Scout Picks

FPL Gameweek 29 Scout Picks: Haaland in – for now

2 March 2026 78 comments
avfc82 avfc82
Share:

There’s a very quick turnaround between Gameweeks as we get set for Tuesday’s Fantasy Premier League (FPL) deadline.

In many ways, it’s an uneasy Scout Picks selection this week, as several players who would typically be included, like Nico O’Reilly (£5.1m), Harry Wilson (£6.0m) and Erling Haaland (£14.8m), are all currently flagged.

For the time being, we have included Haaland in our Scout Picks, but we may have to revise the selection after Pep Guardiola’s press conference on Tuesday.

As usual, we are limited by certain restrictions:

  • An £83.0m budget for our starting XI
  • An overall squad limit of £100.0m
  • No more than three players per team

GAMEWEEK 29 SCOUT PICKS

GOALKEEPER

FPL notes: £3.9m goalkeeper, Stach injury + 2

Leeds United’s Karl Darlow (£3.9m) gets the nod between the posts. Daniel Farke’s side may be without a clean sheet since Gameweek 22, but their home match with Sunderland gives them a great opportunity to achieve one. Regis Le Bris’ side have scored just seven goals on the road this season, which is fewer than every other team except Wolverhampton Wanderers. Darlow, meanwhile, has earned save points in each of his last three home games.

DEFENDERS

Keane or Tarkowski: who should FPL managers buy? 5

A trip to Brighton and Hove Albion looks promising for Gabriel Magalhaes (£7.1m). The Arsenal centre-back tops the FPL defender standings, having delivered his owners a nine-point haul against Chelsea on Sunday. His contribution at both ends of the pitch could be key again on the south coast: Brighton have found the net a mere six times in their last six home games, while Gabriel has already racked up seven attacking returns in 2025/26.

Virgil van Dijk (£6.1m) retains his spot in the Scout Picks, with Liverpool’s visit to Wolves affording him the chance to maintain his fine form. The Dutchman has averaged 6.3 points per start since the turn of the year, with two double-digit hauls over that period. Rob Edwards’ side have improved lately but remain the division’s lowest scorers.

James Tarkowski (£5.7m) is our representative from the Everton defence this week, as they host Burnley. Granted, the Toffees have been far from resilient of late – a single clean sheet in nine matches – but the centre-back will be hopeful of a shutout against a Clarets outfit than rank 20th for expected goals (xG). Scott Parker’s side are rock bottom for set-piece shots conceded (see the image below), too, which should interest Tarkowski.

Additionally, all of the above defenders (Gabriel, van Dijk and Tarkowski) carry defensive contribution (DefCon) points potential, with DefCon success rates of 34.8%, 42.9% and 64.3% respectively over the season.

With teammate O’Reilly currently flagged, Matheus Nunes (£5.4m) is our Manchester City defensive selection. The Cityzens are one of the favourites to shut out the opposition in Gameweek 29: across the season, only Wolves have scored fewer goals than Nottingham Forest. With one goal and seven assists to his name already, Nunes will be looking to target The Tricky Trees’ left flank, which has looked vulnerable under Vitor Pereira so far.

MIDFIELDERS

FPL Gameweek 25: Who is projected to get goals + assists? 1
 

1



The rest of this article below is completely free to read but requires a Fantasy Football Scout user account for access – you can get yours at no cost here

1

price change predictions
78 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. Do I Not Like Orange
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 22 mins ago

    Pick one of each to start:

    A) Sanchez (avl), Sa (LIV)
    B) Timber (bha), Hill (BRE)
    C) Rogers (CHE), Boomo (ncl)

    Open Controls
    1. Ray85
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      Sanchez Timber and Mbuemo

      Open Controls
  2. Ray85
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 19 mins ago

    Evening lads

    Is Kroupi and Rice worth a -4 to Iwobi and Ekitike? Or just do Rice to Iwobi?

    Open Controls
    1. el polako
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 18 mins ago

      Why Iwobi?

      Open Controls
      1. The Philosopher
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 9 mins ago

        Cause he scored yesterday

        Open Controls
        1. Nomar
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 16 Years
          40 mins ago

          And Wilson is flagged….

          Open Controls
      2. Ray85
        • 8 Years
        52 mins ago

        He has a few good fixtures (including West Ham and Burnley), Im planning to wildcard in 32.

        Has had a couple of decent games. Wilson is injured as well so could be a good differential.

        Open Controls
        1. redsforlife
            just now

            I think Wilson should be fine no?

            Open Controls
    2. Steavn8k
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 17 mins ago

      Looking to do Rogers and Kroupi to Ekitike and KDH. It would leave me with just enough transfers to navigate the BGW if Mukiele gets back in shape. Take the chance?

      Open Controls
      1. Fifa las vegas
        • 13 Years
        1 hour, 1 min ago

        I think so. I’m really keen to get KDH in for this GW now too, but might hold Rogers.

        So it’s either Palmer or Rayan out after getting both in WC 2 GWs ago!

        Open Controls
        1. Steavn8k
          • 2 Years
          55 mins ago

          Cheers. Would ideally also like Rogers for the BGW, but no other option to sell at the price point.

          Open Controls
        2. Ray85
          • 8 Years
          44 mins ago

          I wouldn't get KDH over any of those. He has Arsenal next week too.

          Open Controls
          1. Steavn8k
            • 2 Years
            41 mins ago

            But at his price point also easy bench fodder.

            Open Controls
            1. Ray85
              • 8 Years
              16 mins ago

              Very true, depends on bench plans for gw31.

              You reckon Kroupi/Rice is worth a -4 to KDH/Ndiaye and Ekitike?

              Open Controls
              1. Steavn8k
                • 2 Years
                just now

                True, but might just start him vs. Chelsea there. You never know with them.

                Always difficult with the -4, but it might be.

                Open Controls
      2. The Philosopher
        • 5 Years
        1 hour ago

        I'm looking at Rogers + Mane -> Ekitike + KDH for a hit myself.

        Open Controls
        1. Steavn8k
          • 2 Years
          43 mins ago

          Cheers, might just do it then, but make sense to wait for tomorrows presser right? To see if Haaland is really out? Even though Hugo looks set to rise tonight.

          Open Controls
          1. Rednev1983
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            37 mins ago

            Yes it's normally sensible to wait. I've made the move already but wish i would of waited now. If Haaland doesn't show then i have Thiago & Ekitike up front & will have to use Munoz or Enzo.

            Open Controls
            1. Steavn8k
              • 2 Years
              32 mins ago

              Cheers, I'll hold my horses till tomorrow.

              Open Controls
              1. Ray85
                • 8 Years
                6 mins ago

                Yeah if you have the budget then I would wait. That's my plan for Ekitike too even though he might increase.

                Open Controls
      3. Rednev1983
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        55 mins ago

        I would. Ekitike may rise tonight.

        Open Controls
        1. Steavn8k
          • 2 Years
          1 min ago

          Cheers, but not sure what the plan is, if Haaland is out then?

          Open Controls
    3. Garfield1001
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 10 mins ago

      Start one:

      Rogers (CHE)
      Stach (SUN)

      Thanks

      Open Controls
      1. Fifa las vegas
        • 13 Years
        39 mins ago

        I’d probably still start Rogers, but in saying that, I’m currently benching him for Rayan 😆

        Open Controls
      2. Fintroy
        • 5 Years
        32 mins ago

        Defo not Rogers, sadly due to other transfers can't get him out of my team this week.... so will just have to take the 2 points (or 1 when he gets his customary yellow card in the 85th minute).

        Open Controls
      3. Rednev1983
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        28 mins ago

        I'd actually play Stach. Just dumped Rogers who does actually have some decent fixtures going forward. Rogers is mainly a 90 mins man where Stach isn't but i'm sick of him.
        Go Stach.

        Open Controls
      4. Weasel Boy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        6 mins ago

        Rogers and AV are awful.

        Go Stach

        Open Controls
      5. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
        • 9 Years
        1 min ago

        Stach

        Open Controls
      6. GreennRed
        • 14 Years
        just now

        Rogers.

        Open Controls
    4. Fifa las vegas
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      Kelleher
      Gabriel, Hill, Gudmundsson
      Palmer, Bruno, Semenyo (C), Rayan
      Haaland, Pedro, Thiago

      Dub, Rogers, Cash, Mukiele

      Have 2 FT;
      A) Roll
      B) Palmer & Rogers/Rayan > Dango & KDH
      C) Just one of the above
      D) Haaland & 1 mid > Ekitike & KDH
      E) Something from the above with a defender upgrade in the mix?

      Open Controls
      1. Fifa las vegas
        • 13 Years
        46 mins ago

        Palmer & Defender > KDH & VVD could be an option too actually

        Open Controls
        1. Fifa las vegas
          • 13 Years
          1 min ago

          Is VVD scoring form really sustainable though, considering they aren’t looking too likely to keep CS anytime soon!

          Open Controls
      2. AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        just now

        C

        Open Controls
    5. Nomar
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 16 Years
      58 mins ago

      My team looks awful this GW:

      Pickford
      Hill, VVD, Guehi, Gabriel
      Rice, Bruno, Semenyo (vc), Wilson
      Haaland (c), Watkins

      Dubravka, Enzo, Mane, Mukiele

      Just 1 FT. Don’t know if it’s worth just rolling it for 2 FT over FA Cup weekend?

      Open Controls
      1. Rednev1983
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        34 mins ago

        Watkins to Ekitike maybe? In form, has Wolves & a decent run of fixtures ahead.

        Open Controls
        1. Fifa las vegas
          • 13 Years
          31 mins ago

          Think that’s the obvious move

          Open Controls
          1. Rednev1983
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            29 mins ago

            Yes i'd definitely do it. Just bought Ekitike myself. Good luck.

            Open Controls
          2. Nomar
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 16 Years
            29 mins ago

            Yeah it’s the only one I’m considering, but if Haaland is out that almost becomes a luxury transfer.

            Open Controls
    6. rokonto
      • 10 Years
      54 mins ago

      Any Press Conferences tomorrow (Pep on Haaland)?

      Open Controls
      1. AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        3 mins ago

        Yes

        8

        Presumably Spurs is the following day?

        Open Controls
        1. AC/DC AFC
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          1 min ago

          Maybe 7 actually

          Including the team 'news' ones for the yellow flags

          Open Controls
    7. Essem
      • 8 Years
      52 mins ago

      A: Rice to Wilson (if Wilson is fit)
      B: Rice to a 4.3 fodder and Mane to Ekitike

      B feels weird given that five mids were obvious just a few days ago, with all the good cheap options available (Rayan, Dango, Wilson etc.). But I want Ekitike, so leaning toward B still.

      Have two FTs.

      Open Controls
      1. Essem
        • 8 Years
        40 mins ago

        B would mean limited bench options in BGW 31. But you know what they say: Now is not the time for fear. That comes later.

        Open Controls
      2. Rednev1983
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        39 mins ago

        Yes i would. I couldn't get to Wilson or Dango so i traded Evanilson & Rogers for Tavernier & Ekitike. Wilson will be coming in next week.
        Those are the players i'd get definitely.

        Open Controls
      3. NobodyF*cksWithTheJesus
        • 14 Years
        2 mins ago

        B looks good to me

        Open Controls
    8. thetommy14
      • 5 Years
      40 mins ago

      Semenyo Captain anyone?

      Open Controls
      1. GreennRed
        • 14 Years
        27 mins ago

        Going Bruno. Semenyo VC.

        Open Controls
        1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
          • 9 Years
          just now

          Same

          Open Controls
      2. Weasel Boy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        22 mins ago

        I captained him against Newcastle.
        So I won't be captaining him this week.
        So it's a yes from me cos he'll do well.

        Open Controls
      3. FPLMACKEM
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        17 mins ago

        I think im going to do it. It's a great opportunity for a differential captain.

        Open Controls
      4. NobodyF*cksWithTheJesus
        • 14 Years
        just now

        I'm on that atm

        Open Controls
    9. FPLMACKEM
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      28 mins ago

      Raya
      Virgil, Gabriel, Andersen
      Dango, Bruno, Semenyo (c), Wilson
      Ekitike, Haaland, Thiago

      Dubravka, Munoz, Hill, Anderson
      3ft 1.5 itb

      If we don't hear any team news is this gtg? Or would you change anything?

      Open Controls
    10. SINGH
      • 7 Years
      26 mins ago

      Wolves starting to play well. Not convinced Ekitike will do well. Plus won't be surprised if they need a set piece to score against Wolves

      Open Controls
      1. Fifa las vegas
        • 13 Years
        4 mins ago

        VVD it is so?

        Open Controls
        1. Fifa las vegas
          • 13 Years
          just now

          And to be fair that has been crossing my mind regards Wolves form also.

          But that could be me consoling myself over removing Ekitike on WC before that WH haul

          Open Controls
      2. Weasel Boy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        just now

        Wolves have definitely improved but Aston Villa have been struggling to score recently and I expect Liverpool to do better.

        Open Controls
    11. EL tridente
      • 8 Years
      25 mins ago

      Enzo and Mukiele to Semenyo and Alderete for free?

      Open Controls
      1. FPLMACKEM
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        3 mins ago

        If Alderete is just for the defcon or bench then yes, but don't expect a clean sheet.

        Open Controls
      2. AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        2 mins ago

        Sunderland at home in Gw30, 32, 34, 36 and 38 but just the Forest fixture is green.

        If selling I'd perhaps go to a different team.

        Open Controls
      3. AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        just now

        Possibly a Villa player at home but they're looking dicey

        Maybe a Bournemouth or Fulham defender?

        Hill probably

        Open Controls
    12. Gazzpfc
      • 9 Years
      24 mins ago

      Rice or move to Semenyo?

      Open Controls
      1. AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        1 min ago

        Do the move

        Open Controls
    13. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      24 mins ago

      2 FTs, £1.4m, all chips.

      If out, O'R to Hill and Rice to a Fulham midfielder?

      Would you do Guiu to Thiago for a hit or wait Gw?

      It's just that Brentford often smash Bournemouth and I need a hit to field 11 in the next few weeks.

      Assuming Newcastle don't knock Man City out of the FA Cup at the weekend.

      Roefs Dúbravka
      Gabriel Timber O'Reilly Van Hecke Mukiele
      Bruno Semenyo Rice Rogers Rayan
      Haaland Ekitiké Guiu

      Appreciate your feedback

      Open Controls
      1. redsforlife
          1 min ago

          id say don't, bournemouth have been alright defensively recently, also do you know If we will receive more news about o'reilly?

          Open Controls
      2. Eastman
        • 8 Years
        21 mins ago

        Everton fans do you think Keane will start?

        Open Controls
        1. FPL Sanky
          • 2 Years
          4 mins ago

          That's what I wanna know as well

          Open Controls
        2. AC/DC AFC
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          2 mins ago

          Everton not so good at home

          Do you have him in, already?

          Open Controls
          1. Eastman
            • 8 Years
            just now

            I’ve had him a while sitting on my bench but this is a good fixture

            Open Controls
      3. Stevie B
        • 15 Years
        16 mins ago

        What is better?

        A) Enzo -> Semenyo (I already have 3 Arsenal and 2 City players, but still the Free Hit chip)
        B) Joao Pedro -> Ekitike
        C) Timber -> van Dijk

        Thanks!

        Open Controls
        1. NobodyF*cksWithTheJesus
          • 14 Years
          1 min ago

          Do you need to sell Timber for the blank? If so then C

          Open Controls
      4. NobodyF*cksWithTheJesus
        • 14 Years
        14 mins ago

        Is it sensible to use 2 FTs to strengthen my bench to cover flags and prepare for bgw 31?

        Considering Guiu and Richards for DCL or Kroupi and a cheap defender with a guaranteed 31 game, maybe Andersen.

        Verbrug
        Gab VVD Hill
        Bruno Semenyo Rice Rogers Wilson
        Haaland Thiago

        Dub Chalobah Richards Guiu

        Open Controls
      5. Ray85
        • 8 Years
        12 mins ago

        Hill v Brentford or Saliba away to Brighton? Also have Gabriel.

        Open Controls
        1. redsforlife
            3 mins ago

            saliba id say

            Open Controls
        2. redsforlife
            7 mins ago

            Worth a -4 tonight for price falls Haaland to Sesko I need to get either haaland Wirtz mukiele or o'reilly out for injuries?
            thanks

            Open Controls
            1. NobodyF*cksWithTheJesus
              • 14 Years
              2 mins ago

              Aren't wirtz and mukiele more confirmed out? I'd prioritise them over Haaland

              Open Controls
              1. redsforlife
                  just now

                  I know but I'd rather keep them for the week after as I think they'll both be back by then and as I have no wildcard or ft I want haaland out long term

                  Open Controls
            2. Stranger Mings
              • 5 Years
              7 mins ago

              Anyone goinf raya timber gab v bri?

              Open Controls
              1. redsforlife
                  just now

                  think its a bit ambitious considering no clean sheet in 4

                  Open Controls

              You need to be logged in to post a comment.