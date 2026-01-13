FPL

Buy, keep, sell? Transfer trends ahead of Gameweek 22

13 January 2026 72 comments
avfc82 avfc82
As we approach Gameweek 22, transfer activity in Fantasy Premier League (FPL) remains high.

Based on fixtures, form, injuries and bans, these players have been bought and sold the most.

PlayerTransfers in (round)PlayerTransfers out (round)
Igor Thiago437,524Phil Foden359,740
Gabriel Magalhaes352,146Hugo Ekitike320,446
Bruno Guimaraes319,294Antoine Semenyo228,615
Harry Wilson   308,816Josko Gvardiol 190,262
Declan Rice287,459Matheus Cunha187,693
Dominic Calvert-Lewin219,647Ruben Dias152,632
Bruno Fernandes201,369Rayan Cherki138,481
Morgan Rogers170,938Jarrod Bowen  123,053
Antoine Semenyo127,874Mohammed Kudus120,648
OIlie Watkins   110,763Michael Keane117,264

Above: As of Tuesday morning, the most bought (left) and most sold (right) players heading into Gameweek 22

But whether it’s a good idea remains open to debate.

Here, we share our thoughts on who to buy, keep and sell in Gameweek 22.

ANTOINE SEMENYO

FPL notes: Semenyo debut,

Owned by over 43% of managers, Antoine Semenyo (£7.6m) is the second-most popular player in FPL.

During his time at Bournemouth this season, the Ghanaian has racked up 10 goals and three assists in 20 starts.

But after his £64m move to Manchester City, Fantasy managers now face a tough buy, keep or sell decision. This is reflected in the transfers in (127,874) and out (228,615) columns.

Playing for a City team that leads the way for both actual (45) and expected goals (xG, 40.2), Semenyo’s points-scoring potential is clear. Indeed, in just 64 minutes of football playing off the left against Exeter City on Saturday, he banked a debut goal and two assists (one Opta/one Fantasy).

However, with Phil Foden (£8.7m), Rayan Cherki (£6.8m) and Jeremy Doku (£6.4m) also capable of playing on the flanks, as well as Omar Marmoush (£8.3m), who is currently at the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) with Egypt, Semenyo may need to be patient.

And even if he can secure regular starts, Semenyo will have to get accustomed to competing for his place. Substitutions are also likely to occur around the 70-to-75-minute mark.

There are some appealing replacements out there, such as Enzo Fernandez (£6.4m), Declan Rice (£7.3m), Bruno Guimaraes (£7.2m) and Morgan Rogers (£7.6m).

But with Pep Guardiola, one can never be entirely certain of what lies ahead.

For example, Marmoush featured in City’s first five Premier League starting XI’s following his arrival from Germany last year. He averaged 74.6 minutes per appearance in doing so. So, already armed with top-flight experience, Semenyo could very easily be thrown straight into the Gameweek 22 line-up.

After that, Wolverhampton Wanderers will visit the Etihad Stadium. This is a key reason why we’re reluctant to classify Semenyo as a straightforward sell, especially before Tuesday’s EFL Cup semi-final, which could potentially provide insights regarding the derby starting XI.

VERDICT: KEEP, BUT REASSESS AFTER TUESDAY’S EFL CUP SEMI-FINAL

PHIL FODEN

FPL Gameweek 13: Saturday’s goals, assists, bonus + ‘DefCon’ points

Another City midfielder, Phil Foden, is on the chopping block for many Fantasy managers.

More than 359,000 FPL bosses have sold him ahead of Gameweek 22, following a run of five blanks.

Prior to that, Foden had plundered six goals and one assist in four Gameweeks.

This decline in form/output has coincided with City’s team-wide slump in front of goal.

During Gameweeks 13-16, i.e. Foden’s purple patch, Pep’s team netted 14 goals from an expected goals (xG) tally of 8.88. That resulted in a positive delta of +5.12. Conversely, in the past five matches, City have managed to score only seven goals from an xG of 9.37, reflecting an underperformance of 4.48.

Foden hasn’t enjoyed a single big chance during his recent run of blanks, but he continues to take shots in/around the penalty spot, albeit not as close to goal as before.

Above: Phil Foden’s shot map in Gameweeks 13-16 (left) and Gameweeks 17-21 (right)

Crucially, over the season, Foden has been one of City’s standout players.

A potential switch to Bruno Fernandes (£9.1m) could surely wait then, particularly with the Manchester derby followed by a home encounter with Wolves.

Owners can then reassess ahead of Gameweek 24, when City face back-to-back trips to Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool.

VERDICT: KEEP

MATHEUS CUNHA

FPL notes: Bruno misses pen, Cunha’s chances + Sesko “needs time”

Manchester United’s Matheus Cunha (£8.2m) is the fifth-most sold player of Gameweek 22 so far.

In Gameweeks 15-17, the Brazilian netted two goals and provided an assist across three matches, amassing a league-high 22 shots.

However, Cunha’s favourable run of fixtures (WOL/lee/bur) has now come to an end, a period in which 28 other FPL midfielders outscored him.

Although he did find the net against Leeds United at the turn of the year, not much else has come off for Cunha. And with Fernandes and Bryan Mbeumo (£8.1m) now re-joining the squad, he is arguably the third-best United midfielder to own. The decision to sell him feels much easier.

This is especially true when you factor in the upcoming fixtures against Man City and Arsenal.

The return of Fernandes and Mbeumo will naturally make United a better team, but given the management instability and Cunha’s recent poor form, switching him out before the Manchester derby appears justified.

VERDICT: SELL

OLLIE WATKINS

FPL notes: Cash ban, Cucurella injury + Palmer fumes 2

Ollie Watkins (£8.8m) has been one of Aston Villa’s best performers since the start of December.

The England international has scored six goals and provided two assists across eight matches, outscoring every other FPL forward except Erling Haaland (£15.1m) and Dominic Calvert-Lewin (£6.0m).

That’s despite averaging just 74.1 minutes per appearance.

However, the underlying data indicates that Watkins can excel in the upcoming matches, even factoring in a few early substitutions.

Among FPL forwards over the last eight Gameweeks, Watkins is joint-top for big chances (12) and second for shots (24).

Those who have watched Watkins regularly will be aware that he misses his fair share of big chances (seven in his last eight matches, the same as Haaland for what it’s worth). However, he consistently gets into good shooting locations, which is a quality in itself.

Rested for Saturday’s FA Cup win over Spurs, Watkins now faces Everton at home, who will be without the suspended Michael Keane (£4.8m).

Looking further ahead, Villa won’t face a current top-four opponent until Gameweek 37, so with a World Cup place up for grabs, Watkins could be a very decent acquisition.

VERDICT: BUY

JARROD BOWEN

FPL notes: Minteh early sub, Rutter “boost” + Bowen’s shots 3

Another forward, Jarrod Bowen (£7.7m), has now blanked in four of his last five matches, as West Ham United continue to underwhelm under Nuno Espirito Santo.

During that period, he has racked up a respectable 12 shots, yet only three of those attempts have actually hit the target.

With just two chances created alongside a low 0.27 expected assists (xA), there has been a lack of assist potential to fall back on, too.

With Spurs away next, followed by Burnley in Gameweek 25, Bowen clearly isn’t a priority sell.

He may also take on penalty duties if Lucas Paqueta (£5.9m) successfully transfers to another club this month.

However, given West Ham’s misfiring attack, if you can move off Bowen and subsequently reinvest the funds elsewhere, that might be the way to go.

VERDICT: SELL, BUT NOT A PRIORITY

  1. FPL Virgin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 50 mins ago

    KEEP FODEN?

    What, really?! He's blanking like a madman. Blank, blank, blank, blank, blank, blank, blank ... He loves them. He can't get enough of them.

    Open Controls
    1. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      It's logical to keep for the next two fixtures especially since most people have more urgent fires. Cunha is certainly a sell before him with his next two awful fixtures.

      Open Controls
      1. FPL Virgin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 2 mins ago

        Look at Foden's returns from gameweek 1 to 12 and tell me he hasn't gone back to that. The man is a blank specialist. The purple patch has been over for a while.

        Open Controls
        1. Camzy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 15 Years
          20 mins ago

          I don't disagree. His numbers aren't good either. But it's difficult to sell ahead of United and Wolves and his mins still look good. The other issue is that there isn't a big midfield standout. There's no super hot form midfielder to hop on. Bruno G is the closest to that but he's overperforming massively and his fixtures stiffen after next week.

          Open Controls
          1. FPL Virgin
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            15 mins ago

            In my wildcard drafts, there's so many midfielders I would like. Struggling to narrow it down to 5.

            Open Controls
            1. Camzy
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 15 Years
              9 mins ago

              On WC you definitely wouldn't have Foden.

              But owning a player and using a transfer to sell is a different proposition. Players you own should be given extra weight because you incur additional cost by transferring them out. Namely opportunity cost of using your transfer on removing this one player vs making another replacement elsewhere.

              Open Controls
    2. The Hunt
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 16 Years
      54 mins ago

      Foden Broken

      Open Controls
      1. FPL Virgin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        4 mins ago

        Correct.

        Open Controls
    3. MJF
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      43 mins ago

      And lo the top post was FPL Virgin complaining, and folk did go about their days safe in the knowledge that all was as is should be.

      Open Controls
      1. FPL Virgin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        1 min ago

        Unlike Az finding time to pod once a week, I can be relied on.

        Open Controls
    4. RealSocialDads
      • 9 Years
      31 mins ago

      I'm a city fan and he's been poor for the last few weeks now. He will come good again but I'd say he's a sell for now

      Open Controls
      1. FPL Virgin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        just now

        Agreed.

        Open Controls
  2. FPL Virgin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 47 mins ago

    Why are we being told to buy Watkins? Have we learnt nothing from the start of the season? Watkins misses 66.6% of his big chances.

    Open Controls
    1. TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 16 Years
      1 hour, 35 mins ago

      What about his little chances?

      Open Controls
      1. FPL Virgin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 33 mins ago

        It's all about the BCTs. Follow the BCTs for FPL success.

        Open Controls
        1. Fitzy.
          • 14 Years
          1 hour, 32 mins ago

          What do you know about FPL success?

          Open Controls
          1. FPL Virgin
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            1 hour, 25 mins ago

            Very little. What's your point?

            Open Controls
        2. TorresMagic™
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 16 Years
          1 hour, 14 mins ago

          Wildcarding soon?

          Open Controls
          1. FPL Virgin
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            1 hour, 13 mins ago

            Very soon.

            Just banking my transfers up to 5 for insurance.

            Open Controls
            1. TorresMagic™
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • Has Moderation Rights
              • 16 Years
              1 hour, 11 mins ago

              You'll be ranked near me by then.

              Open Controls
              1. FPL Virgin
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 9 Years
                1 min ago

                I think I'll beat you this season.

                Open Controls
    2. The Hunt
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 16 Years
      1 hour, 32 mins ago

      WTFkins 😀

      Open Controls
      1. FPL Virgin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 24 mins ago

        Exactly.

        Open Controls
  3. TorresMagic™
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 16 Years
    1 hour, 40 mins ago

    Last month to enter Last Man Standing

    https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2026/01/09/last-chance-to-enter-last-man-standing-competition-2 for more details.

    Roughly 350 qualified

    Open Controls
    1. NABIL - FPL otai
      • 13 Years
      5 mins ago

      Looks like I'm qualified

      Open Controls
      1. Holmes
        • 12 Years
        4 mins ago

        shame shame

        Open Controls
        1. NABIL - FPL otai
          • 13 Years
          just now

          Yep I'm supposed to be on the backseat these days

          Open Controls
  4. Bobby Crush
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 25 mins ago

    Would be curious to hear their thoughts on Saka.

    Open Controls
    1. FPL Virgin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 11 mins ago

      It's physically impossible for Saka to get more than a single return. Get rid.

      Open Controls
      1. TorresMagic™
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 16 Years
        1 hour, 9 mins ago

        Are you keeping Saka and Foden this week?

        Open Controls
        1. Bobby Crush
          • 11 Years
          1 hour, 7 mins ago

          I have both, but I think one has to go. Question is who? Also have Rice.

          Open Controls
          1. TorresMagic™
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • Has Moderation Rights
            • 16 Years
            1 hour, 5 mins ago

            That was for FPL Virgin, he doesn't like either and also has Cunha.
            Guess it depends if you want double Arsenal defence.

            Open Controls
            1. Bobby Crush
              • 11 Years
              just now

              Unrelated for me. Might go with just two Arsenal.

              Open Controls
        2. FPL Virgin
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          49 mins ago

          Depends what the ultra hub guys recommend on our weekly 1-2-1 call.

          Open Controls
      2. The Hunt
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 16 Years
        47 mins ago

        Saka potatoes.

        Open Controls
  5. RealSocialDads
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 17 mins ago

    Bowen -> DCL for free? No other fires really

    Open Controls
    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 7 Years
      25 mins ago

      In isolation it's fine. You could downgrade further by going with Kroupi Jr

      Open Controls
      1. Tonyawesome69
        • 7 Years
        15 mins ago

        Rolling FT is an option ro consider depending on team

        Open Controls
      2. RealSocialDads
        • 9 Years
        14 mins ago

        I could do Bowen KDH to Kroupi Rice for free also, switching from 3-4-3 to 3-5-2

        Open Controls
        1. RealSocialDads
          • 9 Years
          12 mins ago

          Team is:

          Verb
          Gabriel Mukiele Thiaw
          Saka Cherkhi Rogers Bruno G
          Haaland Thiago Bowen

          Dub Oreilly Rodon KDH

          The rice kroupi move would give me a half decent bench boost (apart from Dub)

          Open Controls
    2. NABIL - FPL otai
      • 13 Years
      9 mins ago

      I'd hold

      Open Controls
      1. RealSocialDads
        • 9 Years
        6 mins ago

        How about Bowen KDH to Rice Kroupi and switch to 3-5-2?

        Open Controls
        1. NABIL - FPL otai
          • 13 Years
          1 min ago

          Looks decent. Just think Bowen is not an urgent sell. Worth playing this GW. Cherki to Rice of you must

          Open Controls
  6. The Tonberry
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 2 mins ago

    Who to bench from this bunch?

    Foden, Enzo, Rogers, Rice, Stach
    Haaland, Thiago, Ekitike

    Currently between Thiago, Foden, and Stach. Tempted to bench Thiago as he has the hardest fixture.

    Foden & Thiago have higher ceilings, but Stach has a higher floor and don't think he'll be the lowest scorer from the attacking 8.

    Quite the quandary

    Open Controls
    1. RealSocialDads
      • 9 Years
      4 mins ago

      Think I'd bench Stach there

      Open Controls
    2. NABIL - FPL otai
      • 13 Years
      2 mins ago

      Stach

      Open Controls
  7. NABIL - FPL otai
    • 13 Years
    58 mins ago

    Play
    A. O'Reilly (mun)
    B. Mukiele (CRY) - double up with Roefs

    Open Controls
    1. RealSocialDads
      • 9 Years
      7 mins ago

      I'm playing Mukiele in same situation but not with a double up.

      Think in your position id play O'Reilly

      Open Controls
    2. The Tonberry
      • 1 Year
      7 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
    3. Holmes
      • 12 Years
      1 min ago

      B

      Open Controls
    4. NABIL - FPL otai
      • 13 Years
      just now

      Leaning towards B atm. Cheers all

      Open Controls
  8. pundit of punts
    • 12 Years
    47 mins ago

    I’ll probably be rage quitting FPL if my team doesn’t get sub 150k GW rank 🙄

    Verbruggen
    Gabriel - Richards - VdV
    Saka - Palmer - Fernandes - Rogers - Gordon
    Haaland - Watkins

    John - Reinildo - Barnes - Gudmundsson

    Open Controls
  9. Barkerov
    • 16 Years
    33 mins ago

    So I've got Semenyo, Keane, O'Reilly and Foden but only 1 FT and 0.8 in the bank. Even though the priority sell is Keane, my next transfer has to be a city player out because I have 4 of them. Should I take a 4 point hit here?

    Open Controls
    1. JonnyOnionRings
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      just now

      I wouldn't. All 4 City players could do well this week and you'd need your new defender to get at least 6 points only to gain 2 from the new defender.

      Open Controls
  10. JonnyOnionRings
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    33 mins ago

    Anyone considering Gabriel for captain?

    Open Controls
    1. z13
        7 mins ago

        Yes

        Open Controls
      • Amartey Partey
        • 6 Years
        just now

        No chance. Have you seen who city are playing this week?

        Open Controls
    2. Nozzer7474
      • 2 Years
      30 mins ago

      Transfer already made and really unsure who to play this week. Team is currently:
      Raya
      J.Timber / Matheus Nunes / Guehi
      Rice / Rogers / Bruno G / Wilson / Wirtz
      Haaland / Thiago

      Dubravka / Bowen (first on bench) / Sensei / Gudmundsson

      Not sure on the Arsenal defence double up.

      Open Controls
    3. Oasthouse FC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      19 mins ago

      hey all,

      Play one;

      Bowen V suprs.
      Foden V Man U

      (both away fixtures)

      cheers!

      Open Controls
      1. Cojones of Destiny
        • 7 Years
        8 mins ago

        Foden

        Open Controls
      2. Cold Palms
        • 1 Year
        5 mins ago

        Bowen 90 mins

        Open Controls
      3. kringe
        • 11 Years
        just now

        Bowen, almost certainly plays

        Open Controls
    4. Patio Kev
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      19 mins ago

      Semenyo is Carabao cup tied having played for Bournemouth vs Brentford back in August

      He played vs Exeter last weekend but obviously cannot play vs Newcastle in either legs.

      In which case he should be fairly nailed for City’s next couple of PL games surely ?

      Open Controls
      1. kringe
        • 11 Years
        8 mins ago

        Not cup toed apparently.
        Nee rules this season

        Open Controls
        1. kringe
          • 11 Years
          4 mins ago

          Make that tied

          Open Controls
          1. kringe
            • 11 Years
            1 min ago

            And new also
            Not even been drinking

            Open Controls
        2. Patio Kev
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          1 min ago

          Ah ok - thank you, that I did not know, puts a different perspective on things in that case.

          Open Controls
      2. Tonyawesome69
        • 7 Years
        just now

        https://www.espn.co.uk/football/story/_/id/47588264/explained-rule-change-enabling-antoine-semenyo-play-semifinal-newcastle-think

        Open Controls
    5. Kane Train
      • 10 Years
      17 mins ago

      Do we have any potential Double Gameweek news? Or when it could be and who

      Open Controls
      1. Tonyawesome69
        • 7 Years
        just now

        https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2025/12/17/what-the-efl-cup-semi-final-draw-means-for-fpl/

        Open Controls
    6. The Hunt
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 16 Years
      7 mins ago

      Hold that transfer. Foden has scored 7 goals in his last 7 PL games against Manchester United 😯

      Open Controls
      1. PartyTime
        • 4 Years
        just now

        I won’t read much in that because current form begs to differ. Sold! Records are there to be broken & all that.

        Open Controls

