Team News

Calafiori, Havertz, Bruno G: The latest FPL team news + quotes

17 February 2026 40 comments
avfc82 avfc82
Mikel Arteta, Rob Edwards and Eddie Howe all faced the media on Tuesday ahead of their midweek ties.

Wolverhampton Wanderers and Arsenal will square off at Molineux in Double Gameweek 26, while Newcastle United are in UEFA Champions League action against Qarabag FK.

Both matches will take place on Wednesday.

In this article, you’ll see what Arteta, Edwards and Howe had to say on their respective sides’ team news.

ARSENAL

Riccardo Calafiori and Ben White should be fine for the trip to Molineux.

Calafiori was meant to feature in the FA Cup on Sunday but pulled out of the starting XI in the warm-up, while White went down late in the match and came off soon after.

“He’s fine, he was training with us today. He’s feeling better and hopefully he’s fit for tomorrow.” – Mikel Arteta on Riccardo Calafiori

“It was just a bit of fatigue. Obviously, he did a lot in the game. By the end of it, he was feeling a bit of tightness in the hamstring, but he’s fine.” – Mikel Arteta on Ben White

Martin Odegaard (knock) and Kai Havertz (muscle) will both miss out, however, but could return for the north London derby in Gameweek 27.

“No, for Wolves [Odegaard’s] not going to be fit, but for Sunday we’re very hopeful that he can be with us.

“Kai is the other one that again, for the weekend is a possibility, so looking forward to having him in the squad.” – Mikel Arteta

Mikel Merino (foot) and Max Dowman (ankle) remain on the injury list.

Elsewhere, William Saliba made a swift return from illness on Sunday and looks well placed to start.

Arteta later discussed Bukayo Saka, who lined up in a No 10 role against Wigan Athletic on Sunday. Asked if he enjoyed playing in a central position, and crucially if he would play there again, the Spaniard said:

“I think he does, and everything that brings a challenge to him. Anything where he needs to prove something, that ticks something in him, and I think that’s a positive.” – Mikel Arteta on Bukayo Saka

“Yes, depending on the options that we have available, we will try to be as good as possible. We have another opportunity, another option there, which is great.” – Mikel Arteta on Bukayo Saka

WOLVERHAMPTON WANDERERS

Edwards has confirmed that Wolves will be without Toti Gomes (hamstring) and Hwang Hee-chan (calf) due to injury against Arsenal.

“Toti is doing well and trained. We’re hoping he’s fit for the weekend.

“Hwang is doing individual work at the moment.” – Rod Edwards

The Wolves boss also confirmed he will make changes on Wednesday.

“There’s a few that are feeling it, I don’t want to go into detail on who. We’ll make a couple of changes anyway, and maybe a few others.” – Rob Edwards

NEWCASTLE UNITED

Joelinton (groin) is back in the Newcastle squad for Wednesday’s Champions League encounter.

“Joelinton’s back in the squad so that’s a great boost for us. He’s such an important player, such a big presence within our squad, such a real leader. He trained yesterday and trained well, and felt really good.

“No one else from the missing list, I think, has travelled from the last game so we’re missing quite a few players, quite a few real quality players as well. They’re big misses for us, but we come in here good spirits from our last two games. We will play our strongest team in the sense that we will try and win the game. There’ll be no thinking of the schedule ahead; this game, in isolation, is hugely important.” – Eddie Howe on Joelinton

That quote suggests Sven Botman (back) and Yoane Wissa (knock), who both missed Saturday’s FA Cup win at Villa Park, will remain unavailable, as well as Fabian Schar (ankle) and Tino Livramento (hamstring).

On Bruno Guimaraes (hamstring), who will miss the next few weeks, Howe said:

“We’ve spoken with, and he spoke with our medical team, and we’ve been in consultation with the Brazilian national team. He’s going this week with the Brazilian national team, and then comes back to us for the last four weeks. I think it’s a good mix for Bruno; initial stages of not doing too much, he gets a sort of mental refresh while doing some good work, and then comes back to finish off his final part.” – Eddie Howe on Bruno Guimaraes

Lewis Miley (knee) and Emil Krafth (knee) are also absent, with the latter likely out for the season.

“He’s doing alright. He’s made good progress in the last few days. We’re happy with his progress. He’s had a number of scans, it came from a knock and it was a really bad dead leg which gave him some muscle disruption so as soon as that’s healed, which we think it is now, we can push him on quite quickly.” – Eddie Howe on Lewis Miley

 “Emil has had an operation on his knee so in all likelihood it looks like his season is over which is a blow for us. He first suffered the problem on international duty and we hoped he could come back and be OK. It was clear in training he wasn’t going to get to the level needed and there needed to be a surgical intervention.” – Eddie Howe on Emil Krafth

  sirmorbach
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 57 mins ago

    Thoughts please?

    Raya
    Gabriel, Chalobah, Cash
    Bruno F, Mbeumo, Rice, Rogers, Wilson
    Haaland, Thiago

    Dúbravka / Mukiele, Heaven, Guiu

    3 FT. £3.1m.

    A. Rice to Semenyo, roll 2 FTs
    B. Guiu to João Pedro, Cash to Hill, roll other FT
    C. Rice to Semenyo, Guiu to João Pedro, Chalobah to Hill
    D. Rice to Semenyo, Guiu to Strand Larsen (and bench headache), roll other FT
    E. Roll/Something else

    Open Controls
    ebb2sparky
      • 15 Years
      1 hour, 48 mins ago

      Rice to Palmer?

      Open Controls
      1. The FPL Units
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 15 Years
        1 hour, 46 mins ago

        That's the move

        Open Controls
        1. FPL Blow-In
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 13 Years
          1 hour, 15 mins ago

          For one week

          Open Controls
          1. g40steve
            • 7 Years
            1 hour, 6 mins ago

            He's showing no signs of slowing down & Pedro is linking up well

            Open Controls
  Pep Roulette
• 8 Years
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 52 mins ago

    Is there another season coming for Welcome to Wrexham? Thinking about starting to watch the show now that they're playing Chelsea in the FA Cup.

    Open Controls
    1. The FPL Units
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      1 hour, 46 mins ago

      Probably

      Open Controls
  3. The FPL Units
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 15 Years
    2 hours, 18 mins ago

    Look out for the tumble weed!

    Open Controls
    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      It's a bit like the Mary Celeste

      Except the website isn't exactly ship shape at the moment

      Open Controls
  4. AC/DC AFC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 50 mins ago

    Big night of football tonight!!

    In the EFL and Champions League.

    Open Controls
  IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
• 9 Years
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 35 mins ago

    Are there any mods?
    The comments section doesn't seem to be working

    Open Controls
    1. PartyTime
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      What a pity the Comments section has been abducted for the past 3 days. It would take a huge ransom to set him free.

      Open Controls
  One for All
• 7 Years
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 29 mins ago

    Roefs
    Saliba, Gabriel, Chalabah
    B. Fernandes, Rogers, Rice, Enzo
    Haaland, Ekiteke, Thiago

    Dubravka, Garner, Gudmundsson, Alderete

    1 FT 0.4 ITB

    A) Rice> Semenyo
    B) Roefs> Kelleher

    A or B guys?

    Thanks

    Open Controls
  7. WVA
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 21 mins ago

    Damn, Semenyo may rise tonight!

    Open Controls
    1. GCHILD2K16
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 11 mins ago

      No he is nowhere near rising tonight
      https://www.fantasyfootballfix.com/price/

      Open Controls
      1. WVA
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 5 mins ago

        93.4% already on here, could definitely rise

        Open Controls
  8. Mirec007
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 9 mins ago

    Everybody in my minileague has Mbeumo (I have him & Bruno). Im thinking of replacing him with Dango Outarra - he is great differential.

    Is it good idea? I am in the middle of table and I must take som risks…

    Open Controls
    BR510
        37 mins ago

        Would sell Mbeumo. Who are other mids?

        Open Controls
        1. Mirec007
          • 2 Years
          2 mins ago

          Semenyo, Wirtz, Bruno Fernandes, KDH

          Open Controls
    2. C0YS
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      Rank these mids:

      1. Mbeumo
      2. Palmer
      3. Rogers
      4. Wirtz

      Open Controls
      1. Jordan.
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 16 Years
        11 mins ago

        3142

        Open Controls
        1. C0YS
          • 10 Years
          1 min ago

          Interesting, why Rogers above the rest, and specifically Mbeumo?

          Open Controls
      BR510
          10 mins ago

          Literally about to type this exact question. Currently on 42 and Dango but I would go 1342

          Open Controls
          BR510
              10 mins ago

              Sorry currently on 13

              Open Controls
              1. C0YS
                • 10 Years
                4 mins ago

                Cheers - wasn't focused on Rogers much, so it's great to get that feedback

                Open Controls
        BR510
            53 mins ago

            WC:
            1. Salah JP Rogers
            2. Haaland Wirtz Dango

            Open Controls
            Amartey Partey
• 6 Years
              • 6 Years
              just now

              2

              Open Controls
          • Babit1967
            • 9 Years
            46 mins ago

            Tempted with Rice to Dango or would you give Rice Spurs?

            Open Controls
            Amartey Partey
• 6 Years
              • 6 Years
              26 mins ago

              I am giving him Spurs.

              Open Controls
            2. Qaiss
              • 10 Years
              12 mins ago

              Set and forget

              Open Controls
            BR510
                just now

                Do it good move

                Open Controls
            Amartey Partey
• 6 Years
              • 6 Years
              39 mins ago

              Monaco beating PSG 2-0! Is this a two-legged tie?

              Open Controls
              1. FPL Blow-In
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 13 Years
                2 mins ago

                Faes being turd as usual gives PSG a penalty. Yes, 2 legs

                Open Controls
                1. FPL Blow-In
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 13 Years
                  1 min ago

                  Keeper saves!

                  Open Controls
            5. Qaiss
              • 10 Years
              25 mins ago

              Comment links are still unavailable on this site, is everything okay there chaps?

              Open Controls
              1. PartyTime
                • 4 Years
                just now

                No more stalking bro

                Open Controls
            6. PartyTime
              • 4 Years
              25 mins ago

              Ryerson x4 assists in 2 games yet people ignored... LOL

              Open Controls
            7. PartyTime
              • 4 Years
              20 mins ago

              Dembele didn't last long. CC's all over him. What a let down

              Open Controls
            8. PartyTime
              • 4 Years
              17 mins ago

              OMG Paris

              Open Controls
            Sir Michael Taker
• 11 Years
              • 11 Years
              3 mins ago

              I wonder if there's a chance we might start to see Newcastle prioritise the Champions League and FA Cup over the league pretty soon with the lineups during their fixture pileup. They are 8 adrift of 5th with 12 to play, might as well be 9 adrift as their GD is vastly inferior to the teams inside the top 5. They have not been showing any real signs they have the consistency in the league to bridge that gap either. Edward's job potentially is on the line this season I think, probably not until the summer though. Of course they could equally just end up out of europe and the cup in the coming weeks and only have one focus.

              Open Controls

