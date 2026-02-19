Team News

FPL Gameweek 27 team news: Thursday’s live injury updates

19 February 2026 80 comments
The Gameweek 27 press conferences begin on Thursday, with five managers scheduled to face the media.

You can find all the big injury updates in this article, which will be refreshed throughout the day.

We should hear from the managers of the other 15 Premier League teams on Friday. For the initial team news from those clubs, check out our early team news round-up here.

KEY GAMEWEEK 27 INJURY NEWS FROM THURSDAY

THURSDAY’S PRESS CONFERENCE TIMES

LIVERPOOL

Jeremie Frimpong (groin) is nearing a return but the Dutch defender is looking at Gameweek 28, rather than this weekend, as a comeback date.

Alexander Isak (ankle) will be out for a while yet, while Wataru Endo (foot) joined the injury list after Gameweek 26.

“Jeremie will not be involved this weekend yet. We hope he will be involved next week if things go as planned.

“Wata will be out for a long time, as I said earlier. We don’t know exactly how long – but long.

“Alex has been on the pitch, not with his football shoes but with his running shoes, for the first time this week. So, that will still take a while, as well, before he’s ready to play for us again.

“It will be around that period of time [for Isak], the end of March, the start of April, where he’s hopefully back with the group. When you’re back with the group, it’s not to say that you’re ready to play, let alone start, a game of football.” – Arne Slot

Conor Bradley (knee), Giovanni Leoni (knee), Stefan Bajcetic (hamstring) and Jayden Danns (hamstring) are also still sidelined.

Joe Gomez returned recently from a minor issue and could be involved from the start, at least.

“Yeah, I think he is.” – Arne Slot on whether Joe Gomez is ready to start

Dominik Szoboszlai served a one-match ban in Gameweek 26 and returned in the FA Cup last weekend.

CHELSEA

Liam Rosenior offered no timeline on Marc Cucurella (hamstring), amid reports that the left-back could be out for 3-4 weeks.

“I can’t give an exact timeframe on Marc. He’s suffered a hamstring injury; he suffered it before half-time in the Leeds game. It’s a real shame because he’s an outstanding player, he’s one of the best left-backs in the world, but we have Jorrel [Hato], we have Malo [Gusto] who can play on that side. We’ve got really good players that can cover. The sooner he gets back the better” – Liam Rosenior on Marc Cucurella

As is becoming a weekly occurrence in his pre-match pressers, Rosenior was asked about the fitness of Cole Palmer and Reece James.

“I’ve been asked that question a few times since I’ve been in. It’s a really hypothetical question, it’s based on day by day. Not just those two players, it’s how each player feels. At the moment, they’re both fully fit, they’re both available for selection, they both trained really, really well today.” – Liam Rosenior when asked when he would need to stop managing the minutes of Cole Palmer and Reece James

Jamie Gittens (hamstring), Dario Essugo (unknown), Levi Colwill (knee) and Mykhailo Mudryk (suspended) are still on the sidelines, while it remains to be seen if Romeo Lavia (quad) will be involved. He’s been back in training recently but the Blues are handling his reintegration very carefully.

There was again no update on Filip Jorgensen, who was described as “close” to fitness at the back-end of January. He hasn’t featured since.

It’s been a rare midweek off for the Blues, and Palmer, Enzo Fernandez and Joao Pedro were among the Chelsea players permitted to travel abroad for some winter sun.

“I looked at the players’ schedule over the last 18 months to two years. We’ve spoken about injuries and trying to maximise the availability of the group. I actually encouraged the players to go and get some sun. They’ve been at it non-stop for 18 months and sometimes the best way to rejuvenate yourself, the best way to be fit and fresh, is to switch off and take time. That was my idea. I know people will maybe question it if we don’t win games after that. But in the moment, I thought it was the right thing for the players, considering the workload they’ve had.

“Their training has been good for the last two days.” – Liam Rosenior on allowing his players to travel abroad

LEEDS UNITED

It’s mostly good news on the fitness front.

Pascal Struijk (hip), Anton Stach (hip) and Daniel James (back) have all returned to training and are are available for selection.

There’s just one injury blow, with Noah Okafor now out for 2-4 weeks after suffering a hamstring injury in the FA Cup fourth round.

“Sadly, Noah Okafor has suffered an injury in the last cup game. A hamstring injury, he will be out in between two and four weeks. It’s a bit too early to judge. He will definitely miss the next two games, definitely the Villa game and also the Man City game.

“Apart from this, just good news. Anton Stach, back in training and available. Pascal Struijk, back in training and available. Also, Daniel James is back, hopefully he stays fit right now.” – Daniel Farke

WEST HAM UNITED

Pablo Felipe is the one named injury concern for West Ham’s clash with Bournemouth.

The striker has missed the last two matches in league and cup with a calf issue.

“We have to go day by day assessing him. He’s getting better each day, so hopefully he can join us soon.

“Everybody [else] is okay, working well and hard, getting ready for Saturday.” – Nuno Espirito Santo on Pablo Felipe and the wider team news

Freddie Potts begins a three-match ban after being sent off for serious foul play last weekend.

BURNLEY

Armando Broja has joined the injury list with an unspecified issue.

Axel Tuanzebe (Achilles) also remains unavailable for selection.

Long-term absentees Mike Tresor (ankle), Josh Cullen (knee), Jordan Beyer (hamstring), Connor Roberts (Achilles) and Zeki Amdouni (knee) are still out, too.

“[Broja] won’t make the weekend. He has picked up a little bit of an issue, which has been ongoing for a few weeks now. We’ve had to intervene a little bit. He shouldn’t be too long, hopefully a couple of weeks from now, but certainly the weekend, he won’t be available.

“Everyone else, really, other than the longer-terms, everyone else is fit and well.

“Axel, the same [as Broja], probably a couple of weeks away. Connor, more long-term, really. I don’t see him being available in the coming weeks/months.” – Scott Parker

80 Comments
  SomeoneKnows
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 34 mins ago

    Who should I bench?

    A) Timber (tot) *
    B) Lacroix (WOL)
    C) Chalobah (BUR)
    D) Wilson (sun)

    * Will be playing Gabriel anyways in that match

    Open Controls
    klopp it guys
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 30 mins ago

      Timber

      Open Controls
    Ze_Austin
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 15 mins ago

      Lacroix and Chalobah DCs. Wilson is off the boil, but has some set pieces

      Timber for now. See if he convinces you to keep him vs Chelsea

      Open Controls
    Hibbopotamus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 9 mins ago

      Wilson

      Open Controls
  klopp it guys
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 32 mins ago

    Hi everyone, so I have 1 ft and 0.0 itb would you roll?

    Verbruggen
    Chalobah, Gabriel, Munoz
    Rogers, wirtz, Bruno Fernandes, Enzo, rice
    Thiago, (VC), haaland (C)

    Bench, dubravka, timber, kroupi, van hecke

    Open Controls
    Ze_Austin
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 6 mins ago

      I would

      Open Controls
      klopp it guys
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 51 mins ago

        Thanks

        Open Controls
    Hibbopotamus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      Easy roll, great team

      Open Controls
  it lies in the proles
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 31 mins ago

    Gyokeres to Etikité or Thiago?

    Open Controls
    klopp it guys
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 30 mins ago

      Thiago

      Open Controls
    Ze_Austin
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 17 mins ago

      Really sorry about how that panned out

      Thiago atm

      Open Controls
    Hibbopotamus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      Thiago. Really worried Ekitike is benched with the short turnaround between GW28 and GW29

      Open Controls
      Ha.
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 3 mins ago

        It's 4 days?

        Open Controls
  Legohair
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 28 mins ago

    Rice to Rogers worth to take hit?

    Open Controls
    Miguel Sanchez
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 27 mins ago

      Not for a hit, Rogers very hard to predfict when he will haul and Rice should have at least a floor of 4 points this week so hard to say with any certaintly that Rogers definitely breaks 8 points

      Open Controls
    Jet5605
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 13 mins ago

      Absolutely not

      Open Controls
    Ze_Austin
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 7 mins ago

      Might not do it for free

      Open Controls
  Miguel Sanchez
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 28 mins ago

    Captain from:

    A) Joao Pedro (BUR)
    B) Haaland (NEW)

    Open Controls
    klopp it guys
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 49 mins ago

      Haaland

      Open Controls
      klopp it guys
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 47 mins ago

        Should I do a transfer?

        Open Controls
    Ze_Austin
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 41 mins ago

      I'm on (C)Pedro (V)Semenyo. Got Haaland

      My current ranking is Palmer > Pedro > Semenyo > / = Haaland > BrunoF for this GW only

      By very, very fine margins though. Including such wild guesses as 70 minutes for Haaland and Newcastle not being as tired as usual

      Open Controls
      Miguel Sanchez
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 36 mins ago

        Yeah I tend to agree with that ordering of captaincy options...

        Open Controls
    Amartey Partey
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 38 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
  MIGHTY JOE
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 17 mins ago

    Hi guys.

    Would you do Evanilson → Thiago for this round?

    Evanilson scored twice in the same fixture against WH last season, but I'm not sure how much weight to put on that. Also, if I keep him this round, it might be an even harder sell next gameweek with Sunderland at home. Thoughts?

    Open Controls
    Miguel Sanchez
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 24 mins ago

      I would for free but not for a hit

      Open Controls
    Ze_Austin
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 19 mins ago

      One of those moves where you're selling because of the player himself, not the fixtures

      Evanilson's goal conversion is really bad. But he's too good for the attack as a whole to be dropped. Many Bournemouth attackers have benefited from his presence over the last two seasons

      Of course, low goal conversion doesn't mean 0%, so he will bang a few in eventually... But yeah, sell as soon as you can for free

      Open Controls
    MIGHTY JOE
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 15 mins ago

      It would be for free, yes. Thanks both, I'm shipping him!

      Open Controls
  Jet5605
    • 11 Years
    2 hours, 16 mins ago

    2FT and 0.5ITB. Is Pickford & DCL to Kelleher & Thiago the best moves here? As much as I'd like to offload Timber I think there are other areas of my squad that need attention.

    Pickford
    Gabriel - Timber - Munoz
    BrunoF - Enzo - KDH - Rice
    Haaland - Ekitike - DCL

    Dub - Cunha - Gudmund - Andersen

    Open Controls
    Ze_Austin
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 13 mins ago

      Yup

      I'd play Cunha over KDH. Not scared at all of Everton's defence at home

      Open Controls
      Jet5605
        • 11 Years
        2 hours, 10 mins ago

        Thanks!
        Cunha only playing 60+ mins last time bothers me a bit. I was considering moving him to Semenyo for a -4 given there is a chance he may not blank in 31 and could haul in the next block of four games. Thoughts on that?

        Open Controls
        Ze_Austin
          • 7 Years
          2 hours, 3 mins ago

          If you're making that move, give DCL the Villa game (or still play KDH over him) and then get Thiago vs Burnley next GW

          So it's still for free

          It could change any day, but Brighton isn't currently a bad defence

          Open Controls
          Jet5605
            • 11 Years
            1 hour, 39 mins ago

            Cheers!
            Tbh, I'm concerned about not having BOTH Thiago & Semenyo. Appreciate the Brighton defence are decent but Thiago is explosive and could easily bang in a couple. Will give it some thought. A -4 isn't ideal not to mention another potential BGW31 player but I'd have three weeks to move out Timber, Rice & Munoz between 28-31.

            Open Controls
  DA Minnion (Former great)
    • 13 Years
    2 hours, 8 mins ago

    Which one for Semenyo.
    I can't go another week with him ruining my rank.
    A. Rice
    B. Rogers
    C. Enzo
    D. Bruno

    Cheers lads.

    Open Controls
    Feanor
      • 16 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      C long term

      Open Controls
    Ze_Austin
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      It's C while Palmer is fit

      Timing is the issue though

      Open Controls
    Kingy109
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Anyone but A is making your GW31 problems potentially bigger and may mean more transfers or even hits. If you have a plan though it could be C but I'd still give Enzo the Burnley game.

      Open Controls
  Robben The GOAT
      2 hours, 8 mins ago

      Who would you play?

      . Mané (cry)
      . Van Hecke (bre)
      . Tarkowski (MUN)

      Open Controls
      Ze_Austin
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 13 mins ago

        Mané without expecting much

        Open Controls
    • My heart goes Salalalalah
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 54 mins ago

      Start DCL (ful a) or Wilson (sun a)?

      Open Controls
    • Ze_Austin
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 39 mins ago

      So many months in, I don't think anybody has "won" yet among the many dominoes from Isak's forced move

      Isak, Wissa, Newcastle, Liverpool, Brentford, Woltemade, someone else I must be missing

      Is there any winner yet, in your view? Maybe Brentford

      Open Controls
      1. Jet5605
        • 11 Years
        59 mins ago

        Brentford definitely winning the Wissa proceeds buying Thiago plus a share of Dango.

        I think Isak could still come good if Liverpool can find a way to play to his strengths. Salah leaving will help. Buying Gordon in the summer may also help.

        Open Controls
        1. Black Knights
          • 13 Years
          just now

          Brentford signed Thiago two years ago.

          Open Controls
    • bitm2007
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 38 mins ago

      Petrovic (Dub)
      Gabriel, O'Reilly, Timber (Alderete, Rodon)
      Bruno, Rice, Semenyo, Rogers, (LeFee)
      Haaland, Pedro, Thiago

      3FT, 2.0m ITB

      Is it worth keeping Palmer beyond this GW? I have the exact MITB for

      GW27 Timber & Rice to Palmer (c) & Hill
      GW28 Joao Padro to Ekitiké

      It gets rid of 2 of my GW31 blanker, but does mean rotating 3 cheaper defender up until then but the rotation is decent (Alderete v FUL, Hill v SUN, Rodon v SUN ( or HIll BRE) and Alderete v BRI)

      I will then have up to 4FT to strengthen GW31, one will probably O'Reilly to Andersen which would give me a full 11. WC32.

      Open Controls
    • Head-to-Head Leagues updated
      RedLightning
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 15 Years
      1 hour, 34 mins ago

      The FFS Head-to-Head Leagues have been updated with the results from Gameweeks 22 to 26 are should now be up to date.

      Open Controls
    • Cojones of Destiny
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 32 mins ago

      who’d u get this week , the other gets bought next gw
      a. Wirtz
      b. Thiago

      Open Controls
      1. Ha.
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 7 mins ago

        B

        Open Controls
    • Kantelele
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 29 mins ago

      Rice and Timber :
      A) sell both
      B) hold both
      C) sell only Timber (have Gabriel)

      Open Controls
      1. Hibbopotamus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        15 mins ago

        Who are you looking at bringing in? I think they're both fine holds. Timber's mins are *maybe* riskier if you're desperate to move one, maybe for VVD, but that's still a luxury move.

        Open Controls
      2. Boxwoods
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        just now

        Timber first.

        Open Controls
    • Dogs Of War
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 27 mins ago

      Who to play and who to bench?

      A. Mukiele (FUL)
      B. O’Rielly (NEW)

      Open Controls
      1. Kante Touch This
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 15 mins ago

        Play A imo

        Open Controls
    • Cojones of Destiny
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 24 mins ago

      play B

      Open Controls
      1. Ha.
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 8 mins ago

        Ok

        Open Controls
    • KeanosMagic
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 21 mins ago

      Strand Larsen a good buy? Going up tonight...

      Open Controls
      1. Kante Touch This
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 16 mins ago

        Good fixtures, depends who for? Probs a wait and see for me

        Open Controls
      2. Tonyawesome69
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 14 mins ago

        I would think folks with Palace players will sell from GW28 onwards

        Open Controls
        1. Tonyawesome69
          • 7 Years
          1 hour, 13 mins ago

          Mdiweek Conference leagues games and likely blank in 31

          Open Controls
    • Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 19 mins ago

      Raya (dub)
      Gab chalobah Munoz(alderete Andersen)
      Bruno F mbeumo rice Enzo Rogers
      Haaland Pedro (c) (mane)

      3 FTS to world is my oyster:)

      A rice to Santo
      B raya and rice to GK up to 5.5 and semenyo
      C haaland and rice to semenyo and Thiago
      D save

      Cheers and gl !

      Open Controls
    • Kante Touch This
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 16 mins ago

      Ouattara or Ekitike?

      Essentially battling between two options
      1. KDH, Ekitike, Thiago (KDH benched)
      2. Ouattara, Thiago (Evanilson benched)

      Thanks!

      Open Controls
      1. Cojones of Destiny
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 9 mins ago

        1

        Open Controls
    • F4L
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 9 mins ago

      do you think Howe will stick with Wolte in midfield for City, and try and go there and win? or play more conservatively. i guess they tried to go abit toe to toe in the second league cup leg and it didnt really work out but that wasnt quite full strength side

      Open Controls
      1. Tonyawesome69
        • 7 Years
        12 mins ago

        Maybe more conservative/defensive approach. This will be Newcastle's 3rd away game in 7 days, short turnaround from Kazakhstan yesterday to Manchester on Saturday at 8pm.

        Open Controls
        1. F4L
          • 11 Years
          just now

          cheers

          Open Controls
    • RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      Having Ekitike already, would you get Wirtz or Semenyo?

      Open Controls
      1. Hibbopotamus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        5 mins ago

        Semenyo provided you don't care about having someone with very high EO

        Open Controls
      2. Conners
        • 7 Years
        1 min ago

        Semenyo, assuming you have a plan for GW31.

        Open Controls
    • Hibbopotamus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      Would it be stupid to sell Ekitike for Thiago this week? Probably going to do it next week regardless while swapping Enzo to Wirtz. Not sure if it's worth doing the first half early or if that'd just be tempting fate.

      Open Controls
      1. RalphieFPL
        • 3 Years
        3 mins ago

        Personally keeping hold of Ekitike, swapping Pedro for Thiago next week

        Open Controls
    • Jinswick
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      Best option here?

      A) Timber -> 6.1 (VVD)
      B) Rice -> 7.5 (Dango)
      C) Timber & Rice -> VVD & Rogers
      D) Timber & Rice -> 5.2 & Palmer(c)
      E) Keane & Rice -> 3.8 & Palmer (c)

      Verbruggen
      Gabriel, Richards, Alderete
      Bruno, Semenyo, Rice, Wilson
      Haaland, Ekitike, Thiago

      Dubravka, Timber, Stach, Keane
      Bank 0.0m, 2FTs, all chips

      Open Controls
      1. Hibbopotamus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        4 mins ago

        I would just roll tbh. But of those probably C.

        Open Controls
      2. Ha.
        • 10 Years
        2 mins ago

        Who's captain at the moment?

        I would be tempted by D, but C feels a bit more rounded

        Open Controls
        1. Jinswick
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 15 Years
          just now

          Haaland…

          Open Controls
      3. Jinswick
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 15 Years
        just now

        Totally stuffed that up - Rice should be Bruno in D & E. Another option:

        F) Bruno & Rice -> Palmer(c) & Dango

        Open Controls
    • Ha.
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      How would you rank these three in order of anticipated points this week?

      1. Ekitike
      2. Rogers
      3. Rice
      4. Bowen

      Open Controls
      1. Jinswick
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 15 Years
        7 mins ago

        4 > 2 > 1 > 3

        Pretty close though

        Open Controls
        1. Ha.
          • 10 Years
          1 min ago

          I'm planning Rice > Rogers this week and then Bowen > Ekitike and so glad this supports my bias

          Open Controls
    • RalphieFPL
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      Play Alderete or Andersen? Neither conflicting just preference, thanks

      Open Controls
      1. Ha.
        • 10 Years
        11 mins ago

        Alderete

        Open Controls
      2. Hibbopotamus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        7 mins ago

        Andersen for me. Alderete doesn't actually hit DEFCON nearly as often (he gets a ton of 9s and 8s) and I think the clean sheet odds are basically a wash. But it's close.

        Open Controls
      3. No Luck
        • 14 Years
        just now

        Probably Andersen

        Open Controls
    • Ze_Austin
      • 7 Years
      just now

      NEW ARTICLE:

      https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2026/02/19/fpl-notes-sakas-role-rices-away-form-why-mane-didnt-get-an-assist

      Open Controls

