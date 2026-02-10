FFS Mini-Leagues and Community Competitions – Gameweek 25

Welcome to the Fantasy Football Scout mini-leagues and community competitions round-up after Gameweek 25, when most of the leaders again captained Bruno Fernandes (£9.8m), but Erling Haaland (£14.9m) outscored him by one point and Cole Palmer (£10.5m) by ten.

Here, we report on the latest news from Last Man Standing, the Head-to-Head Leagues, the Live Hall of Fame and many FFS community mini-leagues.

LAST MAN STANDING

The safety score for Gameweek 25 in TorresMagic’s Last Man Standing competition was 63 after hits, where 29 teams will be removed, including TorresMagic himself.

It means that 229 are going through to Gameweek 26. The LMS leaderboard shows the highest post-hit scores, plus teams inside the danger zone.

Marin Vuletic was the highest scorer, after captaining Palmer, with additional double-digit hauls from Haaland and Morgan Rogers (£7.6m). He’s had two top 7k finishes.

FFS HEAD-TO-HEAD LEAGUES

Most of the tables and links in MIR’s FFS Head-to-Head Leagues still show the positions and scores after Gameweek 21. It may be a few more weeks before they are fully updated with match results.

However, the Fixtures and Results table shows fixtures (but not the results) for the latest action (currently Gameweek 25).

Ville Tuominen (Santigold) has regained the lead from Craig Johnson (Bouncebackability) in League 1, after winning against Liam McAllister, while Craig lost to Tim Hill.

1. Ville Tuominen (51 points, OR 103,701st)

(51 points, OR 103,701st) 2. Craig Johnson (49 points, OR 100,519th)

(49 points, OR 100,519th) 3. Ahmed Shahin (44 points, OR 20,237th)

(44 points, OR 20,237th) 4. Alex Merchant (44 points, OR 45,061st)

(44 points, OR 45,061st) 5. Adam Ferguson (42 points, OR 44,959th)

Samuel Swain (League 8 Division 106) remains the highest scorer in the Head-to-Head Leagues, with 70 points out of a possible 75. He is 5,812th overall.

FFS HALL OF FAME

The FFS Live Hall of Fame was updated again on Monday and is now based on results until the end of Gameweek 25 but, unlike the FFS Career Hall of Fame, it can only be viewed by Chief Scouts (premium members).

55,606 FPL managers participating in our Fantasy Football Scout and Fantasy Football Scout Members mini-leagues are now ranked in the live version.

The top ten in the live version (with their Career Hall of Fame positions and current overall ranks in brackets) are:

1st (5th) – elevenify.com (OR 6,736th)

(OR 6,736th) 2nd (2nd) Tom Dollimore (OR 32,737th)

(OR 32,737th) 3rd (1st) Ben Crellin (OR 170,935th)

(OR 170,935th) 4th (27th) Simon MacNair (OR 2,385th)

(OR 2,385th) 5th (9th) Michael Giovanni (OR 9,942nd)

(OR 9,942nd) 6th (22nd) Uz Ray (OR 6,736th)

(OR 6,736th) 7th (4th) John Walsh (OR 78,910th)

(OR 78,910th) 8th (3rd) Abinav C (OR 125,365th)

(OR 125,365th) 9th (26th) Pro – (OR 8,555th)

(OR 8,555th) 10th (17th) Dan Wright (OR 20,237th)

Since the Gameweek 24 update, John Walsh has moved up two places, while Simon MacNair and Pro – have moved up one.

Four Career Hall of Fame top 10ers are no longer that high in the live version:

13th (6th) Rob Mayes (OR 160,746th)

(OR 160,746th) 24th (8th) Fábio Borges (OR 297,753rd)

(OR 297,753rd) 38th (10th) Łukasz Woźniak (OR 247,409th)

(OR 247,409th) 79th (7th) Gideon Moss (OR 833,700th)

Other leaders featured in this article who are ranked in the top thousand of the Live Hall of Fame are Marin Vuletic (838th), Ville Tuominen (321st), Gerardo López Lozada (457th), Matthew Nuttall (51st), Ashley Humphrey (505th), Jaap O (814th), Milan Mihajlovic (106th) and Stuart Brant (341st).

FFSCOUT OPEN-TO-ALL LEAGUE

Valentin Dumitrescu leads our Fantasy Football Scout mini-league (code ql9e6k) for a second week and is now 56th worldwide.

FFSCOUT COMMUNITY MEMBERS LEAGUE

Greg Clark is on top of our Fantasy Football Scout Members mini-league for a sixth consecutive week and for the seventh time this season, sitting 58th overall.

This is open to anyone with an FFS account; the code to paste is found when clicking ‘View League Codes’ on a signed-in FFS Home Page.

MODS & CONS

Meanwhile, Marco Arlotti leads the FFScout Mods & Cons mini-league, having previously done so after Gameweeks 21 and 22.

FFSCOUT FAMILY

Gerardo López Lozada stays in control of the FFScout Family mini-league for a 14th week.

TOP 10K ANY SEASON

Matthew Nuttall has regained the lead in my Top 10k Any Season mini-league (code 6axmwm), having previously done so after Gameweek 19. He is now 1,582nd overall.

This league is for teams with at least one previous finish inside the top 10,000.

MULTIPLE TOP 10K FINISHES

Simon MacNair claims the top spot of my Multiple Top 10k Finishes mini-league (code tm6cxk), rising to 2,385th overall.

He came 440th in 2021/22 and has another four top 7k finishes. Ashley Humphrey is level with him on points, but has made more transfers.

This league is for teams with at least two previous finishes inside the top 10,000.

TOP 1K ANY SEASON

Speaking of Ashley, he leads PDM’s Top 1k Any season mini-league (code rcxj6b) for a seventh week in a row, and for the ninth time this season. He’s now 2,503rd overall.

MULTIPLE TOP 1K FINISHES

Jaap O sets the pace in Chabs’ Multiple Top 1k Finishes mini-league (code abwcxs) for a sixth week and is now 4,267th overall.

TOP 100 ANY SEASON

Adam Seel leads Livinginapool’s Top 100 Any Season mini-league (code 5xdeje) for a sixth week, and is up to 5,098th overall.

FPL CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

2012/13 FPL Champion Matthew Martyniak is top of the pile in Simon March’s FPL Champions League for a second successive week, and tenth time this season.

HALL OF FAME TOP 1K

Back to Matthew Nuttall. He also leads Chabs’ Hall of Fame Top 1k mini-league (code 2c2m2q) for a 12th week.

This league is only for teams in the top thousand of the Career Hall of Fame.

FPL VETS

Milan Mihajlovic is in first place of Skooldaze’s FPL Vets 2006 or before mini-league for a fourth successive week and 11th time this season. He’s at 8,764th overall.

This league is only for teams whose FPL history goes back to the 2006/07 season.

OPENING DAY LEAGUE

Peter Jennings leads my Opening Day League for a tenth consecutive week and the 18th of this season. He is placed 1,395th overall.

THE NEXT GREAT AND GOOD

Jamie Macdonald is at the summit of Greyhead’s The Next Great and Good mini-league for a second successive week and ninth time this season. He’s now 256th overall.

BEAT THE FFSCOUT/PFT XI

Luke Bradley leads the Beat the FFScout/PFT XI mini-league (code adzbaa) for a fourth successive week and fifth time this season. He’s 1,804th overall.

As for the Scout community team (Scout PFT), it scored 66 points, slipping to 76th in the league and 658,978th overall.

NO SALAH, NO HAALAND

Stuart Brant is the number one in FPL General’s No Salah No Haaland mini-league (code vnwit5) for a tenth week, and is 39,820th overall after captaining Gabriel Magalhães (£7.1m) for a sixth successive time.

HALL OF SHAME TOURNEY

Paul Jolley is the new leader of The Knights Template’s Hall of Shame Tourney (code vqc49y), having previously led after Gameweek 23. This team is now 3,981st overall.

JANUARY TO MAY LEAGUE

Finally, Robert McCluskey is in pole position of my January to May League (code 18x9rh) for a third week.

He has risen from 574,812th to 63,889th in the six Gameweeks since January began.

