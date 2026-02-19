Ending the Double Gameweek 26 Scout Notes, let’s cast our eyes towards a consequential night at Molineux.

Some talking points emerged from another disappointing Arsenal outing, as their 2-2 draw with Wolverhampton Wanderers let down many Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers.

SAKA AS A ‘NUMBER 10’ AGAIN

One talking point emerged from Wednesday evening’s team sheets: Mikel Arteta’s decision to again use Bukayo Saka (£9.8m) in the ‘number 10’ role.

There was Noni Madueke (£6.8m) on the right flank, with Gabriel Martinelli (£6.8m) on the left, meaning Saka could roam the central attacking spaces behind Viktor Gyokeres (£8.8m).

It was the second time we’ve seen him here in the space of a week, after an unexpected half there against Wigan in the FA Cup.

Quotes from Arteta at the time suggested we could see the same again in the future, and the Arsenal boss delivered on that promise straight away. The relatively in-form Madueke – three goals and an assist across his latest six outings in all competitions – finally presents a decent back-up option on the right.

As a result, Saka was positioned to make a well-timed run and nod Declan Rice‘s (£7.6m) cross into the net, breaking the deadlock after just five minutes. In the process, his personal 15-game goal drought is now over.

It was Saka’s only shot of the night, compared to three for Madueke and two for Martinelli. Both probably should have done better with the efforts they were afforded.

Still, Saka was a constant threat, also creating a chance before some tireless back-tracking ensured he ended the game with defensive contribution (DefCon) points and maximum bonus.

However, Martin Odegaard (£7.8m) and Kai Havertz (£7.3m) could both return for Sunday’s North London Derby, which could impact whether or not this experiment continues.

….BUT IS HE ALRIGHT?

Also of note is that Saka was withdrawn in the 73rd minute, appearing to limp off with a possible knee issue. Frustratingly, no concrete post-match update was provided by Arteta.

However, it has since been reported that Saka – who was deemed ok to complete media duties, despite receiving treatment – is believed to be fine.

If that is indeed the case, Arteta will surely field his star attacker at Tottenham Hotspur this weekend, either out wide or as a number 10 should Odegaard and/or Havertz not be declared fit to start.

AND WHAT ABOUT TROSSARD?

When Saka made way, Leandro Trossard (£6.8m) replaced him. But the Belgian was withdrawn himself in added time via a concussion, after colliding with Santiago Bueno‘s (£4.4m) shoulder.

There was no immediate update regarding the severity of this, which also required on-pitch treatment from Arsenal’s medical staff. So, until we hear otherwise, he should be regarded as a doubt for Gameweek 27.

HINCAPIE OFF THE MARK

Continuing the streak of unluckiness, Riccardo Calafiori (£5.6m) was then thrown on for Trossard.

The Italian has struggled with niggling injuries recently, including having to pull out of Saturday’s FA Cup lineup at the last minute, and Wednesday was a night to forget as one of his only actions during the cameo was to deflect teenage Wolves debutant Tom Edozie’s (£4.3m) late equaliser onto the post, which hit him again and went in the net.

With Calafiori’s evidently still not completely match fit, Piero Hincapie (£5.1m) could start again at left-back against Spurs. He’s just scored his first Arsenal goal.

Rifling home past the busy Jose Sa (£4.2m), after a sweet through ball from Gabriel Magalhaes (£7.1m) – giving Triple Captain backers a meagre return – this is Hincapie’s second attacking return in as many matches.

The Ecuadorian created a match-high three chances, too, delivering the sort of attacking potential that the more popular and tired-looking Jurrien Timber (£6.4m) has recently failed to.

RICE’S AWAY FORM

The final word on Arsenal, who are now only five points clear of Manchester City, having played an additional game, is a positive one.

Armed with an assist, Rice hit the DefCon threshold for a third successive match and added two bonus points to his one from last week’s draw at Brentford.

That took the all-rounder to a very respectable 14 points in Double Gameweek 26, exceeding the seven from underwhelming Triple Captain favourite and hitherto Mr Consistent Gabriel. Over the season, he’s now on 95 points from 14 away matches, the most of anyone.

Furthermore, two of Arsenal’s next three are away, as Sunday’s trip to Spurs and Gameweek 29’s visit to Brighton and Hove Albion surround their hosting of Chelsea. Therefore, Rice may be worth hanging on to despite his Blank Gameweek 31.

NO ASSIST FOR MANE

Wolves deserve a lot of credit, as they’re determined not to go down without a fight. They’ve still won just a single Premier League match, but have four draws in seven games.

Then again, now this double is finished and there’s a Blank Gameweek coming up, managers are unlikely to want any of their assets. Apart from the budget-friendly enabler, Mateus Mane (£4.6m).

He hasn’t left Wolves’ line-up since breaking into the XI in Gameweek 18. Some will say he was a tad unlucky not to break his recent run of blanks.

Mane delivered the stoppage-time cross into Arsenal’s box, before Gabriel got in the way of David Raya’s (£6.0m) attempts to claim, causing the ball to land at Edozie.

Due to the two defensive touches from Raya and Calafiori, Mane wasn’t handed an assist.