’s running ability and his pace, and Nick’s technical quality is so high that it’s been an interesting change for us.” – Eddie Howe

It’s still early days but we might be seeing Woltemade ‘Joelintoned’ by his manager, i.e. unconvincing run-outs as a nine (which neither player ever really was) followed by a reinvention in a deeper role.

The Brazilian midfielder himself returned from injury as a substitute here, while Jacob Ramsey (£5.3m) – another positional rival – was on the bench. So, it’s probably not going to be a tactic we see every week.

RESTS COMING IN THE SECOND LEG?

Originally, it looked like Manchester City would be encountering Newcastle at a favourable time in Gameweek 27.

The Magpies’ trip to the Etihad is sandwiched by the double-header against Qarabag, which includes a 5,000-mile round trip to Azerbaijan.

But this procession in Baku meant that not only could Howe take the likes of Gordon, Anthony Elanga (£6.5m), Joe Willock (£5.9m) and Trippier off relatively early on Wednesday, it also means he can likely rest a few of his regulars next Tuesday.

Osula, who might have otherwise led the line at the Etihad, surely gets the nod in the return leg, for instance.

Malick Thiaw (£5.0m), who netted from a corner, will also miss the rematch with Qarabag through suspension.

So, while there may be a few changes at the Etihad (say, Ramsey, Joelinton and/or Jacob Murphy (£5.9m) coming in), it’s should still be a strong (and not particularly overworked) line-up in the north-west.

Yoane Wissa (£7.3m), Sven Botman (£4.9m) and Lewis Miley (£4.5m) all missed out again, so we’ll wait to hear what Howe says in his pre-match presser on Friday. None have serious injuries, so they could return over the coming week – perhaps easing their way back in against Qarabag.

Newcastle face Everton at home in Gameweek 28, which follows that glorified dead rubber.

90 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. z13
      3 hours, 55 mins ago

      Captained Martinez but had Gordon...

      Open Controls
      1. Nomar
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 16 Years
        3 hours, 8 mins ago

        I actually capped Gordon yesterday.

        Open Controls
    • Bucket Man
      • 7 Years
      3 hours, 52 mins ago

      Hi all. Having a poor few weeks. At least all boosts left to use. 3FT 0.9ITB

      Any of these worth doing?

      Sanchez
      Gabriel, Timber, Richards
      Rice, Bruno F, Rogers, Ndiaye
      Haaland, Bowen, Ekitike
      Dubravka, Andersen, Rodon, King

      A) Timber back to VVD - This after selling him a few weeks ago, and him finally scoring goals and delivering clean sheets.
      B) Rice to Semenyo/Wirtz/Mbuemo - Semenyo makes it another BGW player plus I have King, Wirtz means double Pool attack and Mbeumo double United
      C) Bowen to Thiago - Long term good move maybe a week too early
      D) Ndiaye or any other moves

      Open Controls
      1. Amartey Partey
        • 6 Years
        3 hours, 20 mins ago

        Keep Bowen for this week.

        Maybe A. I’m likely making that move next week.

        Open Controls
        1. Bucket Man
          • 7 Years
          3 hours, 14 mins ago

          Thanks. Had VVD for weeks and kept patient as soon as I sold he scored and then again this week. Typical of this season. I'm really not enjoying owning Rice either. Did alright this week but fixtures turn and feel more excited by the others. Leaning to that as well.

          Open Controls
      2. Camzy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 15 Years
        3 hours, 16 mins ago

        C is a no brainer. I think Thiago is the most important player to prioritize if you don't have him.

        Open Controls
        1. Bucket Man
          • 7 Years
          3 hours, 13 mins ago

          Thanks Camzy. Thiago feels like a good long term pick and ownership could hurt me. As I've said above feel like moving Rice on and maybe Timber too. Could well do 2 or 3 moves

          Open Controls
      3. AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        3 hours, 11 mins ago

        B

        Or hold Rice for the run in

        Open Controls
      4. Ze_Austin
        • 7 Years
        3 hours, 5 mins ago

        I'd go with A here

        Open Controls
        1. Bucket Man
          • 7 Years
          2 hours, 41 mins ago

          Thanks both. Lots of options. 2 votes for A. one for B and one for C. B seems exciting and C seems sensible long term. Could do all 3 haha.

          Open Controls
    • Vasshin
      • 7 Years
      3 hours, 39 mins ago

      5 ft, 0 in bank

      Sanchez
      Gabriel Andersen Chalobah
      Semenyo Enzo Rogers Bruno
      Haaland Thiago Bowen
      Dubravka Rice Timber Esteve

      1. Just Burn the FT this week
      2. Timber to Van Dijk this week ( Enzo, Bowen to Wirtz any forward under 6 on bench)
      3. Timber and Rice to Hill and Wirtz (bench Bowen) (Also I owned Rice since he was 7.0 so will loose lots of value in him)
      4. Timber to Hill
      5. Timber, Rice, Bowen to Van Dijk, Wirtz, any forward under 6

      Open Controls
      1. Camzy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 15 Years
        3 hours, 15 mins ago

        Timber > VvD seems to make sense. Bowen out next week for Ekitike. Can find funds from Rice or Chalobah downgrade.

        Open Controls
      2. Bucket Man
        • 7 Years
        3 hours, 12 mins ago

        2 looks good. I'm wanting to move on Rice and get Thiago see above but don't think 5 is worth it with a forward under 6 mil so maybe just 2 this week.

        Open Controls
      3. Ze_Austin
        • 7 Years
        3 hours, 1 min ago

        Timber and Esteve to VvD and Hill, bench Andersen. Two upgrades which also give you a better bench

        Decide on other improvements with 4 FTs next GW

        Open Controls
    • paulojdsc
      • 6 Years
      3 hours, 38 mins ago

      I'm a bit lost help me here. Is this the best tactic in theory?
      Gw31 the least City and Arsenal players
      Gw32 wildcard
      Gw33 bb
      Gw34 fh
      Gw36 triple captain

      Open Controls
      1. AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        3 hours, 10 mins ago

        That's the perceived wisdom and chip path

        Open Controls
      2. Ze_Austin
        • 7 Years
        3 hours, 9 mins ago

        It's the popular one

        Can't tell you which is best until hindsight kicks in

        Open Controls
        1. AC/DC AFC
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          3 hours, 8 mins ago

          There's not an obvious alternative

          Open Controls
          1. Ze_Austin
            • 7 Years
            2 hours, 59 mins ago

            DGW36 isn't guaranteed, for instance

            Open Controls
            1. AC/DC AFC
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 10 Years
              2 hours, 50 mins ago

              That's fine

              If Man City don't double home to Brentford you could play it on an Arsenal or Chelsea player in Gw37

              It's the easiest chip to use

              That and wildcard and FH I suppose!!

              Open Controls
              1. Ze_Austin
                • 7 Years
                2 hours, 41 mins ago

                Yeah, it's the uncertainty of how many doubles we'll even get that makes me say it needs hindsight

                Open Controls
      3. Amartey Partey
        • 6 Years
        3 hours, 7 mins ago

        GW26 TC :/

        Open Controls
        1. Nomar
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 16 Years
          2 hours, 58 mins ago

          To be honest those of us yet to use our TC chip may well look back at GW26 Gabriel cappers with envy once we’ve used ours!

          Open Controls
    • Bielsa's Bucket
      • 14 Years
      3 hours, 38 mins ago

      Rubbish week points wise. But could of been worse. Could of triple captained Gabby.

      Open Controls
      1. Ze_Austin
        • 7 Years
        3 hours, 10 mins ago

        Could have checked grammar too, before dunking on others

        Open Controls
        1. AC/DC AFC
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          3 hours, 9 mins ago

          It's local dialect in Leeds and West Yorkshire.

          Could of ...

          Open Controls
          1. Ze_Austin
            • 7 Years
            2 hours, 48 mins ago

            Spoken informally, yes. Written, not yet. Still considered a misspelling of "could've" based on its pronunciation

            Language changes over time, so it might get there eventually. I'd give it 20 to 60 years to show up in some dictionaries. They still consider it an error:

            https://www.oxfordlearnersdictionaries.com/definition/english/have_2

            Open Controls
            1. AC/DC AFC
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 10 Years
              2 hours, 38 mins ago

              Probably matters less on a fantasy football forum

              Open Controls
              1. Ze_Austin
                • 7 Years
                2 hours, 36 mins ago

                The dunk attempt opened the floor 🙂

                Open Controls
            2. Warblers
              • 10 Years
              2 hours, 35 mins ago

              Means nowt. It’s dialect.

              Open Controls
              1. Ze_Austin
                • 7 Years
                2 hours, 32 mins ago

                Dialect shows up in dictionaries, like nowt

                https://www.oxfordlearnersdictionaries.com/definition/english/nowt

                Open Controls
            3. Brosstan
              • 11 Years
              2 hours, 21 mins ago

              Soon it will become formalized. All language evolution is a result of the majority of people being morons who can't write.

              Open Controls
        2. Bielsa's Bucket
          • 14 Years
          2 hours, 43 mins ago

          Damn, arrested by the grammar police

          Open Controls
          1. AC/DC AFC
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            2 hours, 38 mins ago

            You must try harder

            You could have been a contender ...

            Open Controls
    • Atimis
      • 9 Years
      3 hours, 19 mins ago

      Is there a reasonable strategy for FH31? For WC and BB.

      Open Controls
      1. AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        2 hours, 53 mins ago

        Probably need it much more in big blank Gw34

        Open Controls
      2. Ze_Austin
        • 7 Years
        2 hours, 42 mins ago

        Might just have to spend some time on https://livefpl.net/myteam and come up with one that fits your current squad. You probably have a reason for asking this, like some blankers you want to keep

        The issue with BB33 without FH34 is that a good BB probably has many players blanking right after, unless you plan to have enough SGW players with great fixtures on the BB

        Alternatively, prepare for BB33 with FTs and then WC out of it for the blank, but that limits your WC options

        Open Controls
      3. Camzy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 15 Years
        2 hours, 40 mins ago

        Honestly, I really don't like FH31. I think the FH has to be in 34.

        There will be up to 10 teams (probably 6-8) blanking right after a DGW. Which means even if you don't intend to BB in 33, you'll probably have maximum 6 players in your team that have a fixture in 34. Even if you somehow have saved up a bunch of transfers, you'd be fielding 9 in GW34 most likely and it would be teams that DON'T make it to the FA Cup semis which are likely to be weaker teams.

        I can't see a route that doesn't leave a ton of points on the floor navigating DGW33 and 34 without the FH so I just can't see FH31 being worth it.

        Open Controls
      4. Atimis
        • 9 Years
        2 hours, 27 mins ago

        Cheers guys, maybe there's no need to overthink it, that FH34 could be just right, maybe not ideal but just.

        Open Controls
    • Aznable
      • 4 Years
      3 hours, 5 mins ago

      So what's the strategy for TC now? Most likely for SGW?

      Open Controls
      1. Bielsa's Bucket
        • 14 Years
        2 hours, 42 mins ago

        GW33 potential double

        Open Controls
      2. Ze_Austin
        • 7 Years
        2 hours, 37 mins ago

        I'll decide after the doubles and blanks are locked in. It's all probabilities for now. Not like many transfers have to be spent preparing for TC anyway

        Open Controls
      3. AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        2 hours, 35 mins ago

        On Haaland when he doubles with Palace

        Preferably two home games

        So Gw29, 34 or 36 would be v popular

        Possibly Gw36

        Open Controls
      4. Camzy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 15 Years
        2 hours, 34 mins ago

        I still have TC and it will work in tandem with my BB strat.

        If I BB in a SGW like this week, I'd TC in DGW33.

        If I decide I'd rather save BB, I'd have to hope there's a double in 36 ideally for City or else it would be an Arsenal player in 37 vs BUR or Bruno in 37 vs NFO. I got burned last year for thinking there would be a DGW in 36 which never materialized so I'm not going to do the same this year and just assume they'll keep the schedule as orderly as possible.

        Open Controls
    • sirmorbach
      • 9 Years
      3 hours, 2 mins ago

      Hi all.

      Raya
      Gabriel, Chalobah, Mukiele
      Bruno Fernandes, Palmer, Mbeumo, Rogers, Wilson
      Haaland, Thiago

      Dúbravka / Cash, Heaven, Guiu

      2 FT, but no money in the bank. Roll?

      Open Controls
      1. Ze_Austin
        • 7 Years
        2 hours, 35 mins ago

        Yup. Raya to Kelleher is the main temptation here, but can wait a GW

        Open Controls
    • dshv
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 57 mins ago

      WC needed?

      Donnaruma Dubravka
      Gabriel Dalot Guehi Hill Michele
      BrunoF Rice Enzo BrunoG Wirtz
      Haaland J.Pedro Kroupi

      planning to get - Virgil Martinez Semenyo Outarra/Thiago Hill Rogers

      Open Controls
      1. Ze_Austin
        • 7 Years
        2 hours, 21 mins ago

        Last chance for Enzo, then WC next GW? I'd be tempted to do it this GW if keeping Pedro anyway

        Open Controls
    • Philosopher's Stones
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 54 mins ago

      Right then, homies. Priority move for this GW? Dead-ending into 31 and WC32.

      A: Timber -> VVD
      B: Zubi -> Dango

      *have Gabriel and Thiago

      Open Controls
      1. Camzy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 15 Years
        2 hours, 26 mins ago

        Timber > VVD

        Open Controls
      2. Ze_Austin
        • 7 Years
        2 hours, 20 mins ago

        A

        Open Controls
      3. Bavarian
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 58 mins ago

        B this week and A next

        Open Controls
    • IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 45 mins ago

      GTG with bench order etc?

      Roefs
      Gabriel Muñoz Chalobah
      Bruno Semenyo Rogers Sarr
      Haaland Ekitike Pedro(C)

      Dubravka Rice Guehi Mukiele

      1FT, 0.2ITB

      Open Controls
      1. Ze_Austin
        • 7 Years
        2 hours, 34 mins ago

        BB territory, but G2G

        Rice vs Sarr is close

        Open Controls
        1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
          • 9 Years
          1 min ago

          Cheers mate!

          Open Controls
    • Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      2 hours, 43 mins ago

      Could Rice be worth keeping? I have two lines I'm considering now.

      Lammens Darlow
      Gabriel Timber Chalobah Nunes Reinildo
      Bruno Mbeumo Rogers Rice Enzo
      Haaland Pedro Mane

      3FTs, 0.0m ITB

      A) Lammens, Timber, Mane > Kelleher, Hill, Thiago (I have to do the keeper move to fund it since I'm 0.2m short of the other two)
      B) Rice, Mane > KDH, Thiago

      A allows me to keep Rice until GW31. B offers a bit more flexibility because I use one fewer FT and I can downgrade Timber next week and upgrade Enzo. That allows me to get a player like Wirtz or Semenyo who otherwise would be out of reach without taking a hit.

      Plan is tentatively Enzo > Szoboszlai in 28.

      Open Controls
      1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
        • 9 Years
        2 hours, 20 mins ago

        A seems like a no-brainer to me

        Open Controls
        1. Camzy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 15 Years
          2 hours, 16 mins ago

          3 transfers vs 2. I get to keep Rice. But is he even worth keeping?

          Open Controls
      2. Ze_Austin
        • 7 Years
        2 hours, 13 mins ago

        Who would you bench in A? I still prefer it

        Open Controls
        1. Cojones of Destiny
          • 7 Years
          2 hours, 1 min ago

          same Q here , B is best option imo

          Open Controls
        2. Camzy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 15 Years
          1 min ago

          I'd BB.

          Open Controls
    • Kane Train
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 41 mins ago

      PLEASE HELP
      Which option is best? 2FT

      A) Rice > Rogers
      B) Rice & Mane > Garner & Thiago
      C) Timber > VVD & next week do Pedro > Thiago
      D) Timber & Rice > VVD & Rogers & next week do Pedro > Thiago

      Sanchez
      Timber / Gabriel / Munoz
      Bruno / Mbeumo / Rice / Enzo / Semenyo
      Haaland / J.Pedro

      Bench: Dubruvka, Hill, Mane, Mukiele

      Open Controls
      1. Ze_Austin
        • 7 Years
        2 hours, 8 mins ago

        Timber to VvD now. Enzo and Mane to Thiago and KDH/Rayan/Dango next GW

        Open Controls
    • Mr.K
      • 12 Years
      2 hours, 36 mins ago

      Would Mbeumo -> Palmer be stupid? I have Bruno and I'm not necessarily loving a ManU double-up, but Everton aren't the worst opponent to face. With that said, Palmer's form seems pretty promising on paper at least (haven't actually seen him play). Rice is another option to transfer out, but I've had it for long enough that he's cheap as dirt, and thus good bang for the buck. Sarr plays wolves and Wirtz has pretty good fixtures incoming... too many midfielders to choose from!

      Open Controls
      1. Ze_Austin
        • 7 Years
        2 hours, 11 mins ago

        Would you make the same move next GW?

        Open Controls
        1. Boxwoods
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          2 hours, 2 mins ago

          Could always reverse it next week. If Palmer hauls this one (not outside the realm), I think OP would be happy with that.

          Can't have a one-GW shelf life for all decisions, but that doesn't mean it's never OK to take a short term punt.

          Open Controls
          1. Ze_Austin
            • 7 Years
            1 hour, 16 mins ago

            Fair enough

            Open Controls
    • el polako
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 29 mins ago

      Time to offload this doubl Arsenal defences lads.
      Their yearly Spursy period just began.

      Open Controls
    • Horlicks esq.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 16 Years
      2 hours, 23 mins ago

      I have been messing about with drafts all week.

      I have 99% decided I am wildcarding.

      Rationale:

      1. I hate my team
      2. I dont own Palmer
      3. Haaland is too expensive and although probably fit, the money can be spent elsewhere
      4. I have WC, BB and FH left. Plan is WC27. BB33, FH34 with transfers saved to get through 31 no issue.

      From
      Sanchez, Dubravka
      Timber, Gabriel, Van Hecke, Thiaw, O'Reilly
      Mbuemo, Rice, Anderson, Enzo, Semenyo
      Haaland, Raul, Ekiteke

      To

      Sanchez / Donnarumma
      VVD, Gabriel, Guehi, Munoz, Hill
      Palmer, Bruno, Semenyo, Szob, Wilson
      Thiago, Strand Larsen, Ekiteke

      This WC means no transfers until 31 (giving 4 FTs)
      Use 2 in 31 to play 11 players (2FT remaining)
      BB 33 for DGW (with 4FTs)
      FH34 in the big blank

      Thoughts? I know its early planning and FA Cup and Europe still unknown, but im 1m OR and falling. Something needs done.

      Open Controls
    • Cojones of Destiny
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 22 mins ago

      ML Q , main rival got Semenyo do I get
      a. Semenyo
      b. Wirtz
      c. Dango or smbd else

      Open Controls
      1. Horlicks esq.
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 16 Years
        1 hour, 56 mins ago

        If you're chasing Wirtz, if you're ahead Semenyo.

        Open Controls
        1. Cojones of Destiny
          • 7 Years
          1 hour, 39 mins ago

          chasing

          Open Controls
      2. Bavarian
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 54 mins ago

        b

        Open Controls
    • MIGHTY JOE
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 57 mins ago

      Would you do Evanilson → Thiago for this round?

      Evanilson scored twice in the same fixture against WH last season, but I’m not sure how much weight to put on that. Also, if I keep him this round, it might be an even harder sell next gameweek with Sunderland at home. Thoughts?

      Open Controls
      1. Cojones of Destiny
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 51 mins ago

        yes , clear upside and long term move

        Open Controls
      2. Winging it
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        3 mins ago

        I'm considering exactly the same move.

        Open Controls
    • Kane Train
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 34 mins ago

      Timber > VVD. Yes or no

      Open Controls
      1. Ze_Austin
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 9 mins ago

        After all pressers, yes

        Open Controls
      2. Boxwoods
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 7 mins ago

        I will probably do it this week.

        Open Controls
    • The real Chief
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      1 hour, 32 mins ago

      YES!

      Open Controls
    • Cloudvalley
        1 hour, 25 mins ago

        Very tited. Is this viable? 800k rank.
        3 Free transfers

        Verb (Dubr)
        Gabriel, Chalobah, Munoz (Timber, Senesi)
        Rice, Rogers, Mbeumo, Enzo, BrunoF
        Haaland, Thiago (Kroupi)

        Haaland > Ekitike
        Enzo > Palmer
        Rice > Wirtz

        Open Controls
        1. Ze_Austin
          • 7 Years
          1 hour, 6 mins ago

          I wouldn't

          Open Controls
      • Kane Train
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 24 mins ago

        Which teams definitely double in gameweek 33?

        Open Controls
        1. AC/DC AFC
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          1 min ago

          No one knows until after the FA Cup quarter finals

          But those blanking in Gw34 will double and likely in Gw33

          Open Controls
      • Udogie-style
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 20 mins ago

        BB this in GW27?

        Raya
        Gabriel, Munoz, Guehi
        Bruno, Mbeumo, Enzo, Rice, Wilson
        Haaland, J. Pedro

        Dub, Thiago, Hill, Andersen

        Cheers.

        Open Controls
        1. Cojones of Destiny
          • 7 Years
          1 hour, 7 mins ago

          I would yes

          Open Controls
        2. Kane Train
          • 11 Years
          1 hour, 5 mins ago

          No

          Open Controls
      • Cojones of Destiny
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 17 mins ago

        who’d u get this week , the other gets bought next gw
        a. Wirtz
        b. Thiago

        Open Controls
      • Ze_Austin
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 15 mins ago

        NEW ARTICLE:

        https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2026/02/19/fpl-gameweek-27-team-news-thursdays-live-injury-updates-2

        Open Controls
      • Winging it
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        10 mins ago

        What to prioritise out of the following

        Rice to Dango/Rayan
        Evanilson to Thiago
        Timber to VVD or another defender.

        Open Controls

