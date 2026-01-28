FFS Mini-Leagues and Community Competitions – Gameweek 23

Welcome to the Fantasy Football Scout mini-leagues and community competitions round-up after a very low-scoring Gameweek 23, when not everyone saw the pre-deadline leak saying Erling Haaland (£15.1m) was about to be benched.

Those who did were able to change their captain, move him to the sides or even sell him, but most alternative armband wearers also blanked.

Here, we report on the latest news from Last Man Standing, the Head-to-Head Leagues, the Live Hall of Fame and many FFS community mini-leagues.

LAST MAN STANDING

The safety score for Gameweek 23 in TorresMagic’s Last Man Standing competition (code skotto) was 30 after hits, where 42 teams will be removed.

It means that 289 are going through to Gameweek 24. The LMS leaderboard shows the highest post-hit scores, plus teams inside the danger zone.

Greg O was the highest scorer, after benching Haaland, captaining Antoine Semenyo (£7.8m) and getting a double-digit haul from Dominic Szoboszlai (£6.6m). He came 8,821st in 2015/16.

LMS is still open for new entries that have equalled or beaten all the safety scores after hits, but they must enter before 11:00 GMT on Saturday 31 January, just before the Gameweek 24 deadline. It’s this season’s last chance to enter LMS.

The winner will receive a free Scout membership for the 2026/27 season.

FFS HEAD-TO-HEAD LEAGUES

The tables in MIR’s FFS Head-to-Head Leagues still show the positions and scores after Gameweek 21, rather than the latest round. All except the Fixtures and Results table, which shows the fixtures for the latest Gameweek 23. It may be a few weeks before the head-to-head tables are fully updated.

When updated with Gameweek 23’s results, they will show that Craig Johnson (Bouncebackability) still has a one-point lead in League 1, after the top four all lost:

1. Craig Johnson (OR 87,635th, 49 points)

(OR 87,635th, 49 points) 2. Ville Tuominen (OR 217,971st, 48 points)

(OR 217,971st, 48 points) 3. Alex Merchant (OR 97,094th, 44 points)

(OR 97,094th, 44 points) 4. Adam Ferguson (OR 28,084th, 42 points)

(OR 28,084th, 42 points) 5. Liam McAllister (OR 13,102nd, 41 points)

Samuel Swain (League 8 Division 106) remains the highest scorer in the Head-to-Head Leagues, with 64 points out of a possible 69.

1. Samuel Swain (League 8 Division 106, OR 24,620th, 64 points)

(League 8 Division 106, OR 24,620th, 64 points) 2. Sam Edwards (League 9 Division 149, OR 404,883rd, 62 points)

(League 9 Division 149, OR 404,883rd, 62 points) 3. Yusuf Laher (League 9 Division 3, OR 190,558th, 61 points)

FFS HALL OF FAME

The FFS Live Hall of Fame was updated again on Tuesday and is now based on results until the end of Gameweek 23 but, unlike the Career Hall of Fame, it can only be viewed by Chief Scouts (premium members).

55,544 FPL managers participating in our Fantasy Football Scout and Fantasy Football Scout Members mini-leagues are now ranked in the live version.

The top 12 in the live version (with their Career Hall of Fame positions and current overall ranks in brackets) are:

1st (1st) Ben Crellin (OR 169k)

(OR 169k) 2nd (2nd) Tom Dollimore (OR 75k)

(OR 75k) 3rd (5th) – elevenify.com (OR 61k)

(OR 61k) 4th (22nd) Uz Ray (OR 6,592nd)

(OR 6,592nd) 5th (27th) Simon MacNair (OR 5,774th)

(OR 5,774th) 6th (3rd) Abinav C (OR 125k)

(OR 125k) 7th (9th) Michael Giovanni (OR 22k)

(OR 22k) 8th (4th) John Walsh (OR 217k)

(OR 217k) 9th (26th) Pro – (OR 25k)

(OR 25k) 10th (17th) Dan Wright (OR 36k)

(OR 36k) 11th (6th) Rob Mayes (OR 135k)

(OR 135k) 12th (-) Harry Daniels (OR 161k)

Since the Gameweek 22 update, Ben Crellin and Tom Dollimore have both overtaken – elevenify.com to reclaim the top two spots, Uz Ray has moved up two places, Abinav C has risen one place, and Pro – is back in the top 10. But Harry Daniels has slipped to 12th.

Three more Career Hall of Fame top 10ers are no longer that high in the live version:

15th (8th) Fábio Borges (OR 251k)

(OR 251k) 27th (10th) Łukasz Woźniak (OR 277k)

(OR 277k) 83rd (7th) Gideon Moss (OR 1.214m)

Other leaders featured in this article who are ranked in the top thousand of the Live Hall of Fame are Craig Johnson (148th), Mark Reynolds (542nd), Gerardo López Lozada (570th), Win Murray (854th), Ashley Humphrey (514th), Jaap O (727th), Matthew Nuttall (75th), Milan Mihajlovic (127th) and Stuart Brant (238th).

FFSCOUT OPEN-TO-ALL LEAGUE

Livinus Asaah leads our Fantasy Football Scout mini-league (code ql9e6k) for a third week and is now 47th throughout.

Joe Jaturavith shot up to second place in the league after playing his Wildcard and getting double-digit tallies from João Pedro (£7.2m), Bryan Mbeumo (£8.3m) and Harry Wilson (£6.0m).

FFSCOUT COMMUNITY MEMBERS LEAGUE

Greg Clark is on top of our Fantasy Football Scout Members mini-league for a fourth successive week and for the fifth time this season, now sitting 31st overall.

This is open to anyone with an FFS account; the code to paste is found when clicking ‘View League Codes’ on a signed-in FFS Home Page.

MODS & CONS

Meanwhile, Mark Reynolds (MIR) captained Bruno Fernandes (£9.5m) and regained the lead in the FFScout Mods & Cons mini-league, which he’d previously led between Gameweeks 15 and 20.

FFSCOUT FAMILY

Gerardo López Lozada stays in control of the FFScout Family mini-league for a 12th week. Level on points is Niraj Sharma, but this team has made more transfers.

TOP 10K ANY SEASON

Win Murray is the new leader of my Top 10k Any Season mini-league (code 6axmwm) and is now 2,369th overall. Win came 5,621st in 2015/16.

This league is for teams with at least one previous finish inside the top 10,000.

MULTIPLE TOP 10K FINISHES

Ashley Humphrey claims the top spot of my Multiple Top 10k Finishes mini-league (code tm6cxk) for a third week.

This league is for teams with at least two previous finishes inside the top 10,000.

TOP 1K ANY SEASON

Furthermore, he leads PDM’s Top 1k Any season mini-league (code rcxj6b) for a fifth successive occasion and for the seventh time this season.

MULTIPLE TOP 1K FINISHES

Jaap O sets the pace in Chabs’ Multiple Top 1k Finishes mini-league (code abwcxs) for a fourth week and has risen to 3,513th overall because of a Semenyo captaincy.

TOP 100 ANY SEASON

Fellow Semenyo captainer Adam Seel leads Livinginapool’s Top 100 Any Season mini-league (code 5xdeje) for a fourth week.

FPL CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

2023/24 FPL Champion Jonas Sand Låbakk moves on top of the pile in Simon March’s FPL Champions League.

HALL OF FAME TOP 1K

Matthew Nuttall leads Chabs’ Hall of Fame Top 1k mini-league (code 2c2m2q) for a 10th week and is now 4,332nd overall.

This league is only for teams in the top thousand of the Career Hall of Fame.

FPL VETS

Milan Mihajlovic is in first place of Skooldaze’s FPL Vets 2006 or before mini-league for the second successive week and ninth time this season.

This league is only for teams whose FPL history goes back to the 2006/07 season.

OPENING DAY LEAGUE

Peter Jennings leads my Opening Day League for an eighth successive week and for the 16th time this season, now sitting 1,453rd overall.

THE NEXT GREAT AND GOOD

Jack Neele is at the summit of Greyhead’s The Next Great and Good mini-league for a second successive week and for the third time this season. The team ranks 344th overall.

BEAT THE FFSCOUT/PFT XI

Luke Bradley leads the Beat the FFScout/PFT XI mini-league (code adzbaa) for a second consecutive week and third time this season, rising to 1,992nd overall.

As for the Scout community team (Scout PFT), it scored 46 points, climbing up to 83rd in the league and 892k overall.

NO SALAH, NO HAALAND

Stuart Brant is the number one in FPL General’s No Salah No Haaland mini-league (code vnwit5) for an eighth week.

HALL OF SHAME TOURNEY

Paul Jolley is the new leader of The Knights Template’s Hall of Shame Tourney (code vqc49y), moving up to 2,727th overall.

JANUARY TO MAY LEAGUE

Finally, Robert McCluskey is in pole position of my January to May League (code 18x9rh), after playing his Bench Boost and captaining Fernandes.

This team has risen from 574k to 84k in the four Gameweeks since the beginning of January.

GET INVOLVED

To join a featured mini-league for which you are eligible, simply enter the league code in the ‘Join Invitational League and Cup’ section on the FPL site.

For any questions relating to community competitions, please comment below or email support@fantasyfootballscout.co.uk.

EMAIL NOTIFICATIONS

If you’d like to receive email notifications whenever future community articles are published, then you can do so by editing your FFS Profile and ticking the ‘Community’ option in the ‘Email Notifications’ section under ‘Alerts & Notifications’.