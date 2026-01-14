“I now own four Man City players in FPL – do I need to sell one?”

Several Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers on our site have asked about the implications of owning four Manchester City players.

This follows Antoine Semenyo‘s (£7.6m) move to the north-west from Bournemouth.

We’ll attempt to answer that question here.

HOW DO SOME MANAGERS OWN FOUR MAN CITY PLAYERS?

“I thought you could only own a maximum of three players per team?”, you might be asking.

And you’d be right – but the managers who were already tripled up on City assets and owned Semenyo while he was a Bournemouth player now have four of their squad sporting sky blue.

DO I HAVE TO TRANSFER ONE OF THEM OUT?

The answer is ‘no’ – but only if you’re prepared to go through the next 17 Gameweeks without using a free transfer!

That’s because if and when you do make a transfer, the next move has to involve selling one of your four Man City players.

You could, of course, decide to roll for a few weeks and enjoy the City foursome while you can. If you’re confident of minutes under Pep Guardiola, that is…