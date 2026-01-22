The Great and The Good

How FPL Harry, Mark Sutherns + more did in Gameweek 22

22 January 2026 74 comments
Greyhead Greyhead
Fantasy Football Scout community writer Greyhead analyses the Gameweek 22 transfers and strategies of some well-known Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers

‘The Great and The Good’ this season are the FPL Godfather Mark Sutherns, the BlackBox pair of Az and Andy North, Scouts FPL GeneralJoe and Tom, the FPL Wire trio of PrasLateriser and Zophar, FPL celebrities FPL HarryMartin BakerPingreenFPL Frasier and Luke Williams, Hall of Famers Ben CrellinFabio Borges and Tom Dollimore, and last year’s mini-league winner Huss E.

“Hello darkness, my old friend.”

Points? What points? It was a weekend with very little to shout about. Prior to it, there was much excitement about the possibility of owning a Manchester City five-a-side team, now that Antoine Semenyo (£7.6m) and Marc Guehi (£5.3m) have joined.

Across town, Manchester United have gone full Wheel of Fortune by appointing Michael Carrick and hoping muscle memory counts as a strategy. And so far, so good. Maybe Spurs are wondering if Gazza might be a better option than the current incumbent, Thomas Frank.

Despite Pep’s insistence that Erling Haaland (£15.1m) is “exhausted”, we all still captained him. Although those who instead gambled on Liverpool were left cursing Hugo Ekitike‘s (£8.9m) far-from-electric form.

OVERALL PERFORMANCE

Gameweek 22 was one of those weeks for The Great and the Good. Points were scarce, premiums went missing; it was a survival exercise rather than a feast.

Standing tallest amongst the dwarves was FPL General, who somehow emerged with a Gameweek-winning 58 points. He rolled the dice by placing his armband on Florian Wirtz (£8.3m) and, for once, was king of the captaincy. And if that wasn’t enough, he combined this with double Arsenal and double Newcastle United clean sheets.

Elsewhere, Tom Dollimore continued his quiet march up the rankings, moving into second place thanks to a triple Arsenal backline. His early move for Bruno Fernandes (£9.2m) also paid off, proving that sometimes the early bird really does get the worm (or the points).

That rise came at the expense of FPL Harry, who left 33 points on the bench. Not that he was not the only one to suffer, as Mark Sutherns (25) and Pingreen (28) were enjoying cat calls from the sidelines.

Also escaping the carnage was Tom Freeman, climbing 270,000 places. His unlikely saviour was goalkeeper Matz Sels (£4.6m) against Arsenal, proving that Gameweek 22 was simply that kind of week.

TRANSFERS

How FPL Harry, Mark Sutherns + more did in Gameweek 22 1

This lot went full hivemind this week, with Gabriel Magalhaes (£6.8m) and Enzo Fernandez (£6.5m) leading the transfer charts, as managers collectively agreed on ‘sensible, boring, probably correct.’

Meanwhile, Matheus Cunha (£8.0m) was the most sold, and his sellers were treated to the full, premium FPL experience. Smugness when he was benched, then despair when he came and assisted. Thankfully, a second one was ruled out at the end. See, VAR isn’t all bad.

With the Bruno bandwagon warming up, expect Phil Foden (£8.6m) and Bukayo Saka (£10.1m) to start checking Rightmove listings, as they look the most likely to be sacrificed for funding the inevitable.

‘THE GREAT AND THE GOOD’ TEMPLATE

The template flinched a little for Gameweek 22. At the back, Gabriel continues his role as set-and-forget Arsenal coverage, and the big change saw Patrick Dorgu (£4.3m) slide in for the suspended Michael Keane (£4.7m). Sadly, quite a few benched the Dane.

Further up, the biggest shift was this big Cunha exodus. Previously owned by all, he was ruthlessly escorted out, with managers using the freed-up funds to squeeze in Enzo and Morgan Rogers (£7.7m).

As of now, Foden is a full-house pick. Will anyone dare sell him before hosting Wolverhampton Wanderers?

Dubravka (94.4%), Raya (44.4%)
Gabriel (88.9%), Timber (55.6%), Andersen (44.4%), O’Reilly (38.9%), Dorgu (33.3%)
Foden (100.0%), Saka (77.8%), Rogers (33.3%), Enzo (33.3%), Szoboszlai (27.8%)
Haaland (94.4%), Ekitike (72.2%), Thiago (50.0%)

BAD LUCK?

This season is another reminder that expected points are just that: expected, not guaranteed.

According to the giant algorithm in the sky, Luke Williams would be top if all things had remained equal. Below, a table shows the model’s predicted points versus actual ones (up to Gameweek 21).

How FPL Harry, Mark Sutherns + more did in Gameweek 22 2

A few managers are beating the spreadsheet into submission. Huss (+57), FPL Harry (+38) and Tom Dollimore (+37) are somehow finding points, hidden in a place where no xG model can see them. Perhaps there is some skill in this game, after all.

However, others were fed directly into the variance blender. Az (-82), Pingreen (-80) and Pras (-75) are doing everything right according to the supercomputer, but are being rewarded with very little.

Still, I’m sure they will trust the models once again next week. Because this time they’ll work, right?

CONCLUSION

Look, it was a rubbish weekend and, naturally, fading fortunes have sparked serious Wildcard discourse, particularly with the Double Gameweek rumours.

Managers are staring into the abyss and debating whether Gameweek 24 or 32 is the least-worst time to press the big red button. This looks set to be the next fork in the road. To gamble or not to gamble, that is the question.

Anyway, that’s all from me for now, and remember: don’t have FPL nightmares. 

For those affected by any of the topics raised above, you can find me here on Twitter or BlueSky.

74 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. FCSB
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 7 mins ago

    Raya
    Hall Gabriel VanHecke
    Cunha Foden Rice Wilson
    Thiago Ekitike Haaland

    Dubravka O’Reilly Dorgu Tavernier

    2FT, 0.8itb

    Cunha Foden >> Bruno Semenyo ??

    1. The Knights Template
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 38 mins ago

      Nice work, you know what you’re doing.

      1. FCSB
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 27 mins ago

        thank you sir likealot

    2. aleksios
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 30 mins ago

      No brainer

    3. FPL Equilibrium
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 17 mins ago

      Yup

    4. The Iceman
      • 3 Years
      35 mins ago

      It's a yes from me.

  2. Philosopher's Stones
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 51 mins ago

    Start one of these fkers

    1. Philosopher's Stones
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 44 mins ago

      A: Minteh
      B: Rogers

      1. The Knights Template
        • 12 Years
        1 hour, 39 mins ago

        B

      2. aleksios
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 30 mins ago

        B

      3. FCSB
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 26 mins ago

        b

      4. FPL Equilibrium
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 17 mins ago

        B

      5. The Iceman
        • 3 Years
        35 mins ago

        B

  3. aleksios
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 36 mins ago

    Save ft here? 1 ft 0.2 itb.

    --Verbr --Gabriel--Guehi--Chalobah
    --BrunoF--Rice--Rogers--Semenyo
    --Haaland--Ekitike--Thiago.

    --Dubr--Timber--Mukiele--BrunoG.
    Thanks.

    1. FCSB
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 26 mins ago

      good team, ahead of the curve

    2. FPL Equilibrium
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 18 mins ago

      Yea 100% roll that team

    3. Atimis
      • 9 Years
      51 mins ago

      Save

    4. I have no Wirtz
        17 mins ago

        Some people would WC into this team, easy roll.

        I like how you benched Timber to balance the odds playing BrunoF for the upcoming fixture.

    5. FPL Equilibrium
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 26 mins ago

      Hello All

      For this week only choose 1 from each please

      A) Enzo - Palace Away
      B) Gordon - Villa Home

      1) Chalobah - Palace Away
      2) Hall - Villa Home

      1. aleksios
        • 10 Years
        41 mins ago

        A1

        1. The Iceman
          • 3 Years
          11 mins ago

          A1

    6. Solly The Seagull
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 22 mins ago

      Play one?

      A) Rodon
      B) Virgil
      C) O'Reilly

      1. Atimis
        • 9 Years
        44 mins ago

        C but it's assuming he starts and City finally plays better

      2. The Iceman
        • 3 Years
        11 mins ago

        B

    7. Atimis
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 20 mins ago

      Thoughts on this team? 1FT so I can either do VVD to Chalo or keep it for more flexibility next week.

      Verb
      Gab/Timber/VVD
      Saka/BrunoF/Wirtz/HWilson
      Haaland/Ekitike/Thiago

      Dub/Dorgu/Potts/Heaven

      1. aleksios
        • 10 Years
        41 mins ago

        Roll

      2. The Iceman
        • 3 Years
        10 mins ago

        Save FT.

    8. Babit1967
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      Hey all thoughts on Foden & Bruno G to Semenyo & Bruno F for free (still 1.9 m itb and can move Gvardiol to Chalobah next gw

      Current team

      Leno
      Andersen Gabriel Tarkowski (Gvardiol, Gudm)
      Saka Rice Bruno G* Wilson Foden
      Haaland Thiago (DCL)

      1. Babit1967
        • 9 Years
        33 mins ago

        The 1.9 itb is after making the moves I mean.

        1. The Iceman
          • 3 Years
          10 mins ago

          Go for it.

    9. Jet5605
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      2FT and 0.8 ITB. The extent of Bruno G's injury still unknown and I assume he either starts or is out.

      A - Cunha to Ndiaye (bench Szob to cover Gruno)
      B - Roll and have 3FT in 24

      Pickford
      Gabriel - Timber - Andersen
      Foden - BrunoG - Rice - Szob
      Haaland - Ekitike - DCL

      Dubravka - Cunha - Guddy - Dorgu

      1. The Iceman
        • 3 Years
        9 mins ago

        B - 3 FT for 24 when some of the fixtures shift would be perfect.

        1. Jet5605
          • 11 Years
          just now

          Thanks. If Bruno G is out I'd have Cunha or Dorgu off the bench. Cunha probably won't start and Dorgu odds on to concede and get no DC. I was thinking of getting N'diaye next week anyway and so may as well get him now for Leeds.

    10. Lanley Staurel
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      Great article. Thats the way to write. Nice.

    11. barton fc
      • 7 Years
      58 mins ago

      Raya (dub)
      Gab andersen rodon (VDB dorgu)
      Saka Foden bruno cherki soboz
      Igor jesus haaland 1FT 1.3ITB

      A) soboz > enzo
      B) bank

      Enzo this weeks makings getting the likes of Watkins and palmer a bit tricker next week

      1. The Iceman
        • 3 Years
        9 mins ago

        B

    12. SARRFACE
      • 14 Years
      51 mins ago

      Who would you captain this GW?

      A) Haaland (Wol H)
      B) Thiago (NFO H)

      1. The Iceman
        • 3 Years
        32 mins ago

        A

      2. I have no Wirtz
          31 mins ago

          A

        • DandyDon
          • 7 Years
          just now

          A

      3. I have no Wirtz
          38 mins ago

          Guys, wanted to ask you, does this 532 formation look ready? Have 2FT but rather roll. How serious are the flags actually?

          Roefs
          Gabriel Tarkowski Thiaw Chalobah Collins
          Rice Cherki BrunoF
          Haaland Watkins

          Dubravka Palmer* BrunoG* Kroupi

          1. The Iceman
            • 3 Years
            20 mins ago

            I would play Palmer. The rest is fine.

          2. g40steve
            • 7 Years
            14 mins ago

            If you have Palmer & Gruno play them both

            1. I have no Wirtz
                2 mins ago

                You reckon it is either 0 min or 60+min for those two?

          3. g40steve
            • 7 Years
            38 mins ago

            Guehi dropping do owners not see he’s nailed in that back four?

            1. The Iceman
              • 3 Years
              28 mins ago

              Yeah he definitely will be. I guess they are put off by City's recent defensive form and the fact he missed a week.

              1. g40steve
                • 7 Years
                22 mins ago

                Guehi is a huge upgrade for them, Liverpool really f’d up on this move

                1. x.jim.x
                  • 11 Years
                  12 mins ago

                  Guehi's not going to make a difference when the other 3 players in the backline are Championship level

                  1. Sir Michael Taker
                    • 11 Years
                    10 mins ago

                    I mean one of them literally was playing in the championship a month ago lol. Khusanov is up there as one of Peps worst ever signings too

                2. Sir Michael Taker
                  • 11 Years
                  11 mins ago

                  Liverpool couldnt afford the rumoured wages which are very large

            2. keefy59
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 7 Years
              3 mins ago

              Taking him out is one thing
              But just before Wolves at home is crazy & who are they buying ?

          4. The Iceman
            • 3 Years
            37 mins ago

            Morning all. Is anything worth 1FT here and is the bench order correct?

            Kelleher
            Gabriel | Frimpong | Mukiele
            Wirtz | Semenyo | Rice | Wilson
            Haaland | Ekitiké | Thiago

            Roefs | Rogers | Alderete | Cash

            Open Controls
            1. Philosopher's Stones
              • 5 Years
              just now

              Good team. Easy roll.

          5. Rollercoaster
            • 12 Years
            31 mins ago

            A O'Reilly > Guehi
            or
            B Foden > Semenyo

            1. The Iceman
              • 3 Years
              29 mins ago

              B

            2. DandyDon
              • 7 Years
              6 mins ago

              B but either could easily back fire

            3. I have no Wirtz
                3 mins ago

                The sideways move outways the benefits. Neither

            4. Sir Michael Taker
              • 11 Years
              21 mins ago

              General is probably doing about as well as you could in his circumstances of never owning Haaland and is well placed if this slump continues and somebody else shows their hand consistently

              1. Camzy
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 15 Years
                15 mins ago

                Not really. He's over 2m OR even after Haaland has done basically nothing for 5 weeks in a row.

              2. Jigger & Pony
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 12 Years
                4 mins ago

                Money / budget is no problem this year so not owning Haaland doesn’t benefit the team in any way.

            5. AppleDunk
              • 12 Years
              20 mins ago

              Who would you get rid first?

              A. Saka
              B. Foden
              C. Both for a hit?

              1. Ëð
                • 10 Years
                9 mins ago

                B

              2. Jigger & Pony
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 12 Years
                just now

                B

            6. Ëð
              • 10 Years
              15 mins ago

              Are people giving Foden one more week against Wolves or worth getting rid now?

              1. Camzy
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 15 Years
                5 mins ago

                Keeping unless we find out he doesn't start.

              2. Sheffield Wednesday
                • 5 Years
                1 min ago

                Virtually 400k have already transferred him out and counting. But BrunoG owners should use their FT replacing him instead.

              3. Jigger & Pony
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 12 Years
                just now

                Sold him last week for Wirtz

            7. Jigger & Pony
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 12 Years
              15 mins ago

              Play Van Hecke (ful) or take a hit for BrunoG and bring in Semenyo or Enzo?

              Open Controls
              1. Ëð
                • 10 Years
                9 mins ago

                If BrunoG confirmed out take the hit

                1. Jigger & Pony
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 12 Years
                  just now

                  Thx

              2. Holmes
                • 12 Years
                just now

                Play Van Hecke. good chance of defcons and CS

            8. DandyDon
              • 7 Years
              9 mins ago

              I managed one of my worst ever weeks last week, 20 points! I certainly have never has a GW Rank as low as 12.64 million! My only score was Timber's CS whilst O'Reilly served up a -1. Barry to DCL transfer of course back fired whilst Cunha's assist was left on the bench.

              Oh well i have four City assets this week for Wolves Home so what can go wrong! Wish i had kept Semenyo over Guehi though.

            9. Mother Farke
              • 1 Year
              6 mins ago

              Fixtures couldn't be better for Rayan. Anyone going in early?

              1. Holmes
                • 12 Years
                1 min ago

                too much rotation risk

            10. AC/DC AFC
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 10 Years
              just now

              Have up to £8.6m to spend on a midfielder to replace BrunoG...

              Would you go for Enzo or Mbeumo or someone like Sarr or someone else?

              Also have Saka Semenyo Rice Rogers.

            11. The Knights Template
              • 12 Years
              just now

              I’m not affected by the article because I’m thrashing all of them! Huzzah!

