After careful consideration of our Scout Squad submissions from Louis, Danny, Merlin and Jack, we have finalised our Fantasy EFL Gameweek 28 Scout Picks.

This week, teams across the Championship, League One and League Two play twice this week.

These picks are based on the highest-selected players from our resident experts.

FANTASY EFL GAMEWEEK 28 SCOUT PICKS

GOALKEEPER

Firstly, reliability, structure, and defensive strength all point towards Jake Eastwood as one of the standout goalkeeping options this round. Not only does he play behind one of the strongest defensive units in the league, but he has also already recorded 11 clean sheets alongside 57 saves this season.

DEFENDERS

Defensively, consistency remains the key theme, and that is exactly what Lloyd Jones provides. He currently tops the Championship defender points rankings and continues to dominate across defensive metrics. In particular, his volume of clearances drives regular bonus returns, while his aerial presence at set pieces adds an extra attacking edge.

Alongside him, Cameron McJannett continues to deliver steady value. Minutes remain secure, which is crucial, and six clean sheets in his last seven matches highlight his reliability. Moreover, his strong bonus numbers give him a solid floor whenever Grimsby benefit from kind fixtures.

MIDFIELDERS

Lewis Wing continues to set the benchmark for consistency. He sits at the top of the points leaderboard and, importantly, combines penalty duties with near-guaranteed minutes. Additionally, his defensive involvement ensures returns even when attacking output dips, keeping his floor among the highest in the game. Three of four experts prioritised Wing this week, so he takes the captaincy armband.

Similarly, Finn Azaz carries significant upside heading into this round. With 13 goal contributions already this season and two fixtures to attack, the conditions are in place for further returns. As his role continues to grow, his involvement across both goals and assists has pushed most of our panel into selecting him.

Another midfielder firmly in the conversation is Jaze Kabia. Operating in advanced areas, he arrives in strong form after scoring a brace in his last outing. Furthermore, with favourable fixtures ahead for Grimsby, his out-of-position role only strengthens his appeal.

FORWARDS

Up front, form and opportunity align nicely for Aaron Drinan. He remains central to Swindon’s attacking play and continues to produce returns, particularly in home fixtures. Consequently, as Swindon maintain their promotion push, his importance – and fantasy value – only increases. Because of this, all four of our experts have selected him ahead of the new round.

TEAM PICKS

Finally, from a team perspective, Swindon Town stand out as a strong target. Home fixtures, momentum, and promotion motivation combine to make them a shoo-in among all four of our experts.

At the same time, Cambridge United continue to impress. A run of six consecutive wins and an unbeaten streak stretching to 14 matches underline their consistency, making them one of the safest teams to invest in this round.