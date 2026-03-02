FPL Gameweek 29 Scout Picks: Haaland in – for now

There’s a very quick turnaround between Gameweeks as we get set for Tuesday’s Fantasy Premier League (FPL) deadline.

In many ways, it’s an uneasy Scout Picks selection this week, as several players who would typically be included, like Nico O’Reilly (£5.1m), Harry Wilson (£6.0m) and Erling Haaland (£14.8m), are all currently flagged.

For the time being, we have included Haaland in our Scout Picks, but we may have to revise the selection after Pep Guardiola’s press conference on Tuesday.

As usual, we are limited by certain restrictions:

An £83.0m budget for our starting XI

An overall squad limit of £100.0m

No more than three players per team

GAMEWEEK 29 SCOUT PICKS

GOALKEEPER

Leeds United’s Karl Darlow (£3.9m) gets the nod between the posts. Daniel Farke’s side may be without a clean sheet since Gameweek 22, but their home match with Sunderland gives them a great opportunity to achieve one. Regis Le Bris’ side have scored just seven goals on the road this season, which is fewer than every other team except Wolverhampton Wanderers. Darlow, meanwhile, has earned save points in each of his last three home games.

DEFENDERS

A trip to Brighton and Hove Albion looks promising for Gabriel Magalhaes (£7.1m). The Arsenal centre-back tops the FPL defender standings, having delivered his owners a nine-point haul against Chelsea on Sunday. His contribution at both ends of the pitch could be key again on the south coast: Brighton have found the net a mere six times in their last six home games, while Gabriel has already racked up seven attacking returns in 2025/26.

Virgil van Dijk (£6.1m) retains his spot in the Scout Picks, with Liverpool’s visit to Wolves affording him the chance to maintain his fine form. The Dutchman has averaged 6.3 points per start since the turn of the year, with two double-digit hauls over that period. Rob Edwards’ side have improved lately but remain the division’s lowest scorers.

James Tarkowski (£5.7m) is our representative from the Everton defence this week, as they host Burnley. Granted, the Toffees have been far from resilient of late – a single clean sheet in nine matches – but the centre-back will be hopeful of a shutout against a Clarets outfit than rank 20th for expected goals (xG). Scott Parker’s side are rock bottom for set-piece shots conceded (see the image below), too, which should interest Tarkowski.

Additionally, all of the above defenders (Gabriel, van Dijk and Tarkowski) carry defensive contribution (DefCon) points potential, with DefCon success rates of 34.8%, 42.9% and 64.3% respectively over the season.

With teammate O’Reilly currently flagged, Matheus Nunes (£5.4m) is our Manchester City defensive selection. The Cityzens are one of the favourites to shut out the opposition in Gameweek 29: across the season, only Wolves have scored fewer goals than Nottingham Forest. With one goal and seven assists to his name already, Nunes will be looking to target The Tricky Trees’ left flank, which has looked vulnerable under Vitor Pereira so far.

MIDFIELDERS