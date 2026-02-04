FFS Mini-Leagues and Community Competitions – Gameweek 24

Welcome to the Fantasy Football Scout mini-leagues and community competitions round-up after Gameweek 24, when nearly all the leaders captained Bruno Fernandes (£9.6m). He didn’t let them down.

Here, we report on the latest news from Last Man Standing, the Head-to-Head Leagues, the Live Hall of Fame and many FFS community mini-leagues.

LAST MAN STANDING

TorresMagic’s Last Man Standing competition is now closed to new entries.

The safety score for Gameweek 24 was 55 after hits, where 30 teams will be removed.

It means that 258 are going through to Gameweek 25. The LMS leaderboard shows the highest post-hit scores, plus teams inside the danger zone.

Jason Stiling (Sedemuda) was the highest scorer, after playing his Wildcard in Gameweek 23 and then following it with a Bench Boost. His four back-ups, Martin Dúbravka (£4.0m), Elliot Anderson (£5.3m), Nordi Mukiele (£4.5m) and Reinildo Mandava (£3.8m), totalled 28 points.

Also, he collected double-digit hauls from captain Fernandes and Hugo Ekitiké (£8.8m). He came 5,248th in 2018/19.

FFS HEAD-TO-HEAD LEAGUES

Most of the tables and links in MIR’s FFS Head-to-Head Leagues still show the positions and scores after Gameweek 21. It may be a few weeks before they are fully updated with match results.

However, the Fixtures and Results table shows information for the latest lot, up to Gameweek 24.

The top five in League 1 all lost in Gameweek 24, so Craig Johnson (Bouncebackability) still leads by one point.

1. Craig Johnson (49 points, OR 73,367th)

(49 points, OR 73,367th) 2. Ville Tuominen (48 points, OR 157,478th)

(48 points, OR 157,478th) 3. Alex Merchant (44 points, OR 42,291st)

(44 points, OR 42,291st) 4. Adam Ferguson (42 points, OR 35,226th)

(42 points, OR 35,226th) 5. Liam McAllister (41 points, OR 13,716th)

(41 points, OR 13,716th) 6. Ahmed Shahin (41 points, OR 20,650th)

Samuel Swain (League 8 Division 106) remains the highest scorer in the Head-to-Head Leagues, with 67 points out of a possible 72, and is now 6,774th overall.

1. Samuel Swain (League 8 Division 106, 67 points, OR 6,774th).

(League 8 Division 106, 67 points, OR 6,774th). 2. Sam Edwards (League 9 Division 149, 65 points, OR 401,462nd).

FFS HALL OF FAME

The FFS Live Hall of Fame was updated again on Wednesday and is now based on results until the end of Gameweek 24 but, unlike the FFS Career Hall of Fame, it can only be viewed by Chief Scouts (premium members).

55,579 FPL managers participating in our Fantasy Football Scout and Fantasy Football Scout Members mini-leagues are now ranked in the live version.

The top 11 in the live version (with their Career Hall of Fame positions and current overall ranks in brackets) are:

1st (5th) – elevenify.com (OR 22k)

(OR 22k) 2nd (2nd) Tom Dollimore (OR 48k)

(OR 48k) 3rd (1st) Ben Crellin (OR 200k)

(OR 200k) 4th (9th) Michael Giovanni (OR 8,871st)

(OR 8,871st) 5th (27th) Simon MacNair (OR 2,784th)

(OR 2,784th) 6th (22nd) Uz Ray (OR 4,514th)

(OR 4,514th) 7th (3rd) Abinav C (OR 131k)

(OR 131k) 8th (17th) Dan Wright (OR 16k)

(OR 16k) 9th (4th) John Walsh (OR 136k)

(OR 136k) 10th (26th) Pro – (OR 16k)

(OR 16k) 11th (6th) Rob Mayes (OR 122k)

Since the Gameweek 23 update, – elevenify.com has swapped places with Ben Crellin and regained the top spot, Michael Giovanni has moved up three places, and Dan Wright has improved by two.

Three more Career Hall of Fame top 10ers are no longer that high in the live version:

20th (8th) Fábio Borges (OR 289k)

(OR 289k) 39th (10th) Łukasz Woźniak (OR 290k)

(OR 290k) 77th (7th) Gideon Moss (OR 865k, Bench Boost)

Other leaders featured in this article who are ranked in the top thousand of the Live Hall of Fame are Craig Johnson (151st), Mark Reynolds (478th), Gerardo López Lozada (463rd), Win Murray (698th), Ashley Humphrey (486th), Jaap O (724th), Matthew Nuttall (64th), Milan Mihajlovic (100th) and Stuart Brant (249th).

FFSCOUT OPEN-TO-ALL LEAGUE

Valentin Dumitrescu heads straight into the lead of our Fantasy Football Scout mini-league (code ql9e6k) and is now 47th worldwide.

FFSCOUT COMMUNITY MEMBERS LEAGUE

Greg Clark is on top of our Fantasy Football Scout Members mini-league for a fifth successive week and for the sixth time this season, sitting 27th overall.

This is open to anyone with an FFS account; the code to paste is found when clicking ‘View League Codes’ on a signed-in FFS Home Page.

MODS & CONS

Meanwhile, Mark Reynolds (MIR) leads the FFScout Mods & Cons mini-league for a second successive week and for the eighth time this season.

FFSCOUT FAMILY

Gerardo López Lozada stays in control of the FFScout Family mini-league for a 13th week.

TOP 10K ANY SEASON

Win Murray leads my Top 10k Any Season mini-league (code 6axmwm) for a second week and has risen to 841st overall, despite captaining Erling Haaland (£15.0m).

This league is for teams with at least one previous finish inside the top 10,000.

MULTIPLE TOP 10K FINISHES

Ashley Humphrey claims the top spot of my Multiple Top 10k Finishes mini-league (code tm6cxk) for a fourth week, sitting 1,999th overall.

This league is for teams with at least two previous finishes inside the top 10,000.

TOP 1K ANY SEASON

Furthermore, he leads PDM’s Top 1k Any season mini-league (code rcxj6b) for a sixth successive occasion and for the eighth time this season.

MULTIPLE TOP 1K FINISHES

Jaap O sets the pace in Chabs’ Multiple Top 1k Finishes mini-league (code abwcxs) for a fifth week and has risen to 2,772nd overall.

TOP 100 ANY SEASON

Adam Seel played his Wildcard and leads Livinginapool’s Top 100 Any Season mini-league (code 5xdeje) for a fifth week. He is 6,651st overall, despite giving his armband to Mohamed Salah (£14.0m).

FPL CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

2012/13 FPL Champion Matthew Martyniak is back on top of the pile in Simon March’s FPL Champions League, having previously led between Gameweeks 1 to 5, then after Gameweeks 14, 17 and 18.

HALL OF FAME TOP 1K

Matthew Nuttall leads Chabs’ Hall of Fame Top 1k mini-league (code 2c2m2q) for an 11th week and is now 2,343rd overall.

This league is only for teams in the top thousand of the Career Hall of Fame.

FPL VETS

Bench Boost user Milan Mihajlovic is in first place of Skooldaze’s FPL Vets 2006 or before mini-league for a third successive week and tenth time this season. He’s up to 7,818th overall.

This league is only for teams whose FPL history goes back to the 2006/07 season.

OPENING DAY LEAGUE

Peter Jennings leads my Opening Day League for a ninth successive week and the 17th of the season, now placed 1,114th overall.

THE NEXT GREAT AND GOOD

Jamie Macdonald is back at the summit of Greyhead’s The Next Great and Good mini-league, having previously led between Gameweeks 15 to 21

He captained Haaland, but the team still rose to 195th overall.

BEAT THE FFSCOUT/PFT XI

Luke Bradley leads the Beat the FFScout/PFT XI mini-league (code adzbaa) for a third successive week and fourth time this season, rising to 1,293rd overall.

As for the Scout community team (Scout PFT), it scored 75 points, climbing up to 72nd in the league and 630k overall.

NO SALAH, NO HAALAND

Stuart Brant is the number one in FPL General’s No Salah No Haaland mini-league (code vnwit5) for a ninth week, and is around 18k overall after captaining Gabriel Magalhães (£7.0m) for a fifth consecutive time.

HALL OF SHAME TOURNEY

Nick C is the new leader of The Knights Template’s Hall of Shame Tourney (code vqc49y), moving up to 3,017th overall. He previously came 412th in 2017/18 and 3,428th in 2020/21.

JANUARY TO MAY LEAGUE

Finally, Robert McCluskey is in pole position of my January to May League (code 18x9rh) for a second week.

This team has risen from 574k to 58k in the five Gameweeks since January began.

