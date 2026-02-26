FFS Mini-Leagues and Community Competitions – Gameweek 27

Welcome to the Fantasy Football Scout mini-leagues and community competitions round-up after Gameweek 27.

Here, we report on the latest news from Last Man Standing, the Head-to-Head Leagues, our Live Hall of Fame and many community mini-leagues.

FFS HEAD-TO-HEAD LEAGUES

MIR’s FFS Head-to-Head Leagues were updated again on Thursday, now showing the positions after Gameweek 27.

Ville Tuominen (Santigold) regained the lead in League 1 after beating Tim Hill, while the previous leader, Craig Johnson, lost to Dave Dolman.

Samuel Swain (League 8 Division 106), Yusuf Laher (League 9 Division 3) and Hassan Hridoy (League 9 Division 12) are the joint highest scorers in the Head-to-Head Leagues, with 70 points out of a possible 81.

LAST MAN STANDING

The safety score for Gameweek 27 in TorresMagic’s Last Man Standing competition was 39 after hits, where 30 teams will be removed.

It means that 169 are going through to Gameweek 28. The LMS leaderboard shows the highest post-hit scores, plus teams inside the danger zone.

Pawel Domszajt was the highest scorer, thanks to a double-digit Nico O’Reilly (£5.0m) haul. He came 164th last season, following three earlier top 9k finishes.

FFS HALL OF FAME

The FFS Live Hall of Fame was updated again on Tuesday and is now based on results until the end of Gameweek 27 but, unlike the FFS Career Hall of Fame, it can only be viewed by Chief Scouts (premium members).

55,652 FPL managers participating in our Fantasy Football Scout and Fantasy Football Scout Members mini-leagues are now ranked in the live version.

This live version’s top 11 (with their Career Hall of Fame positions and current overall ranks in brackets) are:

1st (2nd) Tom Dollimore (OR 21,552nd)

(OR 21,552nd) 2nd (5th) – elevenify.com (OR 16,189th)

(OR 16,189th) 3rd (1st) Ben Crellin (OR 134,420th)

(OR 134,420th) 4th (22nd) Uz Ray (OR 2,617th)

(OR 2,617th) 5th (3rd) Abinav C (OR 66,442nd)

(OR 66,442nd) 6th (9th) Michael Giovanni (OR 19,661st)

(OR 19,661st) 7th (27th) Simon MacNair (OR 9,401st)

(OR 9,401st) 8th (26th) Pro – (OR 11,035th)

(OR 11,035th) 9th (13th) Jovan Popović (OR 24,839th)

(OR 24,839th) 10th (4th) John Walsh (OR 159,436th)

Since the Gameweek 26 update, Tom Dollimore has regained top spot, Abinav C swaps places with Simon MacNair, and Jovan Popović has overtaken John Walsh.

Four Career Hall of Fame top 10ers are no longer that high in the live version:

14th (6th) Rob Mayes (OR 159,436th)

(OR 159,436th) 21st (10th) Łukasz Woźniak (OR 138,644th)

(OR 138,644th) 33rd (8th) Fábio Borges (OR 333,199th)

(OR 333,199th) 103rd (7th) Gideon Moss (OR 1,024,588th)

Other leaders featured in this article who are ranked in the top thousand of the Live Hall of Fame are Ville Tuominen (438th), Milan Mihajlovic (81st), Jaap O (826th), BigMan Bakar (19th), Matthew Nuttall (59th) and Stuart Brant (336th).

FFSCOUT OPEN-TO-ALL LEAGUE

Joe Jaturavith leads our Fantasy Football Scout mini-league (code ql9e6k) for a second week and is now 70th overall.

FFSCOUT COMMUNITY MEMBERS LEAGUE

Greg Clark is on top of our Fantasy Football Scout Members mini-league for an eighth successive week and ninth time this season, sitting 81st overall.

This is open to anyone with an FFS account; the code to paste is found when clicking ‘View League Codes’ on a signed-in FFS Home Page.

MODS & CONS

Meanwhile, Marco Arlotti leads the FFScout Mods & Cons mini-league for a third week in a row, and fifth time this season.

FFSCOUT FAMILY

Niraj Sharma is in control of the FFScout Family mini-league for a second week.

TOP 10K ANY SEASON

Morten Ugelid Søyland leads my Top 10k Any Season mini-league (code 6axmwm) again, having previously led after Gameweek 18. He is now 1,741st overall.

This league is for teams with at least one previous finish inside the top 10,000.

MULTIPLE TOP 10K FINISHES

Damian Lindall claims the top spot of my Multiple Top 10k Finishes mini-league (code tm6cxk) and rises to 2,555th overall. He’s had two top 7k finishes.

This league is for teams with at least two previous finishes inside the top 10,000.

TOP 1K ANY SEASON

Milan Mihajlovic is the new leader of PDM’s Top 1k Any season mini-league (code rcxj6b) and is 5,381st overall. He came 576th in 2014/15, and has another three top 8k finishes.

MULTIPLE TOP 1K FINISHES

Jaap O sets the pace in Chabs’ Multiple Top 1k Finishes mini-league (code abwcxs) for an eighth week and is now 6,021st overall.

TOP 100 ANY SEASON

BigMan Bakar leads Livinginapool’s Top 100 Any Season mini-league (code 5xdeje), having previously done so after Gameweek 17. The team is up to 5,720th overall.

FPL CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

2012/13 FPL Champion Matthew Martyniak is top of the pile in Simon March’s FPL Champions League for a fourth successive week and 12th time this season.

HALL OF FAME TOP 1K

Matthew Nuttall leads Chabs’ Hall of Fame Top 1k mini-league (code 2c2m2q) for a 14th week and is now 2,100th overall.

This league is only for teams in the top thousand of the Career Hall of Fame.

FPL VETS

Back to Milan Mihajlovic, who is in first place of Skooldaze’s FPL Vets 2006 or before mini-league for a sixth successive week and 13th time this season.

This league is only for teams whose FPL history goes back to the 2006/07 season.

OPENING DAY LEAGUE

Peter Jennings leads my Opening Day League for the 12th occasion in a row and 20th this this season. He is placed 1,774th overall.

THE NEXT GREAT AND GOOD

Jamie Macdonald is at the summit of Greyhead’s The Next Great and Good mini-league for a fourth successive week and 11th time this season. He’s now 884th overall.

BEAT THE FFSCOUT/PFT XI

Luke Bradley leads the Beat the FFScout/PFT XI mini-league (code adzbaa) for a sixth successive week and seventh time this season, and is now 1,005th overall.

As for the Scout community team (Scout PFT), it scored 48 points, remaining 74th in the league, and rising to 569,504th overall.

NO SALAH, NO HAALAND

Stuart Brant is the number one in FPL General’s No Salah No Haaland mini-league (code vnwit5) for a 12th week, and is now 37,474th overall.

HALL OF SHAME TOURNEY

Paul Jolley leads The Knights Template’s Hall of Shame Tourney (code vqc49y) for a third consecutive week and fourth time this season. He’s up to 1,444th overall.

JANUARY TO MAY LEAGUE

Finally, Peter Taylor takes pole position in my January to May League (code 18x9rh). He has risen from 739,280th to 58,157th in the eight Gameweeks since January began.

GET INVOLVED

To join a featured mini-league for which you are eligible, simply enter the league code in the ‘Join Invitational League and Cup’ section on the FPL site.

For any questions relating to community competitions, please comment below or email support@fantasyfootballscout.co.uk.

EMAIL NOTIFICATIONS

If you’d like to receive email notifications whenever future community articles are published, then you can do so by editing your FFS Profile and ticking the ‘Community’ option in the ‘Email Notifications’ section under ‘Alerts & Notifications’.