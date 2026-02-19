FPL Gameweek 27 team news: Thursday’s live injury updates

The Gameweek 27 press conferences begin on Thursday, with five managers scheduled to face the media.

You can find all the big injury updates in this article, which will be refreshed throughout the day.

We should hear from the managers of the other 15 Premier League teams on Friday. For the initial team news from those clubs, check out our early team news round-up here.

KEY GAMEWEEK 27 INJURY NEWS FROM THURSDAY

THURSDAY’S PRESS CONFERENCE TIMES

🚨 Thursday’s FPL Press Conferences! 🔴 Slot – 9am

🧿 Rosenior – 1.30pm

⚪️ Farke – 1.30pm

⚒️ Nuno – 1.30pm

🍷 Parker – 2pm pic.twitter.com/GmRnMVCbet — Fantasy Football Scout (@FFScout) February 19, 2026

LIVERPOOL

Jeremie Frimpong (groin) is nearing a return but the Dutch defender is looking at Gameweek 28, rather than this weekend, as a comeback date.

Alexander Isak (ankle) will be out for a while yet, while Wataru Endo (foot) joined the injury list after Gameweek 26.

“Jeremie will not be involved this weekend yet. We hope he will be involved next week if things go as planned. “Wata will be out for a long time, as I said earlier. We don’t know exactly how long – but long. “Alex has been on the pitch, not with his football shoes but with his running shoes, for the first time this week. So, that will still take a while, as well, before he’s ready to play for us again. “It will be around that period of time [for Isak], the end of March, the start of April, where he’s hopefully back with the group. When you’re back with the group, it’s not to say that you’re ready to play, let alone start, a game of football.” – Arne Slot

Conor Bradley (knee), Giovanni Leoni (knee), Stefan Bajcetic (hamstring) and Jayden Danns (hamstring) are also still sidelined.

Joe Gomez returned recently from a minor issue and could be involved from the start, at least.

“Yeah, I think he is.” – Arne Slot on whether Joe Gomez is ready to start

Dominik Szoboszlai served a one-match ban in Gameweek 26 and returned in the FA Cup last weekend.

CHELSEA

Liam Rosenior offered no timeline on Marc Cucurella (hamstring), amid reports that the left-back could be out for 3-4 weeks.

“I can’t give an exact timeframe on Marc. He’s suffered a hamstring injury; he suffered it before half-time in the Leeds game. It’s a real shame because he’s an outstanding player, he’s one of the best left-backs in the world, but we have Jorrel [Hato], we have Malo [Gusto] who can play on that side. We’ve got really good players that can cover. The sooner he gets back the better” – Liam Rosenior on Marc Cucurella

As is becoming a weekly occurrence in his pre-match pressers, Rosenior was asked about the fitness of Cole Palmer and Reece James.

“I’ve been asked that question a few times since I’ve been in. It’s a really hypothetical question, it’s based on day by day. Not just those two players, it’s how each player feels. At the moment, they’re both fully fit, they’re both available for selection, they both trained really, really well today.” – Liam Rosenior when asked when he would need to stop managing the minutes of Cole Palmer and Reece James

Jamie Gittens (hamstring), Dario Essugo (unknown), Levi Colwill (knee) and Mykhailo Mudryk (suspended) are still on the sidelines, while it remains to be seen if Romeo Lavia (quad) will be involved. He’s been back in training recently but the Blues are handling his reintegration very carefully.

There was again no update on Filip Jorgensen, who was described as “close” to fitness at the back-end of January. He hasn’t featured since.

It’s been a rare midweek off for the Blues, and Palmer, Enzo Fernandez and Joao Pedro were among the Chelsea players permitted to travel abroad for some winter sun.

“I looked at the players’ schedule over the last 18 months to two years. We’ve spoken about injuries and trying to maximise the availability of the group. I actually encouraged the players to go and get some sun. They’ve been at it non-stop for 18 months and sometimes the best way to rejuvenate yourself, the best way to be fit and fresh, is to switch off and take time. That was my idea. I know people will maybe question it if we don’t win games after that. But in the moment, I thought it was the right thing for the players, considering the workload they’ve had. “Their training has been good for the last two days.” – Liam Rosenior on allowing his players to travel abroad

LEEDS UNITED

It’s mostly good news on the fitness front.

Pascal Struijk (hip), Anton Stach (hip) and Daniel James (back) have all returned to training and are are available for selection.

There’s just one injury blow, with Noah Okafor now out for 2-4 weeks after suffering a hamstring injury in the FA Cup fourth round.

“Sadly, Noah Okafor has suffered an injury in the last cup game. A hamstring injury, he will be out in between two and four weeks. It’s a bit too early to judge. He will definitely miss the next two games, definitely the Villa game and also the Man City game. “Apart from this, just good news. Anton Stach, back in training and available. Pascal Struijk, back in training and available. Also, Daniel James is back, hopefully he stays fit right now.” – Daniel Farke

WEST HAM UNITED

Pablo Felipe is the one named injury concern for West Ham’s clash with Bournemouth.

The striker has missed the last two matches in league and cup with a calf issue.

“We have to go day by day assessing him. He’s getting better each day, so hopefully he can join us soon.

“Everybody [else] is okay, working well and hard, getting ready for Saturday.” – Nuno Espirito Santo on Pablo Felipe and the wider team news

Freddie Potts begins a three-match ban after being sent off for serious foul play last weekend.

BURNLEY

Armando Broja has joined the injury list with an unspecified issue.

Axel Tuanzebe (Achilles) also remains unavailable for selection.

Long-term absentees Mike Tresor (ankle), Josh Cullen (knee), Jordan Beyer (hamstring), Connor Roberts (Achilles) and Zeki Amdouni (knee) are still out, too.